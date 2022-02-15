Base MetalsInvesting News

Getchell Gold Corp. is pleased to provide the results for drill hole FCG21-16 that targeted the North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.Key Highlights - Hole FCG21-16The highest 'grade x thickness' concentration of gold in the 40+ year history of the Fondaway Canyon gold project was encountered;High-grade gold mineralization of 10.4 gt Au over 25.0m within a broader zone grading 6.3 gt Au over ...

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for drill hole FCG21-16 that targeted the North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights - Hole FCG21-16

  • The highest 'grade x thickness' concentration of gold in the 40+ year history of the Fondaway Canyon gold project was encountered;
  • High-grade gold mineralization of 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0m within a broader zone grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7m was intersected;
  • Additional significant gold intervals were intersected including 3.1 g/t Au over 33.4m, a previously unknown lower zone of gold, and 2.1 g/t Au over 14.1m,a newly modelled near surface lens.

"Drill hole FGC21-16, the last hole of the 2021 drill program, exceeded the results of any hole drilled in the greater than forty-year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project. The high concentration of gold is a clear testament to the intensity of the gold mineralizing system and raises the upside potential at Fondaway Canyon." states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "Obviously, further delineation of this high-grade gold zone at North Fork has been added to our priorities for the upcoming 2022 drill program."

Drill Hole FCG21-16

FCG21-16, stationed on the canyon floor at the junction of Fondaway Canyon and the North Fork branch, and drilling steeply to the northeast, was designed to further delineate the North Fork mineralized zone as a 30m step out to the northwest from holes FCG20-04, FCG21-09, and FCG21-10 (Figure 1).

FCG21-16 intersected a shallow lens grading 2.1 g/t Au over 14.1m, from 75.6 to 89.7 m down-hole depth, before encountering a high-grade gold interval grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7m (117.5-168.2m) that includes 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0m (139.9-164.9m). This latter interval contained 12 samples reporting >10 g/t Au revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency (Figure 2). Marking how truly exceptional this is, the FCG21-16 interval returned the greatest 'gold grade x thickness' value in the 40+ year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project and likely represents a major conduit for the gold mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon.

The high-grade FCG21-16 interval was intersected shallower than the North Fork zone's targeted depth and appears to correspond to an upper lens recently indicated by hole FCG21-09 (see news release dated Oct. 20, 2021). Additional drilling will be required to delineate this newly discovered zone of high-grade mineralization and will be a priority in the forthcoming 2022 drill program.

FCG21-16 intersected multiple notable gold intercepts further down hole (Table 1) highlighted by one interval grading 3.1 g/t Au over 33.4m from 265.0 to 298.4 m that included two internal zones grading 9.6 g/t Au over 3.0m and 6.1 g/t Au over 6.1m. This interval is situated below the previously modelled lower extent of the North Fork Zone and may represent a newly discovered zone. Additional drilling will be required to determine the extent and orientation of this mineralization.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/113834_9eea039ec46edb25_001.jpg

Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon North Fork 3D section, 150m wide, looking northwest with an artificial -15 plunge applied, highlighting the 2020 and 2021 drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/113834_9eea039ec46edb25_001full.jpg

Drill hole FCG21-16 is another prime example that an extensive mineralizing system is present at Fondaway Canyon. The mineralization delineated to date has been traced for 800 metres down dip from surface and remains open on strike and at depth.

"We are thrilled that Getchell's outstanding success in 2020, with the discovery of the Colorado SW, Juniper and North Fork gold zones, continued into our 2021 drill program. The 10 drill holes we completed in 2021, not only extended our discovery zones but also returned exceptional gold intercepts, notably FCG21-08 at Colorado SW and the stunning results of FCG21-16 at North Fork" added Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "We are looking forward to 2022 to continue our track record of success and, with two drill rigs secured, an accelerated advancement of the Fondaway Canyon gold project".

