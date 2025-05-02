Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conference Presentations in Australia & N America

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to inform investors of its upcoming participation in two key industry events:

  • RIU Sydney Resources Round-up (6-8 May 2025 at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney, NSW), where the Company will be delivering a presentation to delegates and will meet existing and prospective investors at its booth in the exhibition area; and
  • OTC Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference (6-8 May 2025), where Empire will present to a global online audience of investors and industry participants. Investors can learn more about the event and register at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

These events provide an opportunity for the Company to update shareholders and potential investors on recent developments and strategic plans, including highlights from the ongoing exploration and development activities at the Pitfield Project and other key announcements made in recent weeks.

An updated corporate presentation, reflecting the Company's latest developments, is available on the Company's website at: https://www.empiremetals.com/investors/shareholder-documents/presentations/.

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.

An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.

The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.

Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.

*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Empire Metals

Empire Metals

Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Empire Metals Limited to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 7th

Empire Metals Limited to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 7th

Empire Metals Limited (OTCQB: EPMLF, AIM: EEE), based in London, UK, and Perth, Australia, and focused on the Pitfield Project, the largest titanium discovery globally, today announced that Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 7 th .

DATE : May 7 th
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Empire Metals (LON:EEE)

Empire Metals: Advancing a Game-changing, Globally Significant Titanium Project in Western Australia

Empire Metals

Empire Metals Confirms Extensive High-Grade Titanium Zones at Pitfield

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF),the AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company,is pleased to announce highly successful results from its recently completed Air Core ('AC') drilling programme at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield').

This latest phase of drilling has further defined widespread and continuous, high-grade titanium dioxide ('TiO₂') mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap, extending from surface to depths of over 50 metres. These results represent the next step in developing a globally significant titanium resource at Pitfield whilst also delivering significant bulk sample material for further processing testwork.

Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC)

Electric Royalties Announces Marketing Activities and Long-Term Incentive Grants

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces marketing activities intended to increase investor awareness about its royalty portfolio throughout 2025.

The Company engaged Jefferson Financial for the distribution of an article in their Golden Opportunities newsletter for a fee of US$7,500 on April 3, 2025. Such fee will be paid in cash from the Company's cash on hand. U.S.-based Jefferson Financial produces invest-oriented newsletters, special reports and events including the New Orleans Investment Conference. The Company may, from time to time, engage Jefferson Financial to distribute subsequent articles for similar fees. The Company and Jefferson Financial are at arm's length and, to the Company's knowledge, Jefferson Financial does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities.

Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Hand holding a textured rock with a blurred, earthy background.

Cyprium Gains Full Control of Paterson Copper Project as IGO Withdraws

Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM,OTC Pink:CYPMF) said Wednesday (April 23) that it will assume 100 percent ownership of the Paterson exploration project following IGO's (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPDGF) withdrawal from the joint venture.

The joint venture dates back to June 2020, when IGO signed a deal with Metals X (ASX:MLX,OTC Pink:MLXEF).

Under the arrangement, IGO committed to solely fund AU$32 million worth of exploration activities over the course of 6.5 years to earn a 70 percent interest in the project. IGO has managed the asset since then, investing approximately AU$24 million across multiple drill campaigns and regional targeting programs.

Cyprium went on to acquire Metals X's Western Australian copper assets in March 2021. Now that IGO has decided to exit the agreement with no retained interest, Paterson will revert back to Cyprium effective April 30.

The property is located in Western Australia's prolific Northeastern Pilbara region, and according to the company is contiguous with its Nifty copper complex and Maroochydore copper project.

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $9,557,000 due to Tremendous Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $9,557,000 due to Tremendous Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

(TheNewswire)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

DR. QUINTON HENNIGH TECHNICAL ADVISOR

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

A person's hand holds a piece of copper metal ore above a blurry copper-colored background.

What's the Next US Copper Mine? 27 Copper Projects to Watch

Companies with upcoming copper mines in the US could be poised to benefit from tailwinds in the sector, including supply deficits and the Trump administration's promises to cut "red tape" for critical minerals projects.

Copper demand is climbing quickly in recent years because of the rapid urbanization of the global south as well as the developing energy transition sectors. However, current copper mines are increasing in age and there is a lack of new copper mines to replace them, both due to limited greenfield exploration and long permitting times.

This has put the world's copper supply in a difficult situation, and experts expect to see deficits begin to emerge in 2025.

Juggernaut Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $8,600,000 due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

Juggernaut Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $8,600,000 due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

(TheNewswire)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

