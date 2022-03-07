Base Metals Investing News
TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on its previously announced earn-in agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation whereby Latin Metals granted to Barrick the option to earn-up to an 85% interest in the Cerro Bayo, Cerro Bayo Sur and Flora Este properties, located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina . Latin Metals announces that it and Barrick have entered into an agreement with the ...

TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on its previously announced earn-in agreement (the " Earn-In Agreement ") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (" Barrick "), whereby Latin Metals granted to Barrick the option to earn-up to an 85% interest in the Cerro Bayo, Cerro Bayo Sur and Flora Este properties, located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (the " Properties ") (see news release dated February 7, 2022).

Latin Metals announces that it and Barrick have entered into an agreement with the underlying owner of the Properties as of February 25, 2022 (" Effective Date "). Under the terms of the agreement, the underlying owner of the Properties has acknowledged Barrick's rights under the Earn-In Agreement and authorized Barrick to conduct operations on the Properties. Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Barrick is now obligated to incur at least USD $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Properties by the second anniversary of the Effective Date. Latin Metals has now also received the US$150,000 cash payment from Barrick that was due on the Effective Date.

Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals, commented, "We look forward to working with Barrick as it commences its operations under the earn-in agreement, which will initially include delineation work comprised of detailed geological mapping and sampling and subsequent geophysics, in order to quickly identify drill targets. Pursuant to the terms of the earn-in agreement, Latin Metals will receive a summary of the operations conducted by Barrick on the properties and the results thereof on a quarterly basis, with the first report scheduled to be delivered to Latin Metals at the end of May 2022."

Earn-In Agreement Details

Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Barrick has the right to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Properties. Barrick's earn-in right consists of an initial option (the " First Option ") to acquire a 70% interest in the Properties and a second option (the " Second Option ") to acquire an additional 15% (aggregate 85%) interest.

The Properties are currently subject to an underlying option agreement dated February 7, 2019, as amended (the " Underlying Option Agreement ") (see news release dated February 11, 2019), pursuant to which Latin Metals has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Properties.

To exercise the First Option (and earn a 70% interest in the Properties), prior to the seventh anniversary of the Effective Date Barrick must:

  1. Make cash payments totaling US$2,321,793 pursuant to the Underlying Option Agreement;
  2. Make cash payments to Latin Metals totaling US$750,000 (inclusive of $150,000 that was paid by Barrick to Latin Metals on the Effective Date);
  3. Incur exploration expenditures with respect to the Properties totaling US$5,000,000; and
  4. Prepare and deliver to Latin Metals a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").

To exercise the Second Option (and earn an additional 15% interest in the Properties), prior to the ninth anniversary of the Effective Date Barrick must:

  1. Make additional cash payments to Latin Metals totaling US$425,000 (for an aggregate of US$1,175,000); and
  2. Sole fund all costs and deliver to Latin Metals a Prefeasibility Study prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

Barrick may at any time during the term of the Earn-In Agreement accelerate the timing for payment of any or all cash payments to Latin Metals and the underlying owner of the Properties, delivery of technical studies, and incurring exploration expenditures.

Investor Relations and Marketing

The Company has engaged Business Financial Network ("BFN") for an initial period of three months, renewable for an additional three months. As consideration, the Company will pay a monthly fee of $10,000 per month. Roger Choudhury, the founder, and host of BFN has been broadcasting updates and news on selected companies via YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Blogger, and other social media sites for several years and now enjoys a community of 50,000 members that is growing daily. BFN's daily YouTube show provides professionally vetted, in-depth information about selected companies via various broadcast formats.   To the Company's knowledge, BFN does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the technical disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Latin Metals Inc.

" Keith Henderson "

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson
Suite 890
999 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2
Phone: 604-638-3456
E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding exploration to be conducted by Barrick on the Properties and the reports to be delivered to Latin Metals regarding same, the exercise of the First Option or the Second Option by Barrick, the exercise of the first option and second option under the agreement with the underlying owner of the Properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Properties in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Properties, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Properties, the fact that the Company's interest in the Properties is an option only and there is no guarantee that such interest, if earned, will be certain, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including of the TSX Venture Exchange, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Latin Metals TSXV:LMS Copper Investing
LMS:CA
Latin Metals

Latin Metals


Keep reading... Show less
Latin Metals and Barrick Gold Corporation Enter into Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

Latin Metals and Barrick Gold Corporation Enter into Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Earn-In Agreement ") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (" Barrick ") (TSX: ABX and NYSE: GOLD). Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Barrick has the right to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Company's Cerro Bayo, Cerro Bayo Sur and La Flora properties (the " Properties "), located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (Figure 1). Barrick's earn-in right consists of an initial option (the " First Option ") to acquire a 70% interest in the Properties and a second option (the " Second Option ") to acquire an additional 15% (aggregate 85%) interest.

The Properties are currently subject to an underlying option agreement dated February 7, 2019, as amended (the " Underlying Option Agreement ") (see news release dated February 11, 2019), pursuant to which Latin Metals has the right to acquire an ultimate 100% interest in the Properties.

