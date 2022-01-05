Fission Uranium 3.0 are pleased to announce they have received 6,046,952 shares, from Traction Uranium Corp. in regards to the JV Agreement with Traction for the two properties located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region : the Hearty Bay Project, comprised of 7 mineral claims covering approximately 11,173 hectares and the Lazy Edward Project, comprised of 11 mineral claims covering approximately 1,828 ...

FUU:CA