September 2024 Quarterly Report

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Impact Minerals

September 2024 Quarterly Report

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

1. Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA (IPT earning 80%)

  • The Mine at Lake Hope:
    • A negotiation protocol for Land Access and Cultural Heritage agreements with the Ngadju peoples reviewed and signed.
    • Applications for a Mining Lease and associated Miscellaneous licence lodged.
    • Infill drilling to define a maiden Measured Resource and Proven Reserve completed with resource calculations and economic studies in progress.
    • Mining studies underway to provide mining schedules, proposed equipment, site logistics and costs of mining and transport of ore to Kwinana.
    • Further flora fauna and heritage surveys are being planned for the mine haul road.
  • The Process Plant:
    • Kwinana selected as the location for process plant to produce a benchmark 10,000 tonnes per annum of HPA due to access to providers of the required input chemical reagents, buyers of the fertiliser and acid by-products and access to suitable land. Combined, these provide substantial strategic advantages for the project with savings on capex and opex.
    • The Low-Temperature Leach process selected as the most straightforward processing method to produce HPA at scale.
    • CPC Engineering selected to provide a design and engineering study for the full-scale plant that is underway.
  • Product development, offtake and marketing
    • Further test work on HPA and fertiliser by-products continues.
    • Experimental work has produced a hydrated alumina product that may have major applications in the catalyst and flame retardant industries.
    • Early-stage discussions are underway for potential synergies with existing alumina businesses in Europe and the USA.
    • A marketing and product development team is being assembled.

2. Arkun-Beau, WA (IPT 100%)

  • No major no activity occurred this quarter, though efforts remain on track to resume exploration after the cropping season ends in the wheatbelt in December.
  • 413 soil samples were re-assayed to refine drill targets at Beau and Caligula prospects
  • Land access agreements and statutory approvals are being finalised ahead of planned drill programme in Q1 2025
  • Previous geochemical and MME survey data at Caligula support the project potential, with $180,000
  • co funding awarded under the WA Government’ EIS scheme for drilling.

3. Corporate/Finance

  • A FY23 Research and Development Rebate of $395,000 was received during the Quarter.

PROJECT REPORTS

1. LAKE HOPE HIGH PURITY ALUMINA PROJECT, WA (IPT earning 80%)

Figure 1. Location of the Lake Hope Project and proposed haul route to Kwinana.

During the Quarter Impact Minerals announced that it had lodged a Mining Lease Application (MLA63/684) and associated Miscellaneous Licence (L63/99) for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia, (Figures 1 and 2). This is a crucial step in advancing the project towards production as it defines the work required to obtain the statutory approvals needed for the grant of the Mining Lease.

The approvals process, together with the logistics and estimated costs of mining and transporting the Lake Hope mud to the process plant, form one of the four key parts of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on Lake Hope, which is in progress (Figure 3 and ASX Release July 10th, 2024). Impact can take an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope Project and associated intellectual property, by completing the PFS (ASX Releases March 21st 2023 and July 10th 2024).

The PFS followed on from a positive Scoping Study, which showed that for a benchmark production of 10,000 tonnes per annum of HPA, the Project has an estimated post-tax Net Present Value (NPV8) of about A$1.3 billion and would potentially be one of the lowest-cost producers of HPA globally (ASX Release November 9th 2023).


Click here for the Quarterly Cashflow Report

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:iptcopper explorationcopper investingcopper stocksnickel investingtsxv stocks
IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

True North Copper September 2024 Quarterly Report

True North Copper Limited (Administrators Appointed) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) provides the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q1 FY25.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Termination of Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (Rimfire or the Company) (ASX: RIM) provides the following updates in respect of the Avondale Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Declining bar graph with pen.

Anglo American Releases Q3 Results, Reporting Lower Copper and Diamond Output

Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) shared its third quarter results on Thursday (October 24), reporting declines for copper and diamond output, as well as for other commodities in its portfolio.

The multinational mining corporation’s copper output decreased 13 percent year-on-year due to lower recoveries and necessary maintenance at major sites, while diamond production, which is managed by the firm's De Beers subsidiary, saw a 25 percent drop year-on-year on the back of weak demand, particularly from the Chinese market.

In total, Anglo produced 181,000 metric tons of copper in Q3, with diamond output of 5.6 million carats.

Keep reading...Show less
Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC)

Dore Copper Mining: Copper-Gold Exploration in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada


Keep reading...Show less
NickelSearch Limited

Completion of Transformational Mt Isa Copper and Uranium Acquisition

NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NiS or Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully:
Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

September 2024 Qtr. Activities Report

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is an ASX-listed Critical Minerals exploration company which is advancing projects within the Fifield (“FI”) and Broken Hill (“BH”) districts of New South Wales (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

LU7 to Raise $2.14M in Placement and Launch of Entitlement Offer of $1.02M for Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS

Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 September 2024

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-Grade Uranium Drill Results

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Lithium Investing

LU7 to Raise $2.14M in Placement and Launch of Entitlement Offer of $1.02M for Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 September 2024

Gold Investing

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-Grade Uranium Drill Results

Lithium Investing

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved Following Completion of Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

resource investing

US-Australia a Critical Alliance for the World, says DOS Energy Head

×