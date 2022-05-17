Base MetalsInvesting News

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR), (OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the consolidation of its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis effective at market opening on May 24, 2022 (the "Effective Date

Immediately prior to completion of the Consolidation, the Company has 143,571,385 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 14,357,139 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to the rounding of fractional common shares. The company has been issued with a new Cusip Number (66538D301), there will be no escrow of shares, and the trading symbol will remain unchanged.

No fractional common shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractional common shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded to the nearest whole number of common shares. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options and warrants will be adjusted on the same basis (10:1) to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms, with proportionate adjustments being made to exercise prices. New warrant certificates reflecting the Consolidation are not required and will not be issued.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., providing instructions on how to exchange their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation common shares for new share certificates or Direct Registration Advice (DRS) representing post-Consolidation common shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No action is required by non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their common shares through an intermediary) to affect the Consolidation.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.co
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701656/Northern-Lights-Announces-Share-Consolidation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Tin Cup Exploration Update

Tin Cup Exploration Update

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update to the exploration plan for the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Following on from the success of the initial four holes completed, Northern Lights is planning to expand the exploration program at Secret Pass to include the drilling of three (3) additional holes at Tin Cup and two (2) drill holes at the FM Zone, which is located approximately 500 metres east of Tin Cup. All five (5) proposed drill holes are fully permitted. The drill holes statistics and significant intersections for the first four drill holes are sumarized on Table 1. The location of the recent drill holes and the planned drill holes for Tin Cup and the FM Zones are illlustrated on Figure 1.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights' Report of Additional High-Grade Assay Results from its Third and Fourth Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights' Report of Additional High-Grade Assay Results from its Third and Fourth Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona

Northern Lights Resources (CSE:NLR) (OTCQB:NLRCF) reports additional high-grade assay results from its third and fourth drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona. The 100%-owned Secret Pass Gold Project is located in the Frisco-Catherine Gold district of Northwest Arizona, is approximately 8 kilometers Northeast of Elevation Gold's Moss Mine, a heap leach open pit gold mine currently operating at an average mined grade of 0.45 gt gold. Following the acquisition of an additional 260 hectares in September 2021, the Secret Pass Gold Project now covers approximately 1,128 hectares.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

More High Grade Drill Results at Tin Cup

More High Grade Drill Results at Tin Cup

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from the third and fourth drill holes (TC21-04 and TC21-05) completed at the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

  • TC21-04 Intersections*:
    • 0.95g/t over 103.00m, the entire length of the drill hole from collar to hole bottom, including
    • 2.96g/t over 12.96m from 75.59m
  • TC21-05 Intersections*:
    • 0.29g/t over 60.91m from 41.50m, included
    • 0.56g/t over 24.07m from 78.34m, including
    • 4.23g/t over 0.99m from 101.42m, in the last metre of the drill hole

Previously announced assays received for TC21-02 and TC21-03 indicate wide zones of near surface gold mineralization are present at Tin Cup. (Note, the grade of the intersections for TC21-02 and TC21-03 have been corrected from previous news release of February 22, 2022)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Lights Releases InvestmentPitch Video on Tin Cup Drill Results

Northern Lights Releases InvestmentPitch Video on Tin Cup Drill Results

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the release of an InvestmentPitch Video discussing the Tin Cup drill results released by the Company on February 22. 2021

Please refer to the link below to access the NLR InvestmentPitch video:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights Report of Assays as high as 66 m of 1.61 g/t Gold from First Two Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect in Arizona - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights Report of Assays as high as 66 m of 1.61 g/t Gold from First Two Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect in Arizona - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Northern Lights Resources (CSE:NLR) (OTCQB:NLRCF) has reported assay results from its first two drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona. The 100%-owned Secret Pass Gold Project is located in the Frisco-Catherine Gold district of Northwest Arizona, is approximately 8 kilometers Northeast of Elevation Gold's Moss Mine, a heap leach open pit gold mine currently operating at an average mined grade of 0.45 gt gold. Following the acquisition of an additional 260 hectares in September 2021, the Secret Pass Gold Project now covers approximately 1,128 hectares.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lomiko Provides Update on Strategy and Regional Flake Graphite Exploration Program

Lomiko Provides Update on Strategy and Regional Flake Graphite Exploration Program

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its strategy to further advance its regional exploration opportunities in the Grenville graphite belt with the objective of developing a sustainable and long-term natural flake graphite resource base that can feed into the graphite market at large, and the regional market for electric vehicles battery manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516006014/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nouveau Monde and Mason Graphite Announce Strategic Investment and Conditional Option and Joint Venture Agreement on Lac Guéret Project

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" NMG ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and Mason Graphite Inc. (" Mason Graphite ") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an investment agreement (the " Investment Agreement ") with a view towards the development and operation of Mason Graphite's Lac Guéret property (the " Property ").

