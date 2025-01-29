Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

CND:AU
Condor Energy
Condor Energy

Condor Energy


A$3M Placement to Advance High-Impact Workplan for Peru

A$3M Placement to Advance High-Impact Workplan for Peru

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced A$3M Placement to Advance High-Impact Workplan for Peru

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Piedra Redonda- New Insights from Reprocessed Seismic Data

Piedra Redonda- New Insights from Reprocessed Seismic Data

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Piedra Redonda- New Insights from Reprocessed Seismic Data

Download the PDF here.

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, January 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce a 30-day extension, subject to Exchange approval, until March 5, 2025 for the private placement financing of a maximum of US$6 million unsecured convertible debt. The Company continues to receive significant interest in this raise, as seen in closing US$1.5M (CA$2.1M) on December 4, 2024. As such, while completing advanced discussions about the Company projects and future well perceived by actual interested investors, the Company decided to extend the timeline for interested parties.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 31 janvier 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer une prolongation de 30 jours, sous réserve de l'approbation de la Bourse, jusqu'au 5 mars 2025 pour le financement par placement privé d'un maximum de 6 millions de dollars américains de dette convertible non garantie. La Société continue de susciter un intérêt important pour cette levée de fonds, comme en témoigne la clôture de 1,5 M$ US (2,1 M$ CA) le 4 décembre 2024. Ainsi, tout en achevant les discussions avancées sur les projets de la Société et son avenir bien perçu par les actuels investisseurs intéressés, la Société a décidé de prolonger le délai pour les parties intéressées.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

First Helium Completes Drilling 7-30 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

First Helium Completes Drilling 7-30 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed drilling its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 oil location at its Worsley Property in Northern Alberta 1,2 . The 7-30 well has now been cased for completion and testing. In addition to the targeted Leduc formation, the Company encountered multiple uphole, shallower zones with prospectivity for oil, natural gas and helium. These zones have been previously recognized and mapped on the Worsley land base. The drilling rig is now being mobilized to the 7-15 location to begin drilling over the next few days, barring any unforeseen delays. The Company will continue to provide regular updates on ongoing field activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MEC Resources

Update for the Quarter ending 31 December 2024

MEC Resources Ltd (ASX: MMR, ACN 113 900 020) (“MEC” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report C Appendix 4C (“Quarterly Cashflow Report”) for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Dec24 Appendix 5B

Dec24 Appendix 5B

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Dec24 Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Dec24 Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

