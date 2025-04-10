Independent Estimate Confirms Multibillion Barrel Prospective Resources

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Condor Energy Limited (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of an independent prospective resource assessment conducted by international resource consultancy Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc. (NSAI) across five selected prospects in the Company’s Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Area LXXXVI (TEA or Block) offshore northern Peru.
Highlights
- New independent estimate confirms multibillion barrel prospective resource across five prospects in Tumbes TEA
- Total Best Estimate (2U) of 3 billion barrels of oil prospective resources1 (100% gross unrisked) across Bonito, Raya, Salmon, Caballa and Tiburon prospects
- The largest prospect, Bonito, has a Best Estimate (2U) of 1 billion barrels of oil prospective resource1 (100% gross unrisked)
- Majority of the resources are contained within Lower Miocene Zorritos Formation, a proven reservoir within the basin
- Resource potential determined by leading international petroleum consultancy Netherland Sewell and Associates (NSAI)
- World class multibillion barrel exploration potential builds on Condor’s substantial discovered gas field at Piedra Redonda (1 Tcf 2C)2
- Farmout process commenced with multiple parties in data room
- Shareholder briefing to be held Thursday 10 April, to detail resource estimate update
The NSAI evaluation confirms multibillion barrel potential, with a combined best estimate gross unrisked 2U prospective resource of 3 billion barrels of oil (2.4 billion barrels net to Condor) across the Bonito, Raya, Salmon, Caballa and Tiburon prospect areas (Table 1).
Figure 1 – Independent estimate of prospective resources across five prospects shown in purple, Raya, Salmon, Bonito, Caballa and Tiburon.
Table 1 – Statistically Aggregated Prospective Resource Estimates (Unrisked) at each of the 5 prospect areas Low (P90), Mid (P50), High (P10).
Prospective resources shown are aggregated by prospect area (Table 1). The geological chance of success (GCoS) has been assessed for the primary target reservoir within each prospect. Each prospect contains multiple stacked reservoir intervals, which may increase the effective chance of success due to multiple opportunities within a single structure.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
09 April
Optimised Root Lithium Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics
Following the release of the December 2023 PEA1 , and in response to lithium market dynamics, the Root Lithium Project has now been optimised within a new PEA which has strengthened the project economics.
Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company), a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business, is pleased to announce the completion of its optimised Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the standalone Root Lithium Project. The updated PEA outlines a robust development pathway for the Root Project, featuring a combination of open pit mine and underground mining methods. The processing flowsheet features a hybrid Dense Media Separation (DMS) and Flotation concentrator designed to produce 5.5% Spodumene Concentrate.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Root Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada has been evaluated on a standalone basis and considering the recently updated Root Project MRE, revised pit optimisations and mine development options and changed lithium market conditions (previous 2023 PEA results were combined with the Company’s Seymour Lithium Project also in Ontario)
- The study confirms favourable economics across alternative mine development scenarios, including both open pit and underground mining, reinforcing Root as a viable and resilient standalone project
- The selected development option for the Root Lithium Project delivers:
- An increase in NPV to US$668 million
- A reduction in pre-production CAPEX, largely due to lower pre-stripping costs
- Reduction in Total Material Movement (TMM)
- Lower NPV and longer payback period due to more conservative SC5.5 pricing assumptions in early processing years
- Significantly improved LOM strip ratio of 8.1:1, driven by underground development—resulting in lower mining costs that help offset reduced revenues
PROJECT DASHBOARD
- The Root Lithium Project underpins GT1’s vertically integrated development strategy and is expected to provide long-term feed to the Company’s planned Lithium Conversion facility in Thunder Bay
- The immediate focus for the Root project will be advancing permitting and consultation activities in parallel with the Pre-Feasibility Study( PFS)
"The completion of the optimised PEA marks a major milestone for the Root Lithium Project, confirming it as a technically and economically robust standalone operation. With a longer mine life, reduced upfront capital requirements, and strong economics, Root is well-positioned to support GT1’s broader strategy of establishing a vertically integrated lithium supply chain in Ontario. This study reinforces our confidence in Root as a long-term feed source for the Thunder Bay conversion facility and highlights the project’s strategic importance in the North American battery materials landscape.
