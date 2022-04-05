6.7m at 3.1% Cu, 17.5gt Ag, including 2.95m at 6.2% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 36.8gt Ag, 0.12gt Au plus additional near surface high grade copper intervals La Romana mineralization remains wide open in several directions Copper mineralization and wide zone of alteration confirmed at satellite IP anomaly north of La Romana Additional 20 drill holes planned to further expand the La Romana target Pan Global Resources Inc. is ...

PGZ:CA