Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$8,587,353, from the sale of the following:

  • 17,043,642 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.21 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,579,164 from the sale of Units;
  • 16,373,732 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.23 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,765,958 from the sale of FT Units; and
  • 4,283,552 FT Units to be sold to charitable buyers (each, a "Charity FT Unit" and together with the Units and FT Units, the "Offered Units") at a price of C$0.29 for gross proceeds of C$1,242,230 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Offering is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each Charity FT Unit is comprised of one FT Share and one Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.26 at any time on or before December 22, 2023.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Agent") acted as sole agent and bookrunner under the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Agent an aggregate cash commission of approximately C$276,363, equal to five per cent (5.0%) of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering (the "Broker Commission") (except for certain of those purchasers listed on the president's list (the "President's List"), to which no commission was paid). The Company also issued to the Agent 1,152,903 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants" and, together with the Broker Commission, the "Commission"), equal to five percent (5.0%) percent of the Offered Units sold pursuant to the Offering (except for certain of those Offered Units sold to purchasers on the President's List). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.21 at any time on or before December 22, 2023.

In addition to the Commission, pursuant to the Offering and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company (i) paid Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and Ocean Wall Limited (the "Finders") a cash fee totaling $140,208.49, and (ii) issued the Finders an aggregate of 621,111 common share purchase warrants (the "Finders' Warrants"). Each Finders' Warrant is non-transferable and is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.21 per common share until December 22, 2023.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for future exploration work on the Company's projects, corporate development and general corporate and working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for "Canadian Exploration Expenses" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 to the purchasers of the FT Units and Charity FT Units in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each subscriber of FT Units and Charity FT Units for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures.

The Unit Shares, FT Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares sold pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period, which will expire on April 23, 2022.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "FUU".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

For more information, please contact ir@fission3corp.com
www.fission3corp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Company's plans for its properties/projects, the TSXVs final approval of the Offering, the use of funds, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, adverse weather conditions, failure to obtain the necessary equipment or machinery, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108370

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Overview

Fission 3.0 (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FISOF,FSE:2F3A) is a leading uranium project generator developing a portfolio of properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, home to over 60 years of mining exploration and development, producing grades anywhere from 10 to 20 times higher than the global average at nearly two percent U3O8. The company follows a business model of exploration, development and de-risking on the path towards production.

Fission 3.0 has a proven track record of successfully identifying and developing uranium projects. The company is led by CEO Dev Randhawa and COO Ross McElroy, who have been instrumental in the discovery and development of a number of significant uranium projects, including Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit. Randhawa and McElroy founded Fission Energy, which became Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUU), after selling a portfolio of properties and their 60 percent ownership in the Waterbury Lake deposit in Jan 2013. Fission Energy went on to discover the Triple R deposit which it holds to this day (132mm lbs of 2 percent U3O8). Fission 3.0 was formed later (December 2013 ) when Fission Uranium decided to spin out all other existing properties in the Fission Uranium portfolio into Fission 3.0 so that it could focus solely on the Triple R discovery.

Fission 3.0 is leveraging its experience and familiarity with the Athabasca Basin to develop a significant portfolio of uranium projects in the region, including 18 projects in or around the Basin. The company has divided its projects into four main location areas in the region: the Beaverlodge Area Projects, the PLS Area Projects, the Key Lake Road Projects and the NE Athabasca Basin.

The company is focused on its exploration efforts in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, believed to have produced 13.2 percent of the world's uranium. Saskatchewan's rich resources and mining-friendly government have helped drive exploration work in the area for a number of years. According to the Fraser Institute's 2018 annual survey, Saskatchewan was ranked the second-friendliest mining jurisdiction in the world. The Athabasca Basin's rich uranium deposits and high grades have resulted in a number of major uranium projects, including Cameco's Cigar Lake and McArthur River projects, NexGen's (TSX:NXE, NYSE:NXE) Arrow deposit, Denison Mines' Phoenix project, and many others. The projects in the Athabasca Basin have provided the area with excellent infrastructure that Fission 3.0 intends to leverage as it develops its portfolio of projects.

