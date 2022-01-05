Resource News Investing News
Fission Uranium 3.0    are pleased to announce they have received 6,046,952 shares, from Traction Uranium Corp. in regards to the JV Agreement with Traction for the two properties located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region : the Hearty Bay Project, comprised of 7 mineral claims covering approximately 11,173 hectares and the Lazy Edward Project, comprised of 11 mineral claims covering approximately 1,828 ...

Fission Uranium 3.0 (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3.0 Corp") are pleased to announce they have received 6,046,952 shares, ($5,442,257 based on today's $0.90 market price) from Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE:TRAC) in regards to the JV Agreement with Traction for the two properties located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region (the "Properties"): the Hearty Bay Project, comprised of 7 mineral claims covering approximately 11,173 hectares (the "Hearty Bay Project"), and the Lazy Edward Project, comprised of 11 mineral claims covering approximately 1,828 hectares (the "Lazy Edward Project"). The shares are under trade restriction until April 30, 2022.

The Hearty Bay property surrounds the historic Isle Brochet radioactive boulder trains. Boulder prospecting by Fission 3 on Isle Brochet in 2019 led to the discovery of 45 radioactive boulders with assay values up to 8.23% U3O8 with over 24% of them returning assay values of >1% U3O8. A marine seismic survey completed in the up-ice direction to the northeast was interpreted to indicate multiple basement structural and lithological features which have defined drill targets. The objective of further exploration on the property is to discover the source of the uraniferous boulder field.

The Lazy Edward Project is in the south-eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, between the historic Key Lake Mine and Cameco Corporation's Centennial deposit. The Lazy Edward Project has been identified to have potential for unconformity-type, high-grade uranium deposits typical of the Athabasca Basin. Further, as the Lazy Edward Project is near the edge of the basin, the depth of the drill targets at Lazy Edward Bay are shallow, giving the advantage of relatively inexpensive exploration. Historic drilling in the late 1980's identified very prospective geology with intersections of strong bleaching, limonitization and strong fracturing in the lower sandstone above strongly altered, brecciated and sheared graphitic basement rocks with up to 170ppm uranium. These are a number of the attributes required to host high-grade uranium deposits, and Fission 3 has concluded that follow up drilling is highly warranted.

Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Fission 3.0 Corp., a Qualified Person.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.
Fission 3.0 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. Fission 3.0 is currently planning a winter exploration/drill program on its PLN project.

https://twitter.com/Fission3Corp

About Traction Explorations Inc.
Traction is a mineral exploration company with an objective to locate and develop economic mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and holds an option over the Whitewater Property located in the Slocan Mining Division, Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Fission 3.0 Corp. Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@fission3corp.com

Traction Contact Information
Michael Malana
Director and CEO
Telephone: 604 561 2687
Email: michael.malana@gmail.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission 3.0 Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Fission 3 Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Fission 3.0 TSXV:FUU Uranium Investing
FUU:CA
Fission 3.0

Fission 3.0

Overview

Fission 3.0 (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FISOF,FSE:2F3A) is a leading uranium project generator developing a portfolio of properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, home to over 60 years of mining exploration and development, producing grades anywhere from 10 to 20 times higher than the global average at nearly two percent U3O8. The company follows a business model of exploration, development and de-risking on the path towards production.

Fission 3.0 has a proven track record of successfully identifying and developing uranium projects. The company is led by CEO Dev Randhawa and COO Ross McElroy, who have been instrumental in the discovery and development of a number of significant uranium projects, including Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit. Randhawa and McElroy founded Fission Energy, which became Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUU), after selling a portfolio of properties and their 60 percent ownership in the Waterbury Lake deposit in Jan 2013. Fission Energy went on to discover the Triple R deposit which it holds to this day (132mm lbs of 2 percent U3O8). Fission 3.0 was formed later (December 2013 ) when Fission Uranium decided to spin out all other existing properties in the Fission Uranium portfolio into Fission 3.0 so that it could focus solely on the Triple R discovery.

Fission 3.0 is leveraging its experience and familiarity with the Athabasca Basin to develop a significant portfolio of uranium projects in the region, including 18 projects in or around the Basin. The company has divided its projects into four main location areas in the region: the Beaverlodge Area Projects, the PLS Area Projects, the Key Lake Road Projects and the NE Athabasca Basin.

