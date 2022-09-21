Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • LOVE's online store launches with fully integrated e-commerce platform
  • Consumers can now purchase the Company's two proprietary branded products, BLOOM and Auralief, establishing a robust plug and play online sales presence for existing and upcoming Love Pharma products
  • The online platform seamlessly integrates social media and digital marketing capabilities for sales and marketing campaigns

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is excited to announce the launch of the Love Pharma online shop, a fully integrated e-commerce platform featuring its proprietary products, BLOOM and Auralief, now available to purchase at https:lovepharmashop.com

"This proprietary online store will be deployed for LOVE's over-the-counter therapeutics arm, for which the Company has 6 exclusive licenses, as previously announced," said Mr. Joshua Maurice, LOVE's Chief Operating Officer. "During the initial soft-launch phase, we are focused on direct-to-consumer sales, supported by integrated social media and digital marketing campaigns. The second phase of B2B sales will build on the success of our B2C marketing and awareness strategies. We are constantly assessing results to establish the most effective B2B launch using our proprietary e-commerce platform."

The technology infrastructure and applications have launched to leverage social and digital media campaigns, driving consumers to Individual landing pages for Bloom and Auralief products. The customer experience is designed to operate seamlessly, linking consumers directly to the online shop where products can be purchased at: https://auraliefstrips.com/ and, https://bloomarousal.com/.

As a result of this advancement, the Company now has the ability to generate revenue through the sales of Bloom and Auralief, noting that there is no guarantee related to revenues. The proprietary e-commerce technology can also be deployed with additional products as the over-the-counter offerings scale in the future. Of note, the Company holds 6 exclusive licenses for therapeutic products within the wellness space. Leadership is excited to have achieved this important milestone, launching its highly anticipated over-the-counter consumer therapeutics division.

In relation to the Company's announcement on September 7th, 2022, Love Pharma has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics but does not have an official relationship or strategic alliance with Starton at this point in time but aims to develop opportunities to work together in the future. Love Pharma's investment in Starton Therapeutics is primarily based upon the Company's interest in innovative drug delivery technology, such as transdermal patches, which can reduce side effects, transforming patient outcomes with established, approved medicines allowing for streamlined market entry with long term IP protections.

Mr. Maurice stated, "Love Pharma looks forward to building upon its strategic investment in Starton. While there is no promise or guarantee in regard to the outcome of the investment for Love Pharma investors, there is significant opportunity for the Company considering the robust catalog of IP and innovation Starton has diligently developed and continues to advance going forward."

The company also announces that it has entered into contractual agreements for marketing, communication, shareholder engagement, market making and social media communications. The marketing and communication program will include certain investor relations activities and is designed to provide improved visibility in the Company's current and planned operations. The Company has entered into agreements with Penny Lane Consultants for a period of 4 months for a total of $84,267.25 USD.

Zachary Stadnyk, CEO and Director

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977
E-mail: investors@love-pharma.com
www.love-pharma.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, financing, and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Overview

Attitudes about sexual wellness are changing, and the market is directly reflecting these changes. Sexual wellness is a general term that refers to the physical, mental and social well-being of an individual. This broad market is made up of any product related to sexual wellness, such as supplements, contraceptives, lingerie, and other holistic products.

A report conducted by KBV Research estimates that the global sexual wellness market size will reach US$125.1 billion by 2026, with the potential for a 12.4 percent CAGR during this period. This steady growth has been driven by a renewed interest in sexual discovery, rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, and the broader shift to ecommerce.

Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) creates innovative science-driven products to cater to the ever-evolving space of sexual health and wellness. It aims to deliver breakthrough products that enhance the everyday life of the end-user by increasing intimacy and pleasure.

The company is on a mission to offer new and trustworthy products that make use of “new age" pharmaceuticals that are backed by thorough scientific research. Love Pharma will launch with products that focus on nutraceuticals, which are pharmaceutical alternatives that have naturally occurring benefits, such as CBD and THC. It will launch with two products: Bloom and Auralief. Additional products are already under development.

Bloom is a CBD and/or THC-infused arousal gel that is intended for female pleasure. According to the KBV report, women are the fastest-growing segment of the sexual wellness market. They attribute this trend to the increase in working women along with more availability of sex education. While female contraceptives will make up a large part of this growing segment, other products for women may perform well. The Bloom arousal gel does not have any psychoactive effects and is designed to enhance blood flow, creating physical stimulation with the ultimate goal of increasing pleasure.