Highlights include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NMG Provides a Quarterly Update amid Favorable Shift in Battery Material Market Conditions

  • Enhanced engagement towards offtake agreement with potential tier-1 customers in the EV and battery sector with the production of A and B samples, site visits, quality checks and commercial discussions.
  • OEMs, feeling the supply chain pressure, are turning their attention upstream to secure supplies and reduce their risks as projections indicate a flake graphite deficit of nearly 2 million tonnes per annum by the end of the decade.
  • Timely progress on construction of the Company's Phase-1 coating unit, commissioning still targeted to start before the end of H1-2022 to complete NMG's vertically integrated 2,000-tpa nameplate ore-to-battery-material value chain.
  • Significant advancement (75%) of engineering, project management, the mining plan update and economic structure for NMG's integrated 43-101-compliant feasibility study for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant and Matawinie Mine; conclusions planned to be announced before the end of Q2-2022.
  • Continuous progress of detailed engineering for Phase-2 Matawinie Mine.
  • Progress in structuring and securing project financing for the construction and development of the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant and Matawinie Mine; NMG has received non-binding letters of interest from two Export Credit Agencies.
  • Safe operational and construction activities with a period-end OSHA rate of 0 at the Company's facilities and 0 for contractors' work, with no major environmental incident.
  • Period-end cash position of $43.5M.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG", "Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) completed another quarter of diligent progress towards the establishment of what is projected to be North America's largest and first fully integrated ore-to-battery-material natural graphite production in a context of accelerated growth in the battery space and sustained pressure on supply chains. NMG maintained its focus on the completion of its Phase-1 production line with the construction of its coating unit and the advancement of its Phase-2 operations through process optimization, engineering, procurement planning, preparatory work and updated economics modelling.

New variants of COVID-19 forcing lockdowns in China, the Russia-Ukraine war as well as continued consumer enthusiasm for cleantech are creating significant pressure on raw materials sourcing for battery and electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturers. As supplies tighten, demand continues to increase, with now more than 6,200 GWh of global lithium-ion battery production capacity expected by 2031 (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, April 2022). Correspondingly, projections forecast a flake graphite deficit of nearly 2 million tonnes per annum ("tpa") by the end of the decade.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES CLOSES $3.45 MILLION MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES CLOSES $3.45 MILLION MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES ./

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

South Star Battery Metals Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #933 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio.

Electric Royalties Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Electric Royalties Ltd.)

Brendan Yurik , CEO of Electric Royalties , commented: "We are excited that our Graphmada graphite and Seymour Lake lithium royalty assets are nearing the completion of mineral resource upgrades. We've already had 17 development updates across 10 royalties in our portfolio thus far in 2022, funded at no cost to Electric Royalties. As we expand our royalty portfolio even further, the value added to our royalties is a key benefit that we offer our shareholders."

Highlights since the Company's previous development update on April 13, 2022 :

  • Graphmada Graphite Royalty – Greenwing Resources Ltd. (ASX: GW1) announced on April 13, 2022 that it has completed its 3,268-metre drill program in Madagascar comprising 69 diamond holes, with results recording significant intercepts of graphite mineralization. The drill program has significantly expanded the mineralization footprint of the Graphmada Mineral Resource. Greenwing expects to complete the update of Graphmada's Mineral Resources estimate in Q2 2022, while continuing analysis of the remaining drill samples. Greenwing also plans to assess the undertaking of further drilling to update resource confidence and test the mineralization laterally, in width and depth. Feasibility studies are ongoing to assess the restart and expansion of mining and processing at the Graphmada Mining Complex.

  • Seymour Lake Lithium Royalty – Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) announced on April 12, 2022 the assay results for an additional six holes from its Phase 1 step-out drilling at the Seymour Lake Project's North Aubry deposit in Ontario, Canada . The Phase 1 drilling program was designed to evaluate potential along-strike and down-dip extensions of the North Aubry deposit that were open and untested. This inaugural program has been completed with 16 holes drilled over 5,826 metres. Green Technology Metals reported thick, high-grade extensional intercepts in April.

The Phase 1 assays returned to date (nine holes) indicate substantial potential upside to the existing Seymour Lake Mineral Resource estimate. Green Technology Metals expects the updated Mineral Resource estimate for Seymour Lake to incorporate all Phase 1 results including residual pending assays for seven holes, during Q2 2022. Phase 2 (Central Aubry zone) and Phase 3 (Pye prospect) drilling at Seymour Lake is underway with a total of eight holes over 1,201 metres drilled to date across both areas.

  • Cancet Lithium Royalty – Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) announced on April 21, 2022 that it has completed its drill program of 2,142 metres comprising 23 diamond holes at the Cancet Project in Quebec, Canada , designed to provide infill drilling on known high-grade lithium mineralization identified in previous exploration, as well as to test geological anomalies indicated through various geophysical methods including magnetic surveys. Winsome expects results from the drill program will provide evidence of the extension of the strike length of the lithium mineralization, and ultimately underpin its inaugural resource estimate and delivery of a scoping study, in turn supporting ongoing strategic partnership end-user discussions. Visible spodumene crystals were detected in the pegmatites and these samples have already been sent to the laboratory for assay to identify if lithium mineralization is present 1 . Initial results from the first batch of core samples are expected during May 2022 . In addition, Cancet plans to conduct ground stripping at the current site of known mineralization to expose more pegmatite, and channel sampling to inform detailed geological mapping of the known lithium mineralization. Findings from these activities will be used to generate further drill targets.

  • Yalbra Graphite Royalty – Buxton Resources Limited (ASX: BUX) announced on May 5, 2022 that a program of works has been submitted to the Government of Western Australia's Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety for approval to undertake an infill drilling program at the Yalbra graphite deposit, Gascoyne Region, Western Australia with a goal to delineate Indicated Resources at this high-grade deposit. The drilling program will commence subject to approval of the program of works and drill rig availability. The combination of improving market conditions, promising results from metallurgical work (ongoing) and project terrain which is highly amenable to siting a mining operation, positions the Yalbra Project for subsequent advancement through feasibility studies and permitting.

David Gaunt , P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Brendan Yurik
CEO

1 See Winsome Resources' press releases dated March 29, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

About Electric Royalties Ltd .

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 18 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE Electric Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c3580.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

