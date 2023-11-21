Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Fathom Further Delineates High-Grade Nickel with Multiple Intercepts of 1% to 3.25% at the Gochager Lake Property
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) (the "Company" or "Fathom") is pleased to announce assay results from the seven-hole, September drill program completed at the historic Gochager Lake deposit within the Company's 22,620 Ha Gochager Lake Project.
Highlights:
- Continuous nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization occurs in broad halos which host steeply oriented chutes of very conductive, semi-massive sulphide mineralization grading ~1-3% nickel.
- Drilling continues to confirm that zones of >1% nickel are associated with zones of high conductivity as defined by borehole electromagnetic surveys (BHEM).
- Massive sulphide vein intersected in GL23008 returned 3.25% Ni / 0.64 meters. Very strong and complex off-hole conductivity (BHEM) responses from this drillhole suggest additional mineralization of this type and grade occurs proximal to this intercept.
- Semi-massive sulphide mineralization intersected at approximately 335 meters below surface remains open to depth.
- Nickel tenor calculations suggest Gochager Lake mineralization tenor of approximately 3.5% (Ni100), which is comparable to nickel tenors within the Sudbury Nickel Camp.
1 Reported drillhole intersections are down-hole intersection length and are not a true thickness. At present there is insufficient information to determine true thickness.
Ian Fraser, CEO and VP Exploration stated,"The September drill program was successful in providing insight into the steep orientation of the mineralization we intersected in GL23003 and, importantly, its orientation along strike. It is now very evident that steeply oriented chutes of semi-massive mineralization occur within broad halos of disseminated mineralization. This recent drill campaign intersected multiple halos of broad disseminated mineralization that all have the potential to host additional chutes of semi-massive sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization. BHEM surveys have detected numerous strong off-hole conductors within the broad disseminated mineralization halos. We are also extremely excited and encouraged by the presence of the massive sulphide vein in GL23008. Clearly, massive sulphides equate to high-grade nickel - 3.25% in this case - and the BHEM tells us there is very strong conductivity off-hole of GL23008. BHEM is also telling us we didn't drill deep enough in GL23008 and several other drillholes, as conductivity continues to increase to the end of the drillholes. We have made tremendous strides with only 9 drillholes drilled at the Gochager Lake project in 2023. We look forward to continuing this success as we prepare to execute the winter 2024 drill program which we are planning to initiate in Q1-2024."
Table-1
Drillhole Assay Summary:
Table-2
Drillhole Location Details:
Figure 1: Fathom 2023 Drillhole Plan Map (Plan View)
Discussion
Drillholes GL23006, GL23007 and GL23011 reported no significant results (Table-1). Drillholes GL23006 and GL23007 intersected multiple zones of weak mineralization >0.10% Ni - 0.25% Ni over thicknesses up to 17.89m. The BHEM probe of GL23007 recognizes the strong conductivity off-hole to the east and associated with semi-massive sulphide mineralization intersected in drillholes GL23003, GL23010. It now appears this chute of high-grade Ni mineralization has a north-northeast strike and not a northeast strike as originally anticipated. Drillhole GL23011 drilled ~ 400 meters to northeast of the deposit area, and not illustrated in Figure 1, was consistently anomalous in nickel (>100ppm and up to 1290ppm Ni). Gabbro, the Gochager Lake deposit host rock, was logged in the drillhole and the BHEM survey has identified 3 off-hole anomalies. GL23009 has significantly extended the historic Gochager Lake deposit to depth and the deposit remains wide open for expansion to depth. The drillhole intersected the zone of conductivity detected off-hole of historic drillhole GL18002 but based on the strength of the modelled conductivity it is not clear if the 3.25m of semi-massive sulphide mineralization (1.35% Ni) is the exact source of this conductivity. Strong off-hole conductivity has been interpreted in front of GL23009 where zones of disseminated mineralization occur between depths of 43m - 217m. The high-grade nickel mineralization intersected in GL23010 is contained within two discreet broad zones of disseminated mineralization (Table-1). The encompassing halos and higher-grade mineralized chutes within, remain open for expansion to surface and to depth. A third mineralized halo in GL23010 was intersected starting at a depth of 260.05m and continuing to 297.67m (0.21% Ni / 37.62m). Mineralization within this interval is very consistent and here to, BHEM conductivity was interpreted to be building to the bottom of the drillhole.
