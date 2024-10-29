- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
September 2024 Quarterly Report
Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
1. Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA (IPT earning 80%)
- The Mine at Lake Hope:
- A negotiation protocol for Land Access and Cultural Heritage agreements with the Ngadju peoples reviewed and signed.
- Applications for a Mining Lease and associated Miscellaneous licence lodged.
- Infill drilling to define a maiden Measured Resource and Proven Reserve completed with resource calculations and economic studies in progress.
- Mining studies underway to provide mining schedules, proposed equipment, site logistics and costs of mining and transport of ore to Kwinana.
- Further flora fauna and heritage surveys are being planned for the mine haul road.
- The Process Plant:
- Kwinana selected as the location for process plant to produce a benchmark 10,000 tonnes per annum of HPA due to access to providers of the required input chemical reagents, buyers of the fertiliser and acid by-products and access to suitable land. Combined, these provide substantial strategic advantages for the project with savings on capex and opex.
- The Low-Temperature Leach process selected as the most straightforward processing method to produce HPA at scale.
- CPC Engineering selected to provide a design and engineering study for the full-scale plant that is underway.
- Product development, offtake and marketing
- Further test work on HPA and fertiliser by-products continues.
- Experimental work has produced a hydrated alumina product that may have major applications in the catalyst and flame retardant industries.
- Early-stage discussions are underway for potential synergies with existing alumina businesses in Europe and the USA.
- A marketing and product development team is being assembled.
2. Arkun-Beau, WA (IPT 100%)
- No major no activity occurred this quarter, though efforts remain on track to resume exploration after the cropping season ends in the wheatbelt in December.
- 413 soil samples were re-assayed to refine drill targets at Beau and Caligula prospects
- Land access agreements and statutory approvals are being finalised ahead of planned drill programme in Q1 2025
- Previous geochemical and MME survey data at Caligula support the project potential, with $180,000
- co funding awarded under the WA Government’ EIS scheme for drilling.
3. Corporate/Finance
- A FY23 Research and Development Rebate of $395,000 was received during the Quarter.
PROJECT REPORTS
1. LAKE HOPE HIGH PURITY ALUMINA PROJECT, WA (IPT earning 80%)
Figure 1. Location of the Lake Hope Project and proposed haul route to Kwinana.
During the Quarter Impact Minerals announced that it had lodged a Mining Lease Application (MLA63/684) and associated Miscellaneous Licence (L63/99) for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia, (Figures 1 and 2). This is a crucial step in advancing the project towards production as it defines the work required to obtain the statutory approvals needed for the grant of the Mining Lease.
The approvals process, together with the logistics and estimated costs of mining and transporting the Lake Hope mud to the process plant, form one of the four key parts of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on Lake Hope, which is in progress (Figure 3 and ASX Release July 10th, 2024). Impact can take an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope Project and associated intellectual property, by completing the PFS (ASX Releases March 21st 2023 and July 10th 2024).
The PFS followed on from a positive Scoping Study, which showed that for a benchmark production of 10,000 tonnes per annum of HPA, the Project has an estimated post-tax Net Present Value (NPV8) of about A$1.3 billion and would potentially be one of the lowest-cost producers of HPA globally (ASX Release November 9th 2023).
Click here for the Quarterly Cashflow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Impact Minerals Limited
Investor Insight
With a mining lease application underway and a scoping study that shows excellent economics, Impact Minerals’ game-changing, advanced Lake Hope high-purity alumina project makes for a compelling investment case.
Overview
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) is an exploration and development mining company focused on discovering and developing new resource projects within Australia. Lake Hope, a transformational acquisition by the company and its current flagship asset, is a high-purity alumina (HPA) project in Impact’s home territory of Western Australia, a tier-one jurisdiction.
This advanced-stage project allows the company to fast-track the asset toward development, firmly establishing the company on the road to production and increasing shareholder value.
HPA is a high-value product with various uses in several industries that are key to the transition to a low-carbon world. It is mainly used in LED lighting, micro-LED screens, and ceramic-coated separators in lithium-ion batteries. Both these markets are forecast to grow dramatically over the next decade, and a looming supply shortage is predicted for 2026.
HPA is also necessary for producing synthetic sapphire and scratch-resistant glass. With these ever-widening applications for HPA, demand for this resource is expected to grow from US$3.18 billion to US$12.21 billion by 2030 with a compounded annual growth rate of about 20 percent.
