Energy stocks, as measured by the XLE Energy Index, began the quarter on a high note outperforming the overall market. As we entered the second half of the quarter, however, energy stocks leveled off while the overall market continued to rise. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the XLE rose almost 6% while the S&P 500 Index rose some 10%. Oil prices have been on a tear this year including a sharp increase in October reaching a peak price of $84.65/bbl on October 21. Prices cooled off a bit since then, but remain above $75/bbl. OPEC has been somewhat quiet this quarter. More surprisingly, domestic production has also been slow to respond to higher prices. High oil prices, combined with improved operating efficiencies, mean that production companies are facing very favorable returns on their investment. We look for companies to continue reporting strong positive cash flow and to use cash flow to increase drilling and improve balance sheets. Natural gas prices have also been exceptionally strong early in the quarter climbing above $6/mcf. entering the heating season. Mild weather in November and December have tempered the sharp rise but prices remain above $3.50/mcf, a very profitable level for natural gas producers. Storage levels, which were running high most of 2020, have returned to historical levels. Energy industry fundamentals remain strong. Energy prices are high and show no sign of decreasing. Past concerns of industry-wide reductions in lifting costs or a fundamental shift away from carbon-based fuels have gone to the wayside due to a lack of supply response to higher prices. Read More >>
Consolidated Uranium Provides Update to Shareholders
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to share an open letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Williams, to shareholders of the Company.
Dear Fellow Shareholders:
As we end 2021, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on our Company's achievements over the past year and set out our objectives for the upcoming year and beyond.
Continued Uranium Market Resurgence
Looking back at our letter from last year, we noted that uranium prices had increased from the low of US$20.00 per lb in early 2020 to close that year at approximately US$30.00 per lb. At that time, we expected prices, both spot and long term, to continue to climb and we were not disappointed. As of writing this letter, according to TradeTech, the weekly spot price indicator sits at US$43.25 per lb with the long-term price indicator at US$45.00 per lb. This impressive 42% increase in the spot price year-over-year tells only part of the story. The spot price peaked at just over US$50 per lb in September on the back of aggressive spot market purchases from the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, which now holds 41.3 m lbs of U 3 O 8 up from just 18.1 m lbs at the beginning of the year.
As expected, this continued upward strength in the uranium price has had a positive impact on share prices for uranium equites. The best way to see this is by looking at the performance of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM), which is now up 82% year-to-date despite correcting 20% from its high of early November.
Notwithstanding this tremendous performance for the sector, our view at Consolidated Uranium remains the same as last year. We continue to expect uranium prices, both spot and long term, will continue to rise due to the inherent disconnect between the current price and the required price level that existing supply can be maintained profitably and new supply can be incentivized to come online. The disconnect exists for the current level of demand however, we of course believe the future for nuclear power looks very bright and any increase in demand could serve to drive prices even higher. To give readers a sense for where demand might go, we reference the International Atomic Energy Agency (the "IAEA") projections for Nuclear Power Growth published in September 2021. Under the high case scenario of its new outlook, the IAEA expects world nuclear capacity could double by 2050. This is the scenario we are preparing for at Consolidated Uranium.
Evolving the Business Model
Last year we stated that our business model was "to acquire uranium projects around the globe", and while that remains true, we have now added "and develop" to the model. This distinction is important as we have now reached the point in the uranium cycle, in our opinion, where value can be created not only by identifying and acquiring new projects but also by advancing those projects. To be clear, CUR intends to continue to be an aggressive, yet judicious, acquirer of assets under the right circumstances with a view to building out the portfolio and providing our shareholders with continued diversified exposure to the sector. However, we expect that 2022 will be characterized as much by our project-level activities as by new M&A activity. Read on to find out about the important additions we made to our board of directors and team to execute these project-level programs and for more details on the plans for our key projects.
Bolstered Management and Board
The year 2021 saw the continued build out of the leadership team at Consolidated Uranium with two key additions. The first is the appointment of Mark Chalmers to the board of directors. Mark is a familiar name in the uranium sector in his role as the CEO of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and CUR's largest shareholder. As a mining engineer with decades of experience in the uranium sector, his wealth of knowledge will be invaluable to CUR as it builds out and advances its portfolio. The second and most recent is the appointment of Marty Tunney as President and Chief Executive Officer. Marty is also a mining engineer by background, with diverse experience in mine permitting and development, investment banking and leading public mining companies. In his dual roles, Marty will be responsible for helping shape the direction of the Company, with a particular focus on project advancement and development. In addition, during the past year, the Company has continued to add to its technical and operational teams on the ground in its key jurisdictions. Local expertise is particularly critical for the Company given the global nature of the portfolio and continued challenges with global travel.
Growing and Advancing the Portfolio
To say that 2021 was an active year on the project acquisition front would be an understatement. We ended last year with four option agreements signed. During this year, we closed two of those acquisitions, announced and closed two additional acquisitions and announced an additional acquisition. Our global portfolio, including 100% owned projects and projects under options, now consists of 13 "projects" in four countries, Australia, Canada, the US and Argentina, with historic uranium and vanadium resources. Importantly, through the transformational acquisition and strategic alliance with Energy Fuels, we now own three past producing uranium and vanadium mines in the US with potential for near term production as market conditions continue to improve. In Canada, we added the high grade Matoush project with strong exploration upside potential. Most recently, we closed the acquisition of the Laguna Salada uranium and vanadium project in Argentina. These three projects will see the bulk of our project level expenditures for the year.
We would be remiss not to mention the exciting developments surrounding our Moran Lake project in Labrador and the creation of Labrador Uranium ("LUR"). In a natural extension of our business model, we determined that to maximize the value of Moran Lake it made sense to combine it with other projects in the province owned by Altius Minerals and Mega Uranium and form a new company with a separate and dedicated management team to focus on exploration and potential resource expansion. This concept was met with strong enthusiasm from the investment community securing C$8 million in financing with a listing expected in Q1 2022. Importantly, CUR shareholders will gain direct exposure to this exciting new uranium vehicle by receiving LUR shares on a pro rata basis based on the number of CUR shares held at the time of completion of the spin-out transaction.
