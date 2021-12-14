Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - December 14, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. has used the services of GoldSpot Discovery Corp. and applied its proprietary machine learning techniques to help identify and rank drill targets at the Bazooka Property of the Abitibi Gold Camp. GoldSpot has been working closely with Opawica’s technical team to analyze all available geological data to create high quality multivariate ...