- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Drilling at Horden Lake to Drive Substantial Re-rating for Pivotal Metals, Analyst Report Says
Description:
Pivotal Metals’ (ASX:PVT) two-rig, 8,000-metre drill program at Horden Lake could capture investors’ attention on the “extreme value and potential upside” of Pivotal shares, according to a report by Hong Kong-based equity research firm Orior Capital.
First assay results from Horden Lake, expected in the first quarter of 2024, has the potential to substantially enlarge and improve the quality of the project’s current resource of 27.8 million tons at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq), wrote Orior Capital analyst Simon Francis.
Francis noted that the current resource only modelled gold in the central part of the deposit. “Cobalt, platinum, and silver, although assayed in some historical drilling, are not included at all. Based on historical intercepts and current metals prices, including these elements could lift the CuEq resource by as much as 20 percent.”
Valuing Horden Lake in line with peers and Belleterre-Angliers at just AU$10 million suggests a valuation of AU$0.12 cents per share, approximately seven times the current share price, the analyst report added.
Pivotal is expected to deliver consistent newsflow through 2024 beginning with the first assays from the Horden Lake drill program. Results of the Horden Lake mineralogy studies are also expected in the first quarter of 2024. The company is gearing up for an updated mineral resource for Horden Lake and metallurgical test work results are expected in the first half of this year.
Highlights from the Orior Capital report:
- Drilling underway at Horden Lake: First assays are expected in the first quarter of 2024.
- Pivotal is one of the cheapest copper explorers globally.
- Belleterre-Angliers MT survey results expected in the first quarter of 2024.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Pivotal Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Pivotal Metals
Overview
Countries across the globe are setting energy transition goals to meet emissions targets, leading to increasing global competition for critical minerals. Canada and the US have developed their own clean energy strategies, yet both countries are also heavily reliant on imports. A common denominator among the critical mineral strategies is the need to develop domestic and/or IRA supply chains that will require significant government investment. All of these factors add up to a steadily growing global demand for minerals and fierce competition to win the attention of mining companies necessary to shore up supply of critical metals.Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) is a global developer and explorer of world-class mineral deposits critical to an ever-increasing, technology-driven world economy. With copper and nickel assets in Canada, Pivotal Metals is committed to developing its projects in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.
The Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM development project in Quebec, Canada has a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kilotons (kt) of contained CuEq. The deposit starts at surface and is well located just 10 km from a national highway. In addition to defined resources, the deposit is open at depth and is considered highly prospective for discovery of additional resources. The project benefits from being in Quebec, a mature and supportive mining jurisdiction, and has access to low-cost, carbon-neutral La Grange hydropower.
The company’s Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) exploration project has known high-grade nickel-copper-PGM deposits at Midrim, Lorraine and Alotta across a 157 square kilometre consolidated land holding. The company is targeting the mineralised feeder system that acted as the source for the numerous discoveries to date.
As of January 2024, exploration activities are on track across the company’s projects. Pivotal Metals is commencing an 8,000-metre drill program at the Horden Lake project, with the objective of potential size and grade increases of the deposit, and collection of metallurgical sample for optimisation test work. Downhole geophysics will be completed to target extensions of the mineralisation. At the BAGB property, results are pending on a magnetotelluric survey to aimed to highlight controlling structures and target future drilling to test substantial massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations
Pivotal Metals has $5.3 million in cash and completed a $2.5 million placement. Consistent news flow is expected as work programs across its properties are being implemented.
An experienced management team and board of directors lead the company. Ivan Fairhall, managing director and mechanical engineer, brings 20 years of experience in the resource sector focused on development stage companies. Eddy Canova, executive operations, Canada, is a professional senior geologist with extensive experience in advancing exploration projects in Quebec and internationally.
Company Highlights
- Pivotal Metals is an exploration and development mining company with assets in Canada, enabling it to become a significant contributor to IRA-compliant supply chains of critical minerals.
- The company’s Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec is an advanced project with a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kt of contained CuEq.
- The Belleterre-Anglier Greenstone Belt (BAGB) Project, also in Quebec, is an exploration stage asset with known, very high-grade nickel-copper-PGM discoveries.
