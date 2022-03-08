Overview
Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE:NLR) is a growth-oriented exploration and development company with promising projects in Nevada and Arizona.
In Arizona, Northern Lights Resources owns 100 percent of the Secret Pass gold project. Secret Pass is located 15 kilometers north of the historic Oatman gold mining district in northwest Arizona that produced 2 million ounces of gold between 1892 and 1940 at an average gold grade of over 15 g/t.
Over the last several years, the area has been rediscovered with several gold exploration and production projects active. Producing gold projects in the area include the Northern Vertex Corp.’s (TSXV:NEE) Moss mine, which is an open-pit heap leach operation, as well as the Gold Roads underground mine operated by Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA).
The Tin Cup mine at Secret Pass operated from the early 1900s to approximately 1930.
Exploration drilling completed at Tin Cup from 1984 to 1991 by Santa Fe Gold and other companies intersected high-grade gold mineralization from near-surface to a depth of approximately 180 meters. The average depth of the 145 historic holes completed on the Secret Pass property was 95 meters. Assay results from the historic drilling at Tin Cup ranged up to 40 g/t Au.
Prior to ownership by Northern Lights, exploration on the Secret Pass Gold Project was limited to the Tin Cup and FM zones that represent only 10 percent of the total project area. Ninety percent of the claim area has never been explored by modern methods and technology. There are over 20 historic workings that have been identified on the Secret Pass claim area.
Exploration work completed by Northern Lights during 2020 has identified significant potential for high-grade gold mineralization at the Tin Cup and FM zones plus the newly identified Fiery Squid zone as well as 20 additional targets based on field work and aeromagnetic and IP geophysical survey results.
The Secret Pass Gold Project is a promising gold exploration property with no production royalty NSR allowing NLR shareholders potentially significant exploration upside.
Northern Lights Resources’ second strategic property is the Medicine Springs silver, lead and zinc project located in Elko County in North Eastern Nevada.
The Medicine Springs project comprises 149 unpatented Federal mineral claims covering 1,189 hectares located in the Ruby Mountains Valley just off the famous Carlin Trend. The Medicine Springs project has the potential to host a large scale high grade silver-zinc-lead Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) deposit.
On October 5, 2020, Northern Lights announced a Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV) on the Medicine Springs silver project.
Under the terms of the Agreement, Reyna Silver can earn up to 80 percent equity in the Medicine Springs Project by completing minimum exploration expenditures of US$2.4 million plus other commitments and paying a cash payment of US$1 million to Northern Lights by no later than December 31, 2023. Northern Lights has a free carry (with no future repayment) until Reyna Silver has spent US$4 million on exploration on the project.
Dr. Peter Megaw, Technical Advisor to Reyna Silver, commented: “Medicine Springs ticks the most important boxes we look for in CRD exploration including location on a large regional structure that hosts significant CRDs, situated at the top or a thick section of potentially favorable carbonate host rocks and evidence of high silver grades. Some of the dump and rock chip samples run well over our 400 g/t (12 oz/t) silver threshold and it is quite likely that similar grades were diluted by the Reverse Circulation drilling used historically in the district. We will be drilling core to get a true picture of the clearly structurally-controlled mineralization as we trace it towards its source.”
Northern Lights Resources’ management team and insiders, currently own a 30 percent stake in the company. Led by an experienced board with strong capital markets and project development expertise. Northern Lights Resources is well financed, no debt and will shortly be drilling on both properties.
Northern Lights Resources Company Highlights:
- Successfully closed a non-brokered private placement of $2.1 million in September 2020
- Debt free with over $1.5 million of cash to progress exploration on Secret Pass
- Both projects are situated in mining-friendly jurisdictions in the US.
- Both projects are drill ready.
- Signed Option/Joint Venture agreement with Reyna Silver to acquire up to 80 percent of the Medicine Springs property, allowing Northern Lights Resources to focus on Secret Pass and future possible property acquisitions
- Potential for high-grade silver and large scale CRD silver zinc lead deposit at Medicine Springs.
- Significant exploration upside potential with drilling to begin on Secret Pass
- Strong, experienced management team and board.
Northern Lights Key Projects
Secret Pass Gold Project
Mining records indicate that there were over 20 historic mine workings on the property.
|Drill Hole #
|Year Drilled
|Type
|Total Hole Depth (m)
|Intersection Hole Depth (m)
|Drill Width (m)
|Avg Grade (g/t Au)
|TC-01
|1984
|RC
|52
|22.9 – 30.5
|7.6
|7.6
|TC-10
|1985
|RC
|176
|89.9 – 121.9
|32.0
|13.6
|
|
|
|
|including
|1.5
|40.4
|
|
|
|
|
|12.2
|20.8
|TC-15
|1985
|RC
|146
|111.2 – 115.8
|4.6
|13.1
|TC-30
|1986
|RC
|150
|88.4 – 97.5
|9.1
|17.7
There was no exploration work completed on the property between 1991 and 2019 when Northern Lights purchased 100 percent interest in the Secret Pass Project.