Fission 3.0 is currently focusing its 2020 exploration efforts on the Cree Bay project in the northeast portion of the Athabasca Basin, which is located only 15 kilometers away from the past-producing Nisto uranium mine. The project comprises 16 mineral claims totaling 14,080 hectares, the latest of which overlie the Black Lake Fault, which is associated with Cameco's (TSX:CCO, NYSE:CCJ) Centennial deposit. In addition to Cree Bay, Fission 3.0 has committed to focusing its 2020 exploration efforts on the Hearty Bay and Beaver River projects. All three projects are 100-percent owned by Fission 3.0.

After production cuts were announced by major uranium producers including Cameco and Kazatomprom in 2020, industry stakeholders have speculated a supply deficit could occur moving forward. “With rising spot prices and positive sentiment, the outlook for uranium explorers has significantly improved in recent months. Fission 3.0 owns an exceptional portfolio in the Athabasca Basin, with projects that are prospective for both high-grade and shallow mineralization. Following an in-depth technical review we have now prioritized our key projects moving forward," said Ross McElroy, COO and Chief Geologist for Fission 3.0.

Fission 3.0's Company Highlights

  • Developing a portfolio of 18 projects in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin including a collection of properties surrounded by producing uranium mines
  • Focused on three highly prospective uranium projects: Cree Bay, Hearty Bay and Beaver River
  • Each project benefits from the policies and mining support that caused Saskatchewan to be ranked the 9th best mining jurisdiction in the world in 2019
  • Prospecting at Hearty Bay has identified 45 new occurrences of radioactive boulders, including those returning assay samples of up to 8.23 percent U3O8
  • Drilling at Beaver River's Trigger Zone returned 13.9 percent U3O8, 2.27 g/t gold, 5.93 percent U3O8 and 1.55 g/t gold
  • CEO & Chairman Dev Randhawa and COO & Chief Geologist Ross McElroy lead the same group that made both the Patterson Lake South (PLS) high-grade discovery and the J-Zone high-grade discovery in the Athabasca Basin
  • Leveraging extensive exploration experience and expertise as demonstrated by Fission Uranium at the Triple R deposit
  • Company management and technical team has established significant partners and relationships with those working in the Athabasca Basin
  • Fission 3.0 acquired two new properties, Grey Island and Flowerdew, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan expanding the company's total 16 properties, comprising of 212,446 hectares in the region.

New Property UpdateFission 3.0's Cree Bay Project

Fission 3.0's current focus is the Cree Bay project which comprises 16 mineral claims totaling over 14,000 hectares in the northeast portion of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The project is only 20 kilometers south of the town of Stony Rapids, which provides seasonal access via the west side of the property.

In 2019 Fission 3.0 conducted a three-hole drill campaign on the Cree Bay property that focused on a 1.2-km resistivity anomaly that was identified by Fission 3.0 during previous ground geophysics surveys. The first pass of the company's drill program encountered faulting, strong hydrothermal alteration and elevated concentrations of pathfinder elements in both holes. Fission 3.0 believes pathfinder elements including uranium and boron can help to identify prospective areas of mineralization.

Fission 3.0's Hearty Bay Project

The Hearty Bay project comprises five land claims totaling 9,804 hectares located on the north edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 kilometers east of the Beaver Lodge uranium district. The Hearty Bay project surrounds a historic trend of radioactive sandstone boulder trains that contain up to three percent uranium.

In July 2019 Fission 3.0 began exploring the Hearty Bay project for the source of the high-grade uranium boulder trains previously identified on the property. The company's glaciologists set out to conduct detailed geomorphological mapping in an effort to determine the direction of the ice flow and assist with locating the source of boulders.

The prospecting work conducted on the Wolfe and Jackfish boulder fields in the area identified 45 new occurrences of radioactive boulders, including those returning assay samples of up to 8.23 percent U3O8. Complimentary surveys conducted at the time including glacial directional flow determination pointed to a likely direction of the boulder fields and have helped identify markets for the potential source of radioactivity. Over 24 percent of the boulders tested in the region returned greater than one percent U3O8.

Fission 3.0's Beaver River Project

The Beaver River project comprises 19 mineral claims totaling nearly 14,000 hectares just outside the Athabasca Basin. The property hosts four historical uranium showings, the Matthews Lake showing, the Cluster showing, the VIC north uranium zone and the VIC south uranium zone.