The company is focused on its exploration efforts in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, believed to have produced 13.2 percent of the world's uranium. Saskatchewan's rich resources and mining-friendly government have helped drive exploration work in the area for a number of years. According to the Fraser Institute's 2018 annual survey, Saskatchewan was ranked the second-friendliest mining jurisdiction in the world. The Athabasca Basin's rich uranium deposits and high grades have resulted in a number of major uranium projects, including Cameco's Cigar Lake and McArthur River projects, NexGen's (TSX:NXE, NYSE:NXE) Arrow deposit, Denison Mines' Phoenix project, and many others. The projects in the Athabasca Basin have provided the area with excellent infrastructure that Fission 3.0 intends to leverage as it develops its portfolio of projects.

Fission 3.0 is currently focusing its 2020 exploration efforts on the Cree Bay project in the northeast portion of the Athabasca Basin, which is located only 15 kilometers away from the past-producing Nisto uranium mine. The project comprises 16 mineral claims totaling 14,080 hectares, the latest of which overlie the Black Lake Fault, which is associated with Cameco's (TSX:CCO, NYSE:CCJ) Centennial deposit. In addition to Cree Bay, Fission 3.0 has committed to focusing its 2020 exploration efforts on the Hearty Bay and Beaver River projects. All three projects are 100-percent owned by Fission 3.0.

After production cuts were announced by major uranium producers including Cameco and Kazatomprom in 2020, industry stakeholders have speculated a supply deficit could occur moving forward. “With rising spot prices and positive sentiment, the outlook for uranium explorers has significantly improved in recent months. Fission 3.0 owns an exceptional portfolio in the Athabasca Basin, with projects that are prospective for both high-grade and shallow mineralization. Following an in-depth technical review we have now prioritized our key projects moving forward," said Ross McElroy, COO and Chief Geologist for Fission 3.0.

Fission 3.0's Company Highlights

  • Developing a portfolio of 18 projects in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin including a collection of properties surrounded by producing uranium mines
  • Focused on three highly prospective uranium projects: Cree Bay, Hearty Bay and Beaver River
  • Each project benefits from the policies and mining support that caused Saskatchewan to be ranked the 9th best mining jurisdiction in the world in 2019
  • Prospecting at Hearty Bay has identified 45 new occurrences of radioactive boulders, including those returning assay samples of up to 8.23 percent U3O8
  • Drilling at Beaver River's Trigger Zone returned 13.9 percent U3O8, 2.27 g/t gold, 5.93 percent U3O8 and 1.55 g/t gold
  • CEO & Chairman Dev Randhawa and COO & Chief Geologist Ross McElroy lead the same group that made both the Patterson Lake South (PLS) high-grade discovery and the J-Zone high-grade discovery in the Athabasca Basin
  • Leveraging extensive exploration experience and expertise as demonstrated by Fission Uranium at the Triple R deposit
  • Company management and technical team has established significant partners and relationships with those working in the Athabasca Basin
  • Fission 3.0 acquired two new properties, Grey Island and Flowerdew, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan expanding the company's total 16 properties, comprising of 212,446 hectares in the region.

New Property UpdateFission 3.0's Cree Bay Project

Fission 3.0's current focus is the Cree Bay project which comprises 16 mineral claims totaling over 14,000 hectares in the northeast portion of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The project is only 20 kilometers south of the town of Stony Rapids, which provides seasonal access via the west side of the property.

In 2019 Fission 3.0 conducted a three-hole drill campaign on the Cree Bay property that focused on a 1.2-km resistivity anomaly that was identified by Fission 3.0 during previous ground geophysics surveys. The first pass of the company's drill program encountered faulting, strong hydrothermal alteration and elevated concentrations of pathfinder elements in both holes. Fission 3.0 believes pathfinder elements including uranium and boron can help to identify prospective areas of mineralization.

Fission 3.0's Hearty Bay Project

The Hearty Bay project comprises five land claims totaling 9,804 hectares located on the north edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 kilometers east of the Beaver Lodge uranium district. The Hearty Bay project surrounds a historic trend of radioactive sandstone boulder trains that contain up to three percent uranium.

