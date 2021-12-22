Resource News Investing News
Fission 3.0 CORP (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that on-site lake-ice preparation is underway to support a 4000-meter drill program on its 100% owned flagship Patterson Lake North "PLN" project in Canada. In addition ground geophysical surveys consisting of DC Resistivity and Time Domain electromagnetic surveys, designed to refine drill targeting, have commenced at the Broach Lake area. Located in the same area as where Fission Uranium Corp and NexGen Energy are advancing their world-class, large, high-grade uranium deposits PLN is amongst the highest ranked projects in Fission 3's extensive portfolio. Previous drill programs at PLN have identified basement hosted uranium mineralization supported by the presence of alteration, pathfinder structural disturbance supporting large-scale potential of the area.

News Highlights:

  • Drilling in winter 2022 with two diamond drill rigs will focus on the prospective and previously untested Broach Lake and N Conductor Targets.

  • Ground Geophysics has commenced at Broach Lake to refine the targets for the upcoming drilling in the new year. The work consists of 22 line-km of DC Resistivity and four line-km of Time Domain electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying.

  • Fission 3.0 has received proceeds of $690,500 from warrants recently exercised.

Upcoming PLN Winter Drill Program:

Broach Lake Targets:
The Broach Lake conductors are ~9 km to the north, adjacent and parallel to EM conductors of the Patterson Lake Structural Corridor, host to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

N Conductor Targets:
The N Conductors are interpreted as multiple parallel basement EM conductors with an overlying low resistivity zone referred to as the "Chimney" target in the lower part of the sandstone. Deep drilling is planned to test these basement conductors.

About Patterson Lake North:
The Patterson Lake North property (PLN) lies adjacent and immediately north of the Patterson Lake South property (PLS), owned by Fission Uranium Corp. where uranium mineralization has been traced by core drilling at PLS over ~3.18 km of east-west strike length in five separated mineralized "zones" which collectively make up the Triple R deposit, and where a Feasibility Study has commenced. Previous drilling at PLN by Fission 3 in 2014 identified a mineralized structure associated with the ~3 km long A1 conductor with strongly anomalous geochemistry, including uranium values, in addition to common pathfinder elements including boron, copper, nickel and zinc. Drill hole PLN 14-019 intercepted a 7.5 m interval (191.5 m - 199.0 m) of anomalous radioactivity with peak measurements up to 1450 cps (as measured by handheld spectrometer) over 0.5 m within a strongly clay altered and brecciated graphitic gneiss which assayed 0.5 m of 0.47% U3O8 within 6.0 m of 0.12% U3O8.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.
Fission 3.0 Corp. is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. Fission 3.0 has recently completed an $8 million financing with Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Fission 3.0 Corp., a qualified person.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"
____________________________
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Investor Relations
Ph: 778-484-8030
TF: 844-484-8030
ir@fission3corp.com
www.fission3corp.com

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission 3.0 Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Fission 3 Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Fission 3.0 TSXV:FUU Uranium Investing
FUU:CA
Fission 3.0

Fission 3.0

Overview

Fission 3.0 (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FISOF,FSE:2F3A) is a leading uranium project generator developing a portfolio of properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, home to over 60 years of mining exploration and development, producing grades anywhere from 10 to 20 times higher than the global average at nearly two percent U3O8. The company follows a business model of exploration, development and de-risking on the path towards production.

Fission 3.0 has a proven track record of successfully identifying and developing uranium projects. The company is led by CEO Dev Randhawa and COO Ross McElroy, who have been instrumental in the discovery and development of a number of significant uranium projects, including Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit. Randhawa and McElroy founded Fission Energy, which became Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUU), after selling a portfolio of properties and their 60 percent ownership in the Waterbury Lake deposit in Jan 2013. Fission Energy went on to discover the Triple R deposit which it holds to this day (132mm lbs of 2 percent U3O8). Fission 3.0 was formed later (December 2013 ) when Fission Uranium decided to spin out all other existing properties in the Fission Uranium portfolio into Fission 3.0 so that it could focus solely on the Triple R discovery.

