Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Love Pharma President, Mr. Zach Stadnyk, delivers comprehensive report on the Company's holdings and growth strategy
  • Building upon the Company's major research initiative, led by an addiction research leader at Johns Hopkins, its strategic focus is to identify and target pharmaceutical based addiction treatment solutions
  • Current Bloom & Auralief over the counter product line is primed for sales launch in the near term

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to provide the following letter to shareholders, outlining the Company's advancements with key holdings and its strategy for the future

To the Shareholders of Love Pharma:

We welcome this opportunity to provide our shareholders with a comprehensive picture of Love's efforts in building upon its existing portfolio and establishing its future strategic imperatives. Building upon LOVE's existing product portfolio, which is primarily over the counter, the Company's strategic imperative is aimed at positioning LOVE as a leader in the area of addiction treatment and recovery, within the pharmaceutical space.

LOVE is actively working to identify and assess biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions to address addiction, with intent to grow its Pharmaceutical presence in underserved addiction treatment market.

Love Pharma Advancements

Johns Hopkins Partnership

The partnership with researchers at Johns Hopkins University, previously announced on 3 March 2022, to conduct a comprehensive study relating to the efficacy of psilocybin assisted treatment for cannabis use disorder serves to establish consumer confidence and guide the development and use of psilocybin product development and related applications.

This research initiative aligns with key principles in Love Pharma's strategy as it aims to develop innovative products that establish new consumer applications, based upon science and efficacy. Pharmaceutical applications for addiction and recovery treatment are necessary and represent a growing market, including in the cannabis space where the Johns Hopkins research initiative is focused.

  • According to the United Nations, 209 million marijuana users were reported globally in 2020, with a trend that has been steadily increasing since 20101
  • 3 in 10 marijuana users have cannabis use disorder2, equating to about 14.4 million Americans.
  • There are currently no FDA approved medications for CUD3
  • Current treatments, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, fail to maintain cannabis abstinence in patients4

The World Health Organization notes that Cannabis is the "most commonly used psychoactive substance under international control, and that there is increasing demand of treatment for cannabis use disorders"5

We are looking forward to officially kicking-off our research initiative with the university this coming Fall and updating our shareholder community as we achieve milestones (for which there is no guarantee). Assuming our relationship with the researchers university is successful, it will allow the company to further develop its bond with the world-renowned institution and advance further clinical research initiatives.

Bloom & Auralief

  • Bloom was developed in one of the world's leading bioscience laboratories, BLOOM is a topical female stimulation gel that enhances blood circulation, improving lubrication and heightening sensations.

Auralief is a patent pending, fast-acting oral strip that discreetly delivers 20 mgs of CBD when dissolved under the tongue. With effects in as little as 15 minutes, these paper-thin strips offer a user-friendly method of delivering the benefits of CBD to provide temporary relief from pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation.

Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Maurice, has readied the Company for its upcoming sales phase, highlights include:

  • Initial product inventory is produced and ready for sale
  • E-commerce platforms have been completed and in the process of being activated
  • B2C sales are scheduled to commence in the coming weeks, pending final platform testing
  • The Company's marketing plan is initially focused upon B2C, followed by the addition of B2B clients where larger sales volume anticipated long term
  • Logistically, LOVE has established a drop ship warehouse for fulfillment, delivering operational efficiencies and fixed shipping costs per unit
  • LOVE's online shop is in final stages of development, and once complete the robust sales platform will deliver a scalable, plug and play sales solution for the Company's existing, and future product portfolio
  • Bloom: https://bloomarousal.com
  • Auralief: https://auraliefstrips.com

Doc Hygiene Acquisition

The recently announced acquisition of Doc Hygiene (https://dochygiene.com/), delivers an established brand with strong IP, and a comprehensive e-commerce platform that LOVE will be building upon to significantly expand the Company's online sales.

LOVE's management team is of the view that the Acquisition is accretive, building value for shareholders by combining Doc Hygiene's trusted line of personal sanitizer products with LOVE's growing line of science-backed nutraceutical and psychedelic products.

Financing and Market Update

In this time of challenging markets, LOVE has been extraordinarily successful in raising over $2 million, demonstrating investor confidence in our leadership team and the Company's portfolio, partnerships and strategic focus on pharmaceutical based addiction treatments.

LOVE is in advanced stages in the process to attain an OTC listing in the USA, which will broaden the Company's reach and establish a strengthened shareholder base. Historically, the USA provides a sophisticated pharmaceutical and biotech investor base, allowing LOVE to grow awareness outside of Canada and other international markets.

