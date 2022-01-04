Battery Metals Investing News
Energy stocks, as measured by the XLE Energy Index, began the quarter on a high note outperforming the overall market. As we entered the second half of the quarter, however, energy stocks leveled off while the overall market continued to rise. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the XLE rose almost 6% while the S&P 500 Index rose some 10%. Oil prices have been on a tear this year including a sharp increase in October reaching a peak price of $84.65/bbl on October 21. Prices cooled off a bit since then, but remain above $75/bbl. OPEC has been somewhat quiet this quarter. More surprisingly, domestic production has also been slow to respond to higher prices. High oil prices, combined with improved operating efficiencies, mean that production companies are facing very favorable returns on their investment. We look for companies to continue reporting strong positive cash flow and to use cash flow to increase drilling and improve balance sheets. Natural gas prices have also been exceptionally strong early in the quarter climbing above $6/mcf. entering the heating season. Mild weather in November and December have tempered the sharp rise but prices remain above $3.50/mcf, a very profitable level for natural gas producers. Storage levels, which were running high most of 2020, have returned to historical levels. Energy industry fundamentals remain strong. Energy prices are high and show no sign of decreasing. Past concerns of industry-wide reductions in lifting costs or a fundamental shift away from carbon-based fuels have gone to the wayside due to a lack of supply response to higher prices. Read More >>

Energy Fuels NYSE:UUUU Uranium Investing
Consolidated Uranium Provides Update to Shareholders

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to share an open letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Williams, to shareholders of the Company.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Nanoscale's patented rare earth metal-making technology has potential to revolutionize rare earth metal making by reducing costs, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing energy use

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Nanoscale Powders LLC ( "NSP" ) for the development of a novel technology (the " Technology ") for the production of rare earth element ( "REE" ) metals (the " Project "). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ( "GHG" ) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ( "REE Metals" ) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ( "REE Oxides" ) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ( "NdFeB" ) magnets used in electric vehicles (" EVs "), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

Release - Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Consolidated Uranium to Acquire the Milo Uranium-Copper-Gold-REE Project in Queensland Australia

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, CUR Australia Pty Ltd, has signed a definitive sale and purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") with Isa Brightlands Pty Ltd (the " Vendor "), a wholly owned subsidiary of GBM Resources (" GBM ") (ASX: GBZ), an Australian listed Mineral Exploration company, to acquire (the " GBM Transaction ")a 100% interest in the Milo Uranium, Copper, Gold, Rare Earth Project (" Milo " or the " Project "). The Project consists of EPM (Exploration Permit Minerals) 14416 which consists of 20 sub blocks or approximately 34 square kilometres located within The Mt Isa Inlier approximately 40 kilometres west of Cloncurry in Northwestern Queensland.

Key Points:

Energy Fuels - Quarterly results are not exciting. Keep an eye on uranium prices

Energy Fuels reported 2021-3Q EPS of $(0.05) versus $(0.08), in line with our estimate of $(0.05) and slightly below the consensus estimate of $(0.03). With no uranium sales and little revenues, the loss was largely a function of operating costs. Lower standby and administration costs helped improve the bottom line. Rare Earth concentrate sales covered its cost of sales. We had hoped to see Rare Earth start to contribute to earnings, but supply delays have pushed back sales into 2022. Company developments discussed in the press release have already been reported. The press release discussed the start up of Rare Earth Elements (REE) operations, the recent rise in uranium prices, management's desire to sign uranium supply contracts, the sale of non-core assets, "active discussions" discussion with monazite suppliers, and a strategic alliance to evaluate thorium (and possibly radium) recovery. Energy Fuels remains well positioned to expand operations. Working capital rose to $133 million ($100 million cash & securities). The company recorded $29 million in inventories at the end of the quarter, a number that has risen to $47 million with recent strength in uranium prices. Energy Fuel's cash position will grow with the recent closing of assets sales to Consolidated Uranium (CUR) worth $35 million payable in cash and CUR stock. Payments are staggered over the next three years and tied to achieving commercial operations (see Oct 27 press release) . We believe UUUU's cash position to be sufficient to expand REE and uranium operations (although developing REE separating capabilities would require external financing). Webcast at 4:00 pm ET on November 2 may provide additional color. Management will host a video webcast to discuss results and update investors on its operations. Interested parties can access the webcast by dialing 1-888-664-6392 or through the company's website. We are maintaining our Outperform rating and $9 price target. With results coming in line with expectations, we are maintaining our rating and price target. Energy Fuels remains the premier domestic uranium, vanadium and REE and is the best positioned to take advantage of the rise in prices for these elements due to its large, licensed milling operations. Read More >>

Encore Energy Announces Completion of Azarga Uranium Acquisition: Creation of Top Tier United States ISR Uranium Company

Encore Energy Announces Completion of Azarga Uranium Acquisition: Creation of Top Tier United States ISR Uranium Company

EnCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium") (TSX:AZZ), (OTCQB:AZZUF), (FRA:P8AA) are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby enCore has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Azarga Uranium. The Arrangement consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development stage in-situ recovery ("ISR") projects, including two production licenses and focused uranium projects in preferred, permittable United States jurisdictions and resources of approximately 90 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the measured and indicated categories and 9 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the inferred category1

enCore's assets include the licensed Rosita & Kingsville production facilities in South Texas, the advanced-stage Dewey Burdock development project in South Dakota, which has been issued its key federal permits, the PEA-stage Gas Hills Project, located in Wyoming, and a dominant portfolio of large high quality ISR projects throughout Wyoming and New Mexico. The completion of the Arrangement is the second major acquisition by enCore within the past twelve months and represents a continuation of enCore's strategy to create the leading United States ISR uranium producer.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 10,107,643 flow-through units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,415,070. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid finders' fees consisting of a total of $81,004.20 in cash and issued a total of 578,601 non-transferrable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issuance.

Global Atomic Publishes Phase I Dasa Project Feasibility Study

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that it has published and filed the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant, Phase 1 Dasa Project Feasibility Study (the "Study").

Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium and Rare Earth Element Mineralization at Surface on the Catharsis and Hook Projects

Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium and Rare Earth Element Mineralization at Surface on the Catharsis and Hook Projects

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Warrant Exercises for Proceeds of $690,500

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Warrant Exercises for Proceeds of $690,500

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") today announces that it has received total proceeds of approx. $690,500 from the exercise of stock options and warrants between November 5, 2021 to December 22, 2021. The warrants were issued pursuant to private placements that closed in September and October 2018 and August 2020. Accordingly, the Company has issued a total of 5,276,667 shares of common shares since its last update of November 5, 2021. The Aggregate proceeds received from the exercise of the options and warrants will be used for future exploration work on the Company's projects, corporate development and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company further announces that in conjunction with its recent closing of an $8,587,353 Private placement (December 22, 2021) there were insiders of the Company that participated in the placement by purchasing an aggregate of 434,800 Flow Through Units, for gross proceeds of $100,004, which constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium Receive Final Court Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Commence Closing Process

enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium Receive Final Court Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Commence Closing Process

EnCore Energy Corp. (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) ("enCore") and Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium") are pleased to announce that Azarga Uranium has received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby enCore will on closing acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Uranium

Closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on December 31, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including final stock exchange approval.