The Company will spend the remainder of 2023 continuing to interpret the drilling and geophysical data sets accumulated in 2023. The Company's goal is to drill 3,000 to 5,000 meters in Q1-2024 at Gochager Lake to further delineate the broad mineralized halos and the more conductive and higher-grade mineralization occurring within these halos.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) Disclosure Statement
Fathom implements an industry-standard QA/QC for all field and diamond drill programs. Fathom, through the services of TerraLogic Exploration Inc., inserts QA/QC samples in its diamond drill programs at a rate of one sample per approximately every 12-13 samples collected. Standards sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories and CCRMP were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30 samples. Additionally, lab duplicates (coarse rejects) were inserted and positioned in the sample sequence at a rate of 1 in 30 samples and positioned in the sample sequence alternating with standards to result in a QA/QC insertion rate of no less than 1 in 15 samples. Blanks were inserted at the start of every sample batch and additionally after samples of anticipated high-grade or high sulphide content.
Assaying is performed at ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"). ALS is an accredited laboratory (SCC - CAN-P-1579 and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025) and is independent of Fathom. All drill core samples are analyzed using a 4-Acid digestion followed by 33 element ICP-AES analyses (Code ME-ICP61). Over limit Ni, Cu results are further analyzed by 4-Acid ore grade elements ICP-AES process (Code ME-OG62). Analyses for Au, Pd and Pt utilized the ore grade Pt, Pd and Au by ICP-AES (Code PGM-ICP27). Total sulphur is analysed by (S-IR08).
Qualified Person and Data Verification
Ian Fraser, P.Geo., CEO, VP Exploration and a Director of the Company and the "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of the Company.
About Fathom Nickel Inc.
Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market.
The Company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) the Albert Lake Project, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone deposit (produced high-grade Ni-Cu+PGE, 1965-1969), and 2) the Gochager Lake Project, 19,000+ hectare project host to a historic, NI43-101 non-compliant open pit resource; the Gochager Lake deposit,( of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu2, defined 1967-1970), an analogous drill tested nickel occurrence of drill intersections >1.% Ni (Mal Lake last drilled in 19673), and the Borys Lake Zn-Cu-Pb+Ag occurrence.
2 - The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID#0880) reports drill indicated reserves at the historic Gochager Lake Deposit of 4,262,400 tons grading 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu mineable by open pit. Fathom cannot confirm the resource estimate nor the parameters and methods used to prepare the reserve estimate. The estimate is not considered NI43-101 compliant and further work is required to verify this historical drill indicated reserve.
3 - Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index #0836
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ian Fraser, CEO & Vice-President Exploration
1-403-650-9760
Email: ifraser@fathomnickel.com
or
Doug Porter, President & CFO
1-403-870-4349
Email: dporter@fathomnickel.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS
Low-carbon, High-grade Nickel Needed to Supply EV Market, Nickel Creek Platinum CEO Says
The new demand for nickel that’s being driven by electric vehicles (EVs) will require a low-carbon footprint and high-grade mineralization, according to Stuart Harshaw, president and CEO of Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP,OTCQB:NCPCF).
“The challenge is it’s got to be very high-grade nickel,” he noted. "It’s got to be high purity, and this high purity has really been dominated by the sulfide world. And the sulfide world has been shrinking for the last 10 years as the dominance in the laterite world from Indonesia (expanded)."
He explained that projects in Indonesia are using high-pressure acid leach technology, which extracts pure nickel from laterite. The process is harmful to the environment, using coal fire with a high-carbon impact. For Harshaw, the challenge in supplying nickel to the EV sector is that nickel production has to have a low-carbon footprint to align with global energy transition goals.
The CEO said Nickel Creek’s solution to this is carbon sequestration, which allows for low-impact production of high-grade nickel. “We actually produce a very, very low-carbon-footprint nickel because we absorb carbon dioxide as part of our tailings process," he said. "The challenge we have is to bring new sulfide projects into play that have this low-carbon footprint and can feed into the EV market.”
Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw project in Canada's Yukon contains significant nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum and palladium, which are all important metals for the EV market. The next steps for the project and the beginning of permitting. Once that's complete, Nickel Creek Platinum will have a development-ready project that can meet the EV market's needs, with a low-carbon footprint and the ability to go directly into smelting technology to produce pure nickel for the market, Harshaw said.
