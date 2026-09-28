Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
Sep. 28, 2026 09:41AM PST
The transaction would have created the world’s second-largest gold miner.
Dilok Klaisataporn / IStock
Australia's largest gold producer, Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTCPL:NESRF), rejected an unsolicited US$27.09 billion takeover proposal from South Africa’s Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) on Monday (September 28).
The cash-and-stock proposal, initially delivered on September 14 and first reported by Bloomberg, offered 0.3125 new Gold Fields shares and US$5.08 in cash for each Northern Star share.
While the initial bid valued the Perth-based miner at US$27.09 billion, fluctuations in Gold Fields' stock reduced the implied value to US$25.27 billion, or US$17.63 per share, by Friday. Australian corporate takeovers traditionally require premiums near 30 percent to succeed.
Northern Star’s board unanimously rejected the proposal, arguing it materially undervalued the company ahead of key growth milestones, including the impending ramp-up of its Fimiston Mill.
“Gold Fields has sought to acquire one of the world’s premier gold portfolios at a price that falls well short of what the Board considers to be its fundamental value and at a highly opportunistic time,” Northern Star Chairman Michael Chaney said in a statement.
Northern Star directors explicitly cited the structure of the deal, which would leave its shareholders with a 33 percent equity stake in the combined entity. The board determined the heavy reliance on Gold Fields equity exposed Northern Star investors to elevated risk profiles compared to the company's existing, largely Australian asset base.
The rejection arrives amid intense pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.
Elliott, which recently accumulated a 6.2 percent stake in Northern Star, previously pushed the miner to conduct a strategic review and overhaul its leadership, resulting in a chief executive change in July.
Gold Fields projected the merger would unlock US$4 billion to US$5 billion in corporate and operational synergies. The combined company would produce 4.1 million ounces of gold annually, anchored by assets in Western Australia, including Northern Star's Super Pit in Kalgoorlie.
The South African miner planned to establish a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange to accommodate the expanded shareholder base.
Gold Fields CFO Alex Dall told Reuters the company remained focused on constructive engagement with the Northern Star board, declining to comment on the possibility of a hostile bid.
Shares of Northern Star closed 6.15 percent higher at US$16.43 in Sydney on Monday, remaining below the implied offer price. Gold Fields shares plunged 13 percent in Johannesburg following the announcement.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.