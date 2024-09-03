Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Golden Deeps

Golden Deeps Intersects 80m Mineralised Zone with Semi-Massive Copper and Zinc Sulphides at Havilah Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW

Up to 18.5% Copper & 34.8% Zinc in initial pXRF readings* on drillcore

Golden Deeps Ltd (ASX: GED) is pleased to announce the intersection of significant sulphide mineralisation in all three completed diamond drillholes at its 100% owned Havilah Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province of central NSW (see Figure 1, below, and regional location, Figures 3 and 4).

  • Thick copper and zinc sulphide mineralisation has been intersected in diamond drilling of key targets at the Company’s Havilah Project in the world-class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province of NSW1,2 (see Hazelbrook Prospect plan - Figure 1, cross section - Figure 2 and location plans - Figures 3 and 4).
  • Diamond drillhole HVD003, which tested the extensive Hazelbrook copper soil and rockchip (>1% Cu) anomaly3, intersected patches of semi-massive copper (chalcopyrite) and zinc (sphalerite) sulphides as well as vein and disseminated sulphides across an 80m zone in the targeted Sofala Volcanics (see Image 1 showing the sulphide mineralisation; Appendix 1 for drillhole details & Appendix 2 for descriptions of mineralisation).

    • Image 1: HVD003, 85.8m to 86m: semi-massive sulphide patches of copper sulphide - chalcopyrite (cpy) and zinc sulphide - sphalerite (sph) in Ordovician mafic volcanics (pXRF readings up to 18.5% Cu, 34.8% Zn* – see Appendix 3)

  • The mineralised intersection in HVD003 included a 28m zone (from 85.8m) of more intense sulphide mineralisation which produced high-grade portable XRF (pXRF) readings of up to 18.5% Cu and 34.8% Zn, averaging 0.5% Cu and 0.7% Zn* (see Appendix 3 for full tables of pXRF readings and Cautionary Note below).
  • Diamond hole HVD001, which tested the Hazelbrook North Cu-Zn-Au anomaly3, intersected 40m of silicified breccia/veining and disseminated sulphides (py +/-cpy, sph) from surface, and HVD002, which tested a strong Induced Polarisation (IP) anomaly1, intersected a 130m zone of altered mafic volcanics with scattered veinlets and disseminations of pyrite and rare chalcopyrite (see Figure 1, location, and Appendix 2, descriptions).
  • The diamond drilling program continues with HVD004 testing the Hazelbrook anomaly 200m along strike to the northeast of HVD003, again under rockchip sample values of >1% Cu3 (see Figure 1).

*Cautionary Note in relation to disclosure of visual estimates and pXRF readings described in this release and detailed in Appendix 2 and 3 respectively: The Company cautions that visual estimates of sulphide mineralisation abundance and pXRF readings should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses. Laboratory assays (ICP MS/OES and Fire Assay for gold) are required to determine representative grades and intervals of the elements associated with the visible mineralisation reported from geological logging and pXRF readings. Core is being sampled for submission to ALS laboratories in Orange, NSW. Laboratory analytical results are expected within 3 to 6 weeks.

Golden Deeps CEO Jon Dugdale commented: “The intersection of sulphide mineralisation in all three initial holes at Havilah, including thick zones of copper and zinc sulphide mineralisation in HVD003, indicates we’re on top of a large porphyry-sulphide system with similar characteristics to other major copper-gold discoveries in the Lachlan Fold Belt such as Cadia-Ridgeway and the recent Boda-Kaiser discovery.

“We look forward to completing the remainder of our diamond drilling program and receiving the laboratory results from the holes completed, which will be released as soon as they come to hand and are compiled.”

Figure 1: Havilah Project, soil and rockchip copper anomalies on magnetics image with current drilling

The third hole of the program, HVD003, tested the Hazelbrook target where an extensive northeast-southwest trending copper-zinc soil anomaly has been defined with rockchip values of over 1% Cu3 (Figure 1).

HVD003 intersected a sulphide mineralised zone from 85m to 119m which included patches and stringers (averaging 1-2%) of the copper-sulphide - chalcopyrite and the zinc-sulphide - sphalerite. These patches occur within extensively altered (Ordovician) mafic volcanic/volcanoclastic rocks with disseminated chalcopyrite-sphalerite-pyrite mineralisation which occurs from 85m to 166m (over 80m) (see Appendix 2).

The mineralisation aligns with the surface soil and rockchip copper-zinc anomaly, striking northeast, dipping to the northwest, and the drilling intersection approximating true width (see cross section, Figure 2, below).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Golden Deeps, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

The Conversation (0)
Hand holding piece of copper.

Looming Copper Supply Crunch Highlights Need for New Discoveries

Governments attempting to move toward electrification are learning that copper is a major component of that effort.

Countries seeking the security of their vital materials through protectionism is one of the factors throttling copper demand.

There have been no large copper discoveries since 1990. Currently, most copper production comes from expanding previous deposits. Yet the demand for copper until 2050 is greater than the total copper produced throughout human history.

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

Pursuing Near Term Revenue Opportunity Producing Construction Materials from Whim Creek Waste Rock

Anax Metals Limited(ASX: ANX) (Anax or the Company) is pleased to advise on the waste rock repurposing initiative. The Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project, located 100 km southwest of Port Hedland, is jointly held by ANX (80%) and DVP (20%). Anax is focussed on developing a copper mine and processing hub to produce copper concentrates and cathode along with valuable by-products. A definitive feasibility study1 and subsequent leaching study2 detailed an initial 8-year mining project that will deliver in excess of $400M in free cashflows.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

High-Grade Copper-Zinc Confirmed at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Filo Obtains Interim Order

Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) (" Filo " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the " Court ") has issued an interim order (the " Interim Order ") regarding the Arrangement (as defined below) and authorizing Filo to proceed with various matters relating thereto, including among other things, the calling and holding of a special meeting of the Shareholders (as defined below) of Filo (the " Meeting ") to consider and vote on the proposed Arrangement. View PDF

At the Meeting, holders of the common shares (" Filo Shares ") of the Company (the " Shareholders "), and their duly appointed proxyholders will be asked to consider, and if thought fit, to pass, a special resolution relating to a proposed plan of arrangement whereby BHP Investments Canada Inc. (" BHP "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited and Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX:LUN) (OMX:LUMI) (together with BHP, the " Purchaser Parties ") will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company not already owned by the Purchaser Parties and their respective affiliates by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement among Filo and the Purchaser Parties (the " Arrangement Agreement ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Labour Agreement at Caserones Mine

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that an agreement has been reached with the union at Caserones and accepted by the majority of the union members through a vote. Further to the press release dated August 12, 2024 entitled "Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Negotiations at its Caserones Mine" a new collective bargaining agreement will be signed imminently. The Company will now focus on a safe back-to-work plan and an efficient ramp-up of operations which has been running at approximately 50% capacity during the labour action. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurum Secures Licence Renewal for Advanced High-Grade Nyangboue Gold Deposit

TruScreen Cervical Cancer Screening Test Outperforms Traditional Pap Smear in Saudi Arabia Study

Prime Minister Leads Joint Government Tour of Collie Graphite Facility

Drilling Underway at the Manyoni Uranium Project in Tanzania, Africa