Lake Hope is the company’s current focus as it moves towards production, and where a very shallow, high-grade resource of HPA precursor material has been identified in the top two meters of a dry salt lake. The deposit has unique physical and chemical properties that will allow for inexpensive digging and mining, with transportation to a processing facility off-site in an established industrial area. This will accelerate the approvals processes required to get into production.
With a mining lease application pending, Impact aims to bring Lake Hope, which contains almost 1 million tons of potential HPA, into production when the forecast average price for 4N HPA (99.99 percent Al2O3) and related products is about US$20,000 per ton. The ‘4N’ designation indicates the purity grade, making it suitable for high-tech end uses.
Outstanding economics from the latest scoping study released by the company shows Lake Hope’s potential to be the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally by up to 50 percent.
Lake Hope has a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.5 million tons at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tons of alumina. The company also received heritage clearances for the entire Lake Hope deposit further de-risking the project and providing another critical component in the company’s application for a mining lease.
Impact completed a bulk sampling and test pits program at the Lake Hope project in December 2023, and later reached a key milestone by producing HPA greater than 99.99 percent (4N) purity from the metallurgical processing of lake clays acquired from Lake Hope.
In February 2024, a new proprietary metallurgical process for producing HPA from the lake clays was identified. Impact produced 99.99 percent (4N) Al2O3 from a low-temperature leach (LTL) process. The LTL process may lower the capital and operating costs to produce HPA compared to the sulphate process which underpinned the recent scoping study. The LTL process will be included in the ongoing pre-feasibility study in parallel with the sulphate process at marginal extra cost to determine the best processing route to HPA. The PFS is due to be completed in late 2024.
A comparison of the LTL process and the sulphate process
The company is well funded to finance the pre-feasibility study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina project and exploration activities at the Arkun battery minerals project.
Impact Minerals has been awarded a $2.87 million grant for the commercialisation of its innovative process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) from the Lake Hope deposit. The grant is under the Federal Government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) program which fosters short-term, industry-led research collaborations. The grant is part of an estimated $6.4 million research and development project to be completed within three years and designed to provide Impact with the relevant information required to complete a definitive feasibility. A key component of the grant funding will be to construct a pilot plant, which is a key goal for 2025, and this will provide consistent material for off-take and qualification trials.
Impact Minerals was also one of the inaugural cohort of seven companies selected to be part of the prestigious BHP Xplor program. BHP Xplor, an accelerator program introduced by BHP in August 2022, is designed to help provide participants with the opportunity to accelerate their growth and the potential to establish a long-term partnership with BHP and its global network of partners.
The BHP Xplor funding was used to identify new target areas for copper and other energy metals around the Broken Hill area in New South Wales, eastern Australia, where Impact has been quietly adding to its ground position for several years.
Additionally, the company is exploring its large Arkun battery metals project, also in Western Australia which covers nearly 2,900 square kilometres. Three new exploration licence applications were submitted recently immediately north of the Arkun project along trend from the recently discovered REE soil geochemistry anomalies at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe, and the Caligula copper anomaly. These anomalies require drill testing which will occur in 2024 and is an exciting development in the emerging mineral province of southwest WA.
A strong management team with over 50 years of combined industry experience leads the company. With a mining and exploration geology degree, Dr. Mike Jones, managing director, launched a long career consulting and leading mining organizations. Peter Unsworth, the non-executive chairman, has more than 35 years of experience in multiple financial sectors, such as securities industries and wealth management. Paul Ingram, a non-executive director, has led several mining companies since 2003. Impact Minerals has the experience and expertise to lead the company to success.
Company Highlights
- Impact Minerals is an exploration and development mining company focused on rapidly moving its flagship Lake Hope high-purity alumina (HPA) project toward production.
- The Lake Hope project has a high-grade maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3), for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina that can be converted to HPA.
- HPA is used throughout multiple industries, and the overall HPA market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 18.4 percent by 2030.
- A pre-feasibility study is currently in progress and scheduled to be completed by Q4 2024. A mining lease application for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) was recently lodged with the aim of being granted by 2026.
- The company’s project portfolio also includes assets with high-grade mineral deposits of a range of base, critical and precious metals.
- Impact Mineral’s 2,000-square-mile Arkun nickel-copper-PGE project in Western Australia has produced encouraging assays that motivate further exploration. Maiden drill programmes are planned for early 2025.
