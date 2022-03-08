Base Metals Investing News
Northern Lights Resources reports additional high-grade assay results from its third and fourth drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona. The 100%-owned Secret Pass Gold Project is located in the Frisco-Catherine Gold district of Northwest Arizona, is approximately 8 kilometers Northeast of Elevation Gold’s Moss Mine, a heap leach open pit gold mine currently operating at an ...

Northern Lights Resources (CSE:NLR) (OTCQB:NLRCF) reports additional high-grade assay results from its third and fourth drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona. The 100%-owned Secret Pass Gold Project is located in the Frisco-Catherine Gold district of Northwest Arizona, is approximately 8 kilometers Northeast of Elevation Gold's Moss Mine, a heap leach open pit gold mine currently operating at an average mined grade of 0.45 gt gold. Following the acquisition of an additional 260 hectares in September 2021, the Secret Pass Gold Project now covers approximately 1,128 hectares.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with video comments by Jason Bahnsen, CEO of Northern Lights. The video is available for viewing on " InvestmentPitch.com " and on " YouTube ". If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Northern Lights" in the search box.

Northern Lights has completed four diamond core drill-holes, totalling 610 meters, at Tin Cup. All four drill holes intercepted zones of moderate to strong gold mineralization hosted by altered andesite.

Today's results are from Hole TC21-04 and 05. Hole TC21-04 intersected 0.95 g/t gold over 103.00m, starting at surface and including the entire length of the drill hole . This included 2.96 g/t gold over 12.96m starting at 75.59m. Hole TC21-05 Intersected 0.29g/t gold over 60.91m starting at 41.50m, including 0.56 g/t over 24.07m from 78.34m, which also included 4.23 g/t over 0.99m from 101.42m, which was the last meter of the drill hole.

Recently announced assays from Holes TC21-02 and 03 indicate wide zones of near surface gold mineralization are present at Tin Cup. The results from Hole21-03 have been slightly upgraded.

Northern Lights has permits in place to drill 3 additional holes and plans to apply for further drill-hole permits following the analysis of these first 4 holes. The company is also planning to complete a deep penetrating IP survey over the claim area covering the Tin Cup and FM zones. This survey will explore to depths of ~400 metres and will assist in defining new drill targets associated with zones of high chargeability located along strike and to depth.

The gold mineralization at Tin Cup is open at depth and has not yet been tested below an average depth of 95 metres. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization previously identified by reverse circulation drilling in the 1980s and to provide additional geological information on the style of gold mineralization.

The shares are trading at $0.035. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.NorthernLightsResources.com , contact Rick Timcke, President, at 604-608-6163 or email RTimcke@NorthernLightsResources.com , or contact Jason Bahnsen, CEO, at 604-608-6163 or email jason@NorthernLightsResources.com . For Investor Relations, contact Shawn Balaghi, at 604-773-0242 or email shawn@NorthernLightsResources.com .

