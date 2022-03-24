Base MetalsInvesting News

Xplore Resources Corp. is pleased to announce anomalous gold in till sample results obtained from the Upper Red Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario. Reconnaissance gold in till sampling confirms highly anomalous gold grain counts 75% of the sample population returned gold grain counts in the upper decile of regional till sampling completed by the Geological Survey of Canada Pristine and ...

Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore or the "Company"), is pleased to announce anomalous gold in till sample results obtained from the Upper Red Lake Property (the "Property" or "URL") located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

  • Reconnaissance gold in till sampling confirms highly anomalous gold grain counts
  • 75% of the sample population returned gold grain counts in the upper decile of regional till sampling completed by the Geological Survey of Canada ("GSC")
  • Pristine and modified gold grains comprise +60% of population
  • Best gold in till results coincident with areas of magnetic destruction
  • Results include 7834 ppb Au, the highest gold tenor returned to date within the claims
  • Adjacent to Prosper Gold's Golden Sidewalk gold in till anomaly

Waldo Sciences Inc., Vernon, B.C. ("Waldo"), completed a two-week reconnaissance mapping and sampling program on the Property in October 2021. Onset of winter conditions limited Waldo's coverage to the C1, 2 and 3 target areas (Ref. December 14, 2021, XPLR Press Release). Target C1, a 2200 meter linear, east-west trending magnetic high, coincident with an intrusive-greenstone contact was highlighted by the gold in till results. Targets C2 and C3 further south may represent the continuation of Prosper Gold Corporations' "Golden Corridor" target, a 7 km x 0.5 km gold in till anomaly currently being drilled to the east of Upper Red Lake.

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Xplore, comments: "It's always gratifying when the initial samples from a property return anomalous results but these initial results from the Upper Red Lake property exceeded our expectations. Over 60% of the described gold grains were classified as pristine (less than 100 meters from source) or modified (less than 1000 meters from source). At the C1 target, 90% of the till samples returned total and pristine gold grain counts in the upper decile (top ten percent) of the GSC's regional data population consisting of over 400 till samples collected over a 6500 km2 area. The C1 target parallels a major lithological contact and the anomalous till results are localized in an area of magnetic destruction. The same west south-west trend can be observed in the southern part of the claims where five consecutive GSC till samples returned upper decile total and pristine gold grains over a 5 km strike length. Our current working model is that the gold mineralization may be associated with the west south-west faulting that dominates the local geology. Our short-term goal is to establish a detailed till sampling grid over the 2.5 km defined strike length at the C1 target, with a long-term goal of identifying and prioritizing potential drill sites based on the detailed till sample grid."

A total of 19 till samples and 7 rock samples were collected from traverse lines perpendicular to the interpreted west-southwest ice direction as well as the dominant litho-structural fabric. Outcrops observed during the field traverses were partially stripped and grab samples were collected for geochemical analyses. Figure 1.0 shows the location of the samples collected. A detailed description of the sampling procedures is provided at the end of this Press Release.

Till samples were submitted for analysis to Overburden Drilling Management Ltd., Ottawa, ON. Results are summarized in Table 1.0. Rock geochemical samples were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. Vancouver, B.C. for analysis. No significant gold analyses were identified within the seven rock samples submitted. Multi-element Induced Coupled Plasma analyses did not highlight any mineralization of economic significance.

Table 1.0 - Summary of Gold in Till Results - Upper Red Lake Property - October 2021

TargetSample
Number		Concentrate
Grade (Au ppb)		Gold Grain Count
ReshapedModifiedPristineTotal
C1


456001

456002

456003

456004

456005

456006

456016

456017

456018

456019


7834

358

835

415

118

1010

13

155

36

1076


10

40

18

11

26

29

3

22

4

45


1

19

5

5

8

7

0

9

5

3


16

31

18

7

18

17

0

3

8

4


27

90

41

23

52

53

3

34

17

52

C2


456007

456008

456012

456013

456014

456015


73

121

228

0

52

17


13

17

15

0

10

6


7

9

8

0

4

2


6

8

9

0

6

0


26

34

32

0

20

8

C3


456009

456010

456011


179

7

215


20

1

7


2

1

5


6

3

7


28

5

19

 

Only seven rock samples were taken, and no anomalous gold or silver results were reported. The only results of interest were elevated (+100 ppm) copper in samples 456051 and 456052 collected from outcrop north of anomaly C1. Sample 456051 also reported the highest arsenic value (8.9 ppm).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7519/117760_100d652054746b8c_002.jpg

Figure 1.0 - Upper Red Lake Property - 2021 Till Sample Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7519/117760_100d652054746b8c_002full.jpg

Field Sampling Procedures

All field work was supervised and/or performed by a qualified, professional geologist.

