Love Pharma Inc. announces it has completed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 2,375,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit, for gross proceeds of $47,500. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of ...

LUV:CNX