To watch a new 3D video that provides a detailed look at these results, plus an overall summary of the recent exploration highlights at Fondaway Canyon, click here: https://youtu.be/q6Nebxwf1q0

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/113834_9eea039ec46edb25_002.jpg

Figure 2: FCG21-16 drill hole trace on section showing gold samples and significant intervals.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/113834_9eea039ec46edb25_002full.jpg

Table 1: Fondaway Canyon Central Area - Drill Hole FCG21-16 Notable Gold Intervals

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/113834_9eea039ec46edb25_003.jpg

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/113834_9eea039ec46edb25_003full.jpg

Ten drill holes, FCG21-07 through FCG21-16, totalling 3,874 metres were drilled last year at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project. All ten holes are located in the Central Area and followed up on the 2020 discovery of the Colorado SW, the Juniper, and the North Fork gold zones.

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

The 2021 drill core is being processed using the same methods as the 2020 drill program. The core is cut at Bureau Veritas Laboratories' ("BVL") facilities in Sparks, Nevada, with the samples analyzed for gold and multi-element analysis in BVL's Sparks, Nevada and Vancouver, BC laboratories respectively. Gold values are produced by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish on a 30-gram sample (BV code FA430) with over limits re-analyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). The multi-element analyses are performed by ICP-MS following aqua regia digestion on a 30g sample (BV code AQ250). Quality control measures in the field include the systematic insertion of standards and blanks.

Highlighted drill intervals are based on a 0.25 g/t Au cut-off, minimum interval lengths of 3.3 metres (10 feet), and a maximum of 3.3 metres of internal dilution, with no top cut applied. All intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths and additional work is required to determine the true width.

Upcoming Webinar

Getchell Gold Corp. welcomes all interested media and investors to register for our next online webinar to discuss these 2021 exploration results, and the 2022 Nevada exploration plan, which will feature drill programs at both Fondaway Canyon and at the Copper-Gold-Silver Star project. The webinar will be hosted at 1pm PST Tuesday, March 8, 2021, and will feature a live Q+A session. Please register here:

https://app.livestorm.co/getchell-gold/getchell-gold-nevada-exploration-highlights?type=detailed

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com or at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the private placement and the completion thereof and the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, use of proceeds from the financing, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113834

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Getchell GoldCSE:GTCHCopper Investing
GTCH:CNX
Getchell Gold

Getchell Gold

Developing gold and copper projects in the top mining jurisdiction of Nevada.

Overview

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE:GTCH,OTCQB:GGLDF) is a mineral exploration company advancing its growing portfolio of gold and copper projects in the premier mining jurisdiction of Nevada.

Getchell Gold’s flagship Fondaway Canyon features a significant historical gold resource, and the 2020 and 2021 drill programs both extended broad zones of mineralization and discovered new high grade zones. The company is also actively exploring the Copper-gold-silver Star Project, and owns the Dixie Comstock gold and Hot Springs Peak gold projects.

Getchell Gold has stated that it will be one of the more active explorers in the region in 2022. The company has secured two drill rigs, which will allow the maiden drilling program at the Copper-Gold-Silver Star Project to commence in early 2022, and for the Fondaway Canyon drill program to proceed for the entire drilling season. Getchell Gold and its projects benefit from Nevada’s prominence as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world due to the state’s mineral-rich geology, clear and consistent permitting process, low-cost drilling, excellent access to infrastructure and well-established local labor pool. Nevada boasts 23 major gold mines and is ranked fourth in the world for gold production, producing 5.5 million ounces of gold annually.

getchell gold project location map

Getchell-Gold-Project-Location-Map

Getchell Gold is managed by a team of mining professionals and resource-based capital market specialists. Bill Wagener, CEO, is a seasoned mining executive with over 40 years of international mining and exploration experience in a variety of commodities. President Mike Sieb, a very experienced geologist and mining executive, is taking an active role in directing the Company’s exploration activities.

Getchell Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Recent, low-cost acquisition of two advanced stage gold projects with historic resource estimates and past mining operations
  • Cost-effective plan to add ounces through re-analysis of large legacy dataset amassed over multiple exploration and mining campaigns, and construct a new mineralization 3D model
  • Work towards developing an economic assessment of the Company’s flagship Nevada-based assets.

