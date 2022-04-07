Noront Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act involving Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wyloo Canada AcquisitionCo Pty Ltd. . Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things, the Purchaser acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Noront not ...

NOT:CA,NOSOF