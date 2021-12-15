Resource News Investing News
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 9,393,943 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.14 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,315,012.02. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The closing is subject to final acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement.

In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid certain finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $75,000.72 in cash and 535,719 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issue.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's exploration program in Saskatchewan. All securities issued in connection with the first tranche closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of March 15, 2022.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

Purepoint Uranium Hosts Webinar on Saskatchewan&#039;s Patterson Uranium District

Purepoint Uranium Hosts Webinar on Saskatchewan&#039;s Patterson Uranium District

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Oct. 31, 2016) – Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV:PTU) (“Purepoint” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a public presentation to discuss the history, recent findings and future potential of the Patterson Lake Structural Corridor in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin – host to an emerging world class uranium district.
Utilizing results from all publically available data and dismissing arbitrary claim lines, the Company’s objective is to knit together a single data set producing a consistent, macro interpretation of the Patterson Lake Structural Corridor and better understand the relationships between the discoveries of the past few years and the potential for more.
What: Webinar on the Patterson Uranium District
When: Thursday November 3, 2016 at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT
Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8355736794301801732
Spots are limited. Interested parties should register as soon as possible.
Highlights:

  • Within the context of the Company's own exploration work and utilizing results from all publicly available geological, geophysical and geochemical data, Purepoint has produced an updated interpretation of the Patterson Corridor geology and structure.
  • The data suggests a primary graphitic shear is associated with the known uranium mineralization within a wider shear zone known as the Patterson Lake Corridor.
  • The highly prospective mineralized shear has been interpreted for over 45 kilometres from south of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit to deep within the Athabasca Basin where sandstone thicknesses exceed 800 metres.

About Patterson Uranium District
The Patterson Uranium District is located on the south western edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin, home to the world's richest uranium deposits. Since 2012, eight related deposits and showings have been discovered along the Patterson Lake Structural Corridor including:

Keep reading... Show less