The Matthews showing has been trenched and stripped with samples assaying 0.23 percent U3O8 across 1.5 feet and 1.77 percent U3O8 across 3 feet. The Cluster showing appears to occur in shear zones with past trenching revealing uranium staining. Each of the VIC uranium zones has been trenched and sampled, with high-grade veins in trenching at the north zone returning 25 percent uranium over 3.5 meters within 2.6 percent uranium over 7.3 meters.

At VIC south, grab samples have returned up to 31 percent U308 with channel sampling returning 16 percent U3O8 across 0.41 meters of vein material and 1.28 percent U3O8 over 2.4 meters. Drilling in the area returned 0.6 meters of 2 percent copper, 1 percent nickel, 0.06 percent U3O8, 0.06 oz/ton gold and 0.70 oz/ton silver.

In 2019 Fission 3.0 announced it had discovered new areas of high-grade uranium and gold at multiple locations, identifying the Trigger Zone in the process. Samples taken from the newly-named zone returned 13.9 percent U3O8 and 2.27 g/t gold and 5.93 percent U3O8 and 1.55 g/t gold, confirming the presence of high-grade uranium, gold, copper and nickel at historical showings in the process.

Fission 3.0's Management Team

Dev Randhawa – Chairman & CEO

Dev is an experienced CEO and has a wealth of experience in growing resource, mining exploration, and energy companies. Northern Miner Magazine named Dev 'Mining Person of the Year 2013' and Finance Monthly awarded him with their 'Deal Maker of the Year 2013' award. As part of the Fission team, Dev has won the Mining Journal Excellence Award 2015 for Exploration. He is currently CEO of Fission 3.0 Corp and Fission Uranium Corp which made the shallow depth, high-grade uranium discovery at PLS.

Ross McElroy – COO

Ross McElroy is a professional geologist with nearly 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He has comprehensive experience with working and managing many types of mineral projects from grassroots exploration to feasibility and production. Mr. McElroy has held positions with both major and junior mining companies, which include BHP Billiton, Cogema Canada (now AREVA), and Cameco. He was a member of the early-stage discovery team of the MacArthur River uranium deposit.

Ryan Cheung – CFO & Corporate Secretary

Ryan Cheung provides accounting, management, securities regulatory compliance services to private and public-listed companies. Mr. Cheung also serves as an officer and/or director of a number of public-listed companies. Mr. Cheung holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Victoria and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Phil Morehouse – Director

Mr. Morehouse is the former Executive Vice-President for Sernova Corp., as well as the JV manager for Fission Energy Corp. prior to the sale of the company to Denison Mines in 2013. He founded his own consulting company in 1990 and, for nearly 25 years, has provided leadership and management services to a wide range of public companies. Mr. Morehouse was a consultant to Fission Uranium Corp., prior to his appointment as President of Fission 3.0 Corp.

Frank Estergaard – Director

Mr. Estergaard is a professional Chartered Accountant who retired as a Partner with KPMG in 2001. His career with KPMG spanned 38 years, providing audit, taxation, and business advice to clients in Vancouver, Vernon, Ottawa, and Kelowna. He served a wide variety of corporations in the forestry, mining, real estate and land development, high technology, manufacturing, wholesale and retail industries. These companies ranged from start-ups to mature enterprises with both domestic and worldwide operations. In addition, he served on the Management Committee and Partnership Board of KPMG.

William V. Marsh – Advisor

Mr. Marsh previously worked on domestic and international drilling programs for Chevron for 15 years both in Canada and Internationally. Mr. Marsh was a former director of Pacific Asia China Energy until its sale to Green Dragon Gas wholly-owned subsidiary, Greka China Ltd, for 35.18 million in 2008. He was also a former director of Predator Capital Corp. and Wolf Capital Corp. and is currently on the Board of Ballyliffin Capital Corp. Mr. Marsh has also provided consulting services to a number of resource exploration and production companies, both public and private, operating in Canada and internationally.

John Dejoia – Technical Advisor

Mr. Dejoia has over 40 years in the uranium industry and has held positions as Chief Geologist, Director of Technical Services, Construction Manager and Senior Vice-President positions. He has worked in every sector of the uranium industry, including mining, where he was directly responsible for mining 22 million pounds of uranium, along with managing Geologic, Engineering, Environmental and Land projects throughout his career. He has also worked in open-pit, underground and In-Situ uranium production, exploration, mine development and nuclear remediation. Mr. Dejoia has a B.S. in Geology from the University of Wyoming.

×