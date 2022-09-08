Life Science NewsInvesting News

Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0), an international mental health and sexual wellness company, remains extremely active in shaping itself into a real competitor in the biotechpharmaceutical space.  The company's growth and development plan took a major leap forward this week with the announcement that Love Pharma is establishing a "strategic alliance" with Starton Therapeutics (Starton), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States.

It's a relationship that finds Starton ideally aligned with Love Pharma's mission of improving "quality of life" for its customers.  And the benefit to Love Pharma is that Starton is well on its way to transforming standard of care therapies with its proprietary dermal drug delivery technology that allows cancer patients to receive continuous treatment so they can live better, longer.

Love Pharma's investment in Starton Therapeutics is primarily based upon "the company's interest in innovative drug delivery technology, such as transdermal patches that can reduce side effects, transforming patient outcomes with established, approved medicines allowing for streamlined market entry with long-term IP protections."

A partnership with Starton offers a host of advantages to Love Pharma and its shareholders, including a wealth of experience from industry leaders, proven clinical trials using its proprietary technology, and a "continuous drug delivery" platform that Love Pharma could exploit in the development of its own clinical portfolio—especially in the "addiction" space.  The company's strategic investment certainly makes a lot of sense for the future of this young global brand.

Love Pharma's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zachary Stadnyk, said of the relationship, "This investment provides our shareholders with exposure to a rapidly developing therapeutics business, which just reported positive data from a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics and safety of the company's continuous delivery lenalidomide program. Starton is also entering a phase 2 trial, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already cleared an Investigational New Drug application for STAR-OLZ in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV).

"With this investment in Starton, we are building our relationship, forming an alliance, and look to Starton's expert management team to reduce risk in our own portfolio of clinical pursuits and focus more on the addiction space."

So, what made Starton Therapeutics an attractive investment now?  Well, earlier this year, Love Pharma partnered with researchers at Johns Hopkins University.  This research initiative aligns with key principles in Love Pharma's strategy as it aims to develop innovative products that establish new consumer applications based upon science and efficacy.  And to further its meticulous plan, the company likely sees a much smoother path forward by expanding its development strategy to include guidance from a vast selection of industry and clinical experts and a highly de-risked avenue into the clinic by way of this strategic alliance with Starton.

It's no secret that Love Pharma wants to develop its own clinical portfolio, and specifically, has its eye on developing therapeutic treatments for addiction.  Pharmaceutical applications for addiction and recovery treatment are an unmet need and represent a growing market, including in the cannabis space where the Johns Hopkins research initiative is focused.  With Starton's mission of delivering meaningful patient outcomes by leveraging the untapped potential of continuous delivery and dermal technology, it's obvious that Love Pharma sees this platform technology and its endless opportunities for expansion, as an ideal platform on which it can develop its own therapeutic treatment(s) for addiction.

The benefit to partnering with Starton and having access to its platform technology is that the "proof of concept" is complete, and the technology has proven it can address unmet medical needs using already FDA-approved drugs to transform patient outcomes.  For Love Pharma and its shareholders, this means much of the hard work is already done.

Starton's proprietary continuous delivery technology can increase efficacy of approved drugs, make them more tolerable, and expand their potential use.  Starton uses three different delivery technologies to provide continuous, low-dose delivery as part of its strategic platform that provides a controlled, sustained release over multiple days.  Starton uses proven transdermal and subcutaneous technologies to transform approved medicines–establishing superiority or new indications.  It is the potential to establish a new indication/use for already approved drugs using the delivery technology, namely in the addiction space that is enticing to Love Pharma.

And Love Pharma isn't stopping there.  The company announced that "to further accelerate its planned strategic alliance with Starton, and to bolster the company's own biotech initiatives in the area, Love Pharma is in discussions with TRPL Laboratory, the lab that develops and supports Starton's transdermal drug delivery programs and is a global leader in transdermal delivery systems."

Investors in Love Pharma couldn't ask for a better way to reduce the risk associated with the company developing its own clinical portfolio than by surrounding itself with a plethora of industry and clinical leaders.  That expertise begins with Pedro Lichtinger, the CEO and Chairman of the Board at Starton.  Lichtinger has spent almost 40-years in the biotechnology arena, including 16 years at Pfizer as President of Global Primary Care and as Pfizer's President of Europe.

