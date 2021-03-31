Pfizer-BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results of Pivotal COVID-19 Vaccine Study in Adolescents Investing News Network - March 31st, 2021 Html> [text_ad] Life Science and Healthcare Investing in 2021 The life science and healthcare market is a booming, multi-billion dollar industry. Read our 2021 life science outlook report! Give me my free report! Related posts 10 Top Pharma Companies by Revenue Investing in Pharmaceutical Companies: What You Need to Know Top Life Science ETFs of 2020 What is Biotech Investing? Tags Tags: PFE, pfizer Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.