The Future is Bright
With a busy and successful year nearly complete we now turn our attention to 2022 and we believe the future is bright. Just over a month ago, we closed a financing for proceeds of C$20 million, which provides for a very healthy balance sheet entering 2022. As discussed above, these funds are expected to be allocated toward project-level expenditures as well as pursuing new project acquisition opportunities.
In closing, we believe our investment case remains strong for existing and new shareholders:
- CUR is in the right sector at the right time; uranium is currently in a bull trend and has the potential to deliver robust returns for equity investors;
- CUR has the right team; which together boasts decades of uranium, M&A, exploration and mine development expertise;
- CUR has the right portfolio; located in top tier mining and uranium jurisdictions with high grades on a global scale with significant past expenditures and near-term production potential; and
- CUR has a proven track record; in less than two years, the Company has executed multiple M&A transactions, secured multiple financings and has increased market recognition as measured by share price and trading liquidity.
I would like to thank all of you for supporting and joining us on this journey.
Yours truly,
Philip Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Grant of Compensation Securities
Pursuant to CUR's long term incentive plan, the Company has granted certain officers, directors, employees and consultants options to purchase an aggregate of 1,450,000 common shares of the Company and an aggregate of 650,000 restricted share units. The options are exercisable at a price of $2.79 per common share for a period of five years and vest over three years as follows: one-third vesting immediately, one-third vesting after one year and one-third vesting after two years. The restricted share units, each of which entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company, vest over three years as follows: one-third vesting after one year, one-third vesting after two years and one-third vesting after three years. The options and restricted share units are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Consolidated Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including expectations regarding Uranium prices and the potential to deliver robust returns for equity investors, expectations regarding world nuclear capacity, expectations regarding potential value creation from project acquisitions and advancement, expectations regarding project-level activities and new M&A activity, expectations regarding the anticipated timing for listing of LUR, the anticipated use of proceeds from recent financings and the Company's ongoing business plan. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no current mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology
Nanoscale's patented rare earth metal-making technology has potential to revolutionize rare earth metal making by reducing costs, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing energy use
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Nanoscale Powders LLC ( "NSP" ) for the development of a novel technology (the " Technology ") for the production of rare earth element ( "REE" ) metals (the " Project "). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ( "GHG" ) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ( "REE Metals" ) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ( "REE Oxides" ) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ( "NdFeB" ) magnets used in electric vehicles (" EVs "), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.
Energy Fuels is quickly building a new, environmentally friendly REE supply chain in the United States , and the Project with NSP represents an exciting opportunity to significantly improve the REE metal-making process and potentially provide Energy Fuels with a competitive advantage in the REE supply chain. At its White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") in Utah , the Company is currently producing mixed REE carbonate ( "REE Carbonate" ) while recovering uranium from natural monazite sands ( "Monazite" ) which are produced as a low-cost byproduct of heavy mineral sands mining in the U.S. and around the globe. Energy Fuels' REE Carbonate is the most advanced REE product being produced in the U.S. today. The Company is also moving quickly toward producing REE Oxides at the Mill using proven solvent extraction ( "SX" ) technologies. The Mill has over 40 years of experience producing uranium and vanadium oxides using SX technology.
Founded in 2008, NSP originally focused on producing solar quality silicon metals and refractory metal powders, eventually turning its attention to the production of titanium and alloy powders through sodium reduction. More recently, NSP has developed a process to create REE Metals from REE Oxides through molten sodium reduction of anhydrous REE chloride materials in a process similar to the Kroll process (called the "Hunter Titanium Process") which is used for the production of titanium metals through sodium reduction.
The production of REE Metals utilizing the Technology will involve feeding anhydrous REE chloride materials, which are free of water, into a molten sodium bath. A rapid reaction takes place between the molten sodium and the REE chlorides. The process is highly exothermic, releasing energy, so the molten sodium acts to control the rate of the reaction. The reaction products are REE Metal and sodium chloride, commonly known as salt.
The NSP sodium reduction of REE Metals has several advantages over the industry standard REE metal making method, which utilizes electrolytic reduction of REE oxides in molten lithium fluoride/REE fluoride baths. First, the NSP process does not have any associated air emissions, and therefore presents a significant improvement over the current technology, which emits carbofluoromethane (CF4) gas, which is a powerful GHG. Second, current estimates indicate that the NSP process is significantly cheaper to operate than the conventional electrolytic methods, because it does not consume graphite crucible materials and utilizes significantly less energy and labor. Finally, the NSP process requires anhydrous chloride feeds, which we believe can be generated directly from rich liquor streams coming from the Mill's planned SX circuit. This could eliminate the need for oxalate precipitation and calcination of materials destined for REE metal making. As a result of these factors, operating cost savings are currently estimated to potentially be several times less than conventional REE metal-making methods.
As with any new technology, risks are present which must be evaluated and addressed, including successfully creating anhydrous chloride feeds at a commercial scale with the associated risk of elevated levels of oxygen in the final product, and the risk of being able to successfully remove and consolidate final REE Metal products.
NSP holds two U.S. patents and one pending patent application for the Technology, under which it has proven the ability to produce REE Metals on a kilogram batch scale basis at the U.S. Department of Energy's Technology Readiness Level ( "TRL" ) 5. Energy Fuels' initial investment in the Project is intended to advance the Technology to allow for: (i) the continuous, pilot-scale production of 10 kilograms per hour of neodymium-praseodymium ( "NdPr" ) metal that meets typical specifications for NdFeB magnets at TLR Level 7; (ii) the separate build of a batch reactor able to produce key minor magnet metals (e.g., dysprosium, terbium); and (iii) the demonstration of samarium-cobalt alloy production. The Project will be directed by Energy Fuels with technical support from other research firms and institutions as required.
