Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

cnd:auoil and gas investingasx:cndOil and Gas Investing
CND:AU
Condor Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Condor Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Condor Energy

Condor Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Download the PDF here.

Piedra Redonda- New Insights from Reprocessed Seismic Data

Piedra Redonda- New Insights from Reprocessed Seismic Data

Condor Energy (CND:AU) has announced Piedra Redonda- New Insights from Reprocessed Seismic Data

Download the PDF here.

Oil barrel with stock graph going up.

Top 5 US Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2025

Major oil and gas stocks have historically offered investors high dividend yields, especially when prices are strong.

The US oil and gas market has responded surprisingly well to the continued volatility in the global markets, including ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war and economic uncertainty.

For those who prefer a long-term approach to investing, oil and gas stocks with high dividends allow for a steady flow of income and the opportunity for investors to increase their equity holdings.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Oil rig with stock charts overlayed.

ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Oil and gas are key energy fuels, and ASX-listed Australian oil and gas companies could benefit from their price moves.

For the most part, 2024 was a volatile year for both the oil and gas markets. In the first half of the year, oil prices were riding an uptrend, spurred on by rising tensions in the Middle East amid tightening supply.

However, after prices peaked at US$91.70 per barrel in early April, demand-side challenges weighed oil down, with levels sinking to US$77 in early June. In the second half of the year, oil prices took a hit as global economic uncertainties continued to grow.

By September 10, oil fell to a year-to-date low of US$69.09 as investors anticipated interest rate cuts in the US and the Israel-Hamas war continued to threaten supply chains. Weakness in demand from China also suppressed oil prices. By late December, prices were holding in the US$72.40 range.

Keep reading...Show less
Green hydrogen renewable energy production facility.

Energizing the Future: How Green Hydrogen is Shaping Sustainable Investments

As the world continues to face the challenges of and find solutions to climate change, the hydrogen economy is emerging as a beacon of hope in the area of sustainable energy. This transformative shift is not just reshaping industries; it's opening up exciting avenues for investors keen on aligning their portfolios with a greener future.

Hydrogen, particularly green hydrogen, is taking center stage in the global push towards decarbonization. Unlike its counterparts — blue and grey hydrogen — green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy sources, resulting in zero carbon emissions. This clean energy carrier is poised to play a crucial role in sectors traditionally difficult to decarbonize, such as heavy industry and long-haul transportation.

The numbers speak volumes about hydrogen's potential. Market projections paint an optimistic picture, with the global hydrogen generation market expected to surge from $158.8 billion in 2023 to a staggering $257.9 billion by 2028. More impressively, the green hydrogen market alone could surpass $334.6 billion by 2032. These figures underscore a seismic shift in energy paradigms, with clean hydrogen potentially capturing up to 30 percent of the market share by 2030, up from less than 1 percent today.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces December 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces December 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces December 2024 sales volumes of 1,828 boepd, including natural gas sales of 10.3 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 110 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd, based on field estimates, bringing our average sales volumes to 1,738 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Sales volumes in the latter half of December were impacted by reduced demand from Bahiagás. As announced on December 17, 2024 , our updated long-term gas sales agreement came into effect on January 1, 2025 . Bahiagás nominations and deliveries for January have commenced at the new contracted daily firm volumes of 400 e 3 m 3 /d.

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Social   Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil . Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in   Brazil , building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=   barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=   barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

e 3 m 3 /d

=   thousand cubic metre per day

m 3

=   cubic metre

m 3 /d

=   cubic metre per day

Mcf

=   thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=   thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=   million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=   natural gas liquids

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Contracted firm volumes .   The 2025 contracted daily firm volumes of 400 e 3 m 3 /d (before any provisions for take or pay allowances) represents contracted volumes based on contract referenced natural gas heating value. Note that Alvopetro's reported natural gas sales volumes are prior to any adjustments for heating value of Alvopetro natural gas. Alvopetro's natural gas is approximately 7.8%   higher than the contract reference heating value. Therefore, to satisfy the contractual firm deliveries Alvopetro would be required to deliver approximately 371e 3 m 3 /d (13.1MMcfpd).

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of   the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning future production and sales volumes and expected sales under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement.   Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material.   Forward   -looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to,   expectations and assumptions concerning   forecasted demand for oil and natural gas,   the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the outcome of any disputes, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability,  environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations   .   The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

www.alvopetro.com
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/06/c5504.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Announces December 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces December 2024 sales volumes of 1,828 boepd, including natural gas sales of 10.3 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 110 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd, based on field estimates, bringing our average sales volumes to 1,738 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Condor Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Condor Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Related News

uranium investing

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara

Manganese Investing

Element25 Secures Key Approval for Butcherbird Manganese Mine Expansion

Copper Investing

Lundin Mining and BHP Close Filo Acquisition, Launch Vicuña Joint Venture

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

×