LOVE's existing over the counter product portfolio is at the leading edge of innovation and advancing rapidly. Moving forward, the Company will build on its assets and newly acquired e-commerce platforms, leveraging the knowledge base being developed through its research partners at Johns Hopkins and identifying and targeting acquisitions within the pharmaceutical treatment for addiction space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Zach Stadnyk

President and CEO

  1. United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime 2022 report: https://www.unodc.org/res/wdr2022/MS/WDR22_Booklet_3.pdf
  2. CDC Data and Statistics: https://www.cdc.gov/marijuana/datastatistics.htm#:~:text=Marijuana%20is%20the%20most%20commonly,at%20least%20once%20in%202019.&text=Recen20research%20estimated%20that%20approximately,marijuana%20have%20marijuana%20use%20disorder
  3. National Institute on Drug Abuse Report: https://nida.nih.gov/publications/research-reports/marijuana/available-treatments-marijuana-use-disorders
  4. Sherman, B. J., & McRae-Clark, A. L. (2016). Treatment of Cannabis Use Disorder: Current Science and Future Outlook. Pharmacotherapy, 36(5), 511-535. https://doi.org/10.1002/phar.1747
  5. https://www.who.int/teams/mental-health-and-substance-use/alcohol-drugs-and-addictive-behaviours/drugs-psychoactive/cannabis

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977
E-mail: investors@love-pharma.com
www.love-pharma.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, financing, and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE: Love Pharma Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713433/Love-Pharma-Delivers-Letter-to-Shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Love PharmaCSE:LUVPsychedelics Investing
LUV:CNX
love pharma

Love Pharma

Overview

Attitudes about sexual wellness are changing, and the market is directly reflecting these changes. Sexual wellness is a general term that refers to the physical, mental and social well-being of an individual. This broad market is made up of any product related to sexual wellness, such as supplements, contraceptives, lingerie, and other holistic products.

A report conducted by KBV Research estimates that the global sexual wellness market size will reach US$125.1 billion by 2026, with the potential for a 12.4 percent CAGR during this period. This steady growth has been driven by a renewed interest in sexual discovery, rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, and the broader shift to ecommerce.

Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) creates innovative science-driven products to cater to the ever-evolving space of sexual health and wellness. It aims to deliver breakthrough products that enhance the everyday life of the end-user by increasing intimacy and pleasure.

The company is on a mission to offer new and trustworthy products that make use of “new age" pharmaceuticals that are backed by thorough scientific research. Love Pharma will launch with products that focus on nutraceuticals, which are pharmaceutical alternatives that have naturally occurring benefits, such as CBD and THC. It will launch with two products: Bloom and Auralief. Additional products are already under development.

Bloom is a CBD and/or THC-infused arousal gel that is intended for female pleasure. According to the KBV report, women are the fastest-growing segment of the sexual wellness market. They attribute this trend to the increase in working women along with more availability of sex education. While female contraceptives will make up a large part of this growing segment, other products for women may perform well. The Bloom arousal gel does not have any psychoactive effects and is designed to enhance blood flow, creating physical stimulation with the ultimate goal of increasing pleasure.

In May 2021, Love Pharma partnered with Potent Ventures (OTCMKTS: POTVF) to help launch Love Pharma's flagship projects in the United States. The United States sexual wellness market is expected to reach US$15.9 billion by 2027, making this a key partnership for the success of Love Pharma's initial product launch.

Company Highlights

  • Love Pharma specializes in sexual health and wellness by distributing products infused with CBD and THC directly to consumers. It holds exclusive licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute these patent-protected products throughout North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.
  • The company is investing in creating sustainable long-term sales through strategic distributor partnerships
  • The launch products, Bloom and Auralief, are licensed for retail sales, creating an immediate opportunity for revenue
  • Love Pharma has already planned domestic and international expansion
  • The management team has an established history of success with cannabis and pharmaceutical products
  • The company plans to create research-backed products that make use of psychedelics and nutraceuticals
  • Once the company is publicly listed, plans are already in place to rapidly distribute products and quickly generate revenue
  • Love Pharma completed the acquisition of MicroDoz Theraphy Inc.

Key Projects

Bloom

This topical gel is infused with CBD and/or THC with the purpose of increasing blood flow and sensitivity. The product is applied to the vaginal area and quickly generates blood flow, which is followed by physical stimulation. The company reports having clinical success with increasing the speed to orgasm and the number of orgasms, both of which are important when discussing physical intimacy.

