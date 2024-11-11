Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Graphite

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) has secured funding to construct the first purpose- built commercial graphite micronising plant in Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • $4.5M grant funding agreement signed with the Western Australian Government.
  • $2.0M to be applied towards ~3,000 tpa micronising facility to be built in Collie at an estimated capital cost of ~$4.0M (Stage 1).
  • Stage 1 is expected to be fully funded to mechanical completion.
  • The remaining $2.5M will be applied to expand the facility and at least double capacity (Stage 2).

The Company has entered into a funding agreement with the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (JTSI) on behalf of the State Government of Western Australia for $4.5 million of the grant announced by the Premier of Western Australia, the Hon Roger Cook, on 22 April 20241 (JTSI Grant).

Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland said: “We are excited to be pushing ahead with the construction of the new plant at Collie. Establishing a micronising business in Collie has been an important step in our development plans. Critically it will establish the Company as a producer in the graphite industry and build further our technical skills as we progress our Springdale mine to market battery anode material strategy.”

Stage 1 of the JTSI Grant is available to be drawn down progressively over the project construction period as milestones are achieved. The balance of Stage 1 funding is to be met through funding awarded to the Company under the Australian Government Critical Minerals Office grant2, existing cash reserves and additional Company contributions over the construction period, including future R&D rebates.

The balance of the JTSI Grant of $2.5 million will be applied towards expansion of the facility in Stage 2. Ultimately, the Company envisages expanding the Collie Micronising Facility to around 10,000 tpa capacity. It is expected to produce 95% total graphitic content (TGC) and 99% TGC micronised products from graphite concentrates produced at the Company’s 100% owned Springdale Graphite Project, on the south coast of Western Australia, once the mine is in production.

“At those production levels, our Collie facility will be amongst the most significant global producers of micronised graphite outside of China”, Mr. Worland said.

A front-end engineering and design (FEED) study is expected to be completed over the coming months which will confirm the implementation schedule and forecast economics for Stage 1.

The critical path items for the project include local building approvals, construction of new buildings and connection to services, including to the electricity grid, on new development lots adjacent to the Company’s existing facilities in Collie.

Building the project in two stages has been made possible, in part, by the operating experience gained from the Collie Graphite Processing & R&D Facility. Opened in 2022, the exiting facility includes pilot scale micronising and spheroidising equipment and a qualification scale micronising plant.

The facility has been instrumental in optimising equipment selection, vendor assessment, operating conditions and scaling of Stage 1 production capacity to achieve lower unit capital costs than was envisaged in the original 2023 feasibility study.

Figure 1: April 2024 - Inspecting the proposed site for the new commercial micronising plant at Collie, from left, WA Regional Development Minister Don Punch, IG6 Chairman Phil Hearse, Collie-Preston MLA Jodie Hanns and IG6 Managing Director Andrew Worland.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgraphite stocksgraphite mininggraphite explorationasx:ig6graphite investingGraphite Investing
International Graphite
International Graphite

International Graphite


Keep reading...Show less
Australia from above.

Lincoln Releases Kookaburra PFS, Outlines Plan to Become Newest Australian Graphite Miner

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) moved closer to its goal of becoming Australia's newest graphite miner with the release of a prefeasibility study (PFS) for its Kookaburra project in South Australia.

The company shared the results on time, saying in September that the PFS was expected this month.

The study outlines two stages of development, and is designed to bring Kookaburra online at a low cost.

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a second tranche of the private placement previously announced on September 24, 2024 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,950,000 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in this tranche of the Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $197,500, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering").

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Quarterly Activities Report September 2024

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Quarterly Report September 2024

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Samples from International Graphite's Springdale project.

International Graphite Shares "Exceptional" Testwork Results from Springdale

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) announced results from bench-scale micronising, spheroidising and purification testwork completed on graphite concentrates from its Springdale project.

The company's Tuesday (October 15) release states that testing was conducted on 23 kilograms of 95.3 percent loss on ignition (LOI) grade graphite concentrates from the asset, which is located in Western Australia.

Micronising and spheroidising testwork examined a number of process circuit options and resulted in the creation of two spheroidised graphite products, namely SpG18 and SpG11. According to International Graphite, the properties of both products exceed the quality and physical characteristics typically needed for active anode materials.

Keep reading...Show less

International Graphite
Sign up to get your FREE

International Graphite Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×