Under the MOU, the parties will negotiate and enter into binding agreements ( "Definitive Agreements" ) that govern the Project, including the creation of a new entity that will hold an exclusive license to the Technology as it relates to REE Metal making. The MOU contemplates a phased development of the Project to scale-up to the production of 1,000 metric tonnes of one or more REE Metals per year. Energy Fuels will have the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the entity and Technology, as it relates to REE Metal making, by making the following capital investments:
- US$250,000 within five (5) business days after execution of the MOU;
- US$250,000 within five (5) business days after execution and delivery of the Definitive Agreements;
- US$1 million within five (5) business days after execution and delivery of the Definitive Agreements to be applied to the Project's 2022 budget and work plan; and
- Energy Fuels will fund all future approved annual budgets as may be required for commercialization of the Project, up to a maximum additional expenditure of US$8.5 million over three (3) years, totaling US$10 million for the Project.
Upon the successful completion of the Project and the $10 million investment, Energy Fuels will control the exclusive rights to the entity and the Technology as it relates to REE Metal making. Energy Fuels will also have the right to cease funding at various decision points during the Project, at which point Energy Fuels will hold a percentage of the new entity and Technology, proportional to its amount contributed. If Energy Fuels ceases funding prior to earning 100% of the Technology, NSP will have the right in certain circumstances to acquire Energy Fuels' interest in the entity and Technology by reimbursing Energy Fuels for its expenditures on the Project.
Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "Metal-making is a critical step in the rare earth supply chain. Energy Fuels has already restored monazite 'crack-and-leach' capabilities to the U.S. at our White Mesa Mill in Utah , where today we are producing a high-purity mixed rare earth carbonate, which is ready for separation. No other company in the U.S. is currently producing a high-purity REE product ready for separation at commercial levels. We are also quickly moving toward adding solvent extraction separation equipment at the Mill and associated permitting that will allow us to produce commercial separated rare earth oxide powders in the coming years. In fact, we are already well advanced with piloting these capabilities on a continuous 24/7 basis at the Mill today.
"The next step in rare earth processing and refining is turning those separated rare earth oxide powders into usable rare earth metals and alloys, particularly NdPr metal needed for NdFeB magnets used in EVs, wind generation and other technologies. We are interested in Nanoscale Powders' technology because we believe it has the potential to produce REE metals at lower cost, using less energy, and producing significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than conventional REE metal making methods. If successful, Nanoscale's metal-making technology could be orders of magnitude safer and less expensive than the current established technology. This is the type of technology we as Americans need to develop to produce advanced rare earth materials in a cost-competitive manner, while achieving the highest standards of protection of public health, safety, and the environment. Nanoscale Powders has proven their technology on a small scale, and we look forward to working with them to advance the technology to pilot scale, and then to commercial scale in the coming years. Our relationship with Nanoscale Powders demonstrates Energy Fuels' commitment to fully integrating a domestic REE processing supply chain in the most optimal and environmentally prudent manner possible."
Implementation of this initiative is subject to the execution of Definitive Agreements.
ABOUT Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to commercial-scale production of REE carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado , near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
ABOUT NANOSCALE
Nanoscale Powders LLC ( www.nanoscalepowders.com ) is a Boston -based, privately held company, operating patented processes capable of producing a wide range of engineered metal, alloy and ceramic powders and powder-derived products, including solids as well as additive-manufacturing powders. For further information, please contact Andrew.matheson@nanoscalepowders.com .
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in the United States and Canada . Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Energy Fuels. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Energy Fuels' objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this discussion include, but are not limited to, the following: any expectation that the Project will be successful; any expectation that the Project has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in integrating a domestic REE processing supply chain in the most optimal and environmentally prudent manner possible or at all; any expectation that Energy Fuels will move quickly toward producing separated REE Oxides at the Mill using proven SX technologies or at all; any expectation that the Technology is a superior technology for the production of REE Metals; any expectation that application of the Technology does not result in any associated air emissions and therefore presents a significant improvement over the current technology; any expectation that the Technology is significantly cheaper to operate than the conventional electrolytic methods or that operating cost savings are potentially several times less than conventional methods; any expectation that Energy Fuels' initial investment in the Project will advance the Technology to allow for the continuous, pilot-scale, production of 10 kilograms per hour of NdPr metal that meets typical specifications for NdFeB magnets at TLR Level 7 or that the other objectives of the Project will be achieved; any expectation that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into binding Definitive Agreements such that the Project will proceed past the MOU stage; any expectation that Energy Fuels will earn a 100% interest in the Technology as it relates to REE Metal making; and any expectation that the Technology will be advanced to commercial scale in the coming years. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: technical difficulties; processing difficulties and upsets; the risk of elevated levels of oxygen in the final product; the risk of being able to successfully remove and consolidate final REE Metal products; licensing, permitting and regulatory delays; litigation risks; competition from others; and market factors, including future demand for and prices realized from the sale of REEs and REE Metals. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and Energy Fuels disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Energy Fuels assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-strategic-venture-with-nanoscale-powders-to-develop-innovative-rare-earth-metal-making-technology-301445079.html
SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/15/c0502.html
Release - Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology
Consolidated Uranium to Acquire the Milo Uranium-Copper-Gold-REE Project in Queensland Australia
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, CUR Australia Pty Ltd, has signed a definitive sale and purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") with Isa Brightlands Pty Ltd (the " Vendor "), a wholly owned subsidiary of GBM Resources (" GBM ") (ASX: GBZ), an Australian listed Mineral Exploration company, to acquire (the " GBM Transaction ")a 100% interest in the Milo Uranium, Copper, Gold, Rare Earth Project (" Milo " or the " Project "). The Project consists of EPM (Exploration Permit Minerals) 14416 which consists of 20 sub blocks or approximately 34 square kilometres located within The Mt Isa Inlier approximately 40 kilometres west of Cloncurry in Northwestern Queensland.
