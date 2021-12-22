Fission 3.0 CORP is pleased to announce that on-site lake-ice preparation is underway to support a 4000-meter drill program on its 100% owned flagship Patterson Lake North "PLN" project in Canada. In addition ground geophysical surveys consisting of DC Resistivity and Time Domain electromagnetic surveys, designed to refine drill targeting, have commenced at the Broach Lake area. Located in the same area as where ...

