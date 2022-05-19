Energy Investing News

CAMECO (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced that the acquisition of Idemitsu Canada Resources Ltd.'s (Idemitsu) 7.875% participating interest in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture by Cameco and Orano Canada Inc. (Orano) closed today.

Cameco's ownership stake in the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan now stands at 54.547%, 4.522 percentage points higher than it was prior to the transaction, while Orano's interest is 40.453%, an increase of 3.353 percentage points from its previous share. TEPCO Resources Inc. retains the remaining 5% interest in the property.

For more information regarding this transaction, please see Cameco's May 10, 2022 news release announcing the acquisition.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Leah Hipperson
306-385-5524
leah_hipperson@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

NexGen Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE MKT: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce it has mailed the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022 in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) .

Your vote is important - please vote today.

How Geopolitics are Impacting the Nuclear Fuel Sector

As the war in Ukraine stretches into the third month, it has become evident that the energy sector has been disproportionately affected by embargoes, bans and sanctions against Russia.

With West Texas and Brent Crude oil holding above US$100 a barrel, motorists in North America have seen gas prices rise to record highs. Similarly, natural gas prices have also hit fresh highs this year, as well as coal, which hit an all-time high of US$422 per metric ton (MT) in March.

Uranium, the energy fuel used to power nuclear generators for electricity production, has also experienced a significant price increase since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Purepoint Uranium Outlines Upcoming Exploration Session

Purepoint Uranium Outlines Upcoming Exploration Session

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today outlined their remaining 2022 exploration plans for the Hook Lake Joint Venture and eight of their 100% owned projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. These plans include follow-up drilling at the Company's Red Willow project where this winter's program outlined an astounding 1.2 kilometres of continuous elevated radioactivity (see news release April 19, 2022).

"By the end of the year we will have completed updated field work at all of our ten, 100% owned uranium projects. This work has included follow-up drilling at some of our high priority targets, inaugural drilling at our more advanced prospects and initial geophysical work over our earlier stage properties," noted Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "Although we continue to advance our entire portfolio, we are most excited about returning to our newest priority at Red Willow's Osprey Zone. The discovery of a clearly defined continuous zone of radioactivity extending across such a long distance, with peaks exceeding 33,000 counts per second, provides an exciting preview of what our next program may demonstrate."

Baselode Continues to Hit Near-Surface Mineralization and Some of the Strongest Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity

Baselode Continues to Hit Near-Surface Mineralization and Some of the Strongest Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity

Highlights:

  • Three drill holes have now intersected elevated radioactivity within 45 m of vertical depth from surface
  • Two holes returned some the strongest elevated radioactivity intersections on ACKIO
  • AK22-040: 744 cps over 22.75 m at 115.05 m (new 2 nd best radioactivity intersection)
  • AK22-023: 538 cps over 29.25 m at 129.95 m (new 4 th best radioactivity intersection)
  • Change in drill azimuth direction has yielded a 100% intersection success

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

Azincourt Energy CEO Alex Klenman

Azincourt Energy CEO Alex Klenman: Two Great Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Azincourt Energy CEO Alex Klenman: Two Great Projects in the Athabasca Basinyoutu.be