Key Points:
- Uranium Plus Multi-Element Historic Resources
- Untested Exploration Upside
- Strategic Rare Earth Mineral Potential
- Expands CUR's Queensland Project Portfolio
- Compelling Acquisition Terms
Philip Williams President and CEO commented, "With today's signing of the Agreement, the Transaction will add another uranium project to the CUR portfolio with significant previous expenditures and historic mineral resources. Like many of our other projects we believe that Milo boasts strong exploration potential which we intend to pursue in short order. The project also fits well with our existing Queensland assets, namely Ben Lomond and Maureen, and will provide critical mass in an important global mining jurisdiction. We feel strongly that Milo will be a valuable project to CUR as it may be advanced as a uranium asset with additional historic mineral resources of rare earths, copper and gold. Currently the Queensland Government of Australia is highlighting rare earths as a priority for development as part of its New Economy Mineral Initiative. In October 2020 the Premier for Queensland announced a Government Initiative to develop New Economy Minerals within The North West Mineral Belt. Within this report Milo was highlighted as one of the potential development projects."
Terms Of the Sale and Purchase Agreement
Pursuant to the Agreement, CUR will acquire a 100% interest in the Project from the Vendor for the following consideration:
- The payment of $500,000 in cash, payable within five days of signing the Agreement.
- The issuance of 750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" CUR Shares ") at a price per CUR Share of $2.85 which is based on the 7-day volume-weight average price of the CUR Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") up to the date immediately prior to signing of the Agreement.
Any CUR Shares issued in connection with the GBM Transaction are subject to approval of the TSXV and will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.
The Milo Uranium, Copper, Gold, Rare Earth Project
The Milo deposit is a large IOCG breccia style system where base and precious metal mineralization occurs as moderate to steeply north-east dipping, sulphide rich breccia zones which are enclosed by a zone of TREEYO-P2O5 enrichment forming a halo to the base metal mineralization. Drilling by GBM from 2010 to 2012 totalled 32 drillholes with each phase of drilling extending the mineralization to the north and south. The drilling has delineated continuous Uranium, Cu and REE mineralization over a strike length of 1 kilometre and up to 200 metres wide. The 2012 drilling program intersected some high-grade Cu mineralization including 2 metres @ 6.19% Cu at 163 m downhole in MIL015, one of the most southerly drilled holes. Oxidation at Milo is generally shallow, typically extending 10 metres to 20 metres below surface. There are currently no drillholes that penetrate the oxidised mineralization and so the nature of any oxide or supergene mineralization is unknown.
Historic Mineral Resources
Mining One Consultants ("Mining One"), an independent consulting company, prepared a technical report on the Project in accordance with the disclosure standards of JORC, 2004 entitled "Milo Project Scoping Study" dated March 2013. Geomodelling Ltd. was contracted by GBM to generate a block model resource estimate for the deposit for inclusion in the Mining One report. The block model was created using Minesight software using block proportions to calculate volumes. The resources reported were generated from this model and were classified as inferred under the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Joint Ore Reserves Reporting Code 2004. The results of the resource estimate are shown below:
Table 1: Milo Inferred TREEYO resource, at a 300ppm TREEYO cut-off.
|cutoff
|tonnnes
|TREEYO
|P2O5¹
|CeO2¹
|La2O3¹
|Nd2O3¹
|Pr2O3¹
|(TREEYO ppm)
|(Mt)
|(ppm, t)
|(%,t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|Grades
|330
|176
|620
|0.75
|260
|150
|80
|24
|Contained metal
|108,000
|1,330,000
|46,140
|26,460
|13,850
|4,230
|Sm2O3¹
|Eu2O3¹
|Gd2O3¹
|Y2O3²
|Dy2O3²
|Er2O3²
|Others²
|(ppm, t)
|(pm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, t)
|12
|4
|10
|52
|8
|5
|9
|¹ LREEOs
|2,170
|710
|1,780
|9,150
|1,480
|850
|1,620
|² HREEYs
Table 2: Inferred copper equivalent resource (above 0.1% copper equivalent).
|cutoff
|tonnes
|CuEq
|Au
|Cu
|Ag
|Mo
|Co
|U₃O₈
|(CuEq %)
|(Mt)
|(%, t)
|(ppm, oz)
|(ppm, t)
|(ppm, oz)
|(ppm/t)
|(ppm/t)
|(ppm/M lbs)
|Resource
|0.1
|88.4
|0.34
|0.04
|1,090
|1.63
|65
|130
|72
|Contained metal
|301,000
|126,000
|96,500
|4,638,000
|5,700
|11,700
|14.0
The inferred resource envelope is approximately 1,000 metres x 200 metres in size and is open in all directions including up dip where steep terrain has limited near surface drilling access.
This historical estimate is considered to be a "historical estimate" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") and is not considered by the Company to be current and the Company is not treating them as such. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources. CUR would need to review and verify the previous drill hole data and conduct an exploration program, including twinning of historical drill holes in order to verify the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource.
Exploration Potential
Exploration potential at Milo is considered to be very good. Much of the previous work at Milo including the bulk of drilling has been directed at The Milo Gossan. A similar gossan occurs immediately to the west (Milo Western Gossan) and is over 1 kilometre long. It has a similar Radiometric signature to Milo. In addition, a further large untested radiometric anomaly occurs approximately 1 kilometre to the North (Milo North) which has the largest radiometric anomaly on the tenement. Previous work has focused on the rare earth potential of the project rather than the Uranium potential.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e57c2fe2-4992-493f-97cc-e1cfddbe2b7b
Near Milo Prospects:
- Milo North: Large U channel radiometric anomaly coincident with a pronounced topographic ridge. Minimal exploration to date includes some soil lines and sporadic rock chip sampling. No drilling has been conducted. Peak rock chip assays returned 0.15 % Cu, 0.8% P (no REE assays), and 60 ppm U from copper oxide stained, jarositic faulted breccia gossan zone along ridge top.
