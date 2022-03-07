TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on its previously announced earn-in agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation whereby Latin Metals granted to Barrick the option to earn-up to an 85% interest in the Cerro Bayo, Cerro Bayo Sur and Flora Este properties, located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina . Latin Metals announces that it and Barrick have entered into an agreement with the ...

LMS:CA