During 2020, Northern Lights has completed significant geological fieldwork on Secret Pass including:
- Airborne drone photogrammetry mapping survey (completed May/Sept 2020)
- Airborne drone magnetic survey and interpretation (completed Sept 2020)
- Geological mapping and stream sediment and panned concentrate sampling (Sept/October 2020)
- Reinterpretation of historical IP survey data
- A detailed review of historical geological work and GIS digitization and orientation of historic data
Work completed by Northern Lights indicates that historic drilling has only tested the upper part of the potential epithermal gold zone at the Tin Cup and FM prospects.
Secret Pass Geological Model
Northern Lights has announced an initial 1,600 metre drill program at Secret Pass to be completed in 2020.
Northern Lights Resources Medicine Springs project
Overview
Comprised of 149 unpatented mineral claims and totaling 1,206 hectares in Elko, Nevada, the Medicine Springs project is focused on targeting the property’s silver-lead-zinc deposits. Northern Lights Resources holds an option to acquire a 100 percent interest in the project over a six year term. Between 1910 and 1956, the project produced 160 tonnes of lead, 800 kilograms of zinc and 500 kilograms of silver from its mine shafts and shallow surface digging.
Exploration
Since acquiring the Medicine Springs Project in 2017, Northern Lights has completed exploration work including detailed geological mapping, rock sampling, an analysis of historic geophysical survey data (CSAMT and IP), a review of historic exploration drilling, an aeromagnetic survey and an Ionic Leach soil geochemistry survey.
The historic 125 shallow Reverse Circulation drill holes on the Medicine Springs Project encountered partially oxidized silver-zinc-lead mineralization at depths of up to 180 meters intersecting silver grades of up to 225 g/t. An extensive rock sampling program was completed in 2018 with a total of 66 samples collected in conjunction with surface mapping. Of the 66 samples collected, 27 samples assayed greater than 20 g/t silver and there were 17 samples with silver assays exceeding 100 g/t and a maximum value of 559 g/t. The Ionic Leach soil geochemistry survey completed in 2019 defined a strong coherent NE trending silver-zinc-lead anomaly which measures more than 2,000 meters in length and ranges up to 500 meters in width.
The results of the exploration work completed by Northern Lights at the Medicine Springs Project highlight the potential for significant silver-zinc-lead mineralization including the potential for high-grade CRD style mineralization.
On October 5, 2020 Northern Lights announced an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Reyna Silver Corp.
Northern Lights has an initial approved exploration drill program of approximately 4,900 meters in place for the Medicine Springs Project. Reyna Silver intends to start work on the property immediately with a focus on evaluation and the start of exploration core drilling.
“The geological and geochemical characteristics of the Medicine Springs mineralization strongly suggest a distal carbonate replacement setting related to a concealed molybdenum porphyry system. The geochemical signature and style of mineralization observed at Medicine is similar to other carbonate-hosted, silver-rich base metal veins, CRD and skarns deposits developed peripheral or above copper-molybdenum porphyry stocks,” said Northern Lights Resources Head Geologist Gary Artmont.
Medicine Springs CRD Geological Model
In 2019, soil geochemistry survey and rock sampling identified a large silver zinc lead anomaly in a previously unexplored area of the Medicine Springs claims. The prospective zone of mineralization is up to 1,800 meters in length and up to 550 meters wide. Surface samples showed silver grades of over 400 g/t in multiple samples. This area will be tested by a drill program in 2020/21.
Medicine Springs Project – Rock Assays / Ionic Leach Ag-Zn-Pb Soil Anomaly
Northern Lights Resources’ Management Team
Albert (Rick) Timcke — Executive Chairman, President and Director
Rick Timcke is a Vancouver-based entrepreneur and financier who has been involved in public equity market roles for more than 30 years. He specializes in the marketing, funding, restructuring and formation of Canadian-based resource issuers listed on both Canadian and US exchanges. Over his career, he has held senior roles in listed public companies ranging from Investor Relations to being an Officer and Director. Previously held positions include: CEO of Northern Lights Resources Corp., Director of LiCo Energy Corp., Investor Relations of Nevada Energy Metals Inc., Corporate Development and Investor Relations of Auracle Resources Ltd., President, CEO and Director of Tajiri Resources.
Jason Bahnsen — CEO and Director
Mr. Bahnsen is a Canadian mining engineer with over 30 years of experience in natural resources finance and operations. Jason’s career has spanned a broad range of roles in the resources industry. He began his career in mine development, working for underground mine contracting companies in Canada, Indonesia and Australia. He has held production roles at several gold and base metal mine operations in capacities as mine planning engineer, project engineer and shift boss. Following several years working with Rio Tinto in Australia where Jason was involved in mine feasibility study work and business development roles, he moved into investment banking. Jason spent approximately 10 years working as a resource banker working with firms including Deutsche Bank, Macquarie Bank and Fox Davies Capital on major international resource acquisition and equity market transactions. Following a successful career in banking, Jason became involved in resource company development and has held CEO roles for several private and listed resource exploration and development companies. Mr. Bahnsen holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from the Queen’s University in Kingston and an MBA from University of New England, Australia.