- Milo Western Gossan: A number of geochemical/structural/historical targets exist within the current extent of the GBM soil sampling grid surrounding Milo. The most prominent of these is Milo Western Gossan (MWG). Savage mapped the prospect in detail, defining a 600 metre long, narrow linear gossan with pronounced structural complexity. The gossan was interpreted to occur at the margin of an intensely altered mafic unit and a sheared shale unit. GBM drilled six shallow RC holes on five sections, intersecting the gossan (‘lode') in five of the six holes and producing a number of high-grade (compared to Milo) narrow Cu-Au intersections. Mo, Co and U are also present in low-grade concentrations within the lode zone.
- Milo South: Completion of a detailed soil grid south of the highway at Milo outlined a large and intense copper-in-soil anomaly associated with an pronounced semi-circular magnetic feature. Subsequent mapping defined another extensive gossanous zone which had in the past produced strongly anomalous Cu in rock-chips. The gossan, approximately 400m in length, is in the center of the soil anomaly and is associated with an altered mafic unit, possibly dolerite. The prospect has not been drill-tested.
Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Peter Mullens (FAusIMM), CUR's VP Business Development, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101).
About Consolidated Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the completion of the GBM Transaction and the Company's future plans with respect to the Project, including its exploration. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that the TSXV will approve the CUR Shares required under the Agreement, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
Energy Fuels - Quarterly results are not exciting. Keep an eye on uranium prices
Energy Fuels reported 2021-3Q EPS of $(0.05) versus $(0.08), in line with our estimate of $(0.05) and slightly below the consensus estimate of $(0.03). With no uranium sales and little revenues, the loss was largely a function of operating costs. Lower standby and administration costs helped improve the bottom line. Rare Earth concentrate sales covered its cost of sales. We had hoped to see Rare Earth start to contribute to earnings, but supply delays have pushed back sales into 2022. Company developments discussed in the press release have already been reported. The press release discussed the start up of Rare Earth Elements (REE) operations, the recent rise in uranium prices, management's desire to sign uranium supply contracts, the sale of non-core assets, "active discussions" discussion with monazite suppliers, and a strategic alliance to evaluate thorium (and possibly radium) recovery. Energy Fuels remains well positioned to expand operations. Working capital rose to $133 million ($100 million cash & securities). The company recorded $29 million in inventories at the end of the quarter, a number that has risen to $47 million with recent strength in uranium prices. Energy Fuel's cash position will grow with the recent closing of assets sales to Consolidated Uranium (CUR) worth $35 million payable in cash and CUR stock. Payments are staggered over the next three years and tied to achieving commercial operations (see Oct 27 press release) . We believe UUUU's cash position to be sufficient to expand REE and uranium operations (although developing REE separating capabilities would require external financing). Webcast at 4:00 pm ET on November 2 may provide additional color. Management will host a video webcast to discuss results and update investors on its operations. Interested parties can access the webcast by dialing 1-888-664-6392 or through the company's website. We are maintaining our Outperform rating and $9 price target. With results coming in line with expectations, we are maintaining our rating and price target. Energy Fuels remains the premier domestic uranium, vanadium and REE and is the best positioned to take advantage of the rise in prices for these elements due to its large, licensed milling operations. Read More >>
Encore Energy Announces Completion of Azarga Uranium Acquisition: Creation of Top Tier United States ISR Uranium Company
EnCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium") (TSX:AZZ), (OTCQB:AZZUF), (FRA:P8AA) are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby enCore has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Azarga Uranium. The Arrangement consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development stage in-situ recovery ("ISR") projects, including two production licenses and focused uranium projects in preferred, permittable United States jurisdictions and resources of approximately 90 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the measured and indicated categories and 9 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the inferred category1
enCore's assets include the licensed Rosita & Kingsville production facilities in South Texas, the advanced-stage Dewey Burdock development project in South Dakota, which has been issued its key federal permits, the PEA-stage Gas Hills Project, located in Wyoming, and a dominant portfolio of large high quality ISR projects throughout Wyoming and New Mexico. The completion of the Arrangement is the second major acquisition by enCore within the past twelve months and represents a continuation of enCore's strategy to create the leading United States ISR uranium producer.
William Sheriff, Executive Chairman of enCore, stated: "ISR production has major operating and capital cost advantages as well as significantly less environmental impact compared to conventional mining. This strategic acquisition adds strong mid-term ISR opportunities in Wyoming and South Dakota to enCore's pipeline of near term production in Texas and longer-term opportunities in New Mexico. This second major acquisition for enCore within the last 12 months is in keeping with our announced decision to implement the aggressive M&A strategy our team successfully used to quickly build Energy Metals Corp, which was sold for $1.6 billion during the last uranium cycle. We believe industry consolidation in conjunction with an elite operational team are the keys to success in building a leading US ISR company."
Paul Goranson, Chief Executive Officer of enCore, commented: "Dewey Burdock is an excellent advanced ISR uranium project along with the Gas Hills property in Wyoming. Our experienced operating team looks forward to building upon Azarga Uranium's success to create additional value through development progress and production while continuing to advance our Texas assets to production to deliver into two sales contracts beginning in 2023."
With this transformational acquisition complete and a strong cash position, work is underway to implement enCore's operational gameplan:
- South Texas based Rosita Plant modernization on schedule and on budget for a Q2/22 completion;
- Expansion of Texas resource base for Rosita production;
- Rosita project wellfield drilling underway;
- NI 43-101 resource estimates and reclassification of historic resources nearing completion;
- Implement an expanded community outreach strategy to develop long term mutually-beneficial opportunities in New Mexico;
- On-going non-core asset divestment;
- Evaluation of and advancing future growth opportunities.
