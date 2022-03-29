Metal Energy Corp. is pleased to announce the acquisition of 49% interest in the Manibridge project effective March 22, 2022 . The Company has also elected to continue exploration to earn up to 70% interest in Manibridge. These transactions are a part of Metal Energy's option agreement to earn up to 100% of Manibridge. "This is a monumental step forward for Metal Energy as we advance the Manibridge project. We ...

MERG:CA