In July 2019 Fission 3.0 began exploring the Hearty Bay project for the source of the high-grade uranium boulder trains previously identified on the property. The company's glaciologists set out to conduct detailed geomorphological mapping in an effort to determine the direction of the ice flow and assist with locating the source of boulders.

The prospecting work conducted on the Wolfe and Jackfish boulder fields in the area identified 45 new occurrences of radioactive boulders, including those returning assay samples of up to 8.23 percent U3O8. Complimentary surveys conducted at the time including glacial directional flow determination pointed to a likely direction of the boulder fields and have helped identify markets for the potential source of radioactivity. Over 24 percent of the boulders tested in the region returned greater than one percent U3O8.

Fission 3.0's Beaver River Project

The Beaver River project comprises 19 mineral claims totaling nearly 14,000 hectares just outside the Athabasca Basin. The property hosts four historical uranium showings, the Matthews Lake showing, the Cluster showing, the VIC north uranium zone and the VIC south uranium zone.

The Matthews showing has been trenched and stripped with samples assaying 0.23 percent U3O8 across 1.5 feet and 1.77 percent U3O8 across 3 feet. The Cluster showing appears to occur in shear zones with past trenching revealing uranium staining. Each of the VIC uranium zones has been trenched and sampled, with high-grade veins in trenching at the north zone returning 25 percent uranium over 3.5 meters within 2.6 percent uranium over 7.3 meters.

At VIC south, grab samples have returned up to 31 percent U308 with channel sampling returning 16 percent U3O8 across 0.41 meters of vein material and 1.28 percent U3O8 over 2.4 meters. Drilling in the area returned 0.6 meters of 2 percent copper, 1 percent nickel, 0.06 percent U3O8, 0.06 oz/ton gold and 0.70 oz/ton silver.

In 2019 Fission 3.0 announced it had discovered new areas of high-grade uranium and gold at multiple locations, identifying the Trigger Zone in the process. Samples taken from the newly-named zone returned 13.9 percent U3O8 and 2.27 g/t gold and 5.93 percent U3O8 and 1.55 g/t gold, confirming the presence of high-grade uranium, gold, copper and nickel at historical showings in the process.

Fission 3.0's Management Team

Dev Randhawa – Chairman & CEO

Dev is an experienced CEO and has a wealth of experience in growing resource, mining exploration, and energy companies. Northern Miner Magazine named Dev 'Mining Person of the Year 2013' and Finance Monthly awarded him with their 'Deal Maker of the Year 2013' award. As part of the Fission team, Dev has won the Mining Journal Excellence Award 2015 for Exploration. He is currently CEO of Fission 3.0 Corp and Fission Uranium Corp which made the shallow depth, high-grade uranium discovery at PLS.

Ross McElroy – COO

Ross McElroy is a professional geologist with nearly 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He has comprehensive experience with working and managing many types of mineral projects from grassroots exploration to feasibility and production. Mr. McElroy has held positions with both major and junior mining companies, which include BHP Billiton, Cogema Canada (now AREVA), and Cameco. He was a member of the early-stage discovery team of the MacArthur River uranium deposit.

Ryan Cheung – CFO & Corporate Secretary

Ryan Cheung provides accounting, management, securities regulatory compliance services to private and public-listed companies. Mr. Cheung also serves as an officer and/or director of a number of public-listed companies. Mr. Cheung holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Victoria and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Phil Morehouse – Director

Mr. Morehouse is the former Executive Vice-President for Sernova Corp., as well as the JV manager for Fission Energy Corp. prior to the sale of the company to Denison Mines in 2013. He founded his own consulting company in 1990 and, for nearly 25 years, has provided leadership and management services to a wide range of public companies. Mr. Morehouse was a consultant to Fission Uranium Corp., prior to his appointment as President of Fission 3.0 Corp.

Frank Estergaard – Director

Mr. Estergaard is a professional Chartered Accountant who retired as a Partner with KPMG in 2001. His career with KPMG spanned 38 years, providing audit, taxation, and business advice to clients in Vancouver, Vernon, Ottawa, and Kelowna. He served a wide variety of corporations in the forestry, mining, real estate and land development, high technology, manufacturing, wholesale and retail industries. These companies ranged from start-ups to mature enterprises with both domestic and worldwide operations. In addition, he served on the Management Committee and Partnership Board of KPMG.

