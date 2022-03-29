Nickel Investing News

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 49% interest in the Manibridge project (" Manibridge " or the " Project ") effective March 22, 2022 . The Company has also elected to continue exploration to earn up to 70% interest in Manibridge. These transactions are a part of Metal Energy's option agreement to earn up to 100% of Manibridge.

"This is a monumental step forward for Metal Energy as we advance the Manibridge project.  We firmly believe Manibridge has the potential to contribute to the evolving global electrification transition, particularly in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets.  Manibridge was a past-producer of high-grade, high-tenor sulphide nickel and the historic operators left a lot of high-grade nickel in the rocks.  Our current and planned 10,000 metre summer drill program are designed to help us understand the geological controls of nickel mineralization in order to advance the Project towards a mineral resource estimate," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

CanAlaska are the operators of the on-going diamond drilling program within the shadow of the past-producing Manibridge mine which produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977.  The drill program is planned for 3,000 metres with 9 drill holes within a kilometre strike of the Manibridge mine (see Metal Energy news release dated March 7, 2022 ).

The Company has issued a total of 1,198,630 Common Shares to the optionor of the Project, CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (" CanAlaska "), at a price of $0.146 per Common Share (20 day VWAP) and has also granted a 1% NSR royalty on two claims and a 2% NSR royalty on all other claims.‎  The Common Shares issued have a four-month resale restriction.

About the Manibridge Project

Manibridge encompasses 4,368 hectares and is within the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt. The Project is 20 kilometers southwest of Wabowden , with significant infrastructure and capacity supporting previous exploration programs, including year-round highway access via Highway.

About Metal Energy Corp.

Metal Energy is a well-funded nickel and battery metal exploration company with two projects, Manibridge and Strange, in the politically stable jurisdictions of Manitoba and Ontario, Canada , respectively. Both projects are subject to earn-in agreements where the Company can acquire 100% exploration rights to approximately 16,200 hectares.

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information (" forward-looking ‎statements "), including details about the business of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks ‎and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, ‎industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from ‎other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the ‎Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have ‎been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and ‎assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially ‎from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue ‎reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. ‎Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure ‎documents available at www.sedar.com including the Filing Statement dated November 15, 2021 . Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of ‎the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly ‎update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Metal Energy Now Drilling on its High-Grade Nickel Manibridge Project

  • Metal Energy releases never published results of high-grade nickel historic drill intersections
  • New detailed webinar on Metal Energy's Plan for Manibridge
  • Drilling has started

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce that a 3,000 metre drill program has started on the high-grade nickel Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba . Drilling will focus within the shadow of the past-producing mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977.

The Company has prepared an in-depth video presentation for Manibridge that details Metal Energy's growth potential on the Project.

Metal Energy Updates on Flagship High-Grade Nickel Manibridge Project

  • Phase 1's 3,000 metre drill program is expected to begin in early March
  • Advance team on site next week to prepare drill pads
  • A property wide magnetotellurics survey scheduled for May, with Phase 2's 10,000 metre drill program thereafter
  • Metal Energy will accelerate project operatorship after March's Phase 1 drill program

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program planned for the high-grade nickel Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba . The Project incorporates a past-producing mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper between 1971 and 1977.

"Drilling at Manibridge remains our top priority as our internal projections for the Project suggest it has the potential to yield a bulk mineable resource. Our first drill program for Manibridge is scheduled to start within the next 3 to 4 weeks. Drill targets have been planned to assess historic high-grade nickel drill intercepts beneath the old mine workings and along strike of the past-producing mine, as well as targeting areas within the mine's shadow that remain untested. Nickel demand is forecast to grow by 2x to 4x within the next 10 to 20 years spurred on by the electrification revolution and battery storage systems to complement a global effort to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

Noront Provides Update on Retention Elections; Announces Automatic Squeeze-Out Under the Arrangement With Wyloo Metals

Noront Resources Ltd. (" Noront " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NOT) announces that, as of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 25, 2022, being the deadline for shareholders of the Company to make an election to retain all or a portion of their common shares of Noront (" Common Shares ") following the Arrangement (as defined below) (a " Retention Election "), an aggregate of 81,620,596 Common Shares (representing approximately 14.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) are the subject of a Retention Election.

Accordingly, pursuant to the plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. (the " Parent ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wyloo Canada AcquisitionCo Pty Ltd. (the " Purchaser ", and together with the Parent and any of their affiliates, the " Wyloo Parties "), the Purchaser will acquire all of the Common Shares not already owned or controlled by the Wyloo Parties (the " Automatic Squeeze-Out "), including those Common Shares that are the subject of a Retention Election (the " Retained Shares "), as less than 20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares are the subject of a Retention Election. In the absence of the Automatic Squeeze-Out, the public shareholders of Noront (other than the Wyloo Parties) would not have held a sufficient percentage of the outstanding Common Shares for Noront to meet the continued listing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ('FY21' or the 'Period

Highlights for the Period

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel company focused on Brazil is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Gillian Davidson as independent non-executive director and Vincent Benoit as non-executive director with immediate effect

Gillian Davidson

Exploration Update – Arden Zinc-Copper Project

Exploration Update – Arden Zinc-Copper Project

For the period ending 30 September 2021

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the Ragless Range Zinc Target at the Arden Zinc-Copper Project (Arden, Auroch Minerals 90%) in South Australia.

nickel bar with digital price chart on top spiking with a rocket ship as the tallest bar

Top 5 Nickel Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Click here to read the previous top nickel stocks article.

Many nickel companies on the TSX and TSXV saw major share price gains in March after an unprecedented nickel price increase shocked the London Metal Exchange (LME).

The LME decided to suspend trading after a short squeeze rocketed the nickel price per tonne up 250 percent to US$100,000. This began partially in response to supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has shaken many markets. The price has since fallen to US$31,580 — still well above its US$20,880 start to the year.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the top nickel stocks on the TSX and TSXV by share price performance so far this year. All year-to-date and share price data was obtained on March 21, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener. The top nickel stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and 31st

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and 31st

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .   This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