All samples were assigned a unique identification number.

All sample locations were located by handheld GPS relative to the NAD83 Datum - Zone 15N.

Sample locations were recorded manually and stored as GPS waypoints. All sample locations were identified in the field with flagging tape with the unique sample identification number recorded on the flagging tape.

Glacial till samples were collected from shallow holes that were hand dug using manual tools. Each pit was between 18-24 inches in depth and 18-24 inches in width. Collected material for glacial till analyses was visually confirmed by the supervising geologist as being of glacial origin. Organic material was excluded from each till sample. Glacial sediments were hand sieved in the field using a 5mm sieve to reduce the sample size. Each sample was visually described in the field noting physical characteristics of each sample, including but not limited to depth, colour, sorting, particle size and sample weight. Till samples of approximately 10-12 kgs were collected at each site. Each till sample was placed into plastic sample bags with the unique sample identification number tag. The same sample number was written on the exterior of the bag and each bag was sealed. Each sample pit was reclaimed after the sample was collected.

Rock geochemical samples were collected from outcrops. Surficial cover was stripped from portions of each outcrop. Geological descriptions of each outcrop were manually recorded, describing the rock and any relevant geological features observed. Approximately 2-4 kgs of rock fragments were collected manually using manual tools at each sample location. The rock fragments were placed in plastic sample bags, the unique sample identification number tag was included in the sample bag. The same sample number identification was written on the exterior of the sample bag and each bag was sealed.

The till and rock samples were transported by Waldo personnel from the field to an independent transport company for delivery to the selected analysis facility.

Overburden Drilling Management

All glacial till samples were analyzed at Overburden Drilling Management Ltd. ("ODM"), an established laboratory specializing in heavy mineral geochemistry since 1974. ODM is independent of the Company. Please refer to ODM's website for further information:

https://www.odm.ca

Upon arrival at the analysis facility sample bags were inspected to ensure security prior to processing.

Prior to analysis, a representative 300-gram split was separated from each bulk sample and reserved for geochemical analysis. The remainder of the bulk sample was wet screened at 2 mm and a primary table concentrate was prepared from the minus 2mm fraction.

The table concentrates were typically 300-400 grams each and of low grade (10 to 25% heavy minerals) in order to achieve a high target recovery rate of indicator minerals of high specific gravity (greater than 3.2). Contained gold grains were separated from the table concentrates by micro-panning, then counted, measured, and classified as to degree of wear which provides an indication of distance of glacial transport from source of origin. The relative abundance of sulphide minerals, similar indicator minerals and metallic elements in the samples were also estimated.

ALS Canada

All rock samples were analyzed at ALS Canada in Vancouver. ALS is an independent recognized global testing organization and is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Rock samples were analyzed using the following ALS standard procedures:

AU-AA23:      30g aliquot Fire Assay with Atomic Adsorption finish ("FA-AA") and

ME-MS61:     48 element Induced Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry ("ICP-MS").

Complete details on ALS Canada and the procedures noted above are available on ALS Canada's website at:

https://www.alsglobal.com/en-CA

Upon arrival at ALS the rock samples were logged in and checked for security. Samples were weighed and dried, crushed to 90% passing 2mm and split with a riffle splitter to obtain 1000-gram sub-samples. The remainder of the master samples were re-bagged and stored. The 1000-gram splits were pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns for analysis. Gold content was determined on 30-gram subsamples using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. A 48 multi-element analysis utilizing four acid ICP-MS analysis was performed to identify other elements present.