Watch the full interview with Stuart Harshaw, president, CEO and director of Nickel Creek Platinum, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP,OTCQB:NCPCF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nickel Creek Platinum in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nickel Creek Platinum is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nickel Creek Platinum and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Nickel Creek Platinum
Overview
Future demand for nickel is projected to reach an all-time high, with much of that growth coming from the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Within that industry alone, global nickel demand is expected to reach 4.3 million metric tons by 2027. Nickel is an important component of EV batteries, and as EVs replace the majority of gas-powered vehicles, EV batteries will take a 41 percent share of nickel demand by 2040.Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP; OTCQB:NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on delivering value to stakeholders through diversified exposure to nickel, copper and platinum group metals (PGM) in Canada’s Yukon Territory. The company’s principal focus is the exploration and evaluation of its 100-percent-owned Nickel Shäw project, located in southwestern Yukon.
Nickel Creek Platinum’s Nickel Shäw project contains 2.47 billion pounds of contained nickel in measured and indicated mineral resource categories. PGMs account for approximately a quarter of the project’s resources and represent one of the larger PGM resources outside of South Africa and Russia. Copper, which is also critical to the electric vehicle infrastructure, accounts for 13 percent, while cobalt, another necessary metal for the battery market, makes up 7 percent of the project’s resource.
Nickel Creek Platinum benefits from the support of the Yukon government and maintains a strong relationship with the Kluane First Nation and the local community for the Nickel Shäw project. An advisory committee facilitates communication between the company and the local community to address any issues or concerns regarding the project. Nickel Creek also offers community support, training and employment opportunities.
With a strong commitment to ESG, Nickel Creek continues to collect baseline environmental data on the Nickel Shäw for permitting purposes. Through a study led by the research team at the University of British Columbia’s CarbMinLab, the company has confirmed the project’s potential for carbon sequestration at Nickel Shaw’s Wellgreen deposit. This ongoing study indicates a carbon sequestration capability of approximately 34.4 kt CO2 per year (2.1 kt CO2 per Mt tailings), resulting in a low-carbon footprint for the project.
Thanks to the mining-friendly Yukon Territory and positive relationships with the First Nations and local governments, Nickel Shäw is on its way to becoming one of the most productive initiatives in the region.
The US and Canada both see nickel and cobalt as critical metals of strategic importance and Stuart Harshaw, president and CEO of Nickel Creek, is confident the organization can help fulfill that need. “We have completed extensive metallurgical test work on the full representation of the deposit to produce a product that can go to market. With our higher value per tonne than other similar projects, Nickel Creek Platinum is well positioned to move forward,” Harshaw said, adding he sees the company “producing nickel for over 25 years.”
Company Highlights
- Nickel Creek Platinum is focused on the Nickel Shäw project, which hosts one of the world’s most promising deposits for nickel, copper, cobalt and PGMs, thanks to pre-existing regional infrastructure and expansive open-pit potential.
- The Nickel Shäw project location is ideal and low-risk, offering access to the Alaska Highway. The company has long-term relationships with large institutional shareholders, and management is highly experienced in related markets and project operations.
- Nickel in general is a vital component in battery technologies and will have a variety of uses for the growing electric vehicle market.
- Nickel Creek Platinum is dedicated not only to providing value for shareholders but also to achieving a carbon-neutral future in a socially responsible way. The organization is working with First Nations groups as well as local governments to minimize waste and promote positive environmental and social impacts.
- University of British Columbia's study on Nickel Shaw’s Wellgreen deposit has confirmed its potential for carbon sequestration.
- The company has filed a technical report titled, Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-PGM Project PreFeasibility Study for the Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-PGM Project, Yukon, Canada.
Key Project
Nickel Shäw Project
An undeveloped nickel sulphide deposit in the Yukon, the Nickel Shäw project boasts a favorable location and a diverse resource base of various metals including copper, cobalt and PGMs. Investors will be exposed to several different metals when working with Nickel Creek Platinum.
The project hosts measured and indicated resources of:
- 2.47 billion pounds of nickel
- 1.28 billion pounds of copper
- 6.97 million ounces of PGMs
- 137 million pounds of cobalt
The project is located southwest of Canada’s Yukon Territory, approximately 300km west-northwest of the capital, Whitehorse. This locale grants the project exceptional infrastructure, including the paved Alaska Highway and its year-round access to deep sea shipping ports in Haines and Skagway. There is potential for railway access in the future as well as options for renewable energy with the local community.
