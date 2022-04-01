Nickel Investing News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with 1933 Industries and Talon Metals on their latest newsThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.1933 Industries reports Q2 2022 financial results1933 Industries has ...

1933 Industries (CSE:TGIF) reports Q2 2022 financial results

1933 Industries (TGIF) has announced financial results for the three and six months ended January 31, 2022. Revenues in Q2 improved by 23 percent over Q1 2022, operating expenses were reduced by 65 percent, and net loss decreased by 87 percent compared to fiscal 2021. CEO Paul Rosan sat down with Shoran Devi to highlight the results.

For the full interview with Paul Rosen and to learn more about 1933 Industries' news, click here.

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) commends President Biden for designating nickel & battery materials for Defense Production Act support

Talon Metals (TLO) reports that battery materials have been added to the support available under the Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III program. Nickel and the other battery materials join rare earths as the only critical minerals eligible for DPA Title III support reducing U.S. dependence on Russia and China. The DPA Title III program provides authority for the Administration to use a variety of tools to support domestic production. Talon's Head of Climate Strategy Todd Malan sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Todd Malan and to learn more about Talon Metals' news, click here.

Talon MetalsTLO:CATLOFFNickel Investing
TLO:CA,TLOFF

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals Commends President Biden for Designating Nickel & Battery Materials for Defense Production Act Support

President Biden's Action Provides New Support and Exceptional Tools to Support Domestic Production of Nickel and Other Vital Battery Materials

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company"), the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project") in central Minnesota, commends President Biden for adding battery materials including nickel, cobalt and lithium to the extraordinary support available under the Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III program. The DPA Title III program provides authority for the Administration to use a variety of tools to support domestic production: funding for particular aspects of project development, funding for infrastructure or equipment, and the ability to commit to offtake contracts are just some of the tools that become available once added to the list of national priority industries. The President's action today builds on bipartisan support for adding battery materials to the DPA authorities led by Senators Manchin, Murkowski, Cassidy and Risch (Senators Murkowski, Manchin, Risch and Cassidy Urge Administration to Meet Domestic Mineral Demand, Address Supply Chain Crisis (senate.gov)). Nickel and the other battery materials join rare earths as the only Critical Minerals eligible for DPA Title III support.

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Completion of Fundraise

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce the completion of both the US$65 million Convertible Notes issuance and the sale of the Vermelho Royalty, previously announced on 23 November 2021. Accordingly, the Company has now received all subscription amounts in respect of the Convertible Notes as well as the US$25 million upfront purchase price in respect of the Vermelho Royalty. Receipt of the Convertible Notes funding means the Company has now, subject to drawdown of the Senior Debt in due course, completed or received the relevant funding for all aspects of the previously announced US$633 million Funding Package

Horizonte CEO, Jeremy Martin commented: "The receipt of these funds represents an important moment for Horizonte and the completion of our US$633 million funding package. We can now move forward with confidence as we continue to ramp up construction activities at our tier one Araguaia ferronickel project.

La Mancha Announces Acquisition of Convertible Note of Horizonte Minerals PLC

La Mancha Fund SCSp (the " Fund "), a fund advised by La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP (" La Mancha "), is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement of December 22, 2021 relating to the subscription (the " Private Placement ") by its wholly-owned subsidiary, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. (" LMI "), for 759,128,764 ordinary shares (the " Ordinary Shares ") of Horizonte Minerals PLC (" Horizonte ") (London-AIM: HZM; TSX: HZM), its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, La Mancha Treasury Limited (" LMT "), today acquired a USD15,000,000 (approximately CAD18,705,000 using the daily average rate of exchange for USD:CAD published by the Bank of Canada on March 30, 2022, being USD1.00=CAD1.247) aggregate principal amount convertible note (the " Convertible Note ") from Horizonte. The acquisition of the Convertible Note (the " Second Completion ") was completed by way of private placement pursuant to the terms of an investment agreement with Horizonte dated November 23, 2021 (the " Investment Agreement ") and a convertible note loan instrument with Horizonte dated November 23, 2021.

The Convertible Note was issued by Horizonte at a 5.75% discount and bears a fixed interest rate of 11.75% per annum, which shall be capitalised until the expected project completion of Horizonte's Araguaia Project and payable in cash thereafter subject to available cashflows. At any time until the maturity date (being the later of September 30, 2032 and 3 months after the final maturity date of Tranche A of Horizonte's senior debt facility), LMT may, at its option, convert the Convertible Note, partially or wholly, into Ordinary Shares of Horizonte at a conversion price (which is subject to customary anti-dilution rights) equal to 8.75 pence per Ordinary Share.

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $5.5 million or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.7 million or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $38.0 million. This compares to $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to December 31, 2021 amounts to $98.8 million.

chunk of nickel

Nickel Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2022)

Investors interested in nickel stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the metal. After all, major producers are often home to many miners and explorers.

But investors should also be aware of which countries hold significant nickel reserves. Why? While many countries that produce large amounts of nickel have big nickel reserves, some countries produce little nickel, but have high reserves of the metal. It’s possible that in the future, they could become powerhouses in the space.

With that in mind, here’s an overview of the eight countries with the highest nickel reserves. Nickel reserves in countries outside these top eight total 20 million metric tonnes (MT), and total world nickel reserves stand at 95 million MT. All nickel reserves by country data is based on the US Geological Survey’s most recent report.

