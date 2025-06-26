Rapid Successfully Undertakes $10.5M Capital Raising to Fund Acquisition of the Webbs and Conrads NSW Silver Projects

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Rapid Critical Metals Limited (‘Rapid,’ ‘RCM’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the Company has received firm commitments from institutional, sophisticated and professional investors for the placement of 437,500,000New Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.024 per new share (post 12-for-1 consolidation) to raise gross proceeds of A$10.5 million (Placement). The Placement comprises two tranches:
- Tranche 1 to raise A$10 million via the issue of approximately 416,666,667¹ million New Shares subject to the approval of shareholders (resolution 1) at the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 7 July 2025 (EGM); and
- Tranche 2 to raise A$0.5 million via the issue of 20,833,334 million New Shares subject to shareholder approval to be sought at an EGM of the Company expected to be held in August 2025 for participation of a current major shareholder Strata Investment Holdings.
Highlights
- A$10.5m secured through a Placement, following receipt of firm commitments at an issue price of A$0.024 per share (post 12-for-1 consolidation).
- Strong support was received from existing & new institutional, sophisticated and professional investors.
- Existing major shareholder and board member Strata Investment holdings has participated with taking $500k of the placement to be voted on in an expected EGM in August.
- Proceeds from the Placement, together with existing cash, will be used to fund the acquisition of 100% of the Conrad and Webbs Silver Projects in the New England Fold Belt of NSW and to unlock the potential of the Projects rapidly. Rapid will rapidly implement programs at Webbs Silver Project with a focus to expand and upgrade the existing JORC Mineral Resource Estimate1 with targeted geophysics, drilling and metallurgical studies beginning in June 2025.
Proceeds from the Placement, together with existing cash, will be used to fund the acquisition ofthe Conrad and Webbs Silver Projects, currently owned by Silver Metal Group Limited (SMG) (for full details of the transaction refer ASX announcement of 22 May, 2025). Following completion of the acquisition, Rapid will own 100% of the Conrad and Webbs Silver Projects in the New England Fold Belt of NSW.
The opportunity exists to unlock the potential of the Projects rapidly, as neither have had any modern exploration or drilling done in the last decade. Exploration for new, parallel and blind structures can deliver new silver discoveries in the district.
Rapid will rapidly implement programs at Webbs Silver Project with a focus to expand and upgrade the existing JORC Mineral Resource Estimate with targeted geophysics, drilling and metallurgical studies beginning in June 2025.
Commenting on the success and level of interest in the Placement, Martin Holland, Rapid’s Managing Director, said:
“The Rapid team is pleased to have secured the funds which will be strategically used for the acquisition of the SMG silver projects in NSW. I would like to thank all existing and new shareholders who participated in the Placement for supporting the Board’s strategy.”
The Placement was strongly supported by new and existing shareholders, including Strata Investment Holdings Plc (Strata), the Company’s largest shareholder, whose participation is subject to shareholder approval to be sought at an EGM to be held in late August.
The Placement was conducted at a price of A$0.024 per New Share, which represents a:
- 0.00% discount to the last close price of A$0.002 on 23 June, 2025; and
- 0.00% discount to the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price of A$.002 (pre consolidation)
All New Shares issued under the Placement will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares on issue in the capital of the Company.
Hawthorn Announces Closing of C$4 Million Subscription Receipt Financing
Hawthorn Resources Corp. (CSE: HWTN) ("Hawthorn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced subscription receipt (the "Subscription Receipts") offering (the "Offering").
Under the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 14,807,315 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.27 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate proceeds of $3,997,975.05 (the "Subscription Proceeds").
Each Subscription Receipt, upon the satisfaction of certain conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions") related to the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition of Stampede Metals Corporation (the "Acquisition") on or before the escrow release deadline of July 31, 2025 or such later date as the escrow agent and the Company agree (the "Escrow Release Deadline"), will be automatically converted, without payment of any additional consideration and without any further action on the part of the holder thereof, into a unit (a "Unit"), comprised of one post 1:0.75 consolidation (the "Consolidation") common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable to acquire a post-Consolidation common share at a price of $0.40 per share until December 23, 2026, subject to acceleration in the event that the post-Consolidated common shares of the Company trade at or above $0.60 for ten consecutive trading days. If the Escrow Release Conditions are not met by the Escrow Release Deadline, the aggregate Subscription Proceeds will be returned to subscribers without deduction.
