Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 24, 2022 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

Name of NomineeVotes For Votes Withheld
David L. Deisley398,816,540(99.89%)450,041(0.11%)
Arne H. Frandsen398,783,269(99.88%)483,312(0.12%)
John D. Kaplan370,882,906(92.89%)28,383,675(7.11%)
Gregory S. Kinross381,594,899(95.57%)17,671,682(4.43%)
Warren E. Newfield398,921,608(99.91%)344,973(0.09%)
Henri van Rooyen398,799,189(99.88%)467,392(0.12%)
David E. Singer383,509,594(96.05%)15,756,987(3.95%)
Frank D. Wheatley398,792,735(99.88%)473,846(0.12%)

 

Furthermore at the AGM, shareholders of the Company, (i) by a majority of votes cast, excluding the votes attaching to the common shares of the Company held by insiders and their associates, approved the issuance of all unallocated options issuable, from time to time, under the Company's stock option plan until June 22, 2025, and (ii) voted in favour of appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, and (iii) exploring the prospects for significant carbon storage in the ultra-mafic rocks that comprise the Tamarack Intrusive Complex through carbon mineralization. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

Sean Werger
President
Talon Metals Corp.
Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102
Email: werger@talonmetals.com