Fission 3.0 is leveraging its experience and familiarity with the Athabasca Basin to develop a significant portfolio of uranium projects in the region, including 18 projects in or around the Basin. The company has divided its projects into four main location areas in the region: the Beaverlodge Area Projects, the PLS Area Projects, the Key Lake Road Projects and the NE Athabasca Basin.

Fission 3.0 Athabasca Basin

The company is focused on its exploration efforts in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, believed to have produced 13.2 percent of the world's uranium. Saskatchewan's rich resources and mining-friendly government have helped drive exploration work in the area for a number of years. According to the Fraser Institute's 2018 annual survey, Saskatchewan was ranked the second-friendliest mining jurisdiction in the world. The Athabasca Basin's rich uranium deposits and high grades have resulted in a number of major uranium projects, including Cameco's Cigar Lake and McArthur River projects, NexGen's (TSX:NXE, NYSE:NXE) Arrow deposit, Denison Mines' Phoenix project, and many others. The projects in the Athabasca Basin have provided the area with excellent infrastructure that Fission 3.0 intends to leverage as it develops its portfolio of projects.

Fission 3.0 is currently focusing its 2020 exploration efforts on the Cree Bay project in the northeast portion of the Athabasca Basin, which is located only 15 kilometers away from the past-producing Nisto uranium mine. The project comprises 16 mineral claims totaling 14,080 hectares, the latest of which overlie the Black Lake Fault, which is associated with Cameco's (TSX:CCO, NYSE:CCJ) Centennial deposit. In addition to Cree Bay, Fission 3.0 has committed to focusing its 2020 exploration efforts on the Hearty Bay and Beaver River projects. All three projects are 100-percent owned by Fission 3.0.

After production cuts were announced by major uranium producers including Cameco and Kazatomprom in 2020, industry stakeholders have speculated a supply deficit could occur moving forward. “With rising spot prices and positive sentiment, the outlook for uranium explorers has significantly improved in recent months. Fission 3.0 owns an exceptional portfolio in the Athabasca Basin, with projects that are prospective for both high-grade and shallow mineralization. Following an in-depth technical review we have now prioritized our key projects moving forward," said Ross McElroy, COO and Chief Geologist for Fission 3.0.

Fission 3.0's Company Highlights

  • Developing a portfolio of 18 projects in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin including a collection of properties surrounded by producing uranium mines
  • Focused on three highly prospective uranium projects: Cree Bay, Hearty Bay and Beaver River
  • Each project benefits from the policies and mining support that caused Saskatchewan to be ranked the 9th best mining jurisdiction in the world in 2019
  • Prospecting at Hearty Bay has identified 45 new occurrences of radioactive boulders, including those returning assay samples of up to 8.23 percent U3O8
  • Drilling at Beaver River's Trigger Zone returned 13.9 percent U3O8, 2.27 g/t gold, 5.93 percent U3O8 and 1.55 g/t gold
  • CEO & Chairman Dev Randhawa and COO & Chief Geologist Ross McElroy lead the same group that made both the Patterson Lake South (PLS) high-grade discovery and the J-Zone high-grade discovery in the Athabasca Basin
  • Leveraging extensive exploration experience and expertise as demonstrated by Fission Uranium at the Triple R deposit
  • Company management and technical team has established significant partners and relationships with those working in the Athabasca Basin
  • Fission 3.0 acquired two new properties, Grey Island and Flowerdew, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan expanding the company's total 16 properties, comprising of 212,446 hectares in the region.

New Property UpdateFission 3.0's Cree Bay Project

Fission 3.0's current focus is the Cree Bay project which comprises 16 mineral claims totaling over 14,000 hectares in the northeast portion of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The project is only 20 kilometers south of the town of Stony Rapids, which provides seasonal access via the west side of the property.

Fission 3.0 Cree Bay Map

In 2019 Fission 3.0 conducted a three-hole drill campaign on the Cree Bay property that focused on a 1.2-km resistivity anomaly that was identified by Fission 3.0 during previous ground geophysics surveys. The first pass of the company's drill program encountered faulting, strong hydrothermal alteration and elevated concentrations of pathfinder elements in both holes. Fission 3.0 believes pathfinder elements including uranium and boron can help to identify prospective areas of mineralization.