President Ralph Shearing, P.Geol. of Hawthorn Resources, commented: "With nearly $4 million in financing received, upon completion of our acquisition of the Prince Silver Project, Hawthorn is fully funded to execute on our 2025 exploration priorities. We're excited to advance the Prince Silver Project — a near-surface CRD deposit with historic production, strong silver-gold-zinc-manganese mineralization identified in over 129 historic drill holes with excellent exploration expansion potential.
In connection with the Offering, upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts into the underlying Units, the Company will pay finders fees of $98,309.98 to eligible registrants assisting in the Offering and issue an aggregate of 420,111 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"), with each Broker Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one post-Consolidated common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for until December 23, 2026.
All securities issued under Acquisition and in the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws and CSE policy. In accordance with CSE policies, the Company has obtained written shareholder approval for the issuance of the aggregate post-Consolidated common shares to be issued pursuant to the Acquisition and the Offering.
Completion of the proposed Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, completion of the concurrent financing, satisfaction by the parties of all applicable filing requirements pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and acceptance and receipt of all applicable regulatory, corporate and shareholder approvals.
About Hawthorn Resources Corp.
Hawthorn is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. Mineralization is open in all directions and is near surface. Hawthorn also holds option interest in Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada.
For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Ralph Shearing, Director, President
Tel: 604-764-0965
Email: info@hawthornresources.ca
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, completion of the Initial Private Placement, appointments of directors and officers of the Company and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
20 June
Editor's Picks: Silver Price Hits 13 Year High, Gold Takes a Breather
Gold was on the decline this week, closing just below US$3,370 per ounce, after tensions in the Middle East pushed it past the US$3,430 level toward the end of last week.
All eyes were on the US Federal Reserve, which in a widely expected move left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday (June 18) following its two day meeting. The central bank cut rates in December 2024, but has kept them steady for its last four gatherings.
US President Donald Trump wasn't pleased, calling Powell "too late" in a Thursday (June 19) post on Truth Social. While speculation that Trump will fire Powell has died down, the president did recently say he intends to announce his next pick for the Fed leader position "very soon."
Of course, Fed meetings are never just about rate decisions — experts often look to Powell's post-meeting commentary to read between the lines of what's said (and not said).
Tariffs were definitely in focus this time around, with Powell emphasizing that it's still soon to tell how much of an impact they will have and how the Fed should react.
"We have to learn more about tariffs. I don’t know what the right way for us to react will be. I think it’s hard to know with any confidence how we should react until we see the size of the effects" — Jerome Powell, US Federal Reserve
Chris Temple of the National Investor, who offered another perspective on Powell's comments.
He noted that while Powell didn't say the Fed is going to abandon its 2 percent inflation target, it may be leaning in that direction. This is what he said:
The consensus still — although it was extremely close — is barely still for two 25 basis point rate cuts in the balance of 2025. Whether we get them or not, who knows, (but) that's the current snapshot, which may well change. But that's against a backdrop of admitting for the second SEP, summary of economic projections ... in a row that inflation is going to continue to move back higher — that we've seen the best numbers for inflation — at the same time that GDP slows a bit.
So okay, you just told us that your favored inflation number, which is a lot of smoke and mirrors to begin with, is going to go back up to north of 3 percent, which is what they said yesterday. And yet you still — the consensus is you're going to lower interest rates twice in 2025? So he did everything but come right out and admit that the 2 percent inflation target isn't going to be reached.
Stay tuned to our YouTube channel for the full interview with Temple.
Bullet briefing — Silver hits 13 year high, SPUT raising US$200 million
Is silver's price rise real?
Gold has stolen the precious metals spotlight in 2025, but this month silver is shining.
