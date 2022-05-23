Silver Investing News

Northern Lights Resources Corp.("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that the effective date of the ten (10) for one (1) share consolidation (the "Consolidation"), as announced on May 17, 2022, has been changed to May 26, 2022 (the "Effective Date").

All other terms of the Consolidation remain unchanged. Please refer the May 17, 2022 announcement for full details.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

  1. Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
    Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
    Tel: +1 604 608 6163
  2. Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
    Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
    Tel: +1 604 608 6163
Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

Northern Lights Announces Share Consolidation

Northern Lights Announces Share Consolidation

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR), (OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the consolidation of its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis effective at market opening on May 24, 2022 (the "Effective Date

Immediately prior to completion of the Consolidation, the Company has 143,571,385 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 14,357,139 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to the rounding of fractional common shares. The company has been issued with a new Cusip Number (66538D301), there will be no escrow of shares, and the trading symbol will remain unchanged.

Tin Cup Exploration Update

Tin Cup Exploration Update

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update to the exploration plan for the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Following on from the success of the initial four holes completed, Northern Lights is planning to expand the exploration program at Secret Pass to include the drilling of three (3) additional holes at Tin Cup and two (2) drill holes at the FM Zone, which is located approximately 500 metres east of Tin Cup. All five (5) proposed drill holes are fully permitted. The drill holes statistics and significant intersections for the first four drill holes are sumarized on Table 1. The location of the recent drill holes and the planned drill holes for Tin Cup and the FM Zones are illlustrated on Figure 1.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights' Report of Additional High-Grade Assay Results from its Third and Fourth Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights' Report of Additional High-Grade Assay Results from its Third and Fourth Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona

Northern Lights Resources (CSE:NLR) (OTCQB:NLRCF) reports additional high-grade assay results from its third and fourth drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona. The 100%-owned Secret Pass Gold Project is located in the Frisco-Catherine Gold district of Northwest Arizona, is approximately 8 kilometers Northeast of Elevation Gold's Moss Mine, a heap leach open pit gold mine currently operating at an average mined grade of 0.45 gt gold. Following the acquisition of an additional 260 hectares in September 2021, the Secret Pass Gold Project now covers approximately 1,128 hectares.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

More High Grade Drill Results at Tin Cup

More High Grade Drill Results at Tin Cup

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from the third and fourth drill holes (TC21-04 and TC21-05) completed at the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

  • TC21-04 Intersections*:
    • 0.95g/t over 103.00m, the entire length of the drill hole from collar to hole bottom, including
    • 2.96g/t over 12.96m from 75.59m
  • TC21-05 Intersections*:
    • 0.29g/t over 60.91m from 41.50m, included
    • 0.56g/t over 24.07m from 78.34m, including
    • 4.23g/t over 0.99m from 101.42m, in the last metre of the drill hole

Previously announced assays received for TC21-02 and TC21-03 indicate wide zones of near surface gold mineralization are present at Tin Cup. (Note, the grade of the intersections for TC21-02 and TC21-03 have been corrected from previous news release of February 22, 2022)

Northern Lights Releases InvestmentPitch Video on Tin Cup Drill Results

Northern Lights Releases InvestmentPitch Video on Tin Cup Drill Results

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the release of an InvestmentPitch Video discussing the Tin Cup drill results released by the Company on February 22. 2021

Please refer to the link below to access the NLR InvestmentPitch video:

"volatility" written on blocks with laptop

VIDEO — Peter Krauth: Silver "Very, Very Undervalued," Ways to Play this Volatile Sector

Peter Krauth: Silver "Very, Very Undervalued," Ways to Play this Volatile Sectoryoutu.be

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor, joined the Investing News Network to discuss his new book, "The Great Silver Bull: Crush Inflation and Profit as the Dollar Dies."

Although gold is the most popular of the precious metals, silver has a loyal following, and Krauth believe it's set to shine brightly as market elements like inflation spiral out of control.

"It's very, very undervalued," he explained during the interview. "It's very difficult to find a better value for your money right now — silver is definitely the place for that."

CMX Gold & Silver

CMX Gold & Silver: Restarting the Past-Producing Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho

CMX Gold & Silver (CSE:CXC,OTC:CXXMF) is an exploration and development mining company, focused on Idaho's historic gold and silver assets. The company’s flagship project is the Clayton Silver Mine, a past-producing asset that operated for 50 years and has historically mined over two million tonnes of ore. CMX Gold & Silver also has a stockpile of at least 500,000 tonnes of rock and plans to generate cash flow in 2023 by processing the stockpile. The company has a strong capital structure with no legacy or sweat equity debt.

investingnews.com

MAG Silver Reports First Quarter Financial Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG," "MAG Silver" or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified.

Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom

Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom: Modern Approaches to Historical Deposits

Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom: Modern Approaches to Historical Silver Depositsyoutu.be

Galena Mining

Abra Construction 63% Complete At End of April

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 63% complete on 30 April 2022. Construction achievements during the month include completion of the first 1,000m of decline development and the commencement of the mining the first underground diamond drill chamber. Both GR Engineering Services Ltd. (“GR Engineering”) and Contract Power Australia Pty. Ltd. have made excellent progress at the processing plant and the power station sites.

Endeavour Silver Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:


DIRECTORS
NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
FOR WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN 		FOR WITHHELD
Margaret M. Beck 44,199,571 1,947,032 95.78% 4.22%
Ricardo M. Campoy 44,287,849 1,858,754 95.97% 4.03%
Bradford J. Cooke 42,952,074 3,194,529 93.08% 6.92%
Daniel Dickson 45,220,569 926,034 97.99% 2.01%
Amy Jacobsen 45,163,634 982,969 97.87% 2.13%
Rex J. McLennan 42,409,137 3,737,465 91.90% 8.10%
Kenneth Pickering 44,867,006 1,279,596 97.23% 2.77%
Mario D. Szotlender 44,085,535 2,061,067 95.53% 4.47%

All director nominees were re-elected.