Mr. Richard A. Kelertas, BscF. MscF. — Independent Director
For over 35 years, Mr. Kelertas has held various positions in corporate Canada, encompassing sales, marketing, corporate development, corporate banking and equity capital markets. For 25 years, he has been a top ranked Equity Analyst and worked for firms including Dundee Canada, Scotia McLeod, National Bank of Canada, and Mercantile Bank of Canada. Mr. Kelertas was recently Manager – Special Projects (Pulp & Paper) at Resolute Forest Products Ltd., and before that served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development At Allana Potash Corp. from May 1, 2012 to July 28, 2015. Ear;y in his career Richard worked in the resources division of Noranda Inc and held various sales, marketing and corporate development positions. He has served as a Director of Strata Minerals Inc. From July 24, 2012 to April 01, 2016 and was CEO of Celeste Mining Corp. from March 2013 until November, 2015.
Gordon Tainton — Independent Director
Mr. Tainton has over 27 years of experience at senior management levels in various sectors of the commodity trading and distribution. Within management teams, he has financed and developed port/terminal projects for bulk liquid and solid products in the Americas, Asia and Oceania. He spent eight years with Sumitomo Corp. of Tokyo sourcing, purchasing and delivering key industrial mineral commodities. Since 2010 Mr. Tainton has held various executive and non-executive Board positions in both public and private companies.
Graham Keevil — Non-Executive Director
Graham Keevil brings 13 years of public company experience; specifically in the funding and management of Publicly Traded Resources Issues. Graham has worked with Teck Resources, Selkirk Metals, Pure Diamonds, Cross Lake Minerals, and a variety of other public ventures. Graham has been President of Tajiri Resources since July 2013.
Leon Ho, CPA — CFO
Leon Ho is a chartered professional accountant working at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly-listed entities, primarily in the mining sector. He works directly with mining CEOs and directors assisting with their regulatory and accounting needs.
Northern Lights Resources’ Geological Team
Northern Lights has a strong experienced in-house geological team with many years of experience in exploration globally. The company employs advanced geological exploration and geophysics to do fundamental exploration work on its projects. Critical time is spent completing background geological work including mapping, sampling, aeromagnetic, IP geophysics, ionic leaching soil geochemistry, spectral analysis and GIS geological modelling to get an understanding of the geological systems for each project prior to drilling. The team is led by Gary Artmont one of the foremost epithermal and porphyry exploration geologists globally. Northern Lights has in-house GIS expertise that allows the company to utilize 3D modeling of all historic information together with new geological information to get a clear picture of the structure and potential of each deposit.
Gary Artmont — Head Geologist
Gary Artmont is a senior exploration geologist with over 40 years of international experience in regions including Canada, USA, Mexico, South America, Indonesia, Africa, Russia, China and Mongolia. He is a fellow member of AUSIMM and qualified to write NI 43-101 or JORC Competent Person reports. His exploration background extends from grassroots to project pre-feasibility studies. His working experience related to a wide variety of mineral settings that include precious metals, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, industrial and energy commodities. He has held senior positions with Rio Tinto, Kennecott Australia, Freeport McMoran Indonesia, Union Carbide, Norilsk Nickel and Ivanhoe Mining. From 1989 to 1995, he served as the chief exploration geologist for Freeport responsible for conducting exploration over a 57,000 square kilometer contract of work surrounding the world-class Grasberg deposit.
Mr. Paul Q Warren — Project Geologist
Paul is a highly experienced and certified Professional Geologist with over 25 years of experience in exploration, geotechnical, structural geology and mine operations based in Tucson, Arizona. From 1995 to 2017, Paul worked for PT Freeport McMoran at the company’s copper and gold mine in Irian Jaya, Indonesia (one of the largest copper-gold mines in the world). Paul held a range of operating and management positions at Freeport including Exploration Geologist, in which he conducted helicopter assisted exploration in remote locations, as well as General Superintendent roles leading and training Freeport geological teams in resource, geology and hydrology modelling. Paul is an expert at computer based modeling and early stage exploration of Cu-Au porphyry skarn deposits. Paul holds a Master of Arts in Geology and a Bachelor of Science Geology from University of Texas.
Mr. William (Bill) Tafuri — Geological Consultant
Bill oversees Northern Lights exploration at Medicine Springs. Bill has over 40 years of experience working on a wide range of gold and base metals exploration and development projects throughout USA, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia. Bill’s experience includes senior roles with: Getty Mining Company, at which he managed exploration and project evaluation for porphyry copper as well as gold projects; Senior Geologist at Santa Fe Gold and subsequently Newmont Gold; Phelps Dodge where he directed and lead local geological teams in Kazakhstan and evaluated gold and polymetallic deposits; and Chief Geologist for Kinross Gold, where he was responsible for all exploration projects in the Western Hemisphere. Bill holds a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Utah and a Masters in Geology and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Nevada. Bill is based in Park City, Utah.