The white metal has been on the rise since the beginning of June, and this week it broke the US$37 per ounce mark for the first time in 13 years.
While silver is known to lag behind gold before playing catch up, it's also known for its volatility. Its move has created excitement, but market participants are also wary of a correction.
When asked what factors are driving silver, Peter Krauth of Silver Stock Investor he said he sees a "perfect storm" emerging. Here's how he explained it:
You've got the macroeconomic picture that is I think certainly bullish for silver, like it is for gold and a lot of the other commodities. But I think at the same time you've got the market kind of coming to terms with the fact that silver is in a deficit, (and) it's unlikely to be able to rectify that deficit for several years — in fact, the Silver Institute thinks we're going to see record deficits at some point over the next five years.
And silver supply is unable to grow. We saw a peak 10 years ago in mined silver, and overall silver supply is essentially flat.
So flat supply, growing demand — demand that's nearly 20 percent above supply — and our ability to meet those deficits is shrinking because we're tapping into these aboveground stockpiles that have shrunk by about 800 million ounces in the last four years, which is the equivalent of an entire year's mine supply. So it's the perfect storm, it's really all coming together. And I think that the market's realizing that.
But does that necessarily mean silver is ready for a big breakout? Krauth has a target of US$40 by the end of 2025, but said silver could potentially go 10 percent above that.
For his part, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group attributes the silver price boost to increased demand from investors, especially when it comes to exchange-traded funds and wholesale products.
He's projecting a bumpier path forward for the metal:
You also have — the last time I looked it was like 490 million ounces of open interest in the July Comex futures contract. And that's two weeks from first delivery. So most of the people (who) have those shorts - those are hedges of their physical inventories. They keep those hedges in place, but they roll them forward. So they'll be buying back their Julys and selling September futures to keep that hedge in place with the next active futures contract. That buying back of the Julys could push silver prices higher.
So if you really want to talk granular prices, we wouldn't be surprised to see the price of silver fall to US$33, US$34 an ounce, and go up to US$40 an ounce and then back to US$33 an ounce over the next four weeks.
Click the links above to watch the interviews with Krauth and Christian.
SPUT raising US$200 million
The uranium spot price made moves this week after the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U,OTCQX:SRUUF) announced a US$100 million bought-deal financing on Monday (June 16).
It was bumped up to US$200 million the same day due to strong demand.
Spot uranium has been in a consolidation phase since hitting triple-digit levels in early 2024, creating frustration among those who are waiting for the industry's strong long-term fundamentals to be better expressed. This week's move past US$75 per pound has helped reinvigorate investors.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
18 June
Hawthorn Resources Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement and Planned Name Change to Prince Silver Corp.
Hawthorn Resources Corp. (CSE: HWTN) (OTC Pink: HAWWF) ("Hawthorn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the recently executed agreement for the acquisition of Stampede Metals Corporation (the "Stampede Acquisition") owner of the Nevada located Prince Silver Project and Stampede Gap Project and previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation"), the Company will change its name to Prince Silver Corp. (the "Name Change").
The Name Change and Consolidation are expected to take effect within the coming weeks. Upon completion, prior to giving effect to the Stampede Acquisition, the Company will have approximately 16,054,125 shares outstanding and will begin trading under its new name with a new CSE ticker symbol to be disclosed upon acceptance by the CSE.
"Rebranding as Prince Silver Corp. marks a transformative step as we align our corporate identity with the Prince Silver Project, a large-scale silver asset located in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions," stated Ralph Shearing, P.Geo., President of the Company. "With an impressive previously disclosed Exploration Target and silver prices reaching multi-year highs, we believe this is a great opportunity to unlock significant value for our shareholders."
Fully Subscribed Private Placement
Hawthorn is pleased to report that the private placement of subscription receipts as previously disclosed has been fully subscribed to approximately $4 million (rounded), the maximum raise agreed to within the Stampede Acquisition Agreement. Closing of the private placement subscription receipts is expected to occur within the coming days.
