Xplore Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has contracted Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. of Gatineau, Quebec to complete a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey of the recently optioned 3416 ha lithium Surge Property located in the Patricia Mining District, Ontario, Canada approximately 150 kms east of Red Lake, Ontario.Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Xplore Resources, commented, "We were ...

XPLR:CA