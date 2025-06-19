Caspin Resources

Extensions and New Zones of High Grade Tin at Bygoo North

Caspin Resources Limited (Caspin or the Company) (ASX: CPN) is pleased to present drill results from a second phase of RC drilling, following the Company’s very successful maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Bygoo Tin Project in New South Wales. The Company completed a further 4 holes for 558m, complementing the original 12 holes from the maiden program.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Scale of Bygoo Tin Project continues to grow with the discovery of new zones of tin mineralisation during the Company’s second RC drilling campaign
  • Very broad zone of tin mineralisation at the Stewart’s Lode extended along strike with:
    • 118m @ 0.32% Sn from 44m in BRC015 (unconstrained internal dilution); including
    • 29m @ 0.53% Sn from 44m, including 8m @ 1.17% Sn from 45m
    • 12m @ 0.45% Sn from 116m; and
    • 28m @ 0.52% Sn from 146m
  • Caspin’s maiden drilling at the Smith’s Lode returns further high-grade tin with:
    • 16m @ 0.68% Sn from 49m (BRC013); including
    • 5m @ 1.73% Sn & 1.45% Cu from 53m;
  • Drilling identifies a further new zone of mineralisation named ‘Radius’, between Dumbrell’s and Smith’s, with:
    • 16m @ 0.48% Sn from 124m (BRC016); including
    • 2m @ 2.05% Sn & 0.37% Cu from 128m
  • Wide zones and high-grade tin mineralisation now drilled over +1,000m of granite contact zone with large gaps in drilling and open along strike.
  • High resolution aerial magnetic survey covering ~800km2 to commence shortly

Caspin’s Managing Director, Mr Greg Miles, commented “These results are an exciting epilogue to our maiden drilling program at the Bygoo Project. We are delighted with intersecting 16m @ 0.68% Sn in our first drill hole at Smith’s, including a high-grade zone of 5m @ 1.73% Sn, coupled with 1.45% Cu, the highest-grade copper result by Caspin to date. Another 100m-plus intersection of tin mineralisation at Stewart’s also confirms continuity of ‘bulk’ mineralisation, at very shallow depths. And finally, a new zone of tin mineralisation at ‘Radius’ result demonstrates verifies Caspin’s geological model and growing understanding of key controls to tin mineralisation.

“Most importantly, we now recognise the tin mineralisation potential over greater than 1,000m of shallow granite contact strike at Bygoo North. Drilling is quickly demonstrating that Bygoo North has excellent potential to grow into a tin project with substantial scale. Drilling will continue to target new zones of tin mineralisation and extensions of known areas of shallow tin mineralisation along strike.”

Since acquiring the project, the Company has invested considerable time to understand the geology and controls on mineralisation at Bygoo North. Using the previous exploration data as a base and steadily importing other legacy data such as drilling from the 1970s, the Company is developing a new geological model for the prospect. The Ardlethan Granite contact can now be traced over 1,000m at the prospect, with greisen-style mineralisation developed variably along its entirety (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location plan of mineralisation and relationship to granite contact at Bygoo North, with significant intercepts. The prospective granite horizon represents the potential for greisen mineralisation on the granite contact to approximately 100m below surface.

These latest results provide further evidence that mineralisation is constrained only by drilling. There are obvious additional drill targets for further exploration. A planned high-resolution aerial magnetic survey, commencing in the following weeks, will further assist refinement of the geological model and hence the targeting process, particularly the several kilometres of untested granite contact to the north and south.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Caspin Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:cpnasx stocksresource investingcritical metals investing
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Maintains Nine Mile Brook Project Option with Third Anniversary Payment

NINE MILE METALS LTD (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") announces that it has proceeded with its third anniversary payment under its option to Purchase the remaining 50% of the Nine Mile Brook Project, dated November 28th, 2021, (the "Option Agreement") with Fiddlehead Mining Corp. ("Fiddlehead"). On January 17th, 2025, the Company received an extension from Fiddlehead until March 28th, 2025. To maintain the Option, the Company was required to pay $50,000 cash payment and complete $150,000 work in expenditures by the anniversary date. The company has successfully negotiated the cash payment and issued 3,333,333 common shares as payment, at a deemed price of $0.015. In addition, Fiddlehead has agreed to add the annual $150,000 minimum work expenditure commitment to the 4th year requirements.

Keep reading...Show less
Vanadium Resources Limited

Two Year Magnetite DSO Offtake Non Binding MoU Signed, Advancing Strategy for Near-Term Production and Early Cashflow

Vanadium Resources Limited (ASX: VR8; DAX: TR3) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Vanadium Resources (Pty) Limited (“VanRes”) has signed an MoU with China Precious Asia Limited (“CPAL”) in relation to a magnetite ore supply agreement from its world-class Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project (the “Steelpoortdrift” or the “Project”) in South Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Lake Hope HPA Pre-Feasibility Study and Maiden Ore Reserve

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce the positive results of a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Company’s Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, located 500 km southeast of Perth in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. The PFS results align with those of the Scoping Study on the project released to the ASX on November 9th 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Yari Minerals Limited

Building a Significant Resource in Queensland’s Coal Heartland

Yari Minerals Limited (ASX:YAR) is pleased to present the Shareholder Investor Presentation for June 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow mining truck on road during daytime.

MAC: Canada Must Accelerate Investment to Unlock Mining Sector Growth

Canada’s resource sector is an integral part of the national economy, contributing billions to the country’s GDP.

The nation has also established a global reputation as one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. This classification is attributed to its abundant resources, well-trained and high-tech workforce and political stability.

When it comes to mining in Canada, most people think of BC's gold and copper mines, Ontario’s nickel and zinc industry or Québec’s world-class gold-producing region of Abitibi — but it goes far beyond that.

Keep reading...Show less

Electrum Discovery Identifies New Mineralised Trends and Refines Targeting with Magnetic Survey

(TheNewswire)

Electrum Discovery Corp.

Vancouver, Canada, June 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Electrum Discovery Corp. (" Electrum " andor the " Company ") (TSX-V:ELY | FRA:R8N | OTC:ELDCF) is pleased to announce results of recent ground magnetic survey at its 100% owned Timok East Copper-Gold Project (" Timok East " andor the " Project ") located in the prolific West Tethyan Belt in the Republic of Serbia.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Nifty Copper Project Virtual Site Visit

Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million

Soil Assay Results show Porphyry Cu-Au Fertility at Ashes

Graphite Processing Expansion Opportunities

Related News

copper investing

Nifty Copper Project Virtual Site Visit

Agriculture Investing

Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million

Base Metals Investing

Soil Assay Results show Porphyry Cu-Au Fertility at Ashes

Battery Metals Investing

Graphite Processing Expansion Opportunities

rare earth investing

Eclipse confirms high-value, coarse-grained rare earths at Grønnedal, backed by an efficient processing pathway

Base Metals Investing

New tenement application secured at Ashburton project

Precious Metals Investing

RHI: Sandstone Gold Royalty - completion of purchase

×