- The company is also exploring its Broken Hill copper project in New South Wales following a major grant under the auspices of the BHP Xplor program in 2023..
- A strong management team leads the company with experience in geology, mining and corporate finance.
Key Projects
Lake Hope HPA Project
Impact Minerals’ Lake Hope HPA project is in Western Australia, a tier-one mining jurisdiction. HPA is a crucial component in many new and emerging technologies, creating ongoing demand for high-grade sources. The Lake Hope project is the company’s flagship as it moves toward production.
Project Highlights:
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: A maiden mineral resource of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina has been defined at the Lake Hope HPA Project. About 88 percent of the resource, or 775,000 tonnes of alumina, is in the higher confidence indicated resource category.
- Amenable to Open-pit Mining: The Lake Hope project is a unique HPA asset amenable to shallow, open-pit mining. The deposit is soft and shallow, allowing for cheap digging and minimal infrastructure requirements. This type of deposit also lowers the environmental footprint of the operation.
- Fast-tracked to Production: A mining lease application is currently underway. Once granted, the company will begin working towards a pre-feasibility study and mini pilot plant. Impact Minerals plans to reach a complete pilot plant by 2026.
- Impressive Results of the 2023 Scoping Study: Outstanding economics show Lake Hope to potentially be the lowest-cost producer of High Purity Alumina (HPA) globally by up to 50 percent. Key outcomes from the scoping study include:
- Annual production of 10,000 tpa of 4N HPA with an initial 25-year mine life
- Annual EBITDA of A$174 million.
- 2 years construction period with 5,000 tonnes of production during the first year, 8,000 tonnes in the second year and 10,000 tonnes of production thereafter.
- US$934 million post-tax NPV8 at an IRR of 55 percent.
- Mining Lease Application: Amining lease application was lodged in mid-2024 over the West Lake resource while a miscellaneous licence application (L63/99) was lodged to cover mine infrastructure and haulage road.
The scoping study was underpinned by a sulphuric acid process allowing the company to achieve a new milestone by producing HPA with purity of more than than 99.99 percent (4N) from the metallurgical processing of lake clays acquired from Lake Hope. The company further identified a new proprietary metallurgical process for producing HPA from the lake clays. Known as the low-temperature leach (LTL) process, this also produced 99.99 percent (4N) Al2O3 and has the potential to lower even further the capital and operating costs to produce HPA compared to the sulphate process. The LTL process will be included in the ongoing pre-feasibility study along with the sulphate process to determine the best processing route to HPA. The PFS is due to be completed in late 2024.
Broken Hill Copper Project
The Broken Hill project has a significant land position of 815 square kilometers and hosts multiple targets with the potential for high-grade copper. Broken Hill is located in New South Wales, Australia, an area known for its prolific silver-lead-zinc mining operations and the giant Broken Hill deposit.
Project Highlights:
- Participant in the BHP Xplor Program: Impact was selected for the BHP Xplor program in 2023 based on its Broken Hill project. The program is designed to allow participants to accelerate growth and establish a long-term partnership with BHP.
- Potential for Additional Minerals and Deposits: As well as copper, the project has significant exploration potential for magmatic nickel-copper-PGE sulphides, and at the time the host rocks were formed, Broken Hill was located close to the world-class nickel-copper-PGE deposit of Jinchuan and the significant Lengquisheng deposit. The project area also has the potential to contain zinc-lead-silver deposits, providing even more value.
Arkun Nickel-Copper-Gold-Lithium-REE Project
The Arkun project is a 2,900-square-kilometer nickel, copper and gold project located in the emerging Ni-Cu-PGE province near the world-class Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE deposit and surrounded by Anglo American Corporation, which secured its ground holding shortly after Impact secured its asset. Anglo-American is one of the world’s top ten mining companies, and their presence in the region brings confidence in the project’s potential.
Project Highlights:
- Additional Exploration Underway: Impact plans follow-up work programs, including drilling, at its priority targets.
- Significant Targets Identified: Recent soil sampling identified two new prospects:
- Hyperion prospect - Located in the northwestern part of the project area returned with rare earth element anomalism of up to 5,880 ppm (0.59 percent) total rare earth oxide (TREO+Y) and neodymium and praseodymium (Nd+Pr) of up to 21 percent.
- Caligula prospect - Initially identified on the roadside, the Caligula prospect is a large and significant target for porphyry copper mineralisation.