Majority Shareholder Consent Obtained
The Company has obtained shareholder consent letters from shareholders representing over 55% of the issued and outstanding shares of Hawthorn approving the Stampede Acquisition transaction.
Corporate Strategy
The Company's corporate focus is centered on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, guided by the following strategic pillars:
- District-Scale Silver Focus: Advancing a large-scale silver asset in the heart of Nevada, one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions.
- Significant Exploration Target: With mineralization that is near-surface and open in all directions. (see press release dated June 9, 2025, for further information on the Exploration Target)
- Drill-Driven Growth: Active exploration to expand higher-grade zones, confirm historic drilling results and define the scale of the Prince Silver Project mineralized system. A reverse circulation drill program is expected to be initiated on the Prince Silver Project, late July 2025.
- Strategic Partnerships: Actively seeking a joint venture or option partner to explore and develop the Stampede Gap Porphyry Copper-Gold Project, which has been identified as a large-scale Cu-Au system and the BC located greenfield Broken Handle exploration project.
The Company will provide further updates on exploration plans and key milestones in the coming weeks.
About Hawthorn Resources
Hawthorn is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. Mineralization is open in all directions and is near surface. Hawthorn also holds option interest in Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Ralph Shearing, Director, President
Tel: 604-764-0965
Email: info@hawthornresources.ca
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, completion of the proposed financing, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
18 June
10 Silver ETFs for Every Investing Style in 2025
Investors looking for exposure to the silver price and silver-mining companies should consider silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Spurred by moves in the gold market, safe haven buying as well as increasing demand from industrial sectors, silver saw strong price movements in the first half of 2025, breaching US$37 per ounce for the first time since 2011.
While silver has often been seen as a more approachable precious metal owing to its lower per ounce price, its performance has lagged gains seen in the gold price over the past few years. However, silver stole some of the spotlight in the second quarter of 2025 as it saw significant gains on the back of geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty from the US trade and tariff policy.
Like gold, investors can gain exposure to silver in several ways that each offer their own pros and cons, along with differing costs and risks. For example, investors can purchase physical silver bars or coins, or invest in silver futures.
Another way for investors to diversify their portfolio with silver is to invest ETFs. These products work similarly to mutual funds in that they pool investor resources into an asset. However, as their name suggests, ETFs are traded on exchanges like stocks, making them more accessible to investors.
While ETFs aren’t without risk, they can offer a more stable investment compared to individual stocks thanks to their diversification and the fact that they are often managed and rebalanced.
Silver ETFs come in several forms, such as ones that hold physical silver and ones that hold silver mining, royalty and exploration stocks. Investors looking to start trading silver ETFs should be aware of the options available to them to determine which silver ETF will best suit their precious metals investing needs and risk tolerance.
Here's a brief look at 10 of the top silver ETFs by total assets. The first five ETFs offer exposure to the price of silver, while the last five provide exposure to silver-mining stocks.
Assets and prices for these silver ETFs were collected on June 17, using data from the funds' web pages, and performance data is accurate for the end of Q1 2025.
5 ETFs for exposure to the silver price
1. iShares Silver Trust (ARCA:SLV)
Total assets: US$17.21 billion
Unit price: US$33.06
The iShares Silver Trust provides investors with access to the silver price performance, using the London Bullion Market Association silver price as its benchmark.
As the iShares Silver Trust’s web page warns, it is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, or a commodity pool under the Commodity Exchange Act. Because of this, it is not subject to the regulatory requirements that apply to mutual funds or ETFs.
This trust holds 471 million ounces silver bullion and has a five year average annual total return of 18.99 percent.
2. Sprott Physical Silver Trust (ARCA:PSLV,TSX:PSLV)
Total assets: US$7.12 billion
Unit price: US$12.84
The Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an option for investors looking for the security of physical silver without the need to find secure storage.
The ETF is backed by 191.12 million ounces of silver held in trust in fully allocated London Good Delivery silver bars. Additionally, the ETF is fully convertible into physical silver, should investors decide they want the precious metal on hand. However, the fund states that holders "must have enough units to equate to ten 1000 oz silver bars."
