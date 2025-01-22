Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

RUA GOLD Intersects Visible Gold and Antimony and Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Radisson Mining Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold Exploration in Quebec

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
A$3M Placement to Advance High-Impact Workplan for Peru

A$3M Placement to Advance High-Impact Workplan for Peru

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced A$3M Placement to Advance High-Impact Workplan for Peru

Download the PDF here.

condor energycnd:auasx:cndaustralia investingoil and gas investing
CND:AU
Condor Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Condor Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Condor Energy

Condor Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Piedra Redonda- New Insights from Reprocessed Seismic Data

Piedra Redonda- New Insights from Reprocessed Seismic Data

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Piedra Redonda- New Insights from Reprocessed Seismic Data

Download the PDF here.

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to present the Quarterly Activities for the period.


Capital

On 4 October 2024 a shareholders' meeting approved a Placement of up to 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry on 29 October 2025 to the holders of the listed options which expired on 30 September 2024. A total of 576,795,230 of these options were issued on 6 November 2024 at an issue price of $0.001 each.

The cash consideration for the Placement was $566,132 (before costs but after director loan offsets). The intended use of the funds will be for working capital including costs of the offer. On 7 November 2024 the Company issued 28,966,387 free attaching options to an August 2024 share placement with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 29 October 2025, together with 16,666,667 broker options associated with the same August share placement on the same terms.

On 25 November 2024 the Company issued 1,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the exercise the same number of options at $0.012 each.

On 9 December 2024 the Company issued 5,000,000 unlisted options to a director as part of remuneration (subsequent to shareholder approval) with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 October 2025.

Significant activities by the Company's investees' during the September 2024 quarter were as follows:

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (BPH 16.3% direct interest)

On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders' meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation ("Clean Hydrogen" or "Vendor" or "Borrower"), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd ("Advent" or "Lender"), together the "Purchasers", settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 ("Cash Consideration") (8% BPH and 2 % Advent).

The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned US$950,000 ("Additional Cash Consideration") under this agreement. The Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen executed a Loan Conversion Agreement dated 23 October 2023 to convert the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen.

As a result of ASX's decision to exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 10.1, BPH had to seek shareholder approval for the Loan Conversion Agreement, which was obtained at a shareholders' meeting held on 4 October 2024. BPH now has an interest of 16.30% and Advent has an interest of 3.86% interest in Clean Hydrogen (subsequent to the exercise of BPH options in Clean Hydrogen).

Clean Hydrogen issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue. During the Quarter BPH exercised 21 of these options by paying Clean Hydrogen a total exercise price of US$63,000.

The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 6 August 2024 Asset, as operator for and on behalf of the PEP-11 joint venture partners, filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking the following: (i) a declaration that the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority ("Joint Authority") has breached an implied duty by failing to make a decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth) with respect to two pending applications ("Applications") relating to the PEP11 Permit, and; (ii) an order that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days. Asset alleges that the failure by the Joint Authority to make a decision with respect to the First Application and the Second Application constitutes a breach of its duty to consider the applications within a reasonable time.

On 18 September 2024 the Company announced that the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science, had advised that he has carefully considered the PEP-11 Exploration Permit applications under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth), namely the applications accepted on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021, formed a preliminary view that the applications should be refused, and gave Asset, via the National Offshore Petroleum Exploration Authority ("NOPTA"), a statement of preliminary views with attachments and invited Asset to provide a response within 30 days. The statement of preliminary views included 45 annexures totaling 1608 pages. The Company provided Minister Husic with a submission in respect of his preliminary views by the due date of15 November 2024.

Following conferral between the parties to the Federal Court proceeding, on 9 October 2024 orders were made vacating the previous orders and adjourning the Federal Court proceedings to a date on or after 7 February 2025. The parties have liberty to apply to bring the matter back before the Federal Court on 3 days' notice.

Included in the material provided by Minister Husic was a copy of the NOPTA recommendation to the Joint Authority which recommended that the Joint Authority approve the Second Application.

In the NOPTA Annual Report of Activities 2020-21 it was noted that 54 applications for COVID19 related suspensions and extensions were approved in that period. The company understands that the Second Application (for COVID-19 relief) made in respect of the PEP-11 Permit was the only application outstanding.

On 17 January 2025 the PEP-11 Joint Venture was given notice by NOPTA that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021. The PEP11 permit will continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025. The Joint Venture has statutory legal rights to seek a review of the decisions referred to in the notice under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 and is obtaining legal advice on such a review process.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited (Cortical) (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Investee Cortical Dynamics Limited is an Australian based medical device neurotechnology company that is developing BARM(TM), an industry leading EEG (electrical activity) brain function monitor. BARM(TM) is being developed to better detect the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity under a general operation, aiding anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised, and complemented by CORDYAN(TM) (Cortical Dynamics Analytics), a proprietary deep learning system/App focusing on anaesthesiology.