The economic advantages of executing a project in Ontario are obvious and compelling, driven by outstanding infrastructure, government incentives and proximity to the North American EV supply chain. We remain committed to advancing our Root Lithium Project to realise our overall strategy in Ontario.”
-GT1 Managing Director, Cameron Henry
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Green Technology Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
09 April
Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology
Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to exclusively licence IP from Macquarie University for its Solar Cell Recycling Technology. A summary of the material terms of the agreement are set out in Schedule 1. This agreement is a key milestone in Bayan’s strategic growth, enabling the Company to take advantage of a major economic opportunity in the critical mineral recycling/recovery market.
Highlights
- Bayan has secured an exclusive license from Macquarie University for “Microwave Joule Heating Technology” a microwave-based solar panel recycling technology, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable energy technology solutions.
- The Company intends to commence further research and development to assess the ability to potentially recover valuable metals such as Silver, Silicon, Gallium and Indium.
- The basis of the technology platform utilises microwave technology to soften the EVA encapsulant in solar panels, enabling easy delamination and potential recovery of valuable materials at room temperature. This approach avoids the need for extreme heat (1400°C) typically required for separating materials like glass and silicon as well as the use of costly hazardous chemicals in traditional processes.
- Delamination enables selective separation of materials without the need for mechanical crushing, whereas traditional crushing methods often result in crosscontaminated material and lower recovery rates.
- The breakthrough technology presents a potential novel pathway for improved recovery of materials such as silver and silicon from solar panels, critical materials underpinning solar and semiconductor technologies.
- By 2035, Australia is expected to accumulate 1 million tonnes of solar panel waste worth over A$1 billion1, while the global CIGS (Copper, Indium, Gallium, Selenide) solar cell market is projected to grow to US$12.23 billion by 20322.
The Technology from Macquarie University
The team from the School of Engineering at Macquarie University, led by Dr Binesh Puthen Veettil, have developed a new microwave technology that will solve the challenge of electronic waste from end-of-life solar panels. Currently, the recycling process is technically challenging with only an estimated 15% of solar panels making it to a recycling facility3, and the remainder going straight to landfill once they have reached their 20–25-year end of life span. In the rare instance they are recycled, the solar panels, in the traditional method, are crushed and heated at approximately 1400°C before being washed in harsh chemicals to remove the plastics.
Dr Binesh Puthen Veettil’s research in collaboration with the School of Photovoltaics at UNSW, the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics and further supported by the Australian Government through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency highlights the immense need and impact this technology will bring.
In this new method, the microwave energy is used to selectively heat the materials within a solar panel. In this process, the silicon cells and other microwave-absorbing components rapidly heat up, while surrounding materials remain relatively cool. This targeted heating causes the plastic encapsulant, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), which holds the panel layers together to soften and degrade.
Figure 1 – A visual representation illustrating how microwave radiation selectively targets the plastic encapsulant (EVA) in solar panels, softening it to enable the delamination of solar cells while leaving other materials largely unaffected
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Bayan Mining and Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
07 April
Tariff Shock: Trillions Wiped Out as Trade War Fears Spark Selloff
Global markets continued to register heavy losses on Monday (April 7) as tariff-triggered trade tensions increased and investors reacted to hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve.
The mass market selloff has erased trillions in market value worldwide, with no major region spared.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) fell 2.3 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) dropped 2.8 percent as tech stocks bore the brunt of the selloff, shedding an estimated US$9.5 trillion in value. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) was down 900 points by midday, wiping out roughly US$900 billion in market capitalization.
Retaliatory tariffs and resource export limitations out of China have rattled investors, as have comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that there may be fewer interest rate cuts in 2025.