About Xplore Resources (TSXV: XPLR)

Xplore Resources is a Toronto based mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR and is focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in the Americas. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team and is comprised of industry experts with executive and senior management experience in geology, banking, private equity, investor relations and law.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Wes Hanson, P. Geo., President & CEO of Xplore and registered in the Province of Ontario is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Wesley C. Hanson"
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Phone: +1 647-202-7686
Email: whanson@xploreresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "1933 ACT"), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE 1933 ACT.

Notice on forward-looking statements:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Xplore cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Xplore's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Xplore's ability to complete the proposed Transaction; and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be described in the Filing Statement to be filed by Xplore on SEDAR.com. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Xplore undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117760

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Xplore ResourcesTSXV:XPLRCopper Investing
XPLR:CA
Xplore Resources

Xplore Resources

Overview

It’s no secret that finding high-potential, early-stage mining companies is a real challenge. And unlike tech’s unicorns and high valuations, few industries require the perfect mix of experience, funding and strategy quite like the mining sector. Success in the mining industry is all about accurate sampling and data, execution, timing and favorable market conditions.

Xplore Resources (TSXV:XPLR) is an early-stage company that is focused on giving stakeholders the chance to invest on the ground floor in the copper sector and other precious metals sectors as they continue to expand their portfolio. The company’s management team leverages decades of executive and senior management experience across all aspects of mining and production — including exploration, discovery, mine construction and operation — to find and build high-value projects.

The company’s fully owned Valk project is located in the prolific Nanaimo Mining Division of British Columbia. The project consists of 1,614 hectares situated roughly 20 kilometers northwest of Port Hardy and 25 km northwest of the historic Island copper mine, the second largest of its kind in Canada, as well as the prolific North Island copper and gold project.

The nearby Island mine produced 345 tonnes of the increasingly precious metal at average grades of 0.41 percent copper, 0.017 percent molybdenum, 0.19 percent gold and 1.4 grams per tonne (g/t) silver. The mine remained in operation for a period of over 26 years. The North Island copper-gold project, located 25 km southwest of the Valk project, encompassed the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits, which carried a National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate of 305 tonnes at 0.24 percent copper, 0.28 g/t gold and 0.008 percent molybdenum in the Indicated category, and 189 tonnes at 0.19 percent copper, 0.24 g/t gold and 0.007 percent molybdenum in the Inferred category.

The Valk property is dominated by rocks belonging to the Triassic-aged Karmutsen Formation, which overlies the Sicker Group, a lower metavolcanic rock unit that hosts a number of base metal-rich mineral deposits, including zinc, copper, gold and silver. The Sicker Group underlies Myra Falls, the site at which 1 million tonnes of ore are mined per year, including 102,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate, roughly 60,000 tonnes of copper concentrate and 14,000 to 38,000 ounces of gold.

Historical geochemical and rock sampling at the Valk property indicate the presence of geologic markers closely associated with known copper-gold porphyry discoveries in the surrounding area. Mineralization defines a northeast trend encompassing an estimated 4 km in strike length. The project benefits from significant infrastructure and easy access through an extensive network of provincial highways, local roads and logging roads. Xplore Resources is managed by a team of industry veterans with decades of expertise across all aspects of mineral exploration, resource and reserve estimation, project evaluation, development, construction and operations. The Canada-based company balances risk by maintaining a regional focus on the Americas and targeting underexplored regions within established mining jurisdictions that present strong mineralization opportunities.


Xplore Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Xplore Resources is an early-stage mining exploration company led by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience across all aspects of mining and production.
  • The company’s fully owned Valk project consists of 1,614 ha in British Columbia’s Nanaimo Mining Division.
  • The project is located 25 km north of the historic Island copper mine, the second largest copper mine in Canada, and 25 km southwest of the prolific North Island copper-gold project.
  • The property is dominated by Triassic-aged rocks that overlie the Sicker Group, a lower metavolcanic rock unit that hosts a number of base-metal-rich deposits, including Myra Falls.
  • Xplore Resources acquired 100% interest in Baru Exploração Mineral Ltda. ("Baru"), a Brazilian limited liability company.

Xplore Resources’ Key Project: Valk Project

The Valk project consists of 1,614 ha on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The project can be found within the province’s Nanaimo Mining Division and is easily accessible through an extensive network of provincial highways, local roads and logging roads.