The average annual five-year return based on net asset value for the Sprott Physical Silver Trust is 11.67 percent.
3. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (ARCA:SIVR)
Total assets: US$1.92 billion
Unit price: US$34.68
The Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF's investment objective is for its shares to reflect the performance of the silver price less the expenses of the trust's operations. It has an expense ratio of 0.3 percent. This ETF comes with the same warnings as the iShares Silver Trust.
The fund is backed with 45.51 million ounces of silver held with JPMorgan Chase Bank in London in a secured vault. Its five year average annual return comes in at 13.12 percent based on net asset value.
4. ProShares Ultra Silver ETF (ARCA:AGQ)
Total assets: US$717.99 million
Unit price: US$48.69
Set up in December 2008 by ProShares, the ProShares Ultra Silver ETF was designed to offer daily investment results that correspond with twice the daily performance of the Bloomberg Silver Subindex. Because of this, the ETF is aimed at investors who are bullish on silver and able to monitor their investments on a daily basis.
The fund uses derivatives such as futures contracts to invest in silver and has an expense ratio of 0.95 percent.
While designed for short term investment, the ETF's average annual five year return based on net asset value stands at 19.98 percent. Investors looking for a more accurate picture of its day-to-day performance can find a chart on the fund's page.
5. ProShares UltraShort Silver ETF (ARCA:ZSL)
Total assets: US$32.87 million
Unit price: US$25.30
Alongside the creation of the ProShares Ultra Silver ETF in late 2008, ProShares launched its ProShares UltraShort Silver ETF. This fund was designed to provide investors with a hedge against declines in the silver market. It also has an expense ratio of 0.95 percent.
Because the fund is built around providing results at a negative two times daily performance of the Bloomberg Silver Subindex, it is meant for traders who have a high capacity for risk and who are willing to monitor their positions on a daily basis. The fund should be treated in the same way as the Ultra Silver ETF.
This high-volatility fund has an average annual total return of -44.93 percent based on net asset value over the previous five year period. However, as the fund is only meant to be held for very short intervals, this metric is less useful than for other funds. A more accurate picture of its day-to-day performance can be found on the fund's page.
5 ETFs for exposure to silver mining stocks
1. Global X Silver Miners ETF (ARCA:SIL)
Total assets: US$1.97 billion
Unit price: US$48.66
The Global X Silver Miners ETF gives investors access to a basket of silver-mining and royalty stocks. The ETF benefits from the fact that these companies can climb when the silver price is rising. It also allows investors to avoid the risks associated with individual companies and lets them add geographical diversity to their portfolios.
This ETF has an expense ratio of 0.65 percent, and its top holdings include streaming company Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) at a weight of 21.22 percent, Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NYSE:PAAS) at a weight of 12.98 percent and OR Royalties (TSX:OR,NYSE:OR) at 6.1 percent.
The five year average annualized total return for the fund is 11.75 percent.
2. Amplify Junior Silver ETF (ARCA:SILJ)
Total assets: US$1.42 billion
Unit price: US$14.97
The Amplify Prime Junior Silver ETF bills itself as the "first and only ETF to target small cap silver miners." The index provides a benchmark for investors to track public small-cap companies in the silver space.
The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.69 percent and its holdings span Canada, the US and the UK, with key silver companies such as Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) at 13.22 percent, First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) at a weight of 10.61 percent and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) at 8.34 percent.
Over the last five years, the fund's average annualized total return based on net asset value is 3.99 percent.
3. iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)
Total assets: US$314.25 million
Unit price: US$17.96
The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF tracks an index composed of global equities of companies primarily engaged in silver exploration or metals mining. The ETF has the lowest expense ratio of the three ETFs focused on silver stocks at 0.39 percent.
The large majority of companies in its holdings, about 69 percent, are traded on Canadian exchanges, and companies on US and Mexican exchanges combine for 27 percent.
The top three holdings for the iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF are Pan American Silver at a weight of 22.98 percent, Industrias Peñoles (BMV:PE&OLES) with a weight of 12.6 percent and Hecla Mining at 8.74 percent.