With the completion of the transaction, additional work on projects previously held by Azarga Uranium will include:
- Intensify and accelerate permitting related to the advancement of the Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota;
- Initiate permitting to advance the Gas Hills project in Wyoming;
- Advance future development of the Aladdin and Dewey Terrace properties in Wyoming.
Closing of the Arrangement
Pursuant to the Arrangement, enCore acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Uranium on the basis of 0.375 common shares of enCore for each Azarga Uranium share. Outstanding warrants and options to purchase common shares of Azarga Uranium were deemed to be exchanged for options and warrants to purchase common shares of enCore and were adjusted in accordance with their terms based on the exchange ratio.
The common shares of Azarga Uranium are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") within 2 to 3 trading days following the closing of the Arrangement in accordance with stock exchange policies. Azarga Uranium will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") is completing a review in connection with the NRC's consent to the change of control over the Dewey Burdock Source and By-Product Materials License. enCore has agreed to maintain the existing Azarga Uranium management and directors in place pending conclusion of the NRC consent process, currently scheduled for February 1, 2022. Following the NRC's consent, enCore will appoint a director from Azarga Uranium to join the enCore board of directors, and engage Blake Steele as a strategic advisor to enCore, as previously announced.
About enCore Energy Corp.
enCore Energy, the most diversified U.S. domestic uranium developer is focused on becoming a leading ISR uranium producer. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore's initial opportunities are created from enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas-located Rosita and Kingsville Dome ISR production facilities, under development, and multiple satellite projects in South Texas plus the changing global uranium supply/demand outlook and opportunities for industry consolidation. The advanced staged Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming add to the large uranium resource endowments in New Mexico creating an outstanding asset base for long term growth and development opportunities with approximately 90 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the measured and indicated categories and 9 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the inferred category1.
About Azarga Uranium Corp.
Azarga Uranium, a 100% owned subsidiary of enCore Energy, is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing ISR uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock ISR uranium project in South Dakota, USA, which is Azarga Uranium's initial development priority, has been issued its NRC License and Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control permits from the Environmental Protection Agency and Azarga Uranium is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock project.
Dr. Douglas H. Underhill, CPG, the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has approved the technical disclosure in this news release.
Contact Information:
enCore Energy Corp.
William M. Sheriff
Executive Chairman
972-333-2214
info@encoreuranium.com
www.encoreuranium.com
1 Mineral resource estimates are based on technical reports prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 and available on SEDAR as well as company websites at www.encoreuranium.com and www.azargauranium.com.
Cautionary Statements
Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities legislation and rules. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as may, will, plan, expect, anticipate, estimate, intend, indicate, scheduled, target, goal, potential, subject, efforts, option and similar words, or the negative connotations thereof, referring to future events and results. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the implementation of enCore's operational gameplan, additional work on projects previously held by Azarga Uranium, the delisting of the common shares of Azarga Uranium, Azarga Uranium ceasing to be a reporting issuer, changes to the board and management of enCore and Azarga Uranium and the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of enCore and/or Azarga Uranium to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the costs associated with enCore's objectives; risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19; and the risks and uncertainties identified in each of enCore and Azarga Uranium's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although management of enCore and Azarga Uranium have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither enCore nor Azarga Uranium will update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. enCore and Azarga Uranium caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and it does not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.
This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States. The distribution of the enCore common shares in connection with the transactions described herein will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and the enCore common shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the enCore common shares, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the enCore common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Neither the TSX, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Azarga Uranium Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680839/Encore-Energy-Announces-Completion-of-Azarga-Uranium-Acquisition-Creation-of-Top-Tier-United-States-ISR-Uranium-Company
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 10,107,643 flow-through units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,415,070. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.
Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid finders' fees consisting of a total of $81,004.20 in cash and issued a total of 578,601 non-transferrable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issuance.
The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's exploration program in Saskatchewan. All securities issued in connection with the final tranche closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of April 30, 2022.
Option Grant
The Company today approved the issuance of a total of 5,800,000 options to its directors, officers and certain staff members pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Each of the options is exercisable to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.095 per share and expires on the date that is five years from the date of grant.
About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108803
Global Atomic Publishes Phase I Dasa Project Feasibility Study
Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that it has published and filed the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant, Phase 1 Dasa Project Feasibility Study (the "Study").
The Study confirms that the Project is economically compelling, even at a price of US$35 /lb U 3 O 8 . Based on the Study, the strong uranium market and anticipated uranium supply deficits, the Board of Directors have made a production decision to proceed with the Dasa Project.
The Study is focused solely on Phase 1, primarily comprised of the Flank Zone, and represents the initial 12 years of the Project and less than 20% of the Dasa mineralization, which has been delineated through 160,000 metres of drilling since 2010. The Study is an update from the Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") filed in May 2020 and can now be found on www.SEDAR.com as well as the Global Atomic website ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ). The Study was completed by METC Engineering of Johannesburg, South Africa with contributions from Bara Consulting, Epoch Resources and Insight R&D.
As stated in the news release of November 15, 2021 , the Study estimates cash costs of $18.91 /lb U 3 O 8 inlcuding royalties, and an all-in sustaining cost of $21.93 /lb U 3 O 8 . Based on a U 3 O 8 price of $35 /lb, the after-tax NPV 8 was estimated at $157 million for an after-tax IRR of 22.7%. All monetary amounts are in U.S. dollars.
Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO commented, "The Phase 1 Dasa Project Feasibility Study is the culmination of a large body of work and thorough study by our consultants and internal team. On behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, I thank them all for their extraordinary work.
"Although uranium prices have improved since the 2020 PEA and are widely expected to continue rising, we purposely kept the base case for this Study at US$35 /lb for comparative purposes and to highlight the superior economics of Dasa compared to most uranium projects currently under development.