The company completed its 2022 drilling program, with a total of 2,975 metres drilled, which includes a 1,710 metres pre-feasibility study drilling at the Wellgreen deposit.
Work conducted by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia, showed significant uptake of carbon dioxide from a composite sample in bench-top testing. The results indicate a carbon sequestration capability of approximately 34.4kt of carbon dioxide per year equivalent to 2.1kt of carbon dioxide per Mt tailings.
The demonstrated substantial carbon capture from the Wellgreen deposit represents an opportunity to capture carbon in the form of carbon dioxide that will significantly reduce Nickel Creek's overall carbon footprint.
The Wellgreen deposit, which forms part of the company's Nickel Shäw Project, contains extensive nickel-copper-platinum-group elements (PGE) mineralization dominantly hosted in ultramafic rocks. Previous work at CarbMinLab confirmed the presence of brucite (a magnesium-rich mineral known to react quickly with carbon dioxide in air) in a subset of samples with concentrations ranging from 1 to 3 percent based on thermogravimetric analysis and leach tests.
Nickel Creek Platinum has filed a technical report titled "Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-PGM Project PreFeasibility Study for the Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-PGM Project, Yukon, Canada." Prepared by AGP Consultants, the estimated after-tax net present value (NPV) at a 5 percent discount rate is C$143 million with an after-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 5.8 percent.
- C$143 million after-tax NPV using a 5 percent discount rate and an IRR of 5.8 percent at the following commodity prices:
- Nickel - US$11.00 /pound (lb);
- Copper – US$4.00 /lb;
- Palladium – US$2,100 /troy ounce (troy oz);
- Platinum – US$1,000 /troy oz; cobalt – US$23 /lb;
- Gold – US$1,800 /troy oz, each using a 0.75 Canadian to US exchange rate.
- Life of mine (LOM) after-tax cash flow of approximately C$1.7 billion with an after-tax payback period of 12.7 years.
- Pre-production capital cost of approximately C$1.7 billion, with a construction period of three years.
Management Team
Stuart Harshaw - President, CEO and Director
Stuart Harshaw is a seasoned mining executive with a successful international career with Vale SA and Inco Limited. Most recently, as vice-president of Ontario operations for Vale, Harshaw was responsible for the company’s base metal operations in Ontario, which included six underground mines, a mill, smelter, nickel refinery, cobalt refinery, precious metal refinery and hydro-electric production facilities.
He held various senior roles with Vale including marketing and sales for a broad range of metal concentrates and finished metals worldwide.
Since leaving Vale, he has been consulting in the global mining business and is a member of the board of directors of several mining companies.
Joe Romagnolo - Senior Vice-president and Chief Financial Officer
Joe Romagnolo has extensive experience in the mining sector and all areas of external financial reporting, budgeting, compliance and cash flow management. He has also implemented financial reporting systems at all stages of a company’s growth and development from exploration to construction.
Romagnolo was recently with OceanaGold Corporation and Romarco Minerals Inc. He was responsible for the successful conclusion of over $500 million in equity financings and integrally involved in a US$200-million project debt financing with a syndicate of international banks with Romarco.
Before that role, Romagnolo was corporate controller of Centenario Copper Corporation, Atlas Cold Storage, and The Molson Companies Limited. He is a chartered professional accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.
Heather White - Advisor to Technical Committee of the Board of Directors
Heather White has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry where she has served in senior operating and executive roles with major companies like NOVAGOLD Resources, Vale Canada, and Voisey’s Bay Nickel Company. She was also the chief mine engineer and subsequently mine manager for Voisey’s Bay, where she was responsible for the development of the feasibility study through to mine operations.
White is a professional mining engineer and president of White Mining Consulting Inc. She offers her advisory services, including qualified person and project management services for resource development, scoping analysis, PEA, PFS, and FS level mining studies to a diverse group of clients that includes The Electrum Group, NOVAGOLD Resources, Trilogy Metals, and most recently Nickel Creek Platinum.
During her time at Vale, White gained extensive experience in the nickel market, having planned and managed the worldwide nickel supply chain for Vale. Her duties involved the alignment of production of all products at all finished nickel smelting and refining facilities with market demand.
