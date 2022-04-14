V116 Designed to Target Serotypes that Account for 85% of all Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Individuals Aged 65 and Over in the United States as of 2019 1 Phase 3 Clinical Trials for V116 to be Initiated in 2022 Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that V116, the company’s investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation ...

