Fission 3.0 Corp. today announces that it has received total proceeds of approx. $690,500 from the exercise of stock options and warrants between November 5, 2021 to December 22, 2021. The warrants were issued pursuant to private placements that closed in September and October 2018 and August 2020. Accordingly, the Company has issued a total of 5,276,667 shares of common shares since its last update of November 5, ...

