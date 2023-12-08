Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Queensland Pacific Metals

Successful HPA Demonstration Plant Campaign

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) ) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to present an update on the completion of the successful operation of the HPA Demonstration Plant in conjunction with partners Lava Blue.

Highlights

  • 62 kg >99.99% High Purity Alumina (“4N HPA”) produced from Lava Blue Demonstration Plant.
  • Average purity across blends approaching 5N (99.999%), far exceeding the 4N threshold.
  • 6 x ~10 kg 4N HPA blends have been transported to the United States to provide to potential offtakers.
  • Initial target offtakers are from the LED market

Demonstration Plant

QPM and Lava Blue have recently completed the first campaign of HPA Demonstration Plant operation, which successfully produced 62 kg of 4N HPA. The two primary objectives of this technical work have been well and truly met, being:

  • Confirmation of HPA flowsheet for the TECH Project; and
  • Production of samples for offtake marketing purposes.

HPA produced from the Demonstration Plant has been split into six ~10 kg blends and have been transported to the USA. The blends have been assayed and results have far exceeded 4N purity.

Figure: Blend assay results

QPM’s technical and marketing team have been working closely with a specialised US consultant in identifying potential offtakers. The initial focus has been on the LED market (sapphire glass). The blends will be provided to potential offtakers for testing.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Queensland Pacific Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Queensland Pacific Metals
Queensland Pacific Metals