Additionally, Love Pharma can draw from the experiences of the former Global Lead, Multiple Myeloma at Celgene, world-renowned scientific leaders in their field leading each program at Dana Farber/Harvard, Mayo Clinic, and Moffitt Cancer Center, and a breadth of operational expertise in regulatory, clinical development, manufacturing, and intellectual property.

The company stated that it is currently identifying and assessing disruptive opportunities within the transdermal biotechnology field, which it believes can be a superior delivery system in many cases for new and existing pharmaceutical therapeutic drugs. With its initial investment in Starton, the company believes it can leverage their expertise and proven success to credibly evaluate potential acquisitions in the transdermal field of advanced drug delivery systems.  This news should be seen as extremely encouraging by the company's investors as it could dramatically accelerate Love Pharma's path to the clinic and the development of its own clinical portfolio. After all, it is these relationships in the biopharma industry that can lead to promising results and real shareholder value.

To learn more about Love Pharma, visit https://love-pharma.com or email investors@love-pharma.com , and to learn more about Starton Therapeutics, visit https://www.startontx.com

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life.  Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce, market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary dermal technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. Starton's proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use.

Attitudes about sexual wellness are changing, and the market is directly reflecting these changes. Sexual wellness is a general term that refers to the physical, mental and social well-being of an individual. This broad market is made up of any product related to sexual wellness, such as supplements, contraceptives, lingerie, and other holistic products.

A report conducted by KBV Research estimates that the global sexual wellness market size will reach US$125.1 billion by 2026, with the potential for a 12.4 percent CAGR during this period. This steady growth has been driven by a renewed interest in sexual discovery, rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, and the broader shift to ecommerce.

Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) creates innovative science-driven products to cater to the ever-evolving space of sexual health and wellness. It aims to deliver breakthrough products that enhance the everyday life of the end-user by increasing intimacy and pleasure.

The company is on a mission to offer new and trustworthy products that make use of “new age" pharmaceuticals that are backed by thorough scientific research. Love Pharma will launch with products that focus on nutraceuticals, which are pharmaceutical alternatives that have naturally occurring benefits, such as CBD and THC. It will launch with two products: Bloom and Auralief. Additional products are already under development.

Bloom is a CBD and/or THC-infused arousal gel that is intended for female pleasure. According to the KBV report, women are the fastest-growing segment of the sexual wellness market. They attribute this trend to the increase in working women along with more availability of sex education. While female contraceptives will make up a large part of this growing segment, other products for women may perform well. The Bloom arousal gel does not have any psychoactive effects and is designed to enhance blood flow, creating physical stimulation with the ultimate goal of increasing pleasure.

In May 2021, Love Pharma partnered with Potent Ventures (OTCMKTS: POTVF) to help launch Love Pharma's flagship projects in the United States. The United States sexual wellness market is expected to reach US$15.9 billion by 2027, making this a key partnership for the success of Love Pharma's initial product launch.

Company Highlights

  • Love Pharma specializes in sexual health and wellness by distributing products infused with CBD and THC directly to consumers. It holds exclusive licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute these patent-protected products throughout North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.
  • The company is investing in creating sustainable long-term sales through strategic distributor partnerships
  • The launch products, Bloom and Auralief, are licensed for retail sales, creating an immediate opportunity for revenue
  • Love Pharma has already planned domestic and international expansion
  • The management team has an established history of success with cannabis and pharmaceutical products
  • The company plans to create research-backed products that make use of psychedelics and nutraceuticals
  • Once the company is publicly listed, plans are already in place to rapidly distribute products and quickly generate revenue
  • Love Pharma completed the acquisition of MicroDoz Theraphy Inc.

Key Projects

Bloom

This topical gel is infused with CBD and/or THC with the purpose of increasing blood flow and sensitivity. The product is applied to the vaginal area and quickly generates blood flow, which is followed by physical stimulation. The company reports having clinical success with increasing the speed to orgasm and the number of orgasms, both of which are important when discussing physical intimacy.

