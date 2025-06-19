Extensions and New Zones of High Grade Tin at Bygoo North

Highlights:
- Ground magnetic survey totalling 280 line-kilometres completed across 59 square kilometres of the southern Timok East licences (Makovište and Luka).
- Magnetic-high anomaly identified along the Bambino trend, intensifying northward across previously unexplored ground.
- Western Mag target shown to extend as a major NNW-trending feature, strengthening its classification as a priority target.
- New target identified by magnetic anomaly along the eastern boundary of the limestone ridge.
- Initial 3D inversion and integration of magnetic data underway to support further targeting across multiple zones.
- Fieldwork, including surface geochemical surveying and geological mapping, is planned to advance exploration over the identified targets.
Dr Elena Clarici, CEO and President of Electrum commented: "The ground magnetic survey has significantly improved our understanding of the structural and geological architecture at Timok East. The results confirm the northward continuation of the Bambino trend, where magnetic highs are spatially associated with copper anomalies in both soil and rock samples, extending into previously untested ground. We are also encouraged by the definition of the Western Mag target, which aligns with key volcanic units and structural features known to host porphyry-style systems in the region. The identification of a new magnetic anomaly along a limestone–sandstone boundary, with no history of exploration, presents an exciting new target. These findings will guide our next phase of fieldwork and targeting as we continue to advance the Timok East project."
The ground magnetic survey covered 59 square kilometres across the Makovište and Luka licences, comprising a total of 280 line-kilometres. Line-spacing was 300 meters with more detailed 150 meter line-spacing over prioritized target areas (see Figure 1).
Figure 1: RTP Total Magnetic Intensity – Analytical Signal map of Timok East with Copper-in-soil and rock chip anomalies, showing Bambino Trend, Western Mag, and Limestone Contact target (EPSG:32634) (rock and soil results from News Releases 30 th October 2024 , , and April 16 th 2025 ).
Initial interpretation of the data highlights several key trends and targets:
Bambino Trend
A prominent magnetic-high anomaly extends northward from the Bambino area, coinciding with zones of elevated copper in soil and copper, gold, and silver in rock samples along a NNW trending structurally controlled corridor. The anomaly intensifies toward the north, coinciding with the Northern Skarn target and continuing beyond the limits of current exploration into the Luka area (see Figure 1). Further north, the magnetic response strengthens across mapped lithological boundaries, indicating that the anomaly is not solely attributable to lithological contrast, but may reflect magnetite-bearing hydrothermal alteration (see Figure 2). This magnetic feature supports the potential for a wider zone of magnetite enrichment potentially related to widespread skarn-style or intrusion-related alteration along the entire Bambino trend.
Western Mag Target
The ground magnetic survey has provided additional resolution to regional datasets, refining the geometry and structure of the Western Mag target. The anomaly is defined by a segmented magnetic high extending along a major NNW-trending corridor coinciding with Phase 1 andesitic volcanic rocks along a regional extensional fault— a geological setting that hosts several major porphyry copper deposits within the Timok region. The magnetic response includes multiple linear highs that may correspond to magnetite-bearing alteration zones or magnetite bearing phase one andesites, consistent with the potential for skarn or porphyry-style mineralisation. Structural intersections along the corridor provide additional to prioritise follow-up exploration.
New Limestone BoundaryTarget
A newly defined linear magnetic-high anomaly has been delineated along the westerly dipping contact between Jurassic limestones and Palaeozoic conglomerates and sandstones. This feature coincides with a geologically favourable setting for skarn or carbonate replacement (CRD) style mineralisation. With no recorded historic exploration in this area, it represents a high-priority target for follow-up fieldwork (see Figures 1 & 2).
Data Integration and Target Refinement
3D inversion of the magnetic data is under way and will be integrated with previous geophysical, geological and geochemical datasets to improve subsurface understanding and assist in refining priority targets ahead of follow-up field programs.
Figure 2: Geological map of the southern Timok East licences showing Copper anomalies, major lithologies, fault structures, and magnetic targets (EPSG:32634) (rock and soil results from News Releases , 4 th September 2024 , 3 rd July 2024 and April 16 th 2025 ).
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Thomas Sant BSc, FGS, CGeol, EurGeol. Mr. Sant is a non- independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the VP, Operations, of the Company.
About Electrum Discovery Corp.
Electrum Discovery Corp. is an emerging mineral exploration and development company focused on the prolific Western Tethyan Belt with two main projects spanning 645 square kilometers of prospective exploration ground in the Republic of Serbia.
- Timok East extends over 123 square kilometers across the Timok copper-gold region, includes multiple copper-gold targets and mineralized trends, and is located less than five kilometers from the Bor Mining Complex.
- Novo Tlamino , located in the south-east of the Republic of Serbia, covers 522 square kilometers and includes an inferred mineral resource estimate of 670,000oz AuEq (7,100,000t at 2.9 g/t AuEq average grade), PEA (January 7, 2021) 1
Electrum Discovery is looking to maximize the value of our mineral projects for all stakeholders including our shareholders, the local community and government. We have an open-door policy and encourage all stakeholders to contact us through our website. We have a strong environmental and ethics policy to complete all our work in line with regulations in an open and transparent process. Our projects are at an early stage, and we plan to continue our consultation with all stakeholders in a climate of mutual respect, while fostering sustainability, governance, and knowledge transfer in the region.
Additional information on Electrum can be found by reviewing the Company's page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
1 Preliminary Economic Assessment and NI43-101 Technical Report for the Medgold Tlamino Project, January 7, 2021, www.sedarplus.ca . The effective date of the resource estimate is January 7, 2021. Authors of the Reports are: Mr. Richard Siddle, MAIG, of Addison Mining Services Ltd for Mineral Resources; Dr. Matthew Randall, FIMMM, of Axe Valley Mining Consultants Ltd for Mining; Mr. Ian Jackson, FIMMM, of Bara Consulting for Mineral Processing, and Dr. Andrew Bamber, MCIM, of Bara Consulting Ltd for Economic Analysis.
The PEA is preliminary in nature, and it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be characterized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realised.
