175m @ 2.5% Copper from 7.6m, Hole Ends in 4.46% Copper & Open at Depth Danvers Drilling Delivers a Globally Significant Copper Intersection

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce further assay results from the reverse circulation drilling campaign at the Company’s 100% owned Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada.

  • Further assay results confirm and validate the strategy to explore previously untested high-grade zones and vertical depth extension of mineralisation at Danvers
  • Highlights from DAN25008:
    • 175m @ 2.5% Cu & 8.66g/t silver (Ag) from 7.6m, including 14m @ 7.55% Cu & 25.8g/t Ag from 138m
    • the last 60m of the hole averaged 3.9% Cu & 14.96g/t Ag to final depth of 182.88m
    • hole ended in mineralisation with the last 1.5m sample recording 4.46% Cu & 11.58g/t Ag, open at depth
  • DAN25001 returned 52m @ 1.16% Cu & 3.43g/t Ag from surface, including 7.6m at 3% Cu & 9.5g/t Ag from 18.28m
  • Drilling demonstrates potential for significant expansion to historic non-compliant resource. With the initial objectives of Danvers drilling achieved, to begin to understand the significance of this discovery, new drilling data will feed into a maiden JORC compliant mineral resource
  • Mineralisation remains open in all directions. Follow up diamond drilling now being planned to drill out the mineralisation boundaries at Danvers and begin testing of the massive sedimentary structure at Hulk
  • The next five (5) assays along strike from DAN25008 are due in the coming weeks

“DAN25008 was prioritised for assay due to the abundance of visual sulphides observed during drilling, and these results have underpinned our confidence in those visuals prevalent in the Company’s prior work. We believe this drill hole ranks among the most significant copper intersections globally within the last 50 years and comfortably sits within the top 10 globally reported “grade-metre” copper results.

This discovery and outstanding results from Danvers is a clear testament to our technical team’s expertise and geological understanding, in particular the professionalism and persistence of Olga Solovieva and Sam Vaughan.

Our improved geological understanding of the Danvers area indicates a mineralised system that extends from surface over more than 175m vertically and potentially 7km in strike length - both to the northeast and southwest, providing scope for further high-impact intercepts from upcoming drilling. With our work updating the geological understanding at Danvers, we adapted our drill targets and DAN25008 resulted in mineralisation at least 30 metres below historical limits, with the hole terminating in high-grade copper mineralisation - suggesting considerable additional potential at depth. The increase in grade toward the bottom of the hole is encouraging and is validation of our methodology.

To illustrate the magnitude of this result, the DAN25001 intercept of 52m at 1.2% Cu - a strong result in its own right - now appears modest when viewed alongside the 175m @ 2.5% Cu from DAN25008. In the context of global copper supply constraints, the Company is well positioned to leverage these results with mineralisation from surface, supporting potential open pit mining activities and an open water port less than 80km from the deposit.

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director

FURTHER INFORMATION

Figure 1 - White Cliff’s Rae Copper Project Area.

Figure 2 - Danvers Project. High grade historic copper occurrences present along a regional NE/SW trending fault zone for 7.5km’s. Inset map shows drillhole collars, covering only a fraction of the wider prospective corridor. See ASX announcement dated 23 April 2025 “Extensive sulphides observed in step out drilling at Rae Copper Project” for observations relating to the field samples/rock chips.

Table 1 - Table of rock sample locations in Figure 2 for pending rock chip assay results. See ASX announcement dated 23 April 2025 “Extensive sulphides observed in step out drilling at Rae Copper Project” for observations relating to the field samples/rock chips.

Figure 3 - Drill section of DAN25008. Reported intervals are considered drilled thicknesses until true thickness can be proved.

Drillhole DAN25008 is an important step in the development of the Danvers copper deposit. An intercept of 175.26m at 2.5% copper is an outstanding result illustrating the continuous mineralisation which commences just below surface at 7.62m downhole. The final 30m of DAN25008 which averages 2.37% Cu and 10.51g/t Ag exists below the trace of historic drilling, effectively extending the known high-grade mineralisation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 7 May 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement

Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") conditional acceptance for its previously announced earn-in agreement (the " PIL Earn-In Agreement ") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. (" Freeport "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) relating to its PIL property (" PIL Property "). The PIL Property consists of 50 mineral claims in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia . The Company also entered into an earn-in agreement (the " ATTY Earn-In Agreement ") with Freeport relating to its ATTY property (the " ATTY Property ", together with the PIL Property, the " Properties "). The ATTY Earn-In Agreement is not subject to Exchange approval, as it qualifies as an "Exempt Transaction" under Exchange Policy 5.3 Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets . The PIL and ATTY earn-in agreements are arm's length transactions, and no finder's fees are payable in connection with either earn-in agreement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conference Presentations in Australia & N America

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to inform investors of its upcoming participation in two key industry events:

  • RIU Sydney Resources Round-up (6-8 May 2025 at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney, NSW), where the Company will be delivering a presentation to delegates and will meet existing and prospective investors at its booth in the exhibition area; and
  • OTC Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference (6-8 May 2025), where Empire will present to a global online audience of investors and industry participants. Investors can learn more about the event and register at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

These events provide an opportunity for the Company to update shareholders and potential investors on recent developments and strategic plans, including highlights from the ongoing exploration and development activities at the Pitfield Project and other key announcements made in recent weeks.

Empire Metals (LON:EEE)

Empire Metals: Advancing a Game-changing, Globally Significant Titanium Project in Western Australia

Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC)

Electric Royalties Announces Marketing Activities and Long-Term Incentive Grants

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces marketing activities intended to increase investor awareness about its royalty portfolio throughout 2025.

The Company engaged Jefferson Financial for the distribution of an article in their Golden Opportunities newsletter for a fee of US$7,500 on April 3, 2025. Such fee will be paid in cash from the Company's cash on hand. U.S.-based Jefferson Financial produces invest-oriented newsletters, special reports and events including the New Orleans Investment Conference. The Company may, from time to time, engage Jefferson Financial to distribute subsequent articles for similar fees. The Company and Jefferson Financial are at arm's length and, to the Company's knowledge, Jefferson Financial does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities.

Empire Metals

Empire Metals

×