- Pivotal Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors that create confidence in its ability to reach its goals.
- Pivotal Metals is well financed to execute an exploration and project development work program across its properties in 2024.
Key Projects
Horden Lake Copper-Nickel-PGM
Pivotal Metals acquired the Horden Lake polymetallic deposit in northwestern Quebec in September 2022. Horden Lake is an advanced project located approximately 140 kilometres north of the mining town of Matagami, and 300 kilometres north of the company’s wholly owned Belleterre-Angliers Copper-Nickel-PGM project, also in Quebec. The company has said that the project will be developed as a carbon-neutral operation, by accessing the low-cost La Grange hydroelectric power complex.
Project Highlights:
- JORC Mineral Resource Estimate: 27.8 Mt at 1.49 percent CuEq containing 414 kt of contained CuEq
- Excellent Exploration Upside: the deposit is open at depth across almost its entire strike, and as a structurally controlled system is considered to have good prospectivity for resource extension.
- Potential for Fast-tracking: Significant body of historical technical study work and more than 50,000 metres of drilling database makes for a well-defined resource and a huge potential to accelerate the project to pre-feasibility study
- Stable Infrastructure: Close to existing mines, transportation links and large hydropower facilities
- By-product Potential: Intercepts showed good grades of gold and cobalt, as well as silver and PGMs, not all of which are currently included in the resource.
Belleterre-Anglier Exploration Project
Pivotal Metals strengthened its PGM-nickel-copper sulphide portfolio in Canada by consolidating the Alotta, Lorraine, Midrim and Laforce discoveries, to create the Belleterre-Anglier PGM-nickel-copper exploration project. The package dominates the eastern portion of the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt located in the Abitibi-Pontiac Greenstone. Exploration to date has discovered Ultra-High grades drilled into gabbroic intrusions by previous operators, and included historical mining of some deposits. The exploration strategy is to target a broader intrusive complex that could host substantial massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations, and search for anomalies and targets of real scale.
The company now has a total of 137 new and reclassified targets identified across the combined exploration package, 20 of which were identified as ‘priority 1’ for further investigation. A MT geophysical survey has been completed to further highlight deeper controlling structures to improve targeting for future drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Best drill intercept of 9.4 metres of 3.5 percent nickel, 4.3 percent copper and 4.6 grams per ton (g/t) PGM at the Midrim discovery.
- Previous open-pit mining at Lorraine during the 1960s produced recovered grades of 0.38 percent nickel, 0.90 percent copper, 0.62 g/t gold
- Drill results at Alotta are comparable to the historic high-grade polymetallic intersections at Pivotal Metals’ existing Midrim project, located just 1.5 kilometres NE of Alotta.
- Completed assays at Midrim and LaForce serve as proof of concept that the geological formations contain significant deposits. Testing has revealed 5 percent nickel in 10 percent sulfide at the Midrim nickel tenor and 10 percent sulfide at the Laforce nickel tenor
Management Team
Simon Gray - Non-executive Chairman
Simon Gray was previously a director on the boards of Morgans Financial Limited and before that Shaw and Partners Limited, each being among the largest investment and wealth management firms in Australia. Before this, he was at various times Shaw’s deputy CEO and general counsel. Gray has a strong background in law and financial markets, having obtained a bachelor of law and Aster of law in corporate and commercial law, and as a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Ivan Fairhall - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Ivan Fairhall is a chartered engineer and mine finance professional with nearly 20 years of mining industry experience. He was most recently the CEO of TSX-listed Mawson Gold, prior to which he spent seven years as a senior investment manager with the UK private equity group Greenstone Resources, where he successfully identified, acquired and managed investments in development stage companies through to standalone production. Through his career, Fairhall has obtained an extensive technical grounding in various design, construction and commissioning roles, including considerable experience managing pre-development studies across the commodity and geographic spectrum.
