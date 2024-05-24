Hudbay Completes Upsized Bought Deal Equity Offering

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

International Lithium

ILC:CA

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

Hudbay Completes Upsized Bought Deal Equity Offering

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced public offering of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"). The underwriters exercised the full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 15% of the Common Shares in connection with the Offering. The Company issued, on a bought deal basis, 42,366,000 Common Shares, including 5,526,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of US$9.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$402,477,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 22, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, as Joint Bookrunners, and CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Scotiabank and TD Securities as co-lead managers, and including Barclays Capital, Canaccord Genuity, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cormark Securities, ING Bank, Haywood Securities, Raymond James, Stifel Nicolaus, Eight Capital, and Paradigm Capital as co-managers.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund near-term growth initiatives, including acceleration of mine pre-stripping activities and mill optimization initiatives at Copper Mountain, to enhance balance sheet flexibility through debt repayments as part of its "3P" plan for a sanctioning decision on Copper World, to evaluate mill throughput enhancement opportunities at Constancia and New Britannia, and for general corporate purposes, as further described in the Prospectus Supplement (as defined below).

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release and the previously announced press releases relating to the Offering contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively herein referred to as "forward-looking information"). All forward-looking information in news release is qualified by this cautionary note. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "guidance", "scheduled" "estimates", "forecasts", "strategy", "target", "intends", "objective", "goal", "understands", "anticipates" and "believes" (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" "occur" or "be achieved" or "will be taken" (and variations of these or similar expressions).

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the use of proceeds of the Offering and Hudbay's business, objectives, strategies, and intentions. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events.

Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers should refer to the prospectus supplement dated May 22, 2024 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to Hudbay's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 28, 2024 (the "Prospectus") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and included in its registration statement on Form F-10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, for further disclosures in respect of the risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information herein. Subject to applicable securities law requirements, Hudbay undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
investor.relations@hudbay.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay MineralsHBM:CAHBMCopper Investing
HBM:CA,HBM
The Conversation (0)
NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Manitoba Mining Sector to See Boost from Global Lithium Demand

While other materials have seen unstable markets in the last year, demand for lithium has continued to rise in order to meet the demands of the lithium-ion battery market.

According to a recent CBC article, one of the jurisdictions that is seeing an uptick in lithium exploration activity is Manitoba’s Snow Lake region. Snow Lake sits 200 kilometers east of Flin Flon, another area in the province that is well known for lithium production. Companies like Snow Lake Resources and Far Resources (CSE:FAT) are leading the charge in exploring the Snow Lake region, showing a glimmer of hope and promise as the province faces ongoing employment challenges in its mining sector. This follows decisions from both Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) to reduce their activities in Manitoba.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Replacement Entitlement Offer Prospectus

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) has released its Prospectus announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper nuggets.

IEF: World Needs 35 to 194 New Copper Mines by 2050 to Support Massive Demand

A new report from the International Energy Forum (IEF) outlines a key challenge for the global energy transition.

To meet business-as-usual requirements, the world will have to mine 115 percent more copper in the next 30 years than was historically mined up until 2018. And in order to electrify the world's fleet of vehicles, the organization states that 55 percent more new mines will need to come into production than would otherwise be needed.

Illustrating that point, the IEF explains that electric vehicles (EVs) currently need about 60 kilograms of copper, over twice as much as the 24 kilograms required for traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) has released its Prospectus announcement.
Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Investor Presentation

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Launch of Underwritten $24.3M Equity Raising

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) is pleased to announce a fully underwritten $24.3 million equity raising (Equity Raising) to fund TNC through to steady state production at the Cloncurry Copper Project (including contingency, working capital, and other corporate expenses), strengthen its financial position and fund exploration to grow resources and reserves at Cloncurry and target new discoveries at its Mt Oxide Project in 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of True North Copper Limited (‘TNC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TNC, pending it releasing an announcement regarding the outcome of the institutional component of the accelerated entitlement offer. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 27 May 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Related News

Gold Investing

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Battery Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Base Metals Investing

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference

Silver Investing

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: First Gold Pour at Greenstone

Gold Investing

Aurum Hits 74m @ 1.0 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 2

Gold Investing

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

×