First and Only PARP Inhibitor to Demonstrate Overall Survival Benefit in Certain Patients With Early Breast Cancer, A Key Secondary Endpoint AstraZeneca and Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced additional positive results from the Phase 3 OlympiA trial. In OlympiA, LYNPARZA demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus placebo for the adjuvant ...

MRK