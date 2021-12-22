Fission 3.0 Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement for gross proceeds of C$8,587,353, from the sale of the following:17,043,642 units of the Company at a price of C$0.21 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,579,164 from the sale of Units;16,373,732 flow-through units of the Company at a price of C$0.23 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,765,958 from ...

FUU:CA