The initial version of this product that launches will only contain CBD. Love Pharma has a medical advisor on the product creation side of the company who indicates that CBD enhances the nerve receptor interaction and blood flow, both of which create more pleasure. Future versions of this product will contain THC.

Auralief

Auralief is designed to provide relaxation and pain relief. This product is a mucoadhesive strip that is applied under the tongue, similar to popular breath-freshening strips. This creates constant contact with this soft membrane that will allow for maximum absorption of the CBD within the product. Auralief is backed by a recent human trial that showed a 30% increase in efficacy and speed to performance of CBD and THC.

Management Team

Zachary Stadnyk – Director and Chief Executive Office

Zachary Stadnyk is a corporate finance and advisory professional specializing in taking companies public in emerging markets. Stadnyk served as the head of corporate finance for The Supreme Cannabis Company from 2014-1018 which raised over $300,000,000 and was later acquired by Canopy growth in 2021 for $435M. Stadnyk was the founder, director and chief executive officer of DC Acquisition Corp, a Capital Pool Company (“CPC") that raised an initial $3,000,000 on its IPO and listed on the TSX.V. The issuer completed its qualifying transaction with Kiaro Brands, a leading cannabis retailer, in October 2020, which is targeting doing $50,000,000 in revenue in fiscal 2022. Stadnyk also serves on the board of Health Logic Interactive (CHIP – TSXV) an early-stage medical device company.

Tatiana Kovaleva – Chief Financial Officer

Tatiana Kovaleva is a Vancouver-based finance executive with international and trans-border expertise and credentials as a CPA. Kovaleva has extensive experience in capital markets, where for over twenty years she served in multiple capacities, including chief financial officer for publicly traded companies such as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and 360 Blockchain Inc

Kovaleva utilized her specialized executive management experience in public company financial planning and demonstrated a successful track record with timely and accurate financial forecasting, budgeting, reporting and consolidations, IFRS and GAAP accounting.

Joshua Maurice – Chief Operating Officer

Following four years at Callitas Therapeutics-during which time he quickly rose through the ranks from Director of Sales & Marketing to VP of Sales & Business Development and then to President-Mr. Maurice comes to Love Pharma with 20 years of experience in consumer goods with a focus on the development of over-the-counter drug and nutraceuticals, including efficacy, clinical research, branding, marketing, advertising, and global retail distribution.

Douglas Taylor – Director

Douglas Taylor has over 30 years of extensive experience in managing projects, services and facilities in the public sector. His previous work included community engagement, strategic planning, business planning and implementation for a wide range of recreational facilities and services. Implementation encompassed budgeting, financial planning, auditing and managing human resources. Taylor's degree includes two levels of managerial accounting. He has served on the Glenbriar Board as CEO for three years and as president for the past two and a half years.

Mark Tommasi – Director

Mark Tommasi has worked as a senior officer, director, financier and consultant with over 25 years of experience in corporate development, equity, private equity and venture capital financing, IPO's and private placements, marketing, investor relations and board and committee activities for numerous public and private companies (agriculture, technology, junior exploration, and oil and gas) in both the United States and Canada. Tommasi has been noted for his ability to help young companies get to the next level.

Love Pharma Announces Strategic Acquisition of Doc Hygiene Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Love Pharma Announces Strategic Acquisition of Doc Hygiene Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" or the "Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire Doc Hygiene Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Doc Hygiene") for aggregate consideration of US$300,000 (the "Acquisition"). Doc Hygiene has a premium hygiene product line and brand for hygiene and sanitizing needs and a robust e-commerce platform for products and SKU's

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Doc Hygiene," said Zach Stadnyk, CEO of LOVE. "We are extremely excited about Doc Hygiene's growth potential in the years ahead and firmly believe it will provide a parallel revenue stream to our existing business in over-the-counter products. Through this acquisition, the company now has a strong online e-commerce platform that will strengthen its product offering and ease of operational online sales from both a B2C and B2B standpoint."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" and or "the Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed a second closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 50,735,771 units at a price of $0.011 per unit, for gross proceeds of $558,093.50. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days

The Company paid $32,655.48 in cash and issued 2,968,680 broker warrants on the same terms as noted above, to qualified finders. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until October 30, 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Announces Closing of MicroDoz Therapy Acquisition

Love Pharma Announces Closing of MicroDoz Therapy Acquisition

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of MicroDoz Theraphy Inc. ("MicroDoz") (as originally disclosed in a press release on November 23, 2021 and as updated on March 3, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" and or "the Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 2,375,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit, for gross proceeds of $47,500. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days