The fund's average annualized return over the last five year period is 16.2 percent.
4. Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (NASDAQ:SLVR)
Total assets: US$99.9 million
Unit price: US$30.83
Unlike the other silver mining ETFs on the list, the Sprott Silver Miners and Physical Silver Fund has a combination of physical silver holdings as well as equities. The fund launched in January 2025, making it one of the newest entries to the list. Its management fee is 0.65 percent.
This ETF's top holding is its counterpart Sprott Physical Silver Trust, which provides investors exposure to physical silver, at a 15.26 percent weight. Its next-largest holdings are MAG Silver (TSX:MAG) at 13.64 percent and Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) at 7.61 percent.
Since its inception in January 2025, the fund has a total return of 24.98 percent.
5. Sprott Active Gold and Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:GBUG)
Established in February 2025, the Sprott Active Gold and Silver Miners ETF is designed to provide investors broad access to both gold and silver equities. Additionally, as an active fund, it will see more frequent rebalancing to increase the potential of better returns for investors. Its management fee is 0.89 percent.
The fund's top holdings consist of Coeur Mining weighted at 5.13 percent, OR Royalties at 5 percent and Torex Gold (TSX:TXG) at 4.82 percent.
Since its inception in February, the fund has seen a total return of 27.13 percent.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2014.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold an investment in Sprott Active Gold and Silver Miners ETF.
17 June
Silver Price Surges to US$37, Highest Value Since May 2011
After being overshadowed by gold early in the year, silver has been in the spotlight in recent weeks.
The white metal broke through the US$37 per ounce mark on Tuesday (June 17) for the first time since May 2011.
Recent economic and geopolitical events have raised analysts’ expectations of a September rate cut from the US Federal Reserve, helping to fuel safe-haven buying of silver and gold.
The central bank has held its benchmark rate at 4.25 to 4.5 percent since November 2024.
Silver price, June 10 to June 17, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows more than half of market respondents predict a 0.25 percent cut at the Fed's September meeting, while just 8 percent are expecting the Fed to make a deeper 0.5 percent cut.
The central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at its June and July meetings.
Silver's price surge also comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The two countries have come closer to war in recent days, with Israel striking nuclear and military targets deep in Iran.
On Monday (June 16), US President Trump took to Truth Social to urge a complete evacuation of Tehran ahead of planned strikes on targets in the city. He also urged Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
On the economic front, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its May consumer price index figures on June 11. The data shows inflationary growth, with the all-items index ticking up to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent in June.
Growth was tempered mainly by falling prices at the pumps. Additionally, retail prices have yet to feel the full impact of US tariffs as retailers continue to work through stockpiles acquired earlier in the year.
Elsewhere, gold and equity markets weren’t faring as well on Tuesday.
Gold was flat, trading at US$3,385 per ounce. It has surged more than 25 percent this year, setting a slew of new price records, and has continued to trade in elevated territory, fueled by the same conditions as silver’s recent run. However, silver benefits from a lower entry point for investors looking for more affordable safe-haven investments.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP: INX) was down on Tuesday, recording a 0.78 percent decline to 5,986. The Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ: NDX) was also down, falling 0.89 percent to 21,744, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) slipped 0.68 percent to 42,222.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
17 June
Silver47 and Summa Silver Announce Closing of $6.9 Million Brokered Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47") and Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) ("Summa") (together, the "Companies") are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced brokered offering ("Offering") of subscription receipts of Summa (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,900,000, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.
The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation ("RCC"), as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, and together with Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Eventus Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Agents").
The Offering is being conducted in connection with Silver47 and Summa entering into an arm's length definitive arrangement agreement dated May 12, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement") for an at-market merger, pursuant to which Silver47 and Summa have agreed to combine their respective companies (the "Transaction") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. The combined company (the "Combined Company") is expected to continue under the name "Silver47 Exploration Corp."
Under the terms of the Transaction, Summa shareholders will receive 0.452 common shares of Silver47 (each whole share, a "Silver47 Share") in exchange for each Summa common share (each a "Summa Share") held (the "Exchange Ratio").
Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holder, upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined herein) to receive one unit of Summa (a "Unit"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Summa (a "Summa Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Summa Warrant"). Following the completion of the Transaction, each Summa Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of Silver47 Share (a "Warrant Share") at a post-Exchange Ratio adjustment exercise price of $0.7964 per Warrant Share until the date that is 24 months following the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions (defined herein).
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund advancement of the Combined Company's silver project portfolio in the United States, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The gross proceeds of the Offering, less the Agents' expenses, 50% of the cash commission and 50% of an advisory fee payable by Summa to RCC will be deposited and held by Odyssey Trust Company (the "Escrow Agent") in an interest bearing account (the "Escrowed Funds") pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement entered into on the date hereof among Summa and RCC, and the Escrow Agent. The Escrowed Funds (less 50% of the remaining cash commission, 50% of the remaining advisory fee and any remaining costs and expenses of the Agents) will be released from escrow to the Combined Company, as applicable, upon satisfaction of the following conditions (collectively, the "Escrow Release Conditions") by September 15, 2025 or such other date as may be mutually agreed to in writing between Summa, Silver47, and RCC (the "Escrow Release Deadline"), including:
(A) the completion, satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Transaction in accordance with the Arrangement Agreement, to the satisfaction of RCC;
(B) the receipt of all required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including, without limitation, the conditional approval of the Exchange for the Transaction;
(C) the securities of the Silver47 or the Combined Company issued in exchange for the securities of Summa not being subject to any statutory or other hold period in Canada;
(D) the representations and warranties of Summa and Silver47 contained in the agency agreement to be entered into in connection with the Offering being true and accurate in all material respects, as if made on and as of the escrow release date; and
(E) Summa, Silver47 and RCC having delivered a joint notice and direction to the Escrow Agent, confirming that the conditions set forth in (A) to (D) above have been met or waived.
If (i) the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions does not occur on or prior by September 15, 2025, or such other date as may be mutually agreed to in writing between Summa, Silver47, and RCC or (ii) Summa has advised RCC and/or the public that it does not intend to proceed with the Transaction (in each case, the earliest of such times being the "Termination Time"), then all of the issued and outstanding Subscription Receipts shall be cancelled and the Escrowed Funds shall be used to pay holders of Subscription Receipts an amount equal to the issue price of the Subscription Receipts held by them (plus an amount equal to a pro rata share of any interest or other income earned thereon). If the Escrowed Funds are not sufficient to satisfy the aggregate purchase price paid for the then issued and outstanding Subscription Receipts (plus an amount equal to a pro rata share of the interest earned thereon), it shall be Summa's sole responsibility and liability to contribute such amounts as are necessary to satisfy any such shortfall.
In connection with the Offering, Summa paid to the Agents a cash commission of 369,150 and issued to the Agents 1,476,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). In addition, the Agents received an advisory fee of $37,000 plus tax and 148,000 advisory broker warrants on the same terms as the Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire following closing of the Transaction one Silver47 Share at a post-Exchange ratio adjustment exercise price of $0.5531 per Silver47 Share for a period of 24 months following the waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
The Subscription Receipts and the Summa Shares, Summa Warrants and Warrant Shares underlying the Subscription Receipts, will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with Canadian securities legislation, or until such securities are exchanged or adjusted pursuant to the Transaction.
Certain insiders of Summa acquired Subscription Receipts pursuant to the Offering and as such the Offering is considered a related party transaction with the meaning of TSX Venture Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Neither Summa, nor to the knowledge of Summa after reasonable inquiry, a related party, has knowledge of any material information concerning Summa or its securities that has not been generally disclosed. Summa has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation, based on a determination that the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Summa, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. Summa did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering because the details of the participation therein by related parties of Summa were not settled until shortly prior to closing of the Offering and the parties wished to close on an expedited basis for business reasons.
Technical Disclosure and Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release with respect to Silver47 has been reviewed and approved by Alex S. Wallis, P.Geo., is Vice President of Exploration for Silver47, a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The scientific and technical information contained in this news release with respect to Summa has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Summa, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.