Geology

The Valk property has demonstrated copper potential and is dominated by volcanic flows, pyroclastics and minor sediments of the Karmutsen Formation, a Triassic-aged volcanic sequence that underlies the Sicker Group, which hosts several zinc-copper-gold-silver deposits.

Notable among these deposits is Myra Falls, located 150 km southeast of the Valk property and home to two past-producing mines. Myra Falls Operations employs 400 people and produces 1 million tonnes of ore per year, including 102,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate, 60,000 tonnes of copper concentrate, up to 38,000 ounces of gold and 0.4 to 1.3 million ounces of silver. Nearby operations also include the historic Island copper mine and the North Island copper-gold mine, both of which have demonstrated enormous success while offering similar geologic markers as can be found throughout the Valk property.


Xplore Resources’ Management Team

Wesley C. Hanson—President and CEO

Wes Hanson provides over 35 years of industry experience covering all aspects of mineral exploration, resource and reserve estimation, project evaluation, development, construction, operation and corporate management.

He worked on a number of large capital projects as a consulting geologist with Kilborn – SNC Lavalin before transitioning into senior management roles with Kinross Gold, Western Goldfields and Silver Bear Resources. Wes served as President and CEO of Noront Resources from 2009 through 2012. Since then he has provided contract geological services for various junior companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Wes graduated from Mount Allison University with a BSc Geology (1982) and is a practicing member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Charles Edgeworth—CFO

Charles Edgeworth is currently the Managing Director of Union Merchant Capital. He has over 20 years of experience in debt, equity and project finance as well as cash management and risk mitigation. He has advised and structured numerous financings for junior and senior mining companies globally. He has an extensive network of corporates, banks, law firms, accounting firms, multilateral finance agencies & foreign governments throughout North & South America, UK, Europe and Africa.

Previously, Charles was responsible for corporate banking in Europe and Africa for Export Development Canada and prior to this, he was with HSBC Bank and Canaccord Genuity. In addition, Charles has served as a senior officer in the Royal Canadian Navy.

Charles holds a B.A. in Political Science & Economics from the University of Victoria, BCom in Entrepreneurial Management from Royal Roads University and MBA in Finance from HEC Montreal.

Jamie Hyland—Director

Jamie Hyland brings more than 25 years of experience in the public markets as a financial and marketing consultant, a corporate founder and manager of numerous early stage public and private businesses. His industry expertise includes mining, publishing, financial services, oil & gas, hospitality, technology, alternative energy and healthcare appliances. He is currently a Director of Tasca Resources Corp., Resolve Ventures Inc. and BLOK Technologies Inc. Hyland has an extensive network of contacts within the financial community including brokers, fund managers, industry analysts and media throughout North America, the United Kingdom and continental Europe. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management from Royal Roads University.

Dave Patterson—Director

For more than 30 years Dave Patterson has been involved in the administration and finance of exploration companies based in North America. He has also been a director and/or officer of several public companies listed on the TSX Venture. Patterson holds a Master of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University (1991) and a Bachelor of Arts from Simon Fraser University (1977).

Tim McGuire—Director

Tim McGuire is a 20 year banking executive focusing on corporate debt, credit structuring, loan syndications, M&A, project finance, credit and political risk insurance. The past 12 years have been spent on leading global business development and management of a $20 billion portfolio for companies in the mining, energy and banking sectors. McGuire earned a Bachelor of Commerce (with Distinction) in International Business from the University of Victoria, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Xplore Announces Earn-In Option Agreement on the Surge Lithium Project

Xplore Announces Earn-In Option Agreement on the Surge Lithium Project

Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Inc. (together the "Optionors") to earn a 100% ownership interest in eight (8) unpatented contiguous mining claims (3416 ha) that make up the Surge Property (the "Property" or "Surge") located in the Patricia Mining District, Ontario, Canada approximately 150 kms east of Red Lake, Ontario.

