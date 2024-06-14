Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Extends Share Purchase Plan

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) advises that the closing date for the current Share Purchase Plan (SPP)1 will be extended until 5:00pm, Wednesday, 26 June 2024 Australian Western Standard Time (AWST).

  • Extension of Element 25 Share Purchase Plan with revised closing date, Wednesday, 26 June 2024 at 5:00pm AWST.
  • Funds raised from the Share Purchase Plan will enable the Company to progress its current prime projects at the Butcherbird mine site (located in the southern Pilbara region of Western Australia), as part of the Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion Project, as well as continuing to support the high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) project to be built in Louisiana, USA in partnership with General Motors LLC and Stellantis NV.
  • Shareholders can request an electronic copy of their personalised Share Purchase Plan form via Element 25’s share registry, Automic Group.
Element 25 has been made aware by shareholders that postal deliveries relating to the SPP have taken longer than anticipated. The extension of the SPP will allow eligible shareholders additional time to consider their position and provide sufficient time to submit their applications and payment.

Under the SPP, the Company will offer eligible shareholders, who were registered shareholders as at 5:00pm (AWST) on Monday, 20 May 2024 (Record Date) the opportunity to apply for up to $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares). New Shares will be issued at $0.27 per share, equivalent to a 14% discount to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Element 25 shares over the last five trading days prior to the announcement of the SPP1.

A revised indicative timetable with the new closing date for the SPP is as follows:

REVISED SPP TIMETABLE


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

E25:AU
Element 25 Limited
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited


Miramar Resources

Goldfields Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

Element 25 Limited

E25 Investigates Butcherbird Restart Options Amid Record High Manganese Ore Prices

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update on activities to investigate the potential to recommence operations at the Company’s 100%-owned Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia (Butcherbird) to take advantage of recent upward movement in manganese ore prices caused by market factors including disruptions at South 32 Limited’s Groote Eylandt (GEMCO) operations1. This may include the sale of stockpiles and or recommencing processing of run-of mine (ROM) stockpiles.

Closeup of manganese ore from mines.

Manganese in Australia (Updated 2024)

Manganese is a hard, silvery metal with many uses in the world driving demand today. Manganese mines in Australia are working to meet that demand.

Despite being brittle, it adds strength and wear-resistance to metals like iron. It can be used to make glass and ceramics, and manganese sulphate is even used as a fungicide. Manganese is also an essential mineral in our diets, and is found in bones as well as organs like the kidneys, liver and brain.

But most substantially, manganese is used in the Australian and global industrial metals sector. Right now, about 85 to 90 percent of manganese demand comes from the steelmaking sector, including ironmaking.

Manganese ore in the foreground at an open-pit manganese mine.

Top 5 Manganese Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Manganese, a key ingredient for the steel market, is also seeing growth in demand from the electric vehicle battery sector, particularly when it comes to high-purity manganese chemical products.

Manganese investors are often interested to hear which countries produce the most of the metal. After all, if a nation is producing a lot of manganese, many companies are likely operating there — and investment opportunities may thus be available. However, what investors sometimes fail to consider is manganese reserves, or how much economically mineable manganese a country holds, and what companies are working to bring those reserves into production.

CPM Group told the Investing News Network that there are about 60 development-stage manganese ferroalloy projects scheduled to start production by 2027. If all of these new projects in the pipeline are brought online, the impact on the global market would be about a 6 percent increase in manganese ferroalloy production capacity.

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 SPP Investor Presentation May 2024

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Share Purchase Plan Opens

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce the opening of the E25 Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer.

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Announces Share Purchase Plan

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) will offer eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP), targeting to raise $5 million (before costs).

Element 25 Limited