Fission 3.0's Hearty Bay Project

The Hearty Bay project comprises five land claims totaling 9,804 hectares located on the north edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 kilometers east of the Beaver Lodge uranium district. The Hearty Bay project surrounds a historic trend of radioactive sandstone boulder trains that contain up to three percent uranium.

Fission 3.0 Hearty Bay

In July 2019 Fission 3.0 began exploring the Hearty Bay project for the source of the high-grade uranium boulder trains previously identified on the property. The company's glaciologists set out to conduct detailed geomorphological mapping in an effort to determine the direction of the ice flow and assist with locating the source of boulders.

The prospecting work conducted on the Wolfe and Jackfish boulder fields in the area identified 45 new occurrences of radioactive boulders, including those returning assay samples of up to 8.23 percent U3O8. Complimentary surveys conducted at the time including glacial directional flow determination pointed to a likely direction of the boulder fields and have helped identify markets for the potential source of radioactivity. Over 24 percent of the boulders tested in the region returned greater than one percent U3O8.

Fission 3.0's Beaver River Project

The Beaver River project comprises 19 mineral claims totaling nearly 14,000 hectares just outside the Athabasca Basin. The property hosts four historical uranium showings, the Matthews Lake showing, the Cluster showing, the VIC north uranium zone and the VIC south uranium zone.

The Matthews showing has been trenched and stripped with samples assaying 0.23 percent U3O8 across 1.5 feet and 1.77 percent U3O8 across 3 feet. The Cluster showing appears to occur in shear zones with past trenching revealing uranium staining. Each of the VIC uranium zones has been trenched and sampled, with high-grade veins in trenching at the north zone returning 25 percent uranium over 3.5 meters within 2.6 percent uranium over 7.3 meters.

At VIC south, grab samples have returned up to 31 percent U308 with channel sampling returning 16 percent U3O8 across 0.41 meters of vein material and 1.28 percent U3O8 over 2.4 meters. Drilling in the area returned 0.6 meters of 2 percent copper, 1 percent nickel, 0.06 percent U3O8, 0.06 oz/ton gold and 0.70 oz/ton silver.

In 2019 Fission 3.0 announced it had discovered new areas of high-grade uranium and gold at multiple locations, identifying the Trigger Zone in the process. Samples taken from the newly-named zone returned 13.9 percent U3O8 and 2.27 g/t gold and 5.93 percent U3O8 and 1.55 g/t gold, confirming the presence of high-grade uranium, gold, copper and nickel at historical showings in the process.

Fission 3.0's Management Team

Dev Randhawa – Chairman & CEO

Dev is an experienced CEO and has a wealth of experience in growing resource, mining exploration, and energy companies. Northern Miner Magazine named Dev 'Mining Person of the Year 2013' and Finance Monthly awarded him with their 'Deal Maker of the Year 2013' award. As part of the Fission team, Dev has won the Mining Journal Excellence Award 2015 for Exploration. He is currently CEO of Fission 3.0 Corp and Fission Uranium Corp which made the shallow depth, high-grade uranium discovery at PLS.

Ross McElroy – COO

Ross McElroy is a professional geologist with nearly 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He has comprehensive experience with working and managing many types of mineral projects from grassroots exploration to feasibility and production. Mr. McElroy has held positions with both major and junior mining companies, which include BHP Billiton, Cogema Canada (now AREVA), and Cameco. He was a member of the early-stage discovery team of the MacArthur River uranium deposit.

Ryan Cheung – CFO & Corporate Secretary

Ryan Cheung provides accounting, management, securities regulatory compliance services to private and public-listed companies. Mr. Cheung also serves as an officer and/or director of a number of public-listed companies. Mr. Cheung holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Victoria and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Phil Morehouse – Director

Mr. Morehouse is the former Executive Vice-President for Sernova Corp., as well as the JV manager for Fission Energy Corp. prior to the sale of the company to Denison Mines in 2013. He founded his own consulting company in 1990 and, for nearly 25 years, has provided leadership and management services to a wide range of public companies. Mr. Morehouse was a consultant to Fission Uranium Corp., prior to his appointment as President of Fission 3.0 Corp.