The Property is in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield, along the 450 km, E-W trending Sydney Lake - Lake St. Joseph ("SL-LSJ") fault, separating dominantly intrusive rocks and greenstones of the North Caribou superterrane to the north from the metasedimentary rocks of the English River terrane to the south. (Ref. Figure 1.0).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xplore Resources Modifies Terms of Upper Red Lake Agreement

Xplore Resources Modifies Terms of Upper Red Lake Agreement

Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore or "the Company"), announces that Abitibi Royalties Inc. has agreed to extend the time in which to make the first anniversary payment under a property option agreement announced March 3, 2021, wherein Xplore is earning the right to earn a 100% interest in the Upper Red Lake Project, located in the Red Lake Mining division, Ontario. In consideration for the issuance of an additional 227,272 common shares, the pending first anniversary payment of $125,000 (payable in common shares of the Company based on the then 14-day VWAP price of the Company's shares as reported by the TSX Venture Exchange) will be extended for an additional six months. The issuance of these shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Xplore Resources (TSXV: XPLR)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xplore Isolates Priority Geophysical Targets at the Upper Red Lake Property

Xplore Isolates Priority Geophysical Targets at the Upper Red Lake Property

Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore" or the "Company"), has identified and prioritized targets at its Upper Red Lake Project ("Upper Red Lake"), located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario.

Jeremy S. Brett, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consulting Geophysicist, Jeremy S. Brett International Consulting Ltd., has reviewed the airborne magnetic data for the Upper Red Lake property, identifying six priority anomalies for field follow-up (Ref. Figure 1.0). A brief overview of each target follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xplore Announces Acquisition of Brazilian Exploration Company Baru Exploracao Mineral Ltda

Xplore Announces Acquisition of Brazilian Exploration Company Baru Exploracao Mineral Ltda

Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Baru Exploração Mineral Ltda. ("Baru"), a Brazilian limited liability company.

Terms of Transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xplore Announces Completion of Phase 1 Airborne Survey at Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

Xplore Announces Completion of Phase 1 Airborne Survey at Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that Phase 1 2021 exploration programs have been completed at the Company's Upper Red Lake Gold Project ("Upper Red Lake"), the Pringle Lake Property ("Pringle Lake") and Perrigo Lake Property ("Perrigo Lake") all located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario.

The airborne survey was conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. based in Gatineau, Quebec using a EC120 Eurocopter Helicopter. The initial Phase 1 program consisted of a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey ("MAG") flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern with full high-resolution covering the entirety of all three properties. Total survey distance was approximately 2,193-line kms.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the remaining 13 holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino") in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 m in 22 holes. Highlights of the first nine drill holes were reported in Western's Nov. 29, 2021 news release, and are included herein. Drill assay results are shown in Table 1 and collar data in Table 2.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Follows Up High Grade Results at Nisk with New Fully Funded 5000 M Drill Program

Power Nickel Follows Up High Grade Results at Nisk with New Fully Funded 5000 M Drill Program

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCBB:CMETF)(FRA:IVVI) is pleased to announce that a follow-up drill program has been authorized to take place as quickly as permits and a diamond drill rig can be obtained with the expectation that a 5000-meter program can commence later in Q2 after breakup

Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch commented, "The results we have obtained from our current round as identified in the table below when combined with the historical NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate are very encouraging. In a world that has woken up to a serious shortage of High-Grade Nickel Sulphate projects we are confident the Nisk project has great potential to play a significant role in providing Class 1 Nickel in the most Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") friendly way to Battery makers in North America and beyond."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Looks To Expand Uranium Project Portfolio Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

March 23 rd , 2022 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC: ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that its board of directors has commenced a strategic review of several uranium projects near the Company's CLR Uranium Project with the plan to expand the Company's portfolio.  The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist in the assessment and acquisition of prospective uranium projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Talon Metals, Mednow, Nextech AR, Fabled Copper, and QuestEx

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Talon Metals, Mednow, Nextech AR, Fabled Copper, and QuestEx

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Talon Metals, Mednow, Nextech AR, Fabled Copper, and QuestEx on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - FABL

IIROC Trade Resumption - FABL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fabled Copper Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Report up to 27.20% Copper on the Magnum Mine Deposit

Fabled Copper Report up to 27.20% Copper on the Magnum Mine Deposit

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the 11th set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×