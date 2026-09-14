Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, weighs in on gold's summer price activity and shares his price forecast for the end of 2026.

"We wouldn't be surprised to see gold prices spike sharply higher between now and the end of the year, and we wouldn't be surprised to see US$80 or US$90 (per ounce) silver either," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.