- Three New Exploration Licences: Impact applied for three new exploration licences expanding Arkun project along trend from the recently discovered REE soil geochemistry anomalies at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe as well as the Caligula copper anomaly.
Management Team
Peter Unsworth - Non-executive Chairman
Peter Unsworth, formerly a chartered accountant, has over 35 years of experience in the corporate finance, investment and securities industries and a wealth of management experience with public and private companies. A former executive director with a leading Western Australian stockbroking company, Unsworth has been a director of several public exploration and mining companies. He recently completed a long time serving as chairman of the Western Australian Government-owned Gold Corporation (operator of The Perth Mint). Unsworth is the founding chairman of Impact Minerals.
Dr. Mike Jones - Managing Director
Dr. Mike Jones is the founding managing director of Impact Minerals Limited, which was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in November 2006. Reporting to the board of directors, he is responsible for the company's performance as it moves towards production at its Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project and also for implementing strategies to explore and maximize the value of the company's other extensive tenement holdings.
Since listing, he has helped raise more than $60 million to help fund the exploration of Impact’s projects and managed the company through significant adverse events, including the global financial crisis and the Fukushima nuclear disaster, which affected Impact’s considerable investment in the uranium sector, a five-year global downturn in the mining sector and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Ingram - Non-executive Director
Paul Ingram is a geologist with extensive experience managing major mineral exploration programs for several publicly listed companies and has been involved in the mining sector for over thirty years. He has designed and implemented innovative techniques for exploration in remote areas and has managed projects in countries throughout Australia and East Asia. Ingram has been a director of the following listed companies in the past three years: Polo Resources from January 2008 to January 2011; A-Cap Resources since June 2009; Consolidated Global Investments since September 2006; Caledon Resources from February 2003 to March 2008; and Australian Pacific Coal since March 2011.
Dr Frank Bierlein - Non-executive Director
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. Bierlein has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC, and consulted for, among others, Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport McMoRan, and the International Atomic Energy Agency. He is currently a non-executive director of PNX Metals. He was previously a non-executive director of Gold Australia NL and chaired the advisory board of a Luxembourg-based private equity fund between 2014 and 2021.
True North Copper September 2024 Quarterly Report
True North Copper Limited (Administrators Appointed) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) provides the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q1 FY25.
Voluntary Administration
On 21 October 2024, the Directors of True North Copper Ltd appointed Richard Tucker and Tony Miskiewicz of KordaMentha as Voluntary Administrators of the below entities:
- True North Copper Limited (ACN 119 421 868)
- TNC Mining Pty Ltd (ACN 652 408 378)
- CopperCorp Pty Ltd (ACN 649 946 305)
- North West Copper Pty Ltd (ACN 661 786 956)
- TNC Asset Holding Pty Ltd (ACN 652 599 687) (all Administrators Appointed) (together ‘the Group’).
The decision came after a period of extensive negotiations with the Company's debt provider, largest shareholder and other potential equity providers. The decision is regrettable especially as the ramp up of mining activities at Wallace North, part of the Cloncurry Copper Project, was on schedule with the first oxide ore placed onto the heap leach pads at Cloncurry earlier this month. In addition, recent exploration at Mt Oxide partly funded by a CEI grant from the Queensland Government has identified a number of highly prospective targets for drilling with a high probability of making more discoveries like the Vero deposit.
The Directors wish to thank all of the Company's employees and consultants as they have worked tirelessly to accomplish the above. The local community is also highly supportive of the Company and its operations in the region.
With cash resources running down and no prospects of being able to draw on existing facilities or raise additional equity or debt before the scheduled AGM, the Directors appointed the Administrators. The Administrators are undertaking an urgent assessment of the Group’s operations and will shortly be commencing a dual track recapitalisation and sale process for the Group. In this regard, the Administrators are seeking urgent expressions of interest to acquire the Group as a whole or individual projects/assets.
Accordingly, the below should be read in that context and it should be noted that there may be material changes to the operations of TNC as a result of the Administrators appointment.
SEPTEMBER 2024 QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Cloncurry Copper Project
- During the September 2024 quarter, operations at the Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland continued to ramp up in line with the current mine plan.
- In July, TNC announced the commencement of mining activities at the Wallace North deposit, part of CCP.
- At the end of the September Quarter, circa 200,000 bank cubic metres (BCM) of overburden was mined at Wallace North with approximately 10,000 tonnes of oxide ore mined and placed on the ROM.