In May 2021, Love Pharma partnered with Potent Ventures (OTCMKTS: POTVF) to help launch Love Pharma's flagship projects in the United States. The United States sexual wellness market is expected to reach US$15.9 billion by 2027, making this a key partnership for the success of Love Pharma's initial product launch.

Company Highlights

  • Love Pharma specializes in sexual health and wellness by distributing products infused with CBD and THC directly to consumers. It holds exclusive licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute these patent-protected products throughout North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.
  • The company is investing in creating sustainable long-term sales through strategic distributor partnerships
  • The launch products, Bloom and Auralief, are licensed for retail sales, creating an immediate opportunity for revenue
  • Love Pharma has already planned domestic and international expansion
  • The management team has an established history of success with cannabis and pharmaceutical products
  • The company plans to create research-backed products that make use of psychedelics and nutraceuticals
  • Once the company is publicly listed, plans are already in place to rapidly distribute products and quickly generate revenue
  • Love Pharma completed the acquisition of MicroDoz Theraphy Inc.

Key Projects

Bloom

This topical gel is infused with CBD and/or THC with the purpose of increasing blood flow and sensitivity. The product is applied to the vaginal area and quickly generates blood flow, which is followed by physical stimulation. The company reports having clinical success with increasing the speed to orgasm and the number of orgasms, both of which are important when discussing physical intimacy.

The initial version of this product that launches will only contain CBD. Love Pharma has a medical advisor on the product creation side of the company who indicates that CBD enhances the nerve receptor interaction and blood flow, both of which create more pleasure. Future versions of this product will contain THC.

Auralief

Auralief is designed to provide relaxation and pain relief. This product is a mucoadhesive strip that is applied under the tongue, similar to popular breath-freshening strips. This creates constant contact with this soft membrane that will allow for maximum absorption of the CBD within the product. Auralief is backed by a recent human trial that showed a 30% increase in efficacy and speed to performance of CBD and THC.

Management Team

Zachary Stadnyk – Director and Chief Executive Office

Zachary Stadnyk is a corporate finance and advisory professional specializing in taking companies public in emerging markets. Stadnyk served as the head of corporate finance for The Supreme Cannabis Company from 2014-1018 which raised over $300,000,000 and was later acquired by Canopy growth in 2021 for $435M. Stadnyk was the founder, director and chief executive officer of DC Acquisition Corp, a Capital Pool Company (“CPC") that raised an initial $3,000,000 on its IPO and listed on the TSX.V. The issuer completed its qualifying transaction with Kiaro Brands, a leading cannabis retailer, in October 2020, which is targeting doing $50,000,000 in revenue in fiscal 2022. Stadnyk also serves on the board of Health Logic Interactive (CHIP – TSXV) an early-stage medical device company.

Tatiana Kovaleva – Chief Financial Officer

Tatiana Kovaleva is a Vancouver-based finance executive with international and trans-border expertise and credentials as a CPA. Kovaleva has extensive experience in capital markets, where for over twenty years she served in multiple capacities, including chief financial officer for publicly traded companies such as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and 360 Blockchain Inc

Kovaleva utilized her specialized executive management experience in public company financial planning and demonstrated a successful track record with timely and accurate financial forecasting, budgeting, reporting and consolidations, IFRS and GAAP accounting.

Joshua Maurice – Chief Operating Officer

Following four years at Callitas Therapeutics-during which time he quickly rose through the ranks from Director of Sales & Marketing to VP of Sales & Business Development and then to President-Mr. Maurice comes to Love Pharma with 20 years of experience in consumer goods with a focus on the development of over-the-counter drug and nutraceuticals, including efficacy, clinical research, branding, marketing, advertising, and global retail distribution.

Douglas Taylor – Director

Douglas Taylor has over 30 years of extensive experience in managing projects, services and facilities in the public sector. His previous work included community engagement, strategic planning, business planning and implementation for a wide range of recreational facilities and services. Implementation encompassed budgeting, financial planning, auditing and managing human resources. Taylor's degree includes two levels of managerial accounting. He has served on the Glenbriar Board as CEO for three years and as president for the past two and a half years.

Mark Tommasi – Director

Mark Tommasi has worked as a senior officer, director, financier and consultant with over 25 years of experience in corporate development, equity, private equity and venture capital financing, IPO's and private placements, marketing, investor relations and board and committee activities for numerous public and private companies (agriculture, technology, junior exploration, and oil and gas) in both the United States and Canada. Tommasi has been noted for his ability to help young companies get to the next level.

