Sirios Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

Sirios Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) (FSE: 377A) ("Sirios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved (i) a proposed consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"), and (ii) a proposed name change from "Sirios Resources Inc." and its French version, "Ressources Sirios Inc.", to "Sirios Mining Inc." and its French version, "Minière Sirios Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Consolidation and the Name Change are subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on October 30, 2026 (the "Meeting") and compliance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Board believes that the Consolidation may improve the marketability and liquidity of the Common Shares, improve the Company's access to capital markets and facilitate future financing opportunities. Accordingly, the Board believes that the Consolidation and the Name Change are in the best interests of the Company.

As of September 22, 2026, the Company has 672,943,910 Common Shares issued and outstanding. If completed, the Consolidation would reduce the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares to approximately 44,862,927 Common Shares (subject to rounding). No fractional Common Shares will be issued. The number of post-Consolidation Common Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of any fractional shares. The exercise or conversion price and/or the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted in connection with the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms. Subject to TSXV and shareholder approval, the Common Shares are expected to begin trading under the Company's new name and on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing trading symbol following completion of the Name Change and the Consolidation. Additional documentation with respect to the Consolidation and the Name Change will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Sirios' issuer profile.

About Sirios Resources Inc.

Sirios Resources is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its Cheechoo gold deposit, as well as exploring and advancing its other high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Félix Lepage
Chief Executive Officer
450-482-0603
info@sirios.com 
www.sirios.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, the receipt of all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals for the Consolidation and Name Change; the ability of the Company to complete the Consolidation and Name Change on the anticipated terms and timeline; the expected benefits and impact of the Consolidation and Name Change on the Company; the Company's financial position and general economic conditions; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, regulatory, or other approval; other risks associated with the mineral exploration and development industry; and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions including, among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated; that the price of gold and other commodities, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, and general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time such assumptions were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements including, among others: changes in the Company's share price, future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing; uncertainty regarding the ability to obtain additional financing if and when needed and on reasonable terms; Aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated; changes in exploration programs based upon results; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents; effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; environmental risks; changes in laws and regulations; community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316125

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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