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Metals Reports New Surface Copper Mineralization at Lacsha, Peru

Latin Metals Reports New Surface Copper Mineralization at Lacsha, Peru

TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce rock chip channel sampling results defining a new zone of copper mineralization at the Lacsha project (" Lacsha " or the " Project ") and initiation of an Induced Polarization (" IP ") geophysical survey.

Rock Chip Sampling

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Metals Stakes Three New Copper Exploration Projects, Coastal Copper Belt, Peru

Latin Metals Stakes Three New Copper Exploration Projects, Coastal Copper Belt, Peru

TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has acquired a 100% interest in three copper exploration projects totaling 5,000 hectares, located in the Coastal Copper Belt, Peru. The three projects (Loli, Tillo, and Para) (the " Projects ") are located approximately 130km southwest of the Company's Lacsha copper project, where recent exploration has identified extensive copper mineralization at surface and where the Company expects to complete an IP survey in January 2022 ( Figure 1 ).

The Projects were acquired by staking following completion of an extensive regional stream sediment survey, screening approximately 480 km 2 . The areas were selected based on consistent copper anomalies and geological similarities to the Lacsha - Yanba projects area.

Keep reading... Show less
yanba

Latin Metals Stakes Yanba Copper Project, Coastal Copper Belt, Peru

TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has acquired a 100% interest in the Yanba copper exploration project, Coastal Coper Belt, Peru. The 4,000-hectare Yanba project (" Yanba ") is located close to the Company's Lacsha copper project (" Lacsha ") ( Figure 1 ), where recent exploration has identified extensive copper mineralization at surface and where the Company expects to finalize drill targets by year end.

The Yanba acquisition was completed following completion of an extensive regional stream sediment survey, screening approximately 200 km 2 . The area was selected for staking due to consistent copper anomalies and geological similarities to the nearby Lacsha project.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:LMS

Latin Metals Receives Ground Magnetic Survey Results, Lacsha Project, Peru

TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces receipt of results from a recently completed ground magnetic survey at its 100% owned property Lacsha copper project (" Lacsha "), Peru.

Magnetic anomalies at Lacsha North and Lacsha South ( Figure 1a ) are coincident with anomalous surface geochemistry in talus and rock chip samples ( Figure 1b ) and confirm the potential of Lacsha to host porphyry copper-style mineralization. The magnetic anomalies correspond to areas of surface rock chip sampling, including 30m of 0.20% copper and 72m at 0.20% copper (NR21-13, September 14, 2021).

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the analytical results from the 2021 metallurgical drilling program for the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (75%) and Copper Fox (25%) with Teck being the operator. The Schaft Creek deposit is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products.

The 2021 drill program expanded the metallurgical sampling coverage in the deposit to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics within the early part of the mine life. Four drill holes were completed in the Liard Zone targeting representative geometallurgical domains within the first five-year mine plan as contemplated in the Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment (see news release dated September 20, 2021). Highlights of the drilling program are set out below.

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Files a New NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Ultra-High-Grade Kipushi Mine in the DRC

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the planned resumption of commercial production at the Kipushi Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study (Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study) for the redevelopment of the Kipushi Mine and the mining of Kipushi's zinc-rich Big Zinc and Southern Zinc zones, with an estimated 11.8 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources grading 35.3% zinc.

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Announces Non-Brokered $2.4 Million Financing with Investment by Eric Sprott

Benton Announces Non-Brokered $2.4 Million Financing with Investment by Eric Sprott

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units and non-flow-through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2.4 million. The Private Placement is expected to close on or before March 25, 2022.

On closing the Company will issue 6,250,000 flow-through shares units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.2275 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,421,875. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company, each of which will not qualify as a flow-through share, at an exercise price of $0.20 for 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Units will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at the Company's newly optioned Pastillas gold exploration project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Altiplano's geologists have arrived on site at Pastillas and the adjacent La Isla projects to conduct an initial exploration and mapping program. This work is designed to further the understanding of the lithology, fault network and the widespread advanced steam heated argillic alteration system indicative of epithermal and porphyry systems (Figures 1 and 2). Initial focus will be to complete an extensive alteration and bedrock lithology mapping survey over the southern portion of the property including following up with an extensive short-wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) program to build on the limited historical work.

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Commences Drilling at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Commences Drilling at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its 100% owned Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30km southeast of OranoDenison's McClean Lake mill (Figure 1).

Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration, stated, "The northeastern area of the Athabasca Basin is the home to numerous uranium deposits. Since the original discovery of the Rabbit Lake mine in 1968, the McClean, Sue, Collins Bay and Eagle Point deposits have been mined, and the Midwest, Midwest A and Roughrider deposits are waiting for future development. The presence of two uranium processing mills within driving distance of the project adds immensely to the value of the project."

Keep reading... Show less
Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

  • Drill Program is focused on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Exploration team completes first hole to 417ft, and upon visual results, gains confidence toward its theory that the down dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Deposits ‘buried at depth' are anticipated to be preserved from surface erosion and weathering.

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has advanced its drilling program on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada, where its exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee property

As previously noted, the Company's initial 3 of 15-hole drilling exploration aims to prove its geologic concept, specifically, to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone, in order to discover the grade and thickness of an intercept.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×