Getchell Gold’s Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

The western extent of Fondaway Canyon was the site of major activity, tungsten exploration and mining, from 1956 through to 1976 until gold was discovered farther up the canyon to the east in 1977. Since then there have been various operators conducting multiple exploration and drill campaigns (>600 drill holes), at least two periods of underground exploratory development and two periods of small-scale open-pit mining (~200,000 tons of oxide ore). The most recent exploration occurred in 2017, when Canarc Resource Corp. (“Canarc”) drilled 7 holes collared across the project area.

getchell gold site

Prior to the 2017 drill program, Canarc commissioned a Technical Report authored by Techbase International Ltd. reporting a historical Indicated resource estimate of 409,000 gold ounces contained in 2,050,000 tonnes grading 6.18 g/t and Inferred resource estimate of 660,000 gold ounces contained in 3,200,000 tonnes grading 6.4 g/t, using a 1.8 m width cut-off and a cut-off grade of 3.43 g/t gold. Of note, the historical resource estimate does not include the 7 holes Canarc drilled in 2017, which all intersected multi-gram mineralization both inside and outside of the area of the historical estimate.

Fondaway Aerial Indicated Resources Map

Re-evaluating the historic resource estimates at a variety of cutoff grades and mining widths could add ounces to Fondaway Canyon. This re-evaluation is expected to also provide direction for the development of a comprehensive exploration program.

The historical 2017 technical report also reported on significant metallurgical testing that included a sizable bulk sampling program. Using an oxidize pre-treatment followed by CIL leaching yielded gold recoveries of 86 percent to 95 percent. Using a two-product flotation circuit, producing a carbon concentrate, then a sulfide concentrate, followed by CIL leaching of the flotation tails, yielded gold recoveries from 93 percent to 95 percent.

Fondaway Aerial Mineralizing Structural Setting

Fondaway Canyon hosts multiple untested exploration targets, including near-surface oxide gold along favorable structural and host rock targets and deeper extensions of the sulfide zones. One of the most significant opportunities includes a lower grade halo around the resource shell unaccounted for in the historical resource estimate. In addition, there is significant exploration upside along trend and under-explored infill areas of the known gold occurrences, and all of the mineralized zones remain open to depth.

Fondaway Aerial Map with Exploration Targets

Getchell Gold’s Complementary Nevada Projects

Star Point Gold-Copper Project

The Star Point property is an early-stage gold-copper project covering 1,600 hectares in Pershing County, Nevada. Located on the West Central Rift of the Northern Nevada Rift which hosts the prolific Sleeper deposit, the Star Point property has large scale mineralization potential. The project contains three surface mineralized project areas named Star Point, Star South and HS Canyon.

The property has four identified mineralized targets, including known copper mineralization with possible mineralized porphyry connection to concealed intrusion, Phoenix-style intrusive copper-related and potential skarn-hosted gold, potential Carlin-style sediment-hosted gold identified by sampling and geophysics and a potential gold target under pediment identified by geophysics. Exploration of these four targets to date includes mapping, sampling and geophysics.

getchell gold bvp appendix

Star Point is the site of a historic, near-surface, mining operation underlain by a magnetically defined intrusion. The IP-Resistivity survey over the intrusion returned chargeability and resistivity highs that have been interpreted as potential copper sulfide mineralization, possibly intrusion-related. Surface sampling returned grades up to 3.23 percent copper.

The Star South is a historic artisanal shallow mining area that contains surface copper-gold oxide mineralization along northeast-trending faults and along the thrust fault boundary at the surface. An IP-Resistivity survey returned elevated chargeability and a resistivity high indicating the presence of a strong conductor. Surface sampling returned grades up to 2.65 percent copper. A target to the west of Star South in the pediment was identified by geophysics which indicated that there is a shallow strong chargeability for intrusion-related mineralization at a nearby magnetic high

The HS Canyon is a new target on the BVP property defined by the IP/Resistivity survey as a downward continuation of surface Carlin-style alteration and gold mineralization. During mapping, 0.5 g/t gold mineralization was discovered.

Dixie Comstock Gold Property

The Dixie Comstock gold project covers 26 unpatented lode claims in Churchill County, Nevada. The project hosts a low-sulfidation epithermal system localized along an east-dipping range-front normal fault (Dixie Comstock Mine Fault) on the east flank of the Stillwater Range Mineralization.

