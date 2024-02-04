Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Firetail Resources

Significant Polymetallic Mineralisation at Cumbre Coya Target, Picha Project, Peru

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide an update on the maiden diamond drilling (DD) program at the Picha Copper Project in Peru.

Assay results have been received from the first drill hole at the Cumbre Coya target, 23PCCD0001, confirming mineralisation in the area.

Subsequent to these positive results, further drilling has been completed at Cumbre Coya with a second hole located around 120m south of 23PCCD0001, drilled to a depth of 341m with visible mineralisation observed in the form of malachite, chalcocite and azurite.

Highlights include:

  • Cumbre Coya Target: Drill hole 23PCCD0001 includes:
    • 15.5m @ 0.72% Cu, 130g/t Ag 1.92% Pb and 0.16% Zn from 3.25m
      • including 1.70m @ 0.50% Cu, 500g/t Ag and 5.9% Pb from 9.6m
      • and 2.75m @ 2.06% Cu from 14.15m
    • 3.2m @ 0.23% Cu from 111.1m,
    • 1.45m @ 0.17% Cu, 15.5g/t Ag, 0.51% Pb and 0.19% Zn from 41.75m
  • Follow-up drillhole at Cumbre Coya target – Drillhole 23PCCD0002 completed to a depth of 341.4m, with visible secondary copper mineralisation in the form of malachite, chalcocite and azurite in veins and breccias between 63m and 102m.
  • Drilling of sixth drill hole in maiden drilling program is now underway with three of the first five holes having intersected significant copper and silver mineralisation.

Drillling of the planned ~5,000m diamond program is continuing with several more drill holes planned at the identified targets. Firetail expects the drill program to be completed in April. Further assays are expected regularly during the remainder of the drilling campaign.

Figure 1: Example of secondary copper mineralisation at 75.40m depth in 23PCCD0002

Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations (see Table 1).

Executive Chairman, Brett Grosvenor, commented:

“What a great way to start the new year. These latest assays continue to validate the presence of a mineralised system in Picha. With these type of results we now have some comfort that a super gene secondary mineralisation exists at the Cumbre Coya Target.

“Whilst our in country team continues to complete the drill program, and we eagerly anticipate further assays of this nature to come through as we uncover the opportunity of this potential deposit.

“We look forward to bringing consistent news and market updates over the coming months as we finalise our maiden drill campaign towards the end of April.”

Figure 2: Picha Project drill program underway1,2

Cumbre Coya Target

Two drill holes have been completed at the Cumbre Coya Target (collar details provided in Table 2). Assay results have now been received for the first hole, 23PCCD0001 which was designed to test a surface geochemistry anomaly which included a channel sample of 32.85m @ 0.61% Cu, 209g/t Ag and 6.96% Pb1.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firetail Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ftlcopper investingresource stocksCopper Investing
FTL:AU
Firetail Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Firetail Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources

Firetail Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2023 results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Friday, February 23, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383
RapidConnect

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter 2023 results before market open on Friday, February 23, 2024 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

Keep reading...Show less
female leader standing in crowd

The Business Case for ESG and Community Engagement in Mining Projects

The exploration and mining sector is playing an important role in the global transition to a green economy, providing the necessary resources for everything from electric vehicles to alternative energy. As such, ethical and environmentally friendly practices have become core indicators of success in the resource sector.

Global organizations have proven throughout history that engaging with the communities in which they operate can pay considerable dividends. Many companies in the industry have been practicing ESG strategies well before it became a buzzword. In recent years, this awareness has been passed to investors, who are increasingly looking into ESG and sustainable mining projects to direct their investment towards responsible companies.

This article will explain the basis for sustainable investing and why community engagement is important from an investment perspective.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) (CYM, Cyprium or the Company) provides the following overview of the Company’s activities for the quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper limited

TNC Secures A$42 Million of Funding with Nebari Natural Resources Fund

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it has executed binding agreements and obtained Nebari Investment Committee clearance for a four year, USD28 million (A$42 million1 AUD equivalent) USD-denominated senior secured loan facility (Loan Facility) with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II LP (Nebari).

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Firetail Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

Skyharbour Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

Battery Metals Investing

Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

Gold Investing

Awale Resources: Exploration and Discovery of Gold and Copper-Gold Deposits in West Africa

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of its $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

×