Cameron Bell - Consulting Geologist
Cameron Bell is a geologist who has spent most of his career with Inco and Vale, engaged in both greenfield and brownfield exploration for base metals, potash and coal. Bell held senior technical and management roles at Voisey’s Bay and the Sudbury Basin, as well as the positions of regional exploration manager, North America and Australasia. In the 1990s, he was involved in belt-scale Ni-Cu-PGE exploration of the Kluane district in southwest Yukon. More recently, Bell worked as an exploration consultant focusing on nickel, copper and lithium projects.
Myron Manternach - Chairman
Myron Manternach is president of Castle Grove Capital, an investment firm that provides strategic and financial advice, and raises capital for institutional investors and portfolio companies. He has over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate issuers. Manternach worked as an investment banker at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and as an analyst and manager of institutional investment funds with extensive experience in the mining and metals industry. Most recently, he was executive vice-president, finance and corporate development at Lithium Americas, and managing director and senior portfolio manager of Ambac Assurance., a subsidiary of Ambac Financial Group. He has been a director of Nickel Creek Platinum since July 2012 and was previously a director of Lithium Americas. before its merger with Western Lithium.
Mike Sylvestre - Director
Mike Sylvestre recently retired from Kinross Gold Corporation and his position of Senior vice-president, Americas Operations. For most of his career, Sylvestre worked with Inco. where he held senior management positions domestically and internationally. Most notably, he was the CEO of Vale Inco, New Caledonia, president of Vale Inco, Manitoba operations, and the vice-president of operations PT Inco, Indonesia. Sylvestre was also previously the President and CEO of Castle Resources Inc. and the interim CEO of Claude Resources., as well as Chair of the Board. Sylvestre brings over 40 years of mining experience to Nickel Creek Platinum. He is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario and the Canadian Institute of Mining.
Michele S. Darling - Director
Michele Darling has over 30 years of global business experience, with particular expertise in human resources management and corporate governance. She is the president of Michele Darling and Associates Inc., a management consulting business that provides human resources and strategic planning consulting services to Canadian and American businesses. Before establishing her consulting practice, Darling was the executive vice-president, corporate governance and human resources, with Prudential Financial from 1996 to 2002. She played a very significant role in the transformation of Prudential Financial from a mutual company into a public company and was honored as Human Resources Executive of the Year.
Wayne Kirk - Director
Wayne Kirk has over 36 years of experience as a corporate attorney, including nine years of experience as vice-president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Homestake Mining Company, and over 18 years of experience as a board member of publicly held companies, including as a member of audit and governance committees. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Northern Dynasty Minerals
Mark Fields - Director
Mark Fields has over 30 years of experience in increasingly senior positions in the mineral exploration and mining industry with major and junior companies and currently operates his consulting practice, MC Fields Ventures Inc. Fields has and continues to serve on boards of publicly held companies involved in mineral exploration and development. On March 15, 2017, Fields was appointed as the interim president and CEO of Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. and on December 17, 2019, was appointed president and CEO. He was involved in the acquisition and development of the Diavik diamond mine for the Rio Tinto Group through the 1990s. Fields was vice-president of La Teko Resources when it negotiated a friendly take-over by Kinross Gold Corporation. As executive vice-president of Pine Valley Mining Corporation, he was a key member of the executive team that brought the Willow Creek metallurgical coal mine into commercial production, for which he received the E.A. Scholz Award for excellence in mine development. Fields was president and CEO of Geodex Minerals from 2009 through 2014 and negotiated the joint venture and sale of the Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project to Northcliff Resources followed by the re-organization of Geodex Minerals.
High-Grade Nickel Sulphide Intersected Outside Mineral Resource
Up to 2.4% nickel intersected in addition to multiple disseminated nickel sulphide intersections of up to 195m
Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to report further significant assay results received from drilling completed at its 100%-owned flagship Pulju project, situated in Northern Finland (Pulju, or the Project) within the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). The Company completed 28 diamond drill holes for 15,432m as part of its maiden drilling program at the Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assays from nine (9) diamond drill holes continue to return extensive zones of nickel sulphide mineralisation, including zones of higher-grade massive stringer sulphides.