Before American markets opened on Monday, Asian markets offered a precursor for the day’s activity, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 (INDEXNIKKEI:NI225) plunging 3.1 percent, its worst day in months. Other Asian markets also registered declines as geopolitical tensions and lingering concerns over China’s property sector crisis continued.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) ended the day 4.2 percent lower amid the market rout, erasing approximately AU$1.2 billion. The day’s performance was the worst showing for the ASX 200 since May 2020. Mining stocks faced the added pressure of a weakening iron ore prices. The Australian dollar also fell to a five year low, trading below US$0.60.
Last week, Australia decided not to levy retaliatory tariffs against the US. However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has denounced the 10 percent tariff on Australian exports saying it was not the “act of a friend.”
Canada’s two main indexes also experienced notable declines, reflecting the broader global market meltdown.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) fell 234.06 points (1.01 percent) at the open, reaching 22,959.41. Similarly, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) sank by 460 points, mirroring losses in other major indexes.
Markets brace for further impact
The combined losses across major markets pushed the Nasdaq Composite into bear market territory on Friday (April 4) after the index registered a 20 percent decline.
Concerns that S&P 500 would follow suit mounted on Monday.
CNBC’s Jim Cramer likened the market selloff to “Black Monday,” noting the similarities to the 1987 market crash.
Analysts warn that further volatility is likely if inflation data due later this week exceeds expectations.
Even safe-haven asset gold felt the pressure as it fell below US$3,000 an ounce for the first time since mid-March.
The high-pitched market uncertainty highlights the far-reaching consequences of the sweeping new tariffs and China's swift retaliation, which together have reignited fears of a global trade war.
With a 10 percent baseline duty on all imports as well as double-digit targeted tariffs, investors are recalibrating their strategies in real time, pulling back from risk and pivoting toward safe-haven assets.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
07 April
WA Gold Targets at Mystique
Mystique Project, Fraser Range, WA
West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “WC1” or “Company”) has previously announced3 the conditional 100% acquisition of an exploration licence E28/2513 in the Fraser Range Province of Western Australia, highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.
Highlights
- Progress towards completion of recent agreement for acquisition of IGO Limited’s 100% interest in tenement E28/2513 (“Mystique Project”)
- Highly prospective for gold in the Fraser Range, Western Australia, with exciting targets emerging
- Exceptional gold intercepts at the nearby Themis Prospect (250m outside of, and north of, the Mystique Project boundary), reported by Rumble Resources Limited, includes intersections of:
- 18AFAC307711 - 25m @ 2.42g/t Au from 42m, including 5m @ 10.85g/t Au from 49m
- 20AFAC113212 - 16m @ 6.69g/t Au from 42m, including 4m @ 22.2g/t Au from 50m
- Immediate targets at Mystique, supported by widespread drill intersected gold anomalism in transported cover and saprolite, are:
- to drill test the saprolite gold mineralisation
- to drill test and define significant gold mineralisation targets in the basement rocks
- Exploration drill programme now planned to follow up key targets on the Mystique Project
- Further acquisition of 70% joint venture interest from IGO Limited in three adjoining tenements (E28/2528, E28/2529 and E28/2595, “Thunderstorm Project”) will not proceed after notification that joint venture partner Rumble Resources Limited will pre-empt the acquisition
Exploration licence E28/2513, known as the Mystique Project covers 35km2 within the Albany-Fraser Province and is located approximately 225km SSE of Kalgoorlie.
While exploring the adjoining tenements for nickel-copper mineralisation, the IGO Limited / Rumble Resources Limited joint venture encountered outstanding gold intercepts in saprolite and bedrock, in particular at the Themis prospect, just outside of, and north of, the E28/2513 tenement boundary.1,2
West Cobar Metals’ Managing Director, Matt Szwedzicki, commented: “We are excited to progress the acquisition of the Mystique Project, which is highly prospective for gold.