Frank Estergaard – Director

Mr. Estergaard is a professional Chartered Accountant who retired as a Partner with KPMG in 2001. His career with KPMG spanned 38 years, providing audit, taxation, and business advice to clients in Vancouver, Vernon, Ottawa, and Kelowna. He served a wide variety of corporations in the forestry, mining, real estate and land development, high technology, manufacturing, wholesale and retail industries. These companies ranged from start-ups to mature enterprises with both domestic and worldwide operations. In addition, he served on the Management Committee and Partnership Board of KPMG.

William V. Marsh – Advisor

Mr. Marsh previously worked on domestic and international drilling programs for Chevron for 15 years both in Canada and Internationally. Mr. Marsh was a former director of Pacific Asia China Energy until its sale to Green Dragon Gas wholly-owned subsidiary, Greka China Ltd, for 35.18 million in 2008. He was also a former director of Predator Capital Corp. and Wolf Capital Corp. and is currently on the Board of Ballyliffin Capital Corp. Mr. Marsh has also provided consulting services to a number of resource exploration and production companies, both public and private, operating in Canada and internationally.

John Dejoia – Technical Advisor

Mr. Dejoia has over 40 years in the uranium industry and has held positions as Chief Geologist, Director of Technical Services, Construction Manager and Senior Vice-President positions. He has worked in every sector of the uranium industry, including mining, where he was directly responsible for mining 22 million pounds of uranium, along with managing Geologic, Engineering, Environmental and Land projects throughout his career. He has also worked in open-pit, underground and In-Situ uranium production, exploration, mine development and nuclear remediation. Mr. Dejoia has a B.S. in Geology from the University of Wyoming.

Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Uranium Announce Option Agreements for Lazy Edward and Hearty Bay Projects

Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Uranium Announce Option Agreements for Lazy Edward and Hearty Bay Projects

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3.0 Corp" or the "Optionor") is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated November 1, 2021, it has entered into two option agreements with Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) ("Traction") respecting options to acquire up to a 70% interest in two properties located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region (the "Properties"): the Hearty Bay Project, comprised of 6 mineral claims covering approximately 10,604 hectares (the "Hearty Bay Project"); and the Lazy Edward Project, comprised of 11 mineral claims covering approximately 1,828 hectares (the "Lazy Edward Project").

The Hearty Bay property surrounds the historic Isle Brochet radioactive boulder trains. Boulder prospecting by Fission 3 on Isle Brochet in 2019 led to the discovery of 45 radioactive boulders with assay values up to 8.23% U3O8 with over 24% of them returning assay values of >1% U3O8. A marine seismic survey completed in the up-ice direction to the northeast was interpreted to indicate multiple basement structural and lithological features which have defined drill targets. The objective of further exploration on the property is to discover the source of the uraniferous boulder field.

Keep reading... Show less
Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to up to C$7.5 Million

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to up to C$7.5 Million

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") from C$5,000,000 to up to C$7,500,000 from the sale of any combination of the following:

  • units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.21 per Unit;
  • flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.23 per FT Unit; and
  • FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of C$0.29 per Charity FT Unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one FT Share and one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.26 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

Keep reading... Show less
Fission 3.0 Corp. Stakes New Claims in the Key Lake and NE Athabasca Areas

Fission 3.0 Corp. Stakes New Claims in the Key Lake and NE Athabasca Areas

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the addition of two new properties by staking in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. Fission 3.0's continued objective is to stake areas with potential for hosting high-grade uranium deposits.

The Company now has 16 properties, comprising a total of 212,446 hectares in the Athabasca Region of Canada.