- Assay highlights include:
- HOT026
- 41.1m @ 0.25% Ni from 296.9m (incl. 0.45m @ 2.4% Ni, 0.11% Co); and
- 100m @ 0.21% Ni from 353m (incl. 0.55m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.05% Co)
- HOT021
- 195m @ 0.21% Ni from 10m; and
- 107.9m @ 0.17% Ni from 330m
- HOT018
- 184m @ 0.21% Ni from 34m
- HOT023
- 141.75m @ 0.22% Ni from 35.85m (incl. 2m @ 0.80% Ni, 0.04% Co)
- HOT020
- 122m @ 0.21% Ni from 92m; and
- 132.3m @ 0.22% Ni from 347m
- HOT014
- 102.37m @ 0.20% Ni from 137.63m
- HOT026
(See Table 1 and Appendix 1 for details)
- Results reinforce the potential for high-grade, semi-massive and massive nickel sulphides within the extensive areas of disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation at Hotinvaara.
- Partial leach assaying confirms the predominance of nickel sulphide in the assays received to date.
- Hotinvaara Prospect represents just 2% of the total prospective mineralised belt within the broader Pulju Project.
- Assay results pending for an additional five drill holes from the Phase 1 drilling program at Hotinvaara.
- Updated MRE scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.
Principally, these results have confirmed and expanded the footprint of the extensive zones of disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation at the Hotinvaara Prospect. Additionally, step-out drilling to the south (HOT026) has demonstrated a large extension of the mineralised system and that the targeting of geophysical anomalies is an effective (Figure 1, Table 1 & Appendix 1).
Figure 1. Collar plan showing Nordic’s drilling (green dots) and historical drilling (black dots). Drill holes reported in this release highlighted in green text. Composite assay intersections highlighted (cut-off:>1,500ppm Ni-total; max. 6m internal dilution). Cross-sections A – A’, B – B’, C – C’, D – D’, E – E’ and F – F’ see Figs. 2 – 7.
Management Comment
Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said: “We are very encouraged to see zones of high- grade nickel sulphide in these latest assays associated with the extensive zones of disseminated mineralisation which we have been consistently intersecting.
“The Phase 1 drilling program has been extremely successful in confirming and expanding the known mineralised footprint at Hotinvaara, laying the foundations for a resource upgrade due by the end of this year. In particular, the strong correlation of magnetic anomalism with nickel sulphide mineralisation is extremely encouraging as we look to both expand the existing resource and discover larger accumulations of massive sulphides.
“As our understanding of the mineralised system advances, we will be in a strong position to build on the results of the Phase 1 drilling and target new discoveries, both within, and external to, the Hotinvaara licence area. In the meantime, shareholders can look forward to consistent further news-flow as we await final assays from the drilling, an updated MRE and metallurgical testwork results.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone Identifies Ta Khoa Refinery Nickel Supply Target
Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Cavico Laos Mining (“CLM”) to collaborate in a number of areas associated with CLM’s nickel mine in Lao People's Democratic Republic (“Laos”) and supply of nickel products for Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery (“TKR”) in Vietnam.
The MOU was executed at the Australian Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam and was witnessed by His Excellency Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam.
CLM own and operate the Ban Bo Mine located in the Province of Bolikhamsay in Laos. Mining activities commenced in 2022 and just recently CLM commissioned a small hydrometallurgical plant to produce Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (“MHP”), an intermediate product which can be processed at Blackstone’s TKR. Geologically, the Ban Bo Mine and its surrounds are highly prospective with Iron Ore, Rare Earths, Cobalt, Chromium, Gold and Silver having been discovered.
Under the MOU, the following initiatives will be explored;
1. Negotiate offtake agreements for MHP for TKR and to assist with the marketing of MHP in the short to medium term;
2. Blackstone to assist CLM in certifying their resources and reserves to JORC standards;
3. Investigate technological solutions to help improve MHP recovery and quality to allow for its sale to global refineries such as TKR;
4. Review CLM’s current operation with an ESG lens and develop necessary actions to meet global expectations;
5. Explore investment opportunities that are mutually beneficial for both parties;
6. Investigate opportunities to identify new regional exploration targets in Laos.
For a video summary of the announcement head to the Blackstone Investor Hub https://investorhub.blackstoneminerals.com.au/link/MrDGQe
About Laos and CLM
Laos has a well-established mining industry that has operated successfully for decades and has significant mineral wealth. Oxiana and Pan Australia were first movers into Laos and built world class mining operations that continue to be operated today. CLM established themselves in Laos in 2009 and were granted ~500km2 area for exploration. Over a 13-year period, CLM explored and applied for a mining license for an area of 69km2 which was granted by the Laos Government in 2022. Development of the Ban Bo Mine started in 2022. Laos has an abundance of renewable energy with several large solar and wind projects in the development pipeline.