The initial version of this product that launches will only contain CBD. Love Pharma has a medical advisor on the product creation side of the company who indicates that CBD enhances the nerve receptor interaction and blood flow, both of which create more pleasure. Future versions of this product will contain THC.

Auralief

Auralief is designed to provide relaxation and pain relief. This product is a mucoadhesive strip that is applied under the tongue, similar to popular breath-freshening strips. This creates constant contact with this soft membrane that will allow for maximum absorption of the CBD within the product. Auralief is backed by a recent human trial that showed a 30% increase in efficacy and speed to performance of CBD and THC.

Management Team

Zachary Stadnyk – Director and Chief Executive Office

Zachary Stadnyk is a corporate finance and advisory professional specializing in taking companies public in emerging markets. Stadnyk served as the head of corporate finance for The Supreme Cannabis Company from 2014-1018 which raised over $300,000,000 and was later acquired by Canopy growth in 2021 for $435M. Stadnyk was the founder, director and chief executive officer of DC Acquisition Corp, a Capital Pool Company (“CPC") that raised an initial $3,000,000 on its IPO and listed on the TSX.V. The issuer completed its qualifying transaction with Kiaro Brands, a leading cannabis retailer, in October 2020, which is targeting doing $50,000,000 in revenue in fiscal 2022. Stadnyk also serves on the board of Health Logic Interactive (CHIP – TSXV) an early-stage medical device company.

Tatiana Kovaleva – Chief Financial Officer

Tatiana Kovaleva is a Vancouver-based finance executive with international and trans-border expertise and credentials as a CPA. Kovaleva has extensive experience in capital markets, where for over twenty years she served in multiple capacities, including chief financial officer for publicly traded companies such as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and 360 Blockchain Inc

Kovaleva utilized her specialized executive management experience in public company financial planning and demonstrated a successful track record with timely and accurate financial forecasting, budgeting, reporting and consolidations, IFRS and GAAP accounting.

Joshua Maurice – Chief Operating Officer

Following four years at Callitas Therapeutics-during which time he quickly rose through the ranks from Director of Sales & Marketing to VP of Sales & Business Development and then to President-Mr. Maurice comes to Love Pharma with 20 years of experience in consumer goods with a focus on the development of over-the-counter drug and nutraceuticals, including efficacy, clinical research, branding, marketing, advertising, and global retail distribution.

Douglas Taylor – Director

Douglas Taylor has over 30 years of extensive experience in managing projects, services and facilities in the public sector. His previous work included community engagement, strategic planning, business planning and implementation for a wide range of recreational facilities and services. Implementation encompassed budgeting, financial planning, auditing and managing human resources. Taylor's degree includes two levels of managerial accounting. He has served on the Glenbriar Board as CEO for three years and as president for the past two and a half years.

Mark Tommasi – Director

Mark Tommasi has worked as a senior officer, director, financier and consultant with over 25 years of experience in corporate development, equity, private equity and venture capital financing, IPO's and private placements, marketing, investor relations and board and committee activities for numerous public and private companies (agriculture, technology, junior exploration, and oil and gas) in both the United States and Canada. Tommasi has been noted for his ability to help young companies get to the next level.

Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

  • Starton Therapeutics is a leading clinical stage Biotechnology Company based in New Jersey led by CEO and Chairman, Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer (PFE - NYSE)
  • Starton is focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies for selected approved drugs. The platform creates superiority regarding safety and side effect profiles over the original and can transform the drug into new indications for best-in-class oncology therapies allowing patients to live better longer lives
  • Through this initial investment, Love Pharma will be in position to imminently leverage Starton's advancements and clinical breakthroughs, helping to guide and accelerate the Company's current and prospective clinical pursuits
  • The investment establishes initial interest in Starton's ongoing growth and advancements and provides the framework to build a long-term strategic relationship

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics Inc., a New Jersey based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies in oncology. This first investment in Starton establishes an initial position in the company and provides the starting point for a strategic relationship going forward whereby Love will leverage Starton's advancements and breakthroughs to guide the Company's clinical pursuits