- Transportation of oxide ore to the Great Australia Mine (GAM) commenced in September with approximately 8,000 tonnes crushed by the end of the quarter. Stacking onto the leach pad and irrigation commenced in early October.
- TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with Glencore International AG (Glencore)1 for 100% of copper concentrate from CCP and for toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year. Toll milling was expected to commence in Q3 FY25.
Mt Oxide Project
- The Copper-Silver Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for TNC’s Vero deposit has been updated to 15.03Mt at 1.46% Cu & 10.59g/t Ag for a contained 220kt Cu & 5.13Moz Ag (JORC 2012).
- Results from rockchip sampling of gossans at Aquila and Ivena North returned multiple zones of anomalous copper silver geochemistry with very strong pathfinder signatures indicative of potential Vero style Cu-Ag-Co mineralisation.
- A MIMDAS Induced Polarisation, Resistivity and Magnetotellurics survey commenced at Mt Oxide, partially funded by a $300,000 Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) grant.
- The 15.3 line kms over 10 lines survey was focussed on several highly prospective copper bearing leached gossans mapped along strike of Vero including Camp Gossans, Ivena North, Aquila and Mt Gordon.
- MIMDAS at Camp Gossans Vero and Ivena North, Aquila and Mt Gordon prospects resulted in new geophysical anomalies with similar signature to the Vero resource being identified coincident with highly geochemically anomalous leach gossan outcrops.
Corporate
- Former Managing Director and founder of TNC, Marty Costello, departed the Company as of 1 July 2024.
- Craig Gouws, Chief Financial Officer, resigned from the Company.
- On 21 October 2024, the Directors of True North Copper Ltd appointed Richard Tucker and Tony Miskiewicz of KordaMentha as Voluntary Administrators of the Company and its subsidiaries.
Development & Operations
TNC’s two principal assets located in northwest Queensland, a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:
- Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) - IOCG and ISCG copper-gold deposits proposed for open pit mining operations, with extensive surrounding exploration tenure.
- Mt Oxide Project (Mt Oxide) – IOCG high-grade, globally significant, copper-cobalt-silver deposit subject to optimisation studies, and exploration in surrounding tenure.
The Cloncurry Operations Hub (COH) is strategically located to the CCP’s four open pit deposits including: Great Australia, Orphan Shear, Taipan and Wallace North. Exploration and resource definition across the surrounding CCP will also deliver growth to the CCP’s Life of Mine.
The COH is located 2km from the township of Cloncurry and provides essential infrastructure, technical systems and support to all of TNC’s project operations. An active oxide heap leach and Solvent Extraction (SX) processing plant, mine buildings, site administration facilities, workshops, open pit mine facilities, onsite explosive magazines, site storage, water management systems and existing site power supply are located at the COH.
Mining preparations continued at Wallace North during the period after commencing during the previous quarter. Wallace North is part of True North Copper’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) and one of four open-pit deposits making up CCP. Wallace North has an Ore Reserve totalling 0.7Mt (Probable) grading 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au for 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au2.
Click here for the Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Termination of Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (Rimfire or the Company) (ASX: RIM) provides the following updates in respect of the Avondale Project.
As previously disclosed to ASX, Rimfire terminated the Fifield Earn-in Agreement and stated it was considering its rights in relation to the Avondale Earn-in Agreement in light of the judgement of the of the Victorian Supreme Court in: Resource Capital Ltd v Giovinazzo [2024] VSC 548 (Judgment) (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 3 October 2024).
The Avondale Project has been funded by Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd (GPR) under the earn-in agreement, which has the potential to see GPR earn a joint venture interest of up to 70%.
Despite requests, GPR has failed to provide any information in relation to whether there has been a change of control as to GPR since the Avondale Earn-in Agreement was executed.
Having considered the matter further, Rimfire has now issued a notice of termination to GPR in respect of the Avondale Earn-in Agreement, with the termination stated to take immediate effect.
Given the Avondale Earn-in Agreement was terminated prior to GPR satisfying the earn-in requirements, GPR will have no interest in the Avondale Project going forward. The express terms of the Avondale Earn-in Agreement do not require the Company to repay to GPR any funding provided by it prior to termination in these circumstances.
The Avondale Project contains the Melrose Scandium Prospect where Rimfire has recently reported an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 9 September 2024)*.
Rimfire expects that GPR will dispute the termination and seek to resolve the dispute through arbitration. Similar to the Fifield Project (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 17 October 2024), Rimfire has offered to provide to GPR a revocable undertaking that it will not dispose of, create any encumbrance over or dissipate the Avondale Project or any mined product. The undertaking is an interim measure until it is revoked by Rimfire.