The original gold discovery occurred in April 1934. By 1940 a 200-foot decline shaft and a 100-foot vertical shaft with four levels at 38ft, 57ft, 73ft and 88ft had been developed. A 40-ton amalgamating mill with a flotation circuit was constructed to treat the ore at site.

The majority of the historic mining occurred prior to 1942 when the War Production Board issued a limitation work order under which the Dixie Comstock Mine was shut down after producing 17,880 tons of gold-silver ore. The ratio of gold:silver was reported to be 2:3, with a “gold equivalent” grade of 0.793 oz/ton. In subsequent years, sporadic small-scale mining occurred, but the majority of activities focused on further delineation of the gold mineralization with 180 holes drilled in close vicinity to the mine workings over multiple drill campaigns and operators.

getchell gold dixie comstock mine

A historical resource estimate was conducted for the project, but Getchell is not relying on this estimate and a qualified person for Getchell Gold Corp. has not done sufficient work to confirm the historic resources.

Hot Springs Peak Gold Project

The Hot Springs Peak (HSP) property is an early-stage gold exploration project in Humboldt County, Nevada. The HSP gold project has seen limited exploration, but there are indications of a Carlin-style alteration system. The property is located within the Northern Nevada Rift, which is home to numerous mines and deposits and is at a structural intersection similar to the Barrick and Newmont’s Getchell Gold Mine.

Drilling by Getchell Gold in the summer of 2019 had positive results including in hole HSP-RC5 which intersected a 26-meter gold-arsenic zone. The zone averages 0.133 g/t gold with one interval running 0.69 g/t gold.

getchell gold hsp summary

Getchell Gold’s Management Team

William Wagener — Chairman of the Board and CEO

William Wagener is an internationally experienced mining executive who has been involved in the exploration, development and operation of resource projects across the globe in a variety of commodities. He has held numerous executive positions in publicly traded resource companies. Wagener received a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the University of Missouri – Rolla.

Mike Sieb — President

Before becoming president of Getchell Gold, Mike Sieb served as a director since December, 2018. He has also been a director and officer of numerous publicly traded companies over his 30 year career with his expertise extending across multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He is currently President of Explorex Resources Inc., focused on the acquisition and development of international cobalt projects and other elements critical to the battery sector; and he is Senior Project Manager for the development stage Mariana Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Mike Sieb holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology.

Jerry BellaDirector

Jerry Bella is an independent financial consultant with over 40 years of experience assisting numerous private and publicly-traded companies including oil and gas, exploration, mineral resource exploration, manufacturing and high tech companies. Until recently, he has been providing services to a multi-billion-dollar market capitalized leading China based integrated lithium producer.

Keep reading...Show less
New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. (" New Media " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEME.P) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated January 26 th 2022 with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. (" Hypersonix "), a private company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia, to effect an arm's length transaction that will result in a reverse takeover of New Media by Hypersonix (the " Proposed Transaction "). Trading in the common shares of New Media have been halted until such time as all required documentation has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") in connection with the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurances that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms set out below or at all.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Extend the Colorado SW Gold Zone Intersecting 1.2 g/t Au over 33.6m and 1.9 g/t Au over 26.4m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Extend the Colorado SW Gold Zone Intersecting 1.2 g/t Au over 33.6m and 1.9 g/t Au over 26.4m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for hole FCG21-15 targeting the down dip extension of the Colorado SW gold zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Three Major Gold Zones Including 2.6 g/t Au over 18.5m Starting at Surface at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Three Major Gold Zones Including 2.6 g/t Au over 18.5m Starting at Surface at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for holes FCG21-13 and FCG21-14, both stationed on the same drill pad, targeting the gold mineralization below the historic Colorado Pit with FCG21-14 additionally testing the margins of a local marble block fault unit, host to the past producing Quick-Tung Tungsten mine, at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Demonstrate Continuity and Thickness of the Colorado SW Zone and Intersects 8.8 g/t Au over 8.2m at the Juniper Zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Demonstrate Continuity and Thickness of the Colorado SW Zone and Intersects 8.8 g/t Au over 8.2m at the Juniper Zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for holes FCG21-11 and FCG21-12 targeting the Colorado SW and Juniper gold zones at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. 2021 President's Message

Getchell Gold Corp. 2021 President's Message

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") wishes to convey a message from Mike Sieb, President, reflecting on the continued success and advancement of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project and a glance towards the increased activities planned for 2022.