"This investment provides our shareholders with exposure to a rapidly developing therapeutics business, which has just completed its phase 1 clinical trial for its STAR - LLD continuous delivery technology deploying lenalidomide (July 13 press release)," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma President and CEO. "Starton is also entering a phase 2 trial with its STAR - OLZ transdermal five - day adhesive matrix patch deploying olanzapine, for which the FDA US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for STAR-OLZ in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) (press release). With this investment in Starton we are building our relationship, forming an alliance and will look to Starton's expert management team to reduce risk in our own portfolio of clinical pursuits and focus on the addiction space."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses LOVE Pharma's Shareholders' Letter from CEO Zach Stadnyk

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses LOVE Pharma's Shareholders' Letter from CEO Zach Stadnyk

Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) (FSE:G1Q0), an international sexual health and wellness company, has provided a shareholders' update.

Zach Stadnyk, CEO, stated: " We welcome this opportunity to provide our shareholders with a comprehensive picture of Love's efforts in building upon its existing portfolio and establishing its future strategic imperatives. Building upon LOVE's existing product portfolio, which is primarily over the counter, the Company's strategic imperative is aimed at positioning LOVE as a leader in the area of addiction treatment and recovery, within the pharmaceutical space. LOVE is actively working to identify and assess biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions to address addiction, with intent to grow its pharmaceutical presence in underserved addiction treatment market ."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Love Pharma Delivers Letter to Shareholders

Love Pharma Delivers Letter to Shareholders

  • Love Pharma President, Mr. Zach Stadnyk, delivers comprehensive report on the Company's holdings and growth strategy
  • Building upon the Company's major research initiative, led by an addiction research leader at Johns Hopkins, its strategic focus is to identify and target pharmaceutical based addiction treatment solutions
  • Current Bloom & Auralief over the counter product line is primed for sales launch in the near term

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to provide the following letter to shareholders, outlining the Company's advancements with key holdings and its strategy for the future

To the Shareholders of Love Pharma:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Love Pharma Announces Strategic Acquisition of Doc Hygiene Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Love Pharma Announces Strategic Acquisition of Doc Hygiene Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" or the "Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire Doc Hygiene Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Doc Hygiene") for aggregate consideration of US$300,000 (the "Acquisition"). Doc Hygiene has a premium hygiene product line and brand for hygiene and sanitizing needs and a robust e-commerce platform for products and SKU's

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Doc Hygiene," said Zach Stadnyk, CEO of LOVE. "We are extremely excited about Doc Hygiene's growth potential in the years ahead and firmly believe it will provide a parallel revenue stream to our existing business in over-the-counter products. Through this acquisition, the company now has a strong online e-commerce platform that will strengthen its product offering and ease of operational online sales from both a B2C and B2B standpoint."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Love Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" and or "the Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed a second closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 50,735,771 units at a price of $0.011 per unit, for gross proceeds of $558,093.50. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Optimi Health Signs First International Mushroom Supply Agreement with UK-based Avida Global

Optimi Health Signs First International Mushroom Supply Agreement with UK-based Avida Global

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushroom products for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Avida Global ("Avida"), a privately-held UK-based producer of high-quality wellness products, including nutraceuticals and medicinal cannabis oils, for the global well-being and medical markets.

In its first large-scale international distribution agreement, Optimi will supply Avida with an extensive catalog of Optimi Life functional mushroom supplement formulations. The supplements will be available for distribution to clients and partners worldwide via Avida Labs, Avida's white-labelling and manufacturing business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces a Method for Producing MDMA that Reduces Manufacturing Time by Two Thirds

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces a Method for Producing MDMA that Reduces Manufacturing Time by Two Thirds

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing pharmaceutical medicines and formulations to be used in trauma work, is pleased to report the development of a more efficient method for producing MDMA.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce the development of a novel method of producing MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine) that greatly reduces manufacturing time. This 3-step synthesis, starting from the precursor safrole, takes as little as 24 hours to complete, depending upon which method of reduction of the ketone to the secondary amine is being used. This is approximately one third of the time that's required to complete current production methods using iso-safrole as an intermediate. Nirvana has filed an Application with the US Patent Office for this invention.