Rimfire has also offered to have the disputes in relation to the termination of the Fifield Earn-in Agreement and the Avondale Earn-in Agreement resolved in the same arbitration.
The undertaking does not preclude Rimfire from carrying on exploration activities to advance the Avondale Project.
The Rimfire Board recognises the risks associated with its decision to terminate the Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement (including the prospect of Mr Giovinazzo successfully appealing the Judgement, the prospect of a dispute with GPR and the costs and distraction associated with that, and the requirement for funding to advance the Avondale Project) but believes the decision is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.
The Company will continue to update the market in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations in the event of material developments in relation to this matter.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Anglo American Releases Q3 Results, Reporting Lower Copper and Diamond Output
Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) shared its third quarter results on Thursday (October 24), reporting declines for copper and diamond output, as well as for other commodities in its portfolio.
The multinational mining corporation’s copper output decreased 13 percent year-on-year due to lower recoveries and necessary maintenance at major sites, while diamond production, which is managed by the firm's De Beers subsidiary, saw a 25 percent drop year-on-year on the back of weak demand, particularly from the Chinese market.
In total, Anglo produced 181,000 metric tons of copper in Q3, with diamond output of 5.6 million carats.
Despite the decrease, Anglo is upholding its annual copper guidance of 730,000 to 790,000 metric tons.
The company said its third quarter diamond production was lower in response to a slowdown in global demand, with reduced consumer spending in luxury sectors worldwide affecting buying.
De Beers is now considering further output adjustments to address overstocking issues affecting the midstream diamond market, which is the section of the supply chain responsible for processing and distribution.
In May, Anglo announced its intention to offload De Beers as part of restructuring efforts. No update was shared in its Q3 results, but Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad said in September that the plan was still in place.
The firm is looking to shift its focus to metals integral to renewable energy technologies, including copper.
The restructuring comes after Anglo fended off a takeover bid from BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) earlier this year. It defended its position with plans to prioritize copper and iron ore, while looking to exit several other business areas, including its steelmaking coal assets in Australia and its platinum-group metals operations in South Africa.
Anglo's platinum-group metals output declined in Q3 as well, sinking 10 percent year-on-year to come in at 922,000 ounces. The miner said the decrease is in line with its 2024 guidance and reflects expected production levels.
The company’s steelmaking coal segment faced setbacks following a fire at the Grosvenor mine in Queensland, Australia. The incident led to a 6 percent decrease in production year-on-year, with output expectations for 2024 adjusted to 14 million to 15.5 million metric tons, down from an initial 15 million 17 million metric tons.
Anglo is in the midst of reviewing final bids for the sale of its steelmaking coal unit, with an agreement expected to be executed in the coming months. The demerger of its platinum-group metals division is anticipated in mid-2025.
Iron ore production increased 2 percent year-on-year to reach 15.7 million metric tons, driven by stable operations in South Africa and Brazil. Anglo's nickel output rose 6 percent from the year-ago period.
It also produced 406,000 metric tons of manganese ore, a fall of 60 percent-year-on-year.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Dore Copper Mining: Copper-Gold Exploration in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada
Doré Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC,OTCQB:DRCMF,FRA:DCM) is positioning itself as a near-term producer in the prolific Chibougamau region of Québec, Canada. The company is actively advancing its assets toward production, taking advantage of its brownfields high-grade copper and gold projects, existing infrastructure, and supportive jurisdiction. The company aims to establish itself as Quebec’s next copper producer, with a hub-and-spoke mining strategy centered around its Copper Rand mill.
Doré Copper Mining operates in the Chibougamau mining camp, an area known for its historical copper and gold production, within the world-renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company’s flagship asset, Corner Bay, is complemented by several other projects, including Devlin, Joe Mann, Cedar Bay, and Copper Rand. These properties form the foundation of Doré Copper Mining’s near-term and future production plans.
Doré Copper Mining’s assets are located within a well-known copper and gold mining region, with a long history of production. The company’s current strategy revolves around a hub-and-spoke model, with the Copper Rand mill serving as the processing hub, fed by multiple satellite deposits. The key projects in the PEA include Corner Bay, Devlin, and Joe Mann. Other past producing mines, like Cedar Bay and Copper Rand, have further exploration potential.
