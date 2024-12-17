Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Terra Clean Energy Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Terra Clean Energy Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce that further to its December 4, 2024 press release, the Company has completed a non-brokered private placement issuing a total of 14,680,000 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.125 per Unit (the “ Unit Offering ”) and issuing a total of 11,132,035 flow- through common shares in the capital of the Company (“ FT Shares “) at a price of $0.135 per FT Share (the “ FT Offering ” and together with the Unit Offering, the “ Private Placement ”) raising aggregate gross proceeds of $3,337,824.73. Each FT Share will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “ Common Share ”), and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.20 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The gross proceeds of the FT Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that will qualify as “flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “ Qualifying Expenditures “) related to the Company’s mineral projects including the South Falcon East uranium project on or before December 31, 2025. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2024. The net proceeds from the sale of the Unit Offering will be used by the Company to finance exploration and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Company paid finders an aggregate of (i) cash fees of $135,305.99; (ii) 227,200 finder’s warrants to those finders who assisted with the sale of Units (“ Unit Finder Warrants ”); and (iii) 732,933 finder's warrants to those finders who assisted with the sale of FT Shares (" FT Finder's Warrants ") were issued. Each Unit Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.125 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Each FT Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.135 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Insiders of the Company (" Participating Insiders ") purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 952,000 Units under the Private Placement. The issuances to the Participating Insiders constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101 ”) The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related party, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

As the Private Placement resulted in the issuance of greater than 100% of the total number of securities outstanding, the Company obtained the approval of a majority of the shareholders by shareholder consent to complete the Private Placement in accordance with CSE Policies.

All securities issued in connection with this Private Placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the ability of the Company to satisfy regulatory, stock exchange and commercial closing conditions of the Private Placement, and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company’s public filings available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO

info@tcec.energy

Terra Clean Energy Corp

Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada

www.tcec.energy

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

Click here to connect with TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC )

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company have been reduced to approximately 9,922,436 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. has announced a name change to Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on October 3, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310.  Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear reactors.

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2025

The uranium market entered 2024 on strong footing after a year of significant price movement, as well as renewed attention on nuclear energy’s role in the global energy transition.

After a hitting a 17 year high in February, the uranium spot price declined and then stabilized for the rest of 2024, highlighting the fragile balance between supply constraints and growing demand.

Uranium ended the year around US$73.75 per pound, down from its earlier heights, but still historically elevated.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear reactors, stock chart.

Uranium Price 2024 Year-End Review

The uranium market saw a flurry of activity in 2024, beginning with a 17 year price high and finishing with an additional six countries committing to tripling nuclear power by 2050 at the COP29 event.

The energy fuel also caught the attention of major technology companies looking to power artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, and was impacted by geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia.

In addition, the market benefited from growing concerns over future supply. With uranium demand poised to grow globally, the mounting imbalance became increasingly clear in the usually opaque market.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag next to uranium ore.

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Starting the year strong and setting a 17 year high of US$106 per pound the spot U3O8 market displayed another year performance in early January, the uranium spot price has spent the rest of the year consolidating, remaining rangebound between US$76 and US$86 since mid-June.

Although prices faced consolidating headwinds during the second half of 2024, prices remained at historically high levels not seen since 2008. As prices found a floor in the US$76 range, the long-term uranium market outlook illuminated supported by several key events.

Production challenges related to acid shortages and expansion delays out of top producing nation – Kazakhstan – sparked concern about supply shortages early in the year.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Major 50% Upgrade Boosts Lo Herma Uranium Resource to 8.57Mlbs, Scoping Study Initiated

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to update the uranium Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at its Lo Herma Project (Lo Herma or the Project) located in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (Figure 1). The MRE for the Project is focused on mining by In-Situ Recovery (ISR) methods and is reported at an appropriate cut-off grade of 200 ppm U3O8 and a minimum grade thickness (GT) of 0.2 per mineralised horizon as:

6.21 million tonnes of total mineralisation at average grade of 630 ppm eU3O8 for 8.57 million pounds (Mlbs) of eU3O8 contained metal classified as 2.78Mlbs of Indicated (32%) and 5.79Mlbs of Inferred.

Keep reading...Show less
Nick Hodge, gold bars.

Nick Hodge: Uranium and Gold Outlook for 2025, Plus Battery Passport Profits

In an interview at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Nick Hodge, publisher at Digest Publishing, discussed the growing prevalence of "battery passports" and the investment angle he sees there.

He also shared his thoughts on how to invest in uranium at this point in the cycle, saying that power-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) data centers are boosting demand for the commodity, which was already strong.

"I've been a uranium bull for a long time — our moment is here. You can't have AI without uranium," said Hodge.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels CEO and President Greg Huffman.

Nuclear Fuels Aims to Boost US Domestic Uranium Supply Chain, CEO Greg Huffman says

Issues facing the global uranium supply chain have created a significant opportunity for emerging explorers and producers to leverage the growing demand for nuclear energy and build more secure and stable domestic supply chains.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF) CEO and President Greg Huffman said his company is strategically positioned to supply growing US uranium demand by advancing its uranium projects in Wyoming.

“We have massive, massive increases in terms of expected demand for uranium,” he said. “What we at Nuclear Fuels are focused on is being able to come up with new sources of domestic US uranium to help supply that increase in demand for nuclear power.”

Keep reading...Show less

