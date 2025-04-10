Condor Energy

Independent Estimate Confirms Multibillion Barrel Prospective Resources

Condor Energy Limited (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of an independent prospective resource assessment conducted by international resource consultancy Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc. (NSAI) across five selected prospects in the Company’s Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Area LXXXVI (TEA or Block) offshore northern Peru.

Highlights

  • New independent estimate confirms multibillion barrel prospective resource across five prospects in Tumbes TEA
  • Total Best Estimate (2U) of 3 billion barrels of oil prospective resources1 (100% gross unrisked) across Bonito, Raya, Salmon, Caballa and Tiburon prospects
  • The largest prospect, Bonito, has a Best Estimate (2U) of 1 billion barrels of oil prospective resource1 (100% gross unrisked)
  • Majority of the resources are contained within Lower Miocene Zorritos Formation, a proven reservoir within the basin
  • Resource potential determined by leading international petroleum consultancy Netherland Sewell and Associates (NSAI)
  • World class multibillion barrel exploration potential builds on Condor’s substantial discovered gas field at Piedra Redonda (1 Tcf 2C)2
  • Farmout process commenced with multiple parties in data room
  • Shareholder briefing to be held Thursday 10 April, to detail resource estimate update

The NSAI evaluation confirms multibillion barrel potential, with a combined best estimate gross unrisked 2U prospective resource of 3 billion barrels of oil (2.4 billion barrels net to Condor) across the Bonito, Raya, Salmon, Caballa and Tiburon prospect areas (Table 1).

Figure 1 – Independent estimate of prospective resources across five prospects shown in purple, Raya, Salmon, Bonito, Caballa and Tiburon.

Table 1 – Statistically Aggregated Prospective Resource Estimates (Unrisked) at each of the 5 prospect areas Low (P90), Mid (P50), High (P10).

Prospective resources shown are aggregated by prospect area (Table 1). The geological chance of success (GCoS) has been assessed for the primary target reservoir within each prospect. Each prospect contains multiple stacked reservoir intervals, which may increase the effective chance of success due to multiple opportunities within a single structure.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:cndoil and gas investingasx stocksoil and gas explorationresource investing
CND:AU
The Conversation (0)
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

A$3M Placement to Advance High-Impact Workplan for Peru

A$3M Placement to Advance High-Impact Workplan for Peru

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced A$3M Placement to Advance High-Impact Workplan for Peru

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Green Technology Metals Logo

Optimised Root Lithium Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics

Following the release of the December 2023 PEA1 , and in response to lithium market dynamics, the Root Lithium Project has now been optimised within a new PEA which has strengthened the project economics.

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company), a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business, is pleased to announce the completion of its optimised Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the standalone Root Lithium Project. The updated PEA outlines a robust development pathway for the Root Project, featuring a combination of open pit mine and underground mining methods. The processing flowsheet features a hybrid Dense Media Separation (DMS) and Flotation concentrator designed to produce 5.5% Spodumene Concentrate.

Keep reading...Show less
Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to exclusively licence IP from Macquarie University for its Solar Cell Recycling Technology. A summary of the material terms of the agreement are set out in Schedule 1. This agreement is a key milestone in Bayan’s strategic growth, enabling the Company to take advantage of a major economic opportunity in the critical mineral recycling/recovery market.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Trading room with red financial data screens and traders at computer desks.

Tariff Shock: Trillions Wiped Out as Trade War Fears Spark Selloff

Global markets continued to register heavy losses on Monday (April 7) as tariff-triggered trade tensions increased and investors reacted to hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve.

The mass market selloff has erased trillions in market value worldwide, with no major region spared.

The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) fell 2.3 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) dropped 2.8 percent as tech stocks bore the brunt of the selloff, shedding an estimated US$9.5 trillion in value. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) was down 900 points by midday, wiping out roughly US$900 billion in market capitalization.

Keep reading...Show less
West Cobar Metals Limited

WA Gold Targets at Mystique

Mystique Project, Fraser Range, WA

West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “WC1” or “Company”) has previously announced3 the conditional 100% acquisition of an exploration licence E28/2513 in the Fraser Range Province of Western Australia, highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
Rana Vig, Killian Charles and Robin Goad.

Tariffs and Trade Wars: CEO Panel Discusses Impact of US Tariffs on Mining Sector

The CEOs of three Canadian junior mining companies share their insights on how US-led tariffs are impacting investor confidence in the critical and precious metals sectors.

They also discuss how their companies are adapting to these unprecedented challenges and opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
Scrabble tiles spell "tariffs" with "China" and "USA" in the background.

Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Ignite Global Trade War, Drawing Strong Backlash

American President Donald Trump's aggressive new tariffs on imports to the US have triggered swift global condemnation and threats of retaliation as world leaders brace for economic upheaval.

The sweeping measures, unveiled on Wednesday (April 2), have introduced a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports and impose significantly higher duties on key US trading partners.

The tariffs — some of the highest imposed by the US in over a century, according to Fitch Ratings — have increased the average duty on imports to 22.5 percent, up from just 2.5 percent last year.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of CEO and Director

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Trading Halt

Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Related News

lithium investing

Appointment of CEO and Director

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Tech Investing

Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

gold investing

High Grade Copper-Gold Intercepts among the Final Batch of Assays from the Maronan Project Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Precious Metals Investing

Shallow, high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

×