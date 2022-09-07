Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

September 6 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company has established a wholly owned Saskatchewan subsidiary, Kiplin Metals Inc. Saskatchewan.  Going forward, the subsidiary will hold all of the Company's permits, and operating assets for the development of its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, located in Athabasca, Saskatchewan.  The Company is in final stages of securing the needed permits to conduct its upcoming work program consisting of up to a 40-line kilometers survey, in a roughly east west direction, the results of which will be integrated with data from previous surveys. The survey will define drill targets which are prioritized by radon gas soil anomalies, identified within interpreted faults. The Company expects to commence drilling shortly after receipt of permits.

The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to manage the upcoming program. The Company will provide updates on the timing of the permit and work program as they become available.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project").  The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin MetalsTSXV:KIPCopper Investing
KIP:CA
Kiplin Metals Inc.

KIPLIN METALS Permitting Exploration Program on Cluff Lake Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

June 29 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company has applied for the requisite exploration permits for its Summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. Approval for the proposed IP (Induced Polarization) program is expected in the near term. Data from the survey will be integrated with legacy datasets to develop targets for diamond drilling.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Exploration Program on Cluff Lake Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

May 29 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") that the Company has commissioned an Induced Polarization (IP) survey at its wholly owned Cluff Lake Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The survey is to consist of up to 40-line kilometers, in a roughly east west direction, and will be integrated with data from previous surveys. The purpose of the survey is to define drill targets which are prioritized by radon gas soil anomalies, identified within interpreted faults. The Company is applying for the requisite permits and expects to be drilling within the next 60 days.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Exploration Program On Track in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

May 10 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company is unaware of any material events related to the operations of the Company that could have resulted in the recent market activity. The Company remains on track with the activities planned for its summer exploration programs. The Company is focused on advancing both the Cluff Lake Uranium and Exxeter Gold projects through the exploration and development processes. Management remains very confident in the successful completion of the planned work programs for 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals Looks To Expand Uranium Project Portfolio Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

March 23 rd , 2022 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC: ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that its board of directors has commenced a strategic review of several uranium projects near the Company's CLR Uranium Project with the plan to expand the Company's portfolio. The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist in the assessment and acquisition of prospective uranium projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals Identifies High Value Exploration Targets on the CLR Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

TheNewswire - February 23 rd 2022 Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that it has identified two high value exploration targets at the Cluff Lake Road Project, in northwestern Saskatchewan. The primary target (CLR1) is characterized as having the highest radon gas emissions in the 2017 survey and which correlates with a strong, north-south trending subsurface conductor (C1) which has a strike of ~3.5km. Radon gas anomalies at CLR1 have been interpreted exist within a northeast trending cross fault which intersects the conductor, roughly in the center of the project area. Radon gas, a decay product of uranium, is a significant exploration marker. The secondary target (CLR2) is located at the north end of the project area. Similarly, CLR2 is characterized by highly anomalous radon gas emissions coincident with the C1 conductor.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A Look at Historical Copper Prices (Updated 2022)

A Look at Historical Copper Prices (Updated 2022)

Copper has had a few volatile years as the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage. However, in the first quarter of 2022, prices for the red metal hit an all-time high, trading above US$5.02 per pound.

Interestingly, by looking backwards it’s easy to see that the spike is an expected feature of the long-term picture for copper prices. In recent years, the red metal has rebounded after a downtrend from about 2011 to 2015, and over the last few decades prices have increased even more dramatically.

Case in point — at the start of 2022, copper was up more than 500 percent since 2000. Although this impressive major increase doesn’t account for inflation, it is still a sizeable gain. What’s more, copper prices were more or less on the rise during the latter half of the 20th century.

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Strengthens Operations and Project Capabilities with Key Executive Appointments

Ivanhoe appoints Mark Farren as Chief Operating Officer and Steve Amos as Executive Vice President, Projects

Kamoa Copper achieves a record 34,408 tonnes of copper floated in August

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Comet Resources

Barraba Copper Project Now Permitted For Drilling

Comet Resources Ltd (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL) is pleased to announce that the Barraba Copper Project (Barraba or The Project) located in New South Wales (NSW) on EL8492 has received regulatory approval from the NSW Resources Regulator to commence exploration works including drilling. The permitting of exploration works follows the successful resolution of an action at the National Native Title Tribunal earlier this year, which provided access to areas of Barraba that lie on Crown Land and are subject to a Native Title claim.

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Enters into Definitive Agreements with Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) announced today that, based on the unanimous recommendation of an independent special committee of its board of directors (the "Special Committee"), it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc, in respect of a transaction whereby Rio Tinto will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company that Rio Tinto does not currently own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 in cash per share (the "Transaction"), subject to approval by the Turquoise Hill minority shareholders and other customary closing conditions. Today's announcement is the culmination of negotiations that took place following the September 1, 2022 public announcement of the term sheet entered into in connection with the Transaction.

The purchase price of C$43.00 per share reflects a 67% premium to Turquoise Hill's closing price of C$25.68 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 11, 2022, being the last trading day prior to Rio Tinto's initial public proposal to acquire Turquoise Hill (the "Initial Proposal"), and a 19% premium to Turquoise Hill's closing price of C$36.12 on August 31, 2022, being the last trading day prior to the September 1, 2022 announcement of the term sheet.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Completes Shares for Debt Settlement

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ("Lion CG", or the "Company") (TSX-V: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) announces that, further to its news release dated May 26, 2022, it has completed a debt settlement previously announced by issuing 915,910 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.085 per share in settlement of US$61,366 (C$77,852) owed to a creditor.

The common shares issued in connection with the debt settlement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on December 24, 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Types of Copper Deposits in the World

Types of Copper Deposits in the World

Copper mineralization occurs in many forms and in a variety of geological settings. As such, there are various factors to consider when determining the value of different types of copper deposits.

Historically, the world’s most profitable copper mines have been large-scale porphyry deposits with chalcopyrite mineralization extracted via open-pit mining. While they do not have the highest grades of ore and generally have more expensive refining costs, they tend to have large mineral resources.

The world's biggest copper mine is Escondida in Chile, which is jointly owned by BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO). Escondida means “hidden” in Spanish, and the deposit was given the name because it has no outcrops; the main orebody is hidden below hundreds of meters of overburden.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×