The Company paid $3,800 in cash and issued 190,000 broker warrants on the same terms as noted above, to qualified finders. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until September 7, 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" and or "the Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 16,550,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit, for gross proceeds of $331,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days

The Company paid $9,050 in cash and issued 400,000 broker warrants on the same terms as noted above, to qualified finders. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until August 6, 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Receives a Research and Development Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research for SLS-004

SLS-004 Utilizes CRISPR-dCas9 to Target the SNCA Gene Responsible for the Expression of Alpha-Synuclein

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it was selected to receive a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to advance preclinical research and development of its gene therapy delivered SLS-004 program.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
mushrooms on top of potted plant

The Current Legal Status of Psychedelics in the United States

Psychedelics are far more closely tied with the history of human civilization than most people realize. From Indigenous medicinal traditions to the henbane tea supposedly used by Viking berserkers, they've played an important cultural role in countless societies. Unfortunately, that changed in the late 1930s.

That was when one Albert Hoffman invented a new psychedelic drug known as LSD — an event that brought about an aggressive, fear-based campaign that culminated in psychedelics being made illegal.

Flash forward to today, and there's a growing body of research indicating that not only are the harmful effects of psychedelics largely overblown, but they also have significant potential benefits in the treatment of several mental health disorders. This, in turn, has resulted in their decriminalization — and in some cases, legalization — by several states.

Keep reading...Show less
Another Public Company First: Silo Wellness Opens Jamaican Ecotourism Psilocybin Microdosing Resort for the Psychedelic Curious; Shareholder Discounts for Psychedelic Vacations Available

Another Public Company First: Silo Wellness Opens Jamaican Ecotourism Psilocybin Microdosing Resort for the Psychedelic Curious; Shareholder Discounts for Psychedelic Vacations Available

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has opened its first ecotourism microdosing psilocybin resort and retreat center at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland, Jamaica. "We have been bombarded by cost-conscious client inquiries wanting to explore nature with the help of psilocybin," explained Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney and the founder of Silo Wellness. "They are what we consider 'psychedelic curious.' These are not looking to experiment with psychedelics for recreational purposes at a club or party. They are very intentional and mindful individuals looking to better understand themselves and their place in the universe. They aren't looking for mental health therapy or a deep dive ego death. They are wanting to learn about psilocybin while learning about themselves. This is an unmet need in the psychedelic space, and Silo Wellness is well positioned to assist.

One of Silo Wellness's most valuable assets is its data. From what the Company has learned from thousands of client inquiries and consumer comments on retreats is that not everyone is looking for the 'deep dive' or to treat mental illnesses. Many want to self-titrate on to mushrooms through serial microdosing. "Our Silonauts often want to be at a rustic seaside resort looking at shooting stars on a gram of mushrooms," stated Arnold. "Or they want to go for a snorkel on a 0.1 gram microdose. They crave an increased connection to nature."

Keep reading...Show less
Another Public Company First: Silo Wellness Opens Jamaican Ecotourism Psilocybin Microdosing Resort for the Psychedelic Curious; Shareholder Discounts for Psychedelic Vacations Available

Another Public Company First: Silo Wellness Opens Jamaican Ecotourism Psilocybin Microdosing Resort for the Psychedelic Curious; Shareholder Discounts for Psychedelic Vacations Available

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has opened its first ecotourism microdosing psilocybin resort and retreat center at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland, Jamaica. "We have been bombarded by cost-conscious client inquiries wanting to explore nature with the help of psilocybin," explained Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney and the founder of Silo Wellness. "They are what we consider 'psychedelic curious.' These are not looking to experiment with psychedelics for recreational purposes at a club or party. They are very intentional and mindful individuals looking to better understand themselves and their place in the universe. They aren't looking for mental health therapy or a deep dive ego death. They are wanting to learn about psilocybin while learning about themselves. This is an unmet need in the psychedelic space, and Silo Wellness is well positioned to assist.

One of Silo Wellness's most valuable assets is its data. From what the Company has learned from thousands of client inquiries and consumer comments on retreats is that not everyone is looking for the 'deep dive' or to treat mental illnesses. Many want to self-titrate on to mushrooms through serial microdosing. "Our Silonauts often want to be at a rustic seaside resort looking at shooting stars on a gram of mushrooms," stated Arnold. "Or they want to go for a snorkel on a 0.1 gram microdose. They crave an increased connection to nature."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×