President's Message and Letter to the Shareholders

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer and President of Compañia Minera Vizcachitas Holding

Los Andes Copper Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer and President of Compañia Minera Vizcachitas Holding

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Santiago Montt as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company and President of Compañía Minera Vizcachitas Holding ("CMVH"), the Company's operating subsidiary in Chile. Mr Montt recently spent over a decade overseeing BHP's corporate and legal affairs in the Americas, serving in different roles in Chile, Brazil, and Australia. He is a lawyer with vast experience leading teams in multinational mining companies and will be based in Chile.

The arrival of Mr. Montt strengthens the Company for the coming phases of the Vizcachitas Project leading to permitting and construction. He is passionate for the development of a successful and responsible business and will drive the Company's mission to maximize the value of the Vizcachitas Project for all its stakeholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Announces Frankfurt Quotation and Signs Contract with Mr. Richard Andrews, Corporate Development Services

Forte Minerals Announces Frankfurt Quotation and Signs Contract with Mr. Richard Andrews, Corporate Development Services

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company"), (CSE: CUAU) is pleased to announce that on Monday February 14, 2022 it has commenced trading in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol " 2OA ". Forte Copper is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") under the trading symbol " CUAU ".

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's twelfth largest stock exchange by market capitalization. It is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50% are from countries other than Germany .

President & CEO of Forte, Patrick Elliott , commented, "This additional quotation will help increase our visibility and open doors to new investors as well as enable exciting business opportunities."

The Company would also like to announce that it has retained the consulting services of Mr. Richard Andrews . Mr. Andrews has extensive experience and an impressive financial network in the mineral exploration industry; he provides corporate development services including insights into the US Capital Markets. For his consulting services, Mr. Andrews will be compensated $7,500 USD per month and granted 525,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.21 , vesting quarterly over a 1-year term.

Forte Minerals is thrilled to engage with such an experienced capital market professional. The Company is currently in the application process of acquiring a listing on the OTCQB. The Company anticipates the US listing to complement the market awareness and visibility of the corporate development initiatives generated from the consultant's efforts.

About Forte:
The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

ON BEHALF OF Forte Minerals Corp.
 (signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-announces-frankfurt-quotation-and-signs-contract-with-mr-richard-andrews-corporate-development-services-301482614.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/15/c6504.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Receives Drill Permit at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Receives Drill Permit at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for a 3,000 metre drill program on its 100% owned Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km southeast of the Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30km southeast of OranoDenison's McClean Lake mill (Figure 1). Drill crews have been mobilized to the property and drilling is expected to commence next week.

Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration stated, "We are quite excited about this drill program, bringing new techniques and models to an older project in an area that is prolific for uranium deposits. We will be testing targets that exhibit a combination of structurally offset graphitic conductors with associated gravity lows. Any mineralization found would provide the nearby Cameco and Orano/Denison uranium mills with easy access to mill feed."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper's Board of Directors Approves Construction of Boa Esperança Project

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the construction of the Boa Esperança Project ("Boa" or the "Project") located in Pará State, Brazil. Construction is expected to commence in the second quarter of this year, and the Company anticipates achieving first production during the third quarter of 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper

World Copper Announces Compelling Results for Escalones PEA; US$1.5 Billion Post-Tax NPV8 and 46.2% IRR

Webcast & conference call March 22, 2022, 8:00AM PST

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces the results of the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its flagship Escalones project in Central Chile ("Escalones" or the "Project"). All values in this news release are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Copper

How to Invest in Copper

Often termed Dr. Copper, the red metal has long been held up as a key indicator of global economic health and is one of the most highly followed base metals.

Copper’s high ductility and electrical conductivity make it the third most consumed industrial metal in the world, behind iron ore and aluminum, as per the US Geological Survey.

Given its attributes, copper is often used for electrical purposes such as power transmission and generation. Like its base metal sibling nickel, it has a major role in the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, with experts expecting consumption of copper to jump five-fold by 2030 due to demand from the green energy market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×