Trilateral Co-operation between Laos, Vietnam and Australia
On 10 October 2023, a trilateral workshop between Laos, Vietnam and Australia was held in Hanoi, Vietnam. A key focus for the workshop was how the three countries could work closer together on sharing technologies, exploring investment opportunities and applying the highest ESG standard for developing mines. This MOU brings together the three countries and is perfectly aligned with the intent of the workshop.
Blackstone’s Interest in CLM an Laos
CLM and Blackstone are on the same journey to produce nickel chemicals for the electric vehicle battery industry, all be it at different phases of development and scale. Blackstone has always been interested in securing “locally” supplied nickel feed sources for TKR and increasing our regional nickel footprint. CLM can benefit from Blackstone’s extensive testwork, study development and hydromet processing experience to help CLM climb the value-add curve and participate in the premium end of the nickel chemicals market. In addition to common mining interests, CLM has extensive experience in the construction industry which Blackstone believes could be beneficial for the advancement of the Ta Khoa Project.
Figure 1. Signing of agreement between Cavico, Cavico Laos Mining & Blackstone at Australian Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam.
His Excellency Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam commented:
“Mining is a promising area for Australia-Vietnam bilateral relations. This partnership builds on the strong Vietnam-Laos and Australia-Laos cooperation in the resources sector. The MOU is a good example of bringing together Australian technology and capability promoting high ESG standards, with Vietnamese mining construction and know-how, to create diversified nickel supply chains. Partnerships like this show the great potential for Australia-Vietnam battery supply chains of the future.”
Cavico Chairman, Bui Quang Ha, commented:
“We value our partnership with Blackstone in mineral mining and refining, which opens up avenues for us to access advanced Australian technology, fostering efficient and environmentally friendly production. Collaborating with Blackstone not only benefits our operations but also strengthens the relationships between Australia, Vietnam, and Laos. We are eager to contribute positively to these connections.”
Blackstone Minerals’ Managing Director, Scott Williamson, commented:
“Blackstone and CLM are aligned on our objective to provide high ESG nickel products to the electric vehicle industry. Blackstone do not see CLM as a competitor, in fact, with the increasing nickel demand for batteries it is quite the opposite, we need more green-nickel producers in the market. The more we can work together to produce low carbon footprint nickel products, the greater the impact we will have on reducing climate change. CLM has an operating mine and is well positioned in Laos, Blackstone has access to capital, technology and expertise to help CLM maximise return from their operation. We are looking forward to working with CLM to explore areas of collaboration.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone Signs Renewable Energy MOU for the Ta Khoa Project
Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Limes Renewables Energy S.r.l. (“Limes”) to collaborate on the supply of wind renewable energy to the Company’s Ta Khoa Project (“TKP”) via a direct power purchase agreement (“DPPA”).
Figure 1: Limes’ Managing Director, Cristiano Spillati & Blackstone Executive Lon Taranaki at the MOU signing ceremony in Hanoi
Announcement Highlights:
- Blackstone and Limes sign MOU to investigate the opportunity to supply renewable energy to the Ta Khoa Project via direct power purchase agreements,
- Life Cycle Analysis has shown the Project is capable of producing a nickel product with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry, with identified pathways to reduce the carbon footprint further with additional studies (refer to ASX announcement 15 September 2022),
- Son La Province in Vietnam where the project is located has large scale hydro power projects with additional renewable power projects (such as wind) in the pipeline,
- Vietnamese government is in the process of formulating new legislation to allow power generators to sell directly to end users through DPPA’s,
- Sourcing 100% renewable energy for the Ta Khoa Project will further reduce the projects carbon footprint by 25%, allowing a pathway to net zero mining and position the Company to meet the growing global demand for low carbon intensity battery raw materials.
For a video summary of the announcement head to the Blackstone Investor Hub here.
Overview of the Memorandum of Understanding
Limes is an independent power producer with a focus on renewable energy. Limes has a global footprint with a number of solar, wind and battery projects underway. Limes is currently advancing a 200 MW wind farm in the province of Son La, Vietnam, where the Ta Khoa Project is located. The Project was recently included in Vietnam’s National Power Master Plan, demonstrating that renewables projects such as this are considered as ‘significant value’ for Vietnam (refer to ASX announcement 15 June 2023).