The Australian manufactured and designed, electroencephalographically based (EEG-based), BARM(TM) system is configured to efficiently image and display complex information related to the clinically relevant state of the brain. When commercialized the BARM(TM) system will be offered on a stand-alone basis or integrated into leading brand operating room monitors as "plug and play" option.

Cortical has been chosen for a grant as one of three innovative biomedical companies using the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to become internationally competitive as part of a new accelerator.

Cortical has been selected for the Biomedical AI Sprints Accelerator (BASA) grant run by leading innovation centres, the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub and MTPConnect.

Cortical will harness data and AI to revolutionise their products range from perioperative management of anaesthetic agents. ARM Hub is Australia's leading AI, robotics, and design-formanufacture industry hub. MTPConnect is Australia's life sciences innovation accelerator championing growth of the medical products sector.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2YBC7116



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
US flag in front of the Capitol Building.

Trump Signs Executive Order to Expand Resource Development in Alaska

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday (January 20) prioritizing the development of Alaska’s natural resources, including oil, gas, minerals and timber.

The order aims to reverse restrictions imposed by the Biden administration and facilitate the expedited permitting and leasing of energy and resource projects across the state.

It directs federal agencies to amend or repeal regulations that hinder Alaska energy and resource projects, including restrictions on oil and gas lease sales in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) and the National Petroleum Reserve.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy Limited(BPH) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Oil rig in front of stacks of oil barrels with Canadian flag spray painted on them.

5 Top Canadian Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2025

Canadian oil and gas stocks have faced a rollercoaster ride over the past few years.

However, analysts remain optimistic about the sector, and there are signs that oil and gas companies in Canada may be in a multi-year bull market. The top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV have been posting gains despite volatile market conditions, and many companies offer strong payouts for dividend investors.

Canadian energy stocks that pay dividends — a portion of corporate profits shared on a specific timeline — are attractive to those who prefer a long-term approach to wealth creation. Dividend investing allows for a steady flow of income and the opportunity to increase equity holdings.

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Spuds 7-30 Undeveloped Light Oil Well at Worsley

First Helium Spuds 7-30 Undeveloped Light Oil Well at Worsley

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has begun drilling its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 oil location at its Worsley Property in Northern Alberta 1,2 . Following drilling of the 7-30 vertical well, the contractor's drilling rig will move directly to the 7-15 location to begin drilling in early February, barring any unforeseen delays. The Company will continue to provide regular updates on ongoing field activities.

"We are excited to be drilling again - starting with our 7-30 light oil development well which spudded this past weekend. We will follow up by drilling our high impact Leduc anomaly, 7-15, which on seismic is approximately 5X the areal extent of our successful 1-30 light oil pool discovery. Favorable results from these two wells will further de-risk our Leduc Play, where we have identified 10 additional primary locations on proprietary 3D seismic, and potential for further southeast extension across our 100% owned lands," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "With success, the combined oil potential from these two operations would provide immediate cash flow and meaningful near-term value for our shareholders," added Mr. Bereznicki.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MEC Resources

PEP-11 Update

MEC Resources Limited (“MEC” or the “Company”) (ASX:MMR) highlights the following information in relation to its 37.95% investee company, Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent”).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Condor Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Condor Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Analyst Report Highlights Boab Metals' Potential with Offtake Agreement, Project Acquisition

Radisson Provides 2025 Outlook and Exploration & Development Plans for the O’Brien Gold Project

Galloper Gold Submits Proposal to Acquire Glover Island "Exempt Mineral Land" Historic Gold Deposit

Athena Reports High-Grade Silver, up to 6,630 g/t, from Newly Completed Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Nevada

Related News

Silver Investing

Analyst Report Highlights Boab Metals' Potential with Offtake Agreement, Project Acquisition

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold Poised for Discovery with New 4,000 Meter Drill Program, CEO Says

Copper Investing

Osisko Metals Advancing Gaspé Copper Project with Government Backing, Resource Expansion

Gold Investing

Radisson Provides 2025 Outlook and Exploration & Development Plans for the O’Brien Gold Project

Gold Investing

Galloper Gold Submits Proposal to Acquire Glover Island "Exempt Mineral Land" Historic Gold Deposit

Resource Investing

Trump Revives Tariff Threats Against EU and China, Targeting Trade and Fentanyl Crisis

Gold Investing

Athena Reports High-Grade Silver, up to 6,630 g/t, from Newly Completed Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Nevada

×