The tenement comprises a key land area with exceptional and immediate potential for both shallow saprolite hosted and large-scale basement hosted gold deposits. We have identified two high priority targets which warrant immediate attention.
Themis South, on E28/2513, has the potential of being a large mineralised system, with thick, high-grade gold zones intercepted just outside the tenement boundary.
In addition, the Torquata prospect is a very large calcrete gold anomaly which contains a number of areas that require testing.
We look forward to completing this acquisition and to begin exploring.”
Figure 1: Location of Mystique Project and West Cobar’s Salazar Project in the Fraser Range
Exploration to Date
The Mystique Project remains relatively unexplored as most of the area is covered by 30m or more of transported Eocene sediments and there is little surface expression of geology or mineralisation.
Exploration work by IGO included gravity surveying, MLEM (Moving Loop EM – ground survey along lines 400m apart) and air core drilling (nine holes for 630m). Prior to IGO’s involvement, the licence area E28/2513 had been explored for mineral sands and for gold, notably by Iluka Resources Ltd, Homestake Gold of Australia Ltd, SIPA Resources NL and Blackfire Resources Ltd who drilled 165 air core, seven RC and three diamond holes. The result is a data set which includes geophysics and a drill database, that enables West Cobar to concentrate initially on well-defined high priority gold prospects. The historical exploration covering EL28/2513 has been reported previously in the West Cobar release to the ASX of 5 March 2025.3
Figure 2: Themis South and Torquata Prospects – possible extension of gold mineralisation intersected in air core drilling, just to north of tenement boundary along structural corridor interpreted from aeromagnetics (intersections outside of E28/2513, see references 1 and 2)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from West Cobar Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
03 April
Tariffs and Trade Wars: CEO Panel Discusses Impact of US Tariffs on Mining Sector
The CEOs of three Canadian junior mining companies share their insights on how US-led tariffs are impacting investor confidence in the critical and precious metals sectors.
They also discuss how their companies are adapting to these unprecedented challenges and opportunities.
This special panel edition of CEO Insights features: Rana Vig, CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG,OTCQB:BLAGF), Robin Goad, president and CEO of Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF), and Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF).
03 April
Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Ignite Global Trade War, Drawing Strong Backlash
American President Donald Trump's aggressive new tariffs on imports to the US have triggered swift global condemnation and threats of retaliation as world leaders brace for economic upheaval.
The sweeping measures, unveiled on Wednesday (April 2), have introduced a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports and impose significantly higher duties on key US trading partners.
The tariffs — some of the highest imposed by the US in over a century, according to Fitch Ratings — have increased the average duty on imports to 22.5 percent, up from just 2.5 percent last year.
They target various goods, from Italian coffee and Japanese whisky to Asian-made sportswear, and have already prompted automaker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to temporarily lay off US workers and shutter plants in Canada and Mexico.
"The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a scathing response, reflecting rising fears of escalating trade conflicts.
China, which is now facing a 54 percent tariff on its exports to the US, has vowed immediate retaliation, while the EU, which is subject to a 20 percent duty, has hinted at targeted countermeasures.
Despite mounting criticism, Trump continues to defend the tariffs, claiming they are necessary to counter unfair trade practices and revive the American manufacturing industry. He has described the policy as "Liberation Day" for the US economy, insisting it will incentivize companies to relocate production back to American soil.
"For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike," Trump declared from the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday.
Administration officials argue the tariffs will create jobs and open new export markets, though they acknowledge the benefits may take time to materialize. "We know a lot of Americans are worried," US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News. "What I'd ask folks to appreciate here is that we are not going to fix things overnight."
Trump himself appears unfazed by the turmoil and criticism, posting on Truth Social, his social media platform: "THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING."
Global leaders scramble to respond
The tariffs have ignited geopolitical tensions, particularly among US allies. Japan and South Korea, both home to major American military bases, were hit with tariffs of 24 percent and 25 percent, respectively.
Taiwan faces a 32 percent tariff despite ongoing US military support amid Chinese pressure.