MDMA was first synthesized in 1912, but it was not researched for its therapeutic potential until just recently. The drug is a potent central nervous system (CNS) stimulant the varies greatly in effect from other common stimulants found in the same phenethylamine family of compounds. It is currently being studied and used for the treatment of a wide range of psychiatric disorders such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety to name a few. MDMA assisted psychotherapy is currently in phase three clinical trials for the treatment of PTSD in the US, Canada, and Israel . This year the FDA expanded access to MDMA, allowing for its compassionate use in clinical settings by patients who have had no success with other FDA approved treatment options.

MDMA effectively shuts down the brain's fight-or-flight response and creates a sense of empathy in patients, allowing them to process trauma more effectively. The drug increases the amount of serotonin in the synaptic clefts of serotonergic neurons. It also binds to various serotonin receptors and activates them in excess, while simultaneously reducing the reuptake of other neurotransmitters, which is the drugs primary mechanism of action.

Lead chemist and Head of Innovation for Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., Robert August , was one of the first researchers to successfully crystallize MDMA HCl Monohydrate, a novel form of MDMA with increased bioavailability and efficacy. The method of synthesis that he developed can also be seamlessly integrated into the production of MDMA HCl Monohydrate, of which Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. recently announced a patent pending for. With the growing surge in interest in the research of MDMA in the past few years, and the increasing potentials of its use in therapeutic settings, Nirvana believes that this breakthrough is a significant advance in the emerging psychedelic medicines space.

Mr. Robert August stated: "As a chemist working hard to advance the field of pharmaceutical psychedelics with new and improved therapeutic medications and their methods of manufacturing, bringing this synthesis route and the monohydrate variant forward for research is an important development. Not only will it save time and money in the production of MDMA, but it also works well with the crystallization of MDMA as a monohydrate. It is my hope that this advancement will break down some of the barriers to effective production, research and therapeutic use of these compounds."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that mitigate the symptoms of chronic pain and support patients who battle with addiction. Nirvana believes that pairing naturally sourced psychedelics with modern medicine holds the promise of delivering non-addictive therapeutic solutions. Backed by a team of global leading researchers, Nirvana will develop life changing therapies for those suffering from pain and addiction and consequently alleviate the fiscally strained medical system.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward- looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward- looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c2284.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences and Cantheon Capital Enter into Exclusive Investment Agreement to Fund $1.5M USD Toward Clinical Trials in Australia

Lobe Sciences and Cantheon Capital Enter into Exclusive Investment Agreement to Fund $1.5M USD Toward Clinical Trials in Australia

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has entered into a term sheet contemplating convertible note financing bearing interest at 15% per annum with a term of 12 months (the "Convertible Notes") with Cantheon Capital ("Cantheon") for aggregate proceeds to the Company of up to USD$1,500,000 to conduct three clinical trials in Australia with newly announced partner iNGENū Pty Ltd. ("iNGENū"). The Convertible Notes will help fund the design and conduct of three clinical trials evaluating Lobe's proprietary psilocin analogues L-130 or L-131.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Provides Progress Report On Year Of Commercialization

Optimi Health Provides Progress Report On Year Of Commercialization

Company set to introduce psychedelic product catalogue showcasing in-house EU-GMP manufacturing expertise

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets, is pleased to provide an operational update on the progress of its planned year of commercialization.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways to participate in three upcoming investor events

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in three upcoming investor events as follows:

  • Citi 17 th Annual BioPharma Conference: panel at 10:30 am ET on 7 September 2022 and host investor meetings
  • Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat at 11:45 am ET on 14 September 2022 and host investor meetings
  • Cowen's 2 nd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit: panel at 3:05 pm ET on September 19 th

A live audio webcast of each event will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. Each replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Enters Into International Collaborative Research and Supply Agreement With Promises Innovative Recovery Center

Optimi Health Enters Into International Collaborative Research and Supply Agreement With Promises Innovative Recovery Center

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into its first international psilocybin supply agreement with Promises Innovative Recovery ("PIR").

Through founders Pamela and Gary Roberts, the renowned Florida-based Social Impact Organization provides expert substance abuse, addiction, and mental health services to treatment centers through its comprehensive and exceptional intensive outpatient protocol.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