Company Highlights
- Doré Copper Mining’s hub-and-spoke mining model—using the Copper Rand mill as the central processing facility for its satellite deposits—would support an initial production target of more than 50 million pounds of copper equivalent annually, with a mine life exceeding 10 years.
- A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was released in 2022 outlining a relatively modest initial capital expenditure of C$180.6 million, highlighting the economic potential of the project with an after-tax net present value (NPV) of C$193 million and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 22.1 percent.
- A feasibility study is underway, which is expected to provide more detailed engineering data and further de-risk the operations
- Corner Bay, the flagship asset, is among the highest-grade copper deposits in North America, with an indicated resource of 2.6 million tonnes at a grade of 2.66 percent copper and an inferred resource of 5.8 million tonnes at a grade of 3.44 percent copper.
- The 100 percent owned Copper Rand mill will be refurbished for future production and will be the only operating mill in the Chibougamau region. The mill will have extra capacity and provides the ability to process its own ore while potentially offering toll milling services to other nearby mining projects.
- Doré Copper Mining is led by an experienced and highly skilled management team.
This Doré Copper Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC) to receive an Investor Presentation
Completion of Transformational Mt Isa Copper and Uranium Acquisition
- Completed the acquisition of all the issued capital in Capella Metals Limited (Capella) (Capella Acquisition). Capella holds a 100% legal and beneficial interest in one granted exploration permit, EPM 28620, and three exploration permit applications, being EPM 28791, EPM 28792 and EPM 28793 (together, the Capella Tenements); and
- Exercised the option (Bacchus Option) with Bacchus Resources Pty Ltd (Bacchus) and subsequently completed the acquisition of a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the five granted exploration permits, being EPM 26987, EPM 27570, EPM 27947, EPM 27439 and EPM 28297 (together, the Bacchus Tenements) (Bacchus Acquisition).
Key Highlights:
- NIS has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Mt Isa North Copper and Uranium Project comprising highly prospective exploration permits covering 2,003km2 in the Mt Isa region in Northwest Ǫueensland, Australia.
- The fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceable entitlements offer to raise $2.1 million has completed.
- In accordance with the Capella Acquisition Agreement, NIS has appointed Bruno Seneque and Richard Maddocks to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors with effect from today.
- NIS is now well funded to commence undertaking exploration activities at Mt Isa North Project with 1,500m reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the high-grade Surprise Cu-Au-Ag prospect, planned for Ǫ4-CY24, subject to all approvals being received.
The Capella Tenements and the Bacchus Tenements (collectively, the Mt Isa North Project) are a portfolio of granted exploration permits and exploration permit applications covering 2,003km2 in the Mt Isa region, Northwest Ǫueensland, Australia. The Mt Isa North Project is considered prospective for copper , uranium, and zinc-lead-silver deposits.
The Mount Isa region is one of the world’s premier exploration and mining locations and hosts extensive mining-oriented infrastructure, numerous mines and processing facilities, water and power utilities, rail and national highway transport connections, frequent commercial air services, and a skilled labour force.
Capella’s exploration model at Mount Isa recognises that world-class discoveries may be made in structurally favourable sites in parts of the stratigraphy largely overlooked by previous explorers, as well as in various units of known prospectivity that have only been superficially explored within the Mt Isa North Project.
Further details about the Mt Isa North Project are set out in the Company's ASX announcement dated 28 August 2024.
Entitlement Offer
In addition, as announced on 11 September 2024, the Company has successfully raised $2,135,424 (before costs) under its Entitlement Offer, which was on the basis of 2 New Shares for every three 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders with 1 free-attaching unquoted option (exercisable at $0.03 and expiring on 30 June 2027) (New Option) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued.
Capella Acquisition
The Company, Capella and the key shareholders of Capella (Major Capella Shareholders) entered into a share purchase agreement (Capella Acquisition Agreement) pursuant to which the Company agreed to acquire 100% of the issued capital in Capella from the Major Capella Shareholders. Subsequently, the Company entered into separate share purchase agreements with each minority shareholder of Capella (Minor Capella Shareholders). The Major Capella Shareholders and Minor Capella Shareholder (together, the Capella Vendors) are unrelated third parties of the Company.
In connection with the Capella Acquisition, the Company agreed to issue 88,419,220 Shares (Capella Consideration Shares) to the Capella Vendors (or their nominees) on a pro-rata basis and 15,829,526 unquoted options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 30 June 2027 (New Options) (Capella Consideration Options) to certain Capella Vendors (or their nominees). The Company has since issued the Capella Consideration Shares and Capella Consideration Options to the Capella Vendors in their respective proportions.
