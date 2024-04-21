Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Graphite

WA Government Awards $6.5 Million to Australia’s First Downstream Graphite Plant

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) is delighted to announce it has received an additional $6.5 million grant from the Western Australian Government to establish Australia’s first downstream graphite processing plant. The award builds on two years of establishment work and brings the Company’s total funding from the State’s Collie Just Transition Program to $8.5 million.

Highlights

  • The Western Australian Government has awarded $6.5 million to progress International Graphite’s downstream operations at Collie.
  • The plant is expected to be Australia’s first purpose-built graphite processing facility and will significantly increase the nation’s sovereign supply of critical battery minerals.
  • The funding will establish commercial-scale micronising operations and progress battery anode feasibility work for concentrate feedstock from the Springdale Graphite Project.
  • The release of funds is subject to a formal agreement being finalised.

The grant was announced by WA Premier the Hon. Roger Cook at the Company’s Collie R&D Facility during the Collie Industry Transition Expo on Saturday 20 April 2024.

Grant funding will be used to advance International Graphite’s plans for a 4,000 tpa commercial-scale graphite micronising operation, at Collie. It will also progress the design of downstream battery anode facilities, and mine-to-market battery anode feasibility work for processing of graphite concentrate feed from the Company’s Springdale Graphite Project.

International Graphite Chairman Phil Hearse said, “We are thrilled by the support and leadership the Western Australian Government is providing to our emerging critical minerals industry and proud of their confidence in us to deliver real benefits for Collie and the State.

“The grants are designed to encourage innovation in three areas - green manufacturing, minerals processing, and energy intensive or future clean energy initiatives. International Graphite’s operations support all three, making our project an extremely good fit with the Government’s priorities for the industry and the region.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IG6:AU
International Graphite
International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite


Altech Batteries

Altech - Share Purchase Plan Prospectus

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) has released its Prospectus announcement.
Altech Batteries

Altech – Launch of Share Purchase Plan

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is delighted to announce the opportunity for eligible shareholders of the Company to participate in an equity raising via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to $5 million.

International Graphite Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland.

Strong Project Development Scenario for Springdale, International Graphite CEO Says

Purification testwork on graphite concentrates from International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) Springdale graphite project achieved results ranging from 99.96 percent loss on ignition (LOI) to 99.97 percent LOI, which exceeds the purity requirements of major lithium-ion batteries. Andrew Worland, the company’s managing director and CEO, noted that the project has great attributes that make it stand out.

“It's got a significant resource ... so we'll be mining there for 50 (to) 60 years, and that's still with a lot of exploration potential for the asset,” he explained. "The other attributes of it that makes it unique and compelling for investors are its cost structure, and a lot of that has to do with Mother Nature, frankly. The mineralisation itself is a fine graphite, so we've got a very simple flotation process. ... We have one product, which means a simple flow sheet and lower capital cost."

International Graphite released key findings from its new Springdale-Collie integrated mine-to-market scoping study in January, saying they indicate a multi-decade operating life.

NMG Pays Accrued Interests and Grants Options

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) announces today the payment of accrued interests as part of a previously announced private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022 (the "2022 Private Placement").

Settlement of Accrued Interests

NMG Provides Commercial and Operational Update upon Filing 2023 Financial Reports: Significant Progress over the Year in Advancing North America's Mine-to-Battery-Material Graphite Production

  • Multiyear offtakes and strategic investments from Panasonic Energy and GM covering approximately 85% of NMG's planned Phase-2 fully integrated production of active anode material.
  • Aggregate combined investment of US$50 million by Panasonic and GM, with a private placement of US$37.5M by Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui") and Pallinghurst Bond Limited ("Pallinghurst") to surrender and cancel their convertibles notes dated November 8, 2022, upon the vote of the shareholders of NMG in accordance with MI-61-101 and regulatory approvals.
  • Demonstration of strong long-term bankability underpinnings to support NMG's Phase-2 project financing via offtake agreements and intended future investments by the Anchor Customers or their affiliates of up to US$275 million.
  • Acquisition of the Lac Guéret property, one of the largest graphite deposit set to underpin NMG's planned Phase-3 expansion, for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project.
  • Launch of an innovative training program in green technology industrial processes in partnership with the region's education and industrial partners to secure a local and qualified workforce for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant.
  • Active stakeholder engagement including meetings held with over 300 regional companies in recent months to identify local capacity and plan the Company's procurement strategy for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant.
  • Appointment of Pomerleau as Construction Manager for the pre-construction stage of Phase-2 commercial facilities and continued engineering for the Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant towards the final investment decision ("FID").
  • Recognition of robust ESG credentials: NMG tops Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's Sustainability Index as the only natural graphite producer in the "Industry Leading" category ahead of all Western, African, and Chinese producers.
  • Continued active engagement with additional potential tier-1 customers in the EV and battery sector with the production of battery-grade samples, site visits, quality checks, commercial discussions, and environmental diligence reviews.
  • Advanced discussions with multiple governmental agencies and programs, strategic investors, and lenders to optimize the targeted capital structure for the Phase-2 project financing.
  • North America expected to surpass Asia in the anode market outside China thanks to increased production capacity and structural sourcing partnerships such as NMG's with Panasonic Energy and GM (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, February 2024).
  • EV sales reported to have crossed the adoption tipping point in 23 countries in 2023 with 13.6 million EVs sold globally – a 31% increase – and projected growth of between 20% and 30% for 2024 according to market analysts (Rho Motion and Bloomberg, January 2024).
  • Continued focus on the safe and responsible conduct of operational and construction activities, no major environmental incidents, and carbon-neutral year-end balance through verified offsetting via 660 certified carbon credits.
  • Period-end cash position of $36.3 million.

Through its year-end financial reports and 2023 Annual Report , Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE:   NMG , TSXV:   NOU ) publishes a positive progress report in advancing what is projected to be North America's first integrated source of natural graphite active anode material for electric vehicles ("EV") and batteries. Strategically executing its phased development plan, NMG has continued operating its Phase-1 facilities to produce battery-grade samples and optimize its processes, has signed commercial agreements and strategic investments with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO:   6752 ) and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE:   GM ), to underpin its Phase-2 commercial production, and has acquired the Uatnan Mining Project to support its Phase-3 expansion.

Altech Batteries

Altech – Excellent Definitive Feasibility Study for 120 MWH First Production Line Cerenergy® Battery Project

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the excellent results from a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) conducted for a CERENERGY® project with an annual capacity of 120 1MWh GridPacks each year, planned for construction on Altech’s land in Saxony, Germany. The project is being developed by Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) (75%) and joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”) (25%), an incorporated society affiliated with the German government and partially financed by the German federal government. Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) is owned 75% by Altech Batteries Limited (listed on ASX:ATC) and Altech Advanced Materials AG (listed on FSE:AMA).

Latest News

International Graphite
Successful Completion of Placement & Institutional Entitlement Offer as Part of A$80M Equity Raising

Goldfields Exploration Update

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

×