"The completion of this Study sets the stage for the Company to move forward with the construction of the mine, finalization of an agreement to ship development ore to Orano Mining during mine development, signing of initial offtake agreements and completion of financing to build the Dasa processing plant by the end of 2024."
About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.
The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production.
Global Atomics' Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey . The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under 'BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .
|
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.
|
|
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.
|
|
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/30/c9810.html
Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium and Rare Earth Element Mineralization at Surface on the Catharsis and Hook Projects
Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the surface sample results from the summer prospecting work completed over the Catharsis (" Catharsis ") and Hook (" Hook ") projects, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .
Highlights include (see Table 1):
- A channel sample at Hook returned high-grade* Uranium and Rare Earth Elements ("REE") with 1.33 wt% U 3 O 8 and 1.84 wt% Total Rare Earth Oxides ("TREO") over 0.4 m
- Four grab samples from Catharsis returned encouraging REE results with up to 2.14 wt% TREO
- All of the samples reported have consistently high concentration of critical REE, including heavy REE enrichment at Hook.
"The REE-enrichment on the Catharsis and Hook was unexpected but well-received. We're encouraged by these findings as they suggest our projects are exposed to a broader and larger minerals systems, including high-grade uranium and REE exploration potential. REE are considered "critical minerals", or those that are under high demand with scarce source of supply, by Canada , United States of America , Australia and European Union. REE products are highly sought for their unique qualities that have enabled rapid evolution of high-tech equipment and products, including modern solar panels, wind farms, electric vehicles, and cell phones." said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.
VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR:
VIDEO 7 – REE & WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR BASELODE
Catharsis Results
The summer field exploration crew covered a large swathe of land and visited more than 100 outcrops on Catharsis ( see Figure 1 ). A total of 26 samples were removed from twenty-one individual outcrops for either radiometric determination or background lithological chemistry. Four samples from three outcrops returned encouraging REE results ranging from 0.54 wt% TREO to 2.14 wt% TREO (see Table 1). All four samples had a critical REE concentration (" CREO ") 1 comprising between 23 to 26% of the TREO, with the CREO portion being dominated by praseodymium (Pr 6 O 11 ) and neodymium (Nd 2 O 3 ). CREO are the most sought-after and valuable of the REE in the current market because of their importance fabricating high-strength magnets. The remaining 22 samples did not have any anomalous uranium or REE values to report.
Samples 4 and 8 occur along the same regional lithological trend but are separated by approximately 10 km. Sample 4 was removed from a radioactive biotite schist (>80% biotite) within a small island outcrop. The biotite schist rock is very similar to other known high-grade REE occurrences in Saskatchewan. Sample 8 was removed from an outcrop hosting metasedimentary gneiss inundated with pegmatite veins, the latter being the sampled radioactive material.
Both samples 30 & 31 were removed from different locations along a newly discovered radiometric anomaly measuring 250 m long, approximately 1 to 5 m wide at the lithological contact between metasedimentary gneiss and a granitic unit to the west. The radioactive trend was not followed further as the outcrop becomes lost beneath overburden and vegetative cover along strike directions. The discovery is significant because it's on trend with a number of historic high-grade uranium surface showings.
Hook Results
Outcrops at Hook were not as frequent as those at Catharsis, but the summer field crew was able to visit a number of priority targets defined by an airborne radiometric survey (the " Survey "). Most of the anomalies identied by the Survey were boulder patches and were not sampled.
The strongest radiometric anomaly identified in the Survey was located in outcrop and sampled ( see Figure 2 ). A 0.5 m long channel sample was cut and returned 1.33 wt% U 3 O 8 and 1.84 wt% TREO over 0.4 m . The results are encouraging as they returned similar TREO values as those reported by Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) on October 5 , 2021. Baselode considers the overall Hook area potentially significant for a new high-grade uranium and REE minerals system in Saskatchewan .
The Hook channel sample has a CREO concentration comprising 19% of the TREO. Although lower than the samples from Catharsis and still enriched with praseodymium (Pr 6 O 11 ) and neodymium (Nd 2 O 3 ), of particular interest is that the CREO for these samples are more enriched in terbium (Tb 4 O 7 ) and dysprosium (Dy 2 O 3 ) than the Catharsis results. Terbium and dysprosium are the most valuable CREO by USD$/kg.
Hook/ACKIO Diamond Drilling Results
Assay results from the remaining drill holes (AK21-02A to AK21-04) completed on ACKIO have been received, quality checked, and approved by the Company's technical team. A news release will follow in the coming weeks once the technical team has fully evaluated and interpreted the results.
Planned Winter Drill Program on ACKIO
Baselode is planning for a 10,000 metre diamond drill program on the ACKIO discovery to begin in mid- to late-January. Drill holes will be planned to intersect mineralization along strike and dip, which remains open in all directions, and to test for unconformity-style of mineralization. The drill program will be operated with helicopter support to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area.
ACKIO is located 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure including an all-season road and powerline that runs between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is located 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.
|
NOTES:
|
|
*
|
Baselode considers "high-grade" to be uranium mineralization with a concentration greater than 0.5 wt% U 3 O 8 and REE mineralization with a concentration greater than 1.5 wt% TREO
|
1.
|
Critical REE concentration (CREO) is the sum of Pr 6 O 11 +Nd 2 O 3 +Tb 4 O 7 +Dy 2 O 3 .
About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties. The high-grade uranium ACKIO discovery was announced on September 29 , 2021. Advancing and developing ACKIO is the Company's primary focus.
Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.
QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay , P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
|
TABLE 1: CATHARSIS & HOOK - SUMMER 2021 PROSPECTING U 3 O 8 AND REO RESULTS
|
Project
|
Sample Number
|
Line
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
U 3 O 8 wt%
|
La 2 O 3 wt%
|
CeO 2 wt%
|
Pr 6 O 11 wt%
|
Nd 2 O 3 wt%
|
Sm 2 O 3 wt%
|
Eu 2 O 3 wt%
|
Gd 2 O 3 wt%
|
Tb 4 O 7 wt%
|
Dy 2 O 3 wt%
|
Ho 2 O 3 wt%
|
Er 2 O 3 wt%
|
Yb 2 O 3 wt%
|
Y 2 O 3 wt%
|
TREO wt%
|
CREO wt%
|
Catharsis
|
4
|
Outcrop (Grab)
|
N/A
|
0.00
|
0.502
|
1.034
|
0.111
|
0.373
|
0.048
|
0.000
|
0.022
|
0.003
|
0.010
|
0.001
|
0.002
|
0.001
|
0.034
|
2.142
|
0.496
|
Catharsis
|
8
|
Outcrop (Grab)
|
N/A
|
0.00
|
0.183
|
0.350
|
0.042
|
0.135
|
0.023
|
0.000
|
0.012
|
0.002
|
0.006
|
0.001
|
0.002
|
0.002
|
0.034
|
0.792
|
0.185
|
Catharsis
|
30
|
Outcrop (Grab)
|
N/A
|
0.00
|
0.112
|
0.236
|
0.029
|
0.108
|
0.016
|
0.001
|
0.012
|
0.002
|
0.006
|
0.001
|
0.001
|
0.001
|
0.021
|
0.544
|
0.144
|
Catharsis
|
31
|
Outcrop (Grab)
|
N/A
|
0.00
|
0.178
|
0.372
|
0.040
|
0.170
|
0.025
|
0.001
|
0.018
|
0.002
|
0.008
|
0.001
|
0.002
|
0.001
|
0.032
|
0.851
|
0.222
|
Hook
|
|
Channel Sample
|
0.10
|
0.50
|
0.40
|
1.33
|
0.148
|
0.415
|
0.051
|
0.179
|
0.039
|
0.001
|
0.047
|
0.010
|
0.109
|
0.018
|
0.083
|
0.073
|
0.667
|
1.840
|
0.350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLICK HERE FOR FIGURE 1: CATHARSIS - SUMMER 2021 PROSPECTING SAMPLE LOCATIONS
CLICK HERE FOR FIGURE 2: HOOK - SUMMER 2021 PROSPECTING SAMPLE LOCATIONS
SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/30/c4693.html
Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Warrant Exercises for Proceeds of $690,500
Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") today announces that it has received total proceeds of approx. $690,500 from the exercise of stock options and warrants between November 5, 2021 to December 22, 2021. The warrants were issued pursuant to private placements that closed in September and October 2018 and August 2020. Accordingly, the Company has issued a total of 5,276,667 shares of common shares since its last update of November 5, 2021. The Aggregate proceeds received from the exercise of the options and warrants will be used for future exploration work on the Company's projects, corporate development and general corporate and working capital purposes.
The Company further announces that in conjunction with its recent closing of an $8,587,353 Private placement (December 22, 2021) there were insiders of the Company that participated in the placement by purchasing an aggregate of 434,800 Flow Through Units, for gross proceeds of $100,004, which constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.
About Fission 3.0 Corp.
Fission 3.0 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 14 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. Fission 3.0 has recently completed an $8 million funding with Red Cloud Securities and are currently planning a winter exploration/drill program on their PLN project. They are also entertaining JV partners with some of their other projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO
Contact details
Investor Relations
Ph: 778-484-8030
TF: 844-484-8030
ir@fission3corp.com
www.fission3corp.com
https://twitter.com/Fission3Corp
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108594
enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium Receive Final Court Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Commence Closing Process
EnCore Energy Corp. (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) ("enCore") and Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium") are pleased to announce that Azarga Uranium has received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby enCore will on closing acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Uranium
Closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on December 31, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including final stock exchange approval.
On closing of the Arrangement, the current board of directors and management of enCore and Azarga Uranium will remain unchanged.
About enCore Energy Corp.
enCore Energy Corp., a U.S. domestic uranium developer focused on becoming a leading in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium producer, is led by a team of industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations. enCore Energy's initial opportunities are created from enCore's South Texas licensed and past-producing Rosita and Kingsville Dome ISR production facilities, under development, and multiple satellite projects in South Texas plus the changing global uranium supply/demand outlook and opportunities for industry consolidation. Large uranium resource endowments in New Mexico add to the asset base for long term growth and development opportunities.
About Azarga Uranium Corp.
Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America ("USA") (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project"), which is Azarga Uranium's initial development priority, has been issued its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control permits from the Environmental Protection Agency and Azarga Uranium is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project.
enCore Energy Corp.
Azarga Uranium Corp.
|
enCore Energy Corp.
|
Azarga Uranium Corp.
Cautionary Statements
Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities legislation and rules. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "indicate", "scheduled", "target", "goal", "potential", "subject", "efforts", "option" and similar words, or the negative connotations thereof, referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the anticipated completion of the Arrangement and the terms of the Arrangement and receipt of certain regulatory approvals, including stock exchange approval.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of enCore to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any inability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement on acceptable terms or at all; receipt of necessary stock exchange approvals; the ability of enCore to achieve its stated goals and objectives; the costs associated with enCore's objectives; risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19; and the risks and uncertainties identified in each of enCore and Azarga Uranium's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although management of enCore and Azarga Uranium have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither enCore or Azarga Uranium will update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. enCore and Azarga Uranium caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and it does not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.
This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States. The distribution of the enCore common shares in connection with the transactions described herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") and the enCore common shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the enCore common shares, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the enCore common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Neither the TSX, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Azarga Uranium Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679231/enCore-Energy-and-Azarga-Uranium-Receive-Final-Court-Order-Approving-Plan-of-Arrangement-and-Commence-Closing-Process