William V. Marsh – Advisor

Mr. Marsh previously worked on domestic and international drilling programs for Chevron for 15 years both in Canada and Internationally. Mr. Marsh was a former director of Pacific Asia China Energy until its sale to Green Dragon Gas wholly-owned subsidiary, Greka China Ltd, for 35.18 million in 2008. He was also a former director of Predator Capital Corp. and Wolf Capital Corp. and is currently on the Board of Ballyliffin Capital Corp. Mr. Marsh has also provided consulting services to a number of resource exploration and production companies, both public and private, operating in Canada and internationally.

John Dejoia – Technical Advisor

Mr. Dejoia has over 40 years in the uranium industry and has held positions as Chief Geologist, Director of Technical Services, Construction Manager and Senior Vice-President positions. He has worked in every sector of the uranium industry, including mining, where he was directly responsible for mining 22 million pounds of uranium, along with managing Geologic, Engineering, Environmental and Land projects throughout his career. He has also worked in open-pit, underground and In-Situ uranium production, exploration, mine development and nuclear remediation. Mr. Dejoia has a B.S. in Geology from the University of Wyoming.

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Warrant Exercises for Proceeds of $690,500

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Warrant Exercises for Proceeds of $690,500

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") today announces that it has received total proceeds of approx. $690,500 from the exercise of stock options and warrants between November 5, 2021 to December 22, 2021. The warrants were issued pursuant to private placements that closed in September and October 2018 and August 2020. Accordingly, the Company has issued a total of 5,276,667 shares of common shares since its last update of November 5, 2021. The Aggregate proceeds received from the exercise of the options and warrants will be used for future exploration work on the Company's projects, corporate development and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company further announces that in conjunction with its recent closing of an $8,587,353 Private placement (December 22, 2021) there were insiders of the Company that participated in the placement by purchasing an aggregate of 434,800 Flow Through Units, for gross proceeds of $100,004, which constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $8,587,353

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $8,587,353

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$8,587,353, from the sale of the following:

  • 17,043,642 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.21 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,579,164 from the sale of Units;
  • 16,373,732 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.23 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,765,958 from the sale of FT Units; and
  • 4,283,552 FT Units to be sold to charitable buyers (each, a "Charity FT Unit" and together with the Units and FT Units, the "Offered Units") at a price of C$0.29 for gross proceeds of C$1,242,230 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Offering is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each Charity FT Unit is comprised of one FT Share and one Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.26 at any time on or before December 22, 2023.

Fission 3.0 Commences Geophysics on Flagship Property PLN

Fission 3.0 Commences Geophysics on Flagship Property PLN

Fission 3.0 CORP (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that on-site lake-ice preparation is underway to support a 4000-meter drill program on its 100% owned flagship Patterson Lake North "PLN" project in Canada. In addition ground geophysical surveys consisting of DC Resistivity and Time Domain electromagnetic surveys, designed to refine drill targeting, have commenced at the Broach Lake area. Located in the same area as where Fission Uranium Corp and NexGen Energy are advancing their world-class, large, high-grade uranium deposits PLN is amongst the highest ranked projects in Fission 3's extensive portfolio. Previous drill programs at PLN have identified basement hosted uranium mineralization supported by the presence of alteration, pathfinder structural disturbance supporting large-scale potential of the area.

News Highlights:

Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Uranium Announce Option Agreements for Lazy Edward and Hearty Bay Projects

Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Uranium Announce Option Agreements for Lazy Edward and Hearty Bay Projects

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3.0 Corp" or the "Optionor") is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated November 1, 2021, it has entered into two option agreements with Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) ("Traction") respecting options to acquire up to a 70% interest in two properties located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region (the "Properties"): the Hearty Bay Project, comprised of 6 mineral claims covering approximately 10,604 hectares (the "Hearty Bay Project"); and the Lazy Edward Project, comprised of 11 mineral claims covering approximately 1,828 hectares (the "Lazy Edward Project").