In Europe, Germany's IW research institute estimates that the tariffs could wipe out 750 billion euros (US$833 billion) from the region’s economy. The move has compounded existing tensions between the US and NATO allies, particularly regarding defense spending and Trump’s controversial stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Robert Habeck, Germany's economy minister and vice chancellor, has suggested the formation of closer economic ties with Canada and Mexico to counterbalance US policies. "Opportunities for new alliances are emerging that we should use determinedly and decisively," he stated, as reported by Reuters.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the tariffs, saying he has spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about strengthening trade ties. "As we face the crisis caused by President Trump’s tariffs, reliable trade partners are more important than ever," Carney said, adding that Canada intends to take countermeasures.
Mexico has signaled it will continue negotiating with Washington.
Notably, certain products are exempt from the new tariffs, including copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, gold, energy products and specific minerals unavailable in the US.
Additionally, existing tariffs on steel, aluminum, vehicles and vehicle parts remain unaffected by the new measures. These exemptions suggest the Trump administration is strategically attempting to safeguard industries and resources critical to national interests.
EU and other nations prepare countermeasures
The EU has vowed a strategic response, with officials stating that any countermeasures will be "smart and targeted."
European leaders have particularly criticized Trump’s decision to include some of the world’s poorest nations in his sweeping tariffs, including Cambodia, Bangladesh and Lesotho.
"To see countries like Lesotho, Cambodia, and Bangladesh hit the hardest by US tariffs is absolutely deplorable," an EU official said, as per a report by the Guardian. "These are not major industrial competitors. They produce goods like coffee and bananas, which pose no threat to the US economy."
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron has blasted the tariffs as "brutal and unfounded" and emphasized their "massive" impact on the French economy and Europe as a whole.
Sweden’s prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, expressed concerns over growing protectionism, stating, "The rules-based order that we have operated within since World War II is now on shaky ground."
Despite the outrage, some European leaders view the tariffs as a potential bargaining chip for negotiations.
"Our preferred option is, of course, to negotiate a deal. We don’t want growing trade barriers. We don’t want a trade war," Kristersson said. "If this fails, the EU stands ready with countermeasures."
A tumultuous trade landscape
The US tariffs have left the global trade landscape in turmoil, with repercussions extending far beyond immediate economic losses. Many experts see Trump’s aggressive trade stance as a gamble that could reshape global alliances and challenge the post-World War II economic order.
Should negotiations with affected nations fail, the world could see a new era of economic fragmentation, with countries seeking to decouple from US trade dependence.
Watch the video to hear experts discuss the impact of tariffs.
The EU has already signaled that it may impose restrictions on American tech companies' ability to charge for intellectual property, potentially striking at the heart of Silicon Valley’s economic dominance.
As April 9 — the date when targeted tariffs take full effect — approaches, the world is watching to see whether Trump’s trade policy will yield the economic resurgence he promises, or plunge global markets into deeper instability.
With allies and rivals alike preparing retaliatory measures, the prospect of a full-scale trade war looms larger than ever.
US stock market takes a hit
Following Trump's announcement, US stock indexes experienced significant declines.
By midday Wednesday (April 3), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) had fallen over 2 percent, while the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) had dropped 3.7 percent.
The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) was down 4.6 percent, and the US Dollar Index had slumped by 2.1 percent. The euro gained 2.4 percent, marking its most substantial daily jump since 2015.
Analysts have expressed concerns that the tariffs could lead to inflation and reduced consumer demand, potentially increasing the risk of stagflation.
Canadian markets also recoiled from the tariffs, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) slipping by 840 points to 24,466, marking its largest single-day drop since June 2020.
Although Canada largely avoided these new levies due to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, sectors such as autos, steel and aluminum remain affected by separate tariff policies.
Additionally, oil and copper prices fell due to concerns over slowing global growth and reduced demand. Despite these challenges, the gold price steadied after a prior surge as investors sought safe-haven assets.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