Blackstone continues its pursuit to be one of the greenest nickel producers in the world. As an extension to its announcement about investigating the carbon capture potential at the Ta Khoa Project via carbon mineralisation (refer to ASX announcement 29 September 2023), the Company has identified it can significantly reduce its carbon footprint further by securing up to 100% renewable power for the Ta Khoa Project (refer to Figure 2). Securing DPPA’s with renewable power suppliers allows for a pathway to net zero mining and positions the Company to meet the growing global demand for low carbon intensity battery raw materials.
The parties have agreed to collaborate on the following initiatives;
- Direct power purchase agreements: when the new legislation is implemented, negotiate and execute a DPPA for the provision of renewable energy;
- Permitting and licensing assistance: both companies are operating in Son La and work with the same authorities. Where possible, the companies will assist each other with the permitting, licensing and promotion of their respective projects;
- Renewable energy optimisation: The parties will work together to develop strategies to allow Blackstone to maximise the use of renewable energy which could include strategies such as energy storage batteries.
The Opportunity
Son La Province, Vietnam, has significant wind potential with a number of large-scale wind projects in preparation that could produce in excess of 1 GW of renewable energy. This coupled with the existing 4.3 GW of hydropower capacity makes Son La a very attractive investment location for projects aiming to be carbon neutral.
The Ta Khoa Project will produce the lowest emission precursor as verified by Minviro and the Nickel Institute. This study was based on the Project sourcing electricity from the Northen Vietnam power grid which has approximately 50% of power supplied from renewable sources.
While the Ta Khoa Project’s nickel products have a low carbon footprint compared to other nickel producers (refer to Figure 3), there are opportunities to reduce this further. As outlined in Figure 2, the Company has the potential to reduce the climate impact of pCAM product further by utilising additional renewable energy. It is forecast that a ~25% reduction in the Project’s carbon footprint could be achieved if 100% renewable power was sourced.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2023
Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) is pleased to present the company's quarterly report for the period ending 30 September, 2023.
- Completion of key Vietnamese studies and commencement of early contractor engagement to support the Ta Khoa Refinery definitive feasibility study.
- Completion of the Ta Khoa Nickel plant concentrator pilot programme and significant progress toward completion of the variability testwork programme.
- Blackstone and Arca sign Memorandum of Understanding to further investigate the carbon capture potential at the Ta Khoa Project via carbon mineralisation and explore opportunities to utilise Arca’s carbon capture technologies within the Project. Carbon mineralisation is one technology being considered to reduce Ta Khoa Project’s carbon footprint, providing a pathway to realise Blackstone’s Green Nickel™ vision and position the Company to meet the growing global demand for low carbon intensity battery raw materials.
- The Ta Khoa Project was included in the Vietnamese National Mineral Master Plan. The Master Plan is a key document and reference point in the approval of major mineral projects in Vietnam. The inclusion demonstrates the projects ‘significant value’ for Vietnam.
- The Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment approves the Company’s exploration and reserve report for the Ta Khoa Nickel mine, a significant permitting and licensing milestone allowing the Company to progress the Ban Phuc, Ban Khoa, King Snake and Ban Chang Mining license applications.
- Blackstone entered into a three-way Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam Rare Earths JSC and ASX listed Australian Strategic Materials to cooperate on opportunities to develop a fully integrated rare earths mine to metals value chain in Vietnam.
- Blackstone published its third sustainability report, covering the reporting period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023. The report provides stakeholders with an accurate and transparent account of our efforts, impacts and achievements around material ESG topics.
CORPORATE
- End of quarter cash position of $6.0m, plus an additional $1.1m in funding received via the Acuity Capital At-the-Market Facility.
- Listed investments of $9.7m at the end of quarter.
- Received $2.8m before costs from advanced funding for the company’s 2023 R&D program on 18 July 2023.
BLACKSTONE COMPLETES VIETNAMESE STUDIES FOR TA KHOA REFINERY
Blackstone announced on 20 July 2023 the completion of key Vietnamese studies and commencement of early contractor engagement for the Ta Khoa Refinery (“TKR”) Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”).
Blackstone recognises the importance of engaging local contractors to enhance project value as they have deep understanding of the Vietnamese business landscape, local culture, and expertise in their respective fields. Local contractors have played a pivotal role in the development of the Company’s Refinery DFS and will continue to play a major role in expediting construction and permitting timelines, ensuring the Project is ‘Vietnam-ready’, locking-in highly competitive local pricing and contributing to the overall Project success.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.