The Hearty Bay property surrounds the historic Isle Brochet radioactive boulder trains. Boulder prospecting by Fission 3 on Isle Brochet in 2019 led to the discovery of 45 radioactive boulders with assay values up to 8.23% U3O8 with over 24% of them returning assay values of >1% U3O8. A marine seismic survey completed in the up-ice direction to the northeast was interpreted to indicate multiple basement structural and lithological features which have defined drill targets. The objective of further exploration on the property is to discover the source of the uraniferous boulder field.

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to up to C$7.5 Million

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to up to C$7.5 Million

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") from C$5,000,000 to up to C$7,500,000 from the sale of any combination of the following:

  • units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.21 per Unit;
  • flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.23 per FT Unit; and
  • FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of C$0.29 per Charity FT Unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one FT Share and one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.26 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

Global Atomic's Turkish Operations Unaffected by Government's Recent Economic Announcement

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that it is business as usual at its Turkish joint venture operation, Befesa Silvermet Turkey ('BST"), following recent announcements by the Turkish government regarding the conversion of a portion of revenues into Turkish lira.   As a matter of course, BST regularly repatriates a portion of its revenue from U.S. dollars to Turkish lira to cover operating costs related to items such as salaries and locally supplied raw materials.

Encore Energy Announces Completion of Azarga Uranium Acquisition: Creation of Top Tier United States ISR Uranium Company

Encore Energy Announces Completion of Azarga Uranium Acquisition: Creation of Top Tier United States ISR Uranium Company

EnCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium") (TSX:AZZ), (OTCQB:AZZUF), (FRA:P8AA) are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby enCore has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Azarga Uranium. The Arrangement consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development stage in-situ recovery ("ISR") projects, including two production licenses and focused uranium projects in preferred, permittable United States jurisdictions and resources of approximately 90 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the measured and indicated categories and 9 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the inferred category1

enCore's assets include the licensed Rosita & Kingsville production facilities in South Texas, the advanced-stage Dewey Burdock development project in South Dakota, which has been issued its key federal permits, the PEA-stage Gas Hills Project, located in Wyoming, and a dominant portfolio of large high quality ISR projects throughout Wyoming and New Mexico. The completion of the Arrangement is the second major acquisition by enCore within the past twelve months and represents a continuation of enCore's strategy to create the leading United States ISR uranium producer.

Industry Report - Energy stocks level out but pricing is still attractive

Industry Report - Energy stocks level out but pricing is still attractive

Energy stocks, as measured by the XLE Energy Index, began the quarter on a high note outperforming the overall market. As we entered the second half of the quarter, however, energy stocks leveled off while the overall market continued to rise. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the XLE rose almost 6% while the S&P 500 Index rose some 10%. Oil prices have been on a tear this year including a sharp increase in October reaching a peak price of $84.65/bbl on October 21. Prices cooled off a bit since then, but remain above $75/bbl. OPEC has been somewhat quiet this quarter. More surprisingly, domestic production has also been slow to respond to higher prices. High oil prices, combined with improved operating efficiencies, mean that production companies are facing very favorable returns on their investment. We look for companies to continue reporting strong positive cash flow and to use cash flow to increase drilling and improve balance sheets. Natural gas prices have also been exceptionally strong early in the quarter climbing above $6/mcf. entering the heating season. Mild weather in November and December have tempered the sharp rise but prices remain above $3.50/mcf, a very profitable level for natural gas producers. Storage levels, which were running high most of 2020, have returned to historical levels. Energy industry fundamentals remain strong. Energy prices are high and show no sign of decreasing. Past concerns of industry-wide reductions in lifting costs or a fundamental shift away from carbon-based fuels have gone to the wayside due to a lack of supply response to higher prices. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 10,107,643 flow-through units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,415,070. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid finders' fees consisting of a total of $81,004.20 in cash and issued a total of 578,601 non-transferrable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issuance.

Global Atomic Publishes Phase I Dasa Project Feasibility Study

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that it has published and filed the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant, Phase 1 Dasa Project Feasibility Study (the "Study").

Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium and Rare Earth Element Mineralization at Surface on the Catharsis and Hook Projects

Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium and Rare Earth Element Mineralization at Surface on the Catharsis and Hook Projects