Keep reading... Show less
Fission 3.0 Corp. Comments on the Clearwater River Dene Nation

Fission 3.0 Corp. Comments on the Clearwater River Dene Nation

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3.0") Saskatchewan is consistently ranked as a top jurisdiction globally for mining investment for a reason. The government and the people of the north support the mining and exploration sector. Fission 3.0 works within Best Practices and makes sure to keep an open dialogue with CRDN and all other rightsholders and stakeholders in the areas that it is active. FUU has communicated with the service providers in La Loche, including the CRDN band member businesses, about its upcoming work programs and kept them informed that FUU fully intends to continue its support with them to build on their local capacity.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Keep reading... Show less
Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $660,000

Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $660,000

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") today announced that since September 1st it has received total proceeds of approx. $660,000 from the exercise of stock options and warrants. The warrants were issued pursuant to a private placements that closed in September and October 2018 and August 2020. Accordingly, the Company has issued a total of 6,031,000 shares of common stock in exchange for the exercised options and warrants.

The proceeds received by Fission from the exercise of the options and warrants will be used for working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Keep reading... Show less
Top Uranium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Top Uranium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV

Click here to read the previous top uranium stocks on the TSX and TSXV article.

Uranium took off in 2021, putting on an impressive price rise and becoming one of the year's top-performing commodities after prolonged underperformance.

Continued supply constraints mixed with demand growth spurred in large part by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN) have sparked optimism, and market participants believe the commodity has a bright future.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the top uranium stocks on the TSX and TSXV by share price performance so far this year. All year-to-date and share price data was obtained on December 21, 2021, from TradingView. The top uranium stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

Keep reading... Show less
GTI Resources

Further Strongly Encouraging Drill Results At Thor ISR Uranium Project

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs completed 15 new holes last week. This brings the total holes drilled so far to 39 of a planned 50,000‐foot (~15,000m) ~100‐ hole maiden drill program at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin (Figure1).

Keep reading... Show less
Uranium Trends 2021: Energy Metal Among Top Performers

Uranium Trends 2021: Energy Metal Among Top Performers

Click here to read the previous uranium trends article.

Following 2020's breakout performance, which saw uranium rank among the year's top-performing commodities, 2021 has been another lucrative year for the important energy fuel.

Propelled by that positivity, uranium prices were up 45 percent by December after starting the year around US$30 per pound. At its peak, the energy metal had added 83.83 percent to its value, outperforming both gold and silver.

Lingering supply and demand issues, the emergence of a physical uranium investment vehicle and forecasts for rising demand driven by green energy all worked in uranium’s favor in 2021. Read on to learn more.

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Baselode Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer (" CFO "). Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University Canada .

Baselode and the Ore Group would also like to announce the resignation of Jeff Potwarka , the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Potwarka for his dedication and many years of service to the team and Company's shareholders, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Keep reading... Show less

UEX Closes $2.5 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad

Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad: Advancing Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) is turning the spotlight towards its other 100 percent owned, high-value assets in the Athabasca Basin due to the rebalancing of uranium prices.

According to Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad, the company has 11 projects that were on hold, waiting for a time when uranium prices were more favorable for the company to apply appropriate financing.

“We're still obviously very keenly interested in continuing our work at Oak Lake, but now we're going to really be opening up the warehouse on a lot of new projects,” Frostad said. "These are projects that we made discoveries on over the last five to 10 years, significant ones. We're now in a position to turn the spotlight towards some of those, and we'll be doing a significant amount of drilling in the coming year on a number of those projects."

Purepoint Uranium’s portfolio of projects in the Athabasca Basin covers 182,261 hectares, most of which have already demonstrated mineralized uranium in drill core.

“Our projects are large and well established. They're exactly at the right zone, and there's a lot of room there for big discovery. Our expectation is that over the next year or two, as we now apply more significant efforts towards these projects, we are in a very good place to come up with at least one and maybe more discoveries,” Frostad added.

“We have projects of merit, we are not just a real estate company hanging on to projects in the right neighborhood. These are projects that we can demonstrate have real value. We're following up on drill results with measurable percentages of uranium mineralization. We are exploring in a very methodical and proper manner across a complete pipeline of projects. We can continuously reprioritize where we put our efforts based on the results on an ongoing basis to make sure that we are always looking in the most prospective areas.”

Watch the full interview of Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Purepoint Uranium Group in order to help investors learn more about the company. Purepoint Uranium Group is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Purepoint Uranium Group and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