About Silver47
Silver47 Exploration Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration company that wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US. These projects include the Red Mountain Project in southcentral Alaska, a silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead-antimony-gallium VMS-SEDEX project. The Red Mountain Project hosts an inferred mineral resource estimate of 15.6 million tonnes at 7% ZnEq or 335.7 g/t AgEq, totaling 168.6 million ounces of silver equivalent, as reported in the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated January 12, 2024. Silver47 also owns the Adams Plateau Project in southern British Columbia, a silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS project, and the Michelle Project in the Yukon Territory, a silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX project. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Silver47 Shares are traded on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA.
About Summa
Summa Silver Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company. Summa owns a 100% interest in the Hughes Project located in central Nevada and the Mogollon Project located in southwestern New Mexico. The high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929, is located on the Hughes Project. The Mogollon Project is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both projects have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to Summa's involvement.
Silver47 Contact Information
Gary R. Thompson
Director and CEO
gthompson@silver47.ca
403-870-1166
Silver47 Investor Relations Contact:
Kristina Pillon
info@silver47.ca
Twitter: @Silver47co
LinkedIn: Silver47
Summa Silver Contact Information
Galen McNamara
Chief Executive Officer
info@summasilver.com
www.summasilver.com
Summa Silver Investor Relations Contact:
Giordy Belfiore
Corporate Development and Investor Relations
604-288-8004
giordy@summasilver.com
www.summasilver.com
Follow Summa Silver on X: @summasilver
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/summa-silver-corp/
Website: https://www.summasilver.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward looking and other cautionary statements
Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and applicable United States securities laws (referred to herein as forward‐looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward‐looking statements which includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the potential benefits to be derived from the Transaction, the goals, synergies, strategies, opportunities, profile, mineral resources and potential production, project timelines, prospective shareholding and comparables to other transactions; the closing of the Transaction, including receipt of all necessary court, shareholder and regulatory approvals, and the timing thereof; the future financial or operating performance of the Companies and the Companies' mineral properties and project portfolios; Silver47's intended use of the net proceeds from the sale of Subscription Receipts; the ability to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions; the anticipated benefits and impacts of the Offering; the results from work performed to date; the estimation of mineral resources and reserves; the realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the development, operational and economic results of technical reports on mineral properties referenced herein; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the anticipated advancement of the Companies' mineral properties and project portfolios; exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits; underground exploration potential; costs and timing of future exploration; the completion and timing of future development studies; estimates of metallurgical recovery rates; exploration prospects of mineral properties; requirements for additional capital; the future price of metals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; the timing and possible outcome of pending regulatory matters; the realization of the expected economics of mineral properties; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future development plans.
Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "budget", "scheduled", "plans", "planned", "forecasts", "goals" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions made by management and considered reasonable at the time such information is provided. Assumptions and factors include: the successful completion of the Transaction (including receipt of all regulatory approvals, shareholder and third-party consents), , the integration of the Companies, and realization of benefits therefrom; the Companies' ability to complete its planned exploration programs; the absence of adverse conditions at mineral properties; no unforeseen operational delays; no material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render mineral properties economic; the Companies' ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; and the ability to realize on the mineral resource and reserve estimates. Forward‐looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the Transaction, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain necessary approvals in respect of the Transaction and to consummate the Transaction; integration risks; general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; the actual results of current and future exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; meeting various expected cost estimates; benefits of certain technology usage; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; future prices of metals; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); title to properties and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. Although the Companies have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are advised to study and consider risk factors disclosed in Silver47's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, and Summa's annual information form dated December 20, 2024 for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024.
There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Companies undertake no obligation to update forward‐looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purposes of assisting investors in understanding the Companies' plans, objectives and goals, including with respect to the Transaction, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. This news release also contains or references certain market, industry and peer group data, which is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports, surveys, continuous disclosure filings and other publicly available sources. Although the Companies believes these sources to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. The Companies have not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this news release and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Click here to connect with Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) to receive an Investor Presentation
