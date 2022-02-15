Getchell Gold Corp. is pleased to provide the results for drill hole FCG21-16 that targeted the North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.Key Highlights - Hole FCG21-16The highest 'grade x thickness' concentration of gold in the 40+ year history of the Fondaway Canyon gold project was encountered;High-grade gold mineralization of 10.4 gt Au over 25.0m within a broader zone grading 6.3 gt Au over ...

GTCH:CNX