In addition, the Company agreed to appoint Mr Bruno Seneque and Mr Richard Maddocks, who were existing directors of Capella, to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors. The Company has now appointed Mr Bruno Seneque and Mr Richard Maddocks to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors with effect from today.
Appendix 3X’s for Messrs Seneque and Maddocks are to be released subsequently.
Further details summarising the material terms of the Capella Acquisition Agreement are set out in the Company's ASX Announcement dated 28 August 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from NickelSearch Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Qtr. Activities Report
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is an ASX-listed Critical Minerals exploration company which is advancing projects within the Fifield (“FI”) and Broken Hill (“BH”) districts of New South Wales (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Maiden Scandium (Sc) Mineral Resources estimated for the Melrose and the northern portion of the Murga area (“Murga North”) comprising;
- 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource at Melrose
- 21Mt @ 125 ppm Sc (4,050t Sc Oxide) Inferred Mineral Resource at Murga North which is open to the south and west
- Significant upside demonstrated by an Exploration Target for the broader Murga area and pipeline of satellite Scandium prospects
- Rimfire funded infill aircore drilling at the Murga Exploration Target has commenced
- Initial assay results for Bald Hill step out diamond drilling confirms high-grade cobalt mineralisation (with associated copper);
- 18m @ 0.16% Co, 0.16% Cu from 110 metres including 5m @ 0.21% Co, 0.23% Cu
- South 32 (S32.ASX) and Red Hill Minerals (RHI.ASX) have recently farmed into leases immediately adjoining Rimfire’s Broken Hill Project
- Rimfire raised $1.15M during the quarter with a placement and an additional $1.2M post end of Quarter following exercise of Options
Commenting on the Quarterly Activities report, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Rimfire continues to explore for and discover the critical minerals that are associated with global decarbonisation strategies. We are leveraged to and provide unique ASX investment exposure to scandium – an extremely valuable metal.
Announcing maiden Mineral Resource estimates for both Melrose and Murga North as well as the significant upside demonstrated by the Murga Exploration Target is a hugely pivotal moment for the company and its shareholders as we work towards building a globally significant scandium resource inventory across our projects in the Fifield district of NSW.
We have also commenced infill drilling to potentially convert the Murga Exploration Target into our third Scandium Mineral Resource estimate
Along with our Broken Hill Project cobalt and copper exploration success, Rimfire now has several emerging critical mineral opportunities to drive enduring shareholder value”.
Introduction & Operational Summary
During the September 2024 Quarter (the “Quarter”), Rimfire announced a 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate at Melrose and a 21Mt @ 125 ppm Sc (4,050t Sc Oxide) Inferred Mineral Resource at Murga North, together with an Exploration Target for the surrounding Murga area (excluding Murga North) of 100 to 200Mt at 100 to 200ppm Sc (15Kt – 46Kt Scandium Oxide)*.
Declaring maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North and an accompanying Exploration Target for the broader Murga area is an important first step in achieving Rimfire’s objective of building a globally significant scandium resource inventory at Fifield.
Murga North and Murga lie on the Fifield Project and Melrose lies on the Avondale Project. At the end of the Quarter, Rimfire issued a notice of termination to Rimfire’s exploration partner Golden Plains Resources (GPR) in respect of the Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement, with the termination stated to take immediate effect.
The Company exercised a termination right which has arisen as a result of a change of control of GPR following the judgement of the Victorian Supreme Court in: Resource Capital Ltd v Giovinazzo [2024] VSC 548 (Judgement), delivered 6 September 2024.
Separately on its 100% - owned projects, Rimfire drilled 5 diamond holes (974 metres) to test for extensions to previously drilled high-grade cobalt mineralisation at the Bald Hill Cobalt Copper prospect at Broken Hill. Assays received for the first drill hole confirmed further high-grade cobalt mineralisation and associated copper, i.e.; 18m @ 0.16% cobalt, 0.16% copper from 110 metres including 5m @ 0.21% cobalt, 0.23% copper.
Looking ahead to the December 2024 Quarter, our primary focus will be aircore drilling at the Murga Exploration Target to infill existing 400m x 400m spaced drill holes. Rimfire will also receive the remaining assay results from the Bald Hill drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