Dr. Robert Wrixon - Non-executive Director
Dr. Robert Wrixon is currently a director of the mining venture capital group Starboard Global Limited and has 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, commodities marketing, mining M&A and mineral exploration management. He has previously run two listed junior resources companies in Australia, and prior to that spent five years in corporate strategy for Xstrata plc based in Sydney and London. Wrixon is an Irish national and holds a Ph.D. in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. Wrixon is not considered to be an independent director.
Steven Turner - Non-executive Director
Steven Turner brings over 25 years of experience in the resource sector, having held senior roles in both industry and investment banking. During his career, Turner has been based in London, Aberdeen, Singapore, Brisbane and Madrid. Turner has raised significant capital for the development of resource projects, including equity, public bonds and project finance. Most recently he was head of business development at a private mining group, having been instrumental in the successful growth of the company from a junior to mid-tier Australian base metal operator. Turner holds Australian, Canadian and UK citizenship and is a fellow of The Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Daniel Rose- Non-executive Director
Daniel has extensive experience in the investment banking industry, commodity financing, origination and trading. He most recently served as CEO and director of VTB Capital Hong Kong (VTBC), overseeing an SFC-regulated investment banking platform focused on natural resources activities across global markets, structured and corporate finance, M&A and asset management. Rose has spent 18 years in the commodity markets working for Societe Generale (before VTBC) in Sydney, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. Rose holds a Bachelor of Law (Hons) and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Bond University.
Eddy Canova – Executive Operations, Canada
Eddy Canova is a professional senior geologist (OGQ (403)-PGeo) with extensive experience of advancing exploration projects both in Quebec and internationally. Canova has successfully advanced exploration projects from inception to mine development, managed mining operations, and has followed through various study stages: preliminary economic evaluation, pre-feasibility, feasibility and environmental impact studies.
Amanda Wilton-Heald - Company Secretary
Amanda is a chartered accountant with over 20 years of accounting, auditing (of both listed and non-listed companies) and company secretarial experience within Australia and the UK. Amanda has been involved in the listing of junior explorer companies on the ASX and has experience in corporate advisory and company secretarial services.
Fathom Announces Start of Drilling at Albert Lake Project
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) (the "Company" or "Fathom") is pleased to announce that drilling has begun at the Company's 100% owned Albert Lake Project. Mobilization of drilling equipment was scheduled to commence February 2nd but due to harsh weather conditions mobilization did not commence until February 4th. The Company is pleased to report weather conditions have normalized and the drilling of the first hole has commenced.
The attached Figure 1 illustrates the location of proposed drillholes. The initial hole is targeting the very strong, very prominent conductor dominating the northeastern section of the figure. This very strong time domain electromagnetic (TDEM) conductor is modeled to be >350 meters below surface, a minimum strike length of 450 meters, and occurring coincident with a gravity anomaly (see Press Release January 16, 2024). Additional exploration details for this current campaign and illustrated in Figure 1 include:
- Outline of the anomalous to very anomalous, robust Ni-in-soil anomaly occurring within the Rottenstone-Tremblay-Olson corridor as defined by >90th percentile (>15.6ppm and up to 743ppm Ni-in-soil; see Press Release January 17, 2023). Several additional drillholes are designed to test positive metals-in-soil anomalies within the Tremblay-Olson Claims area. These holes are testing coincident soil, and rock geochemistry with coincident geology and geophysical features.
- Channel 10 TDEM responses derived from the summer 2023 TDEM survey performed at the Tremblay-Olson Claims area. Red - magenta colouring defines areas of greatest, concentrated conductivity.
- Three (3) TDEM surface grids have been designed to further define TDEM conductors derived from surveys performed in 2022 and 2023.
- The "Middle" grid is further detailing a strong isolated conductor detected in 2023 coinciding with off-hole and above-hole BHEM conductors detected in the two holes drilled in March 2023 (see Press Release May 5, 2023).
- The "North" grid is a detailed follow-up to two separate grids completed in 2022 that defined conductivity in this area. The detected conductivity also aligns with, and appears to coincide with, MAG picks emanating from, and trending southwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine. The third, "South" grid, is designed to test coincident conductivity with an interpreted fold-nose as defined by surface geochemistry and airborne MAG surveys.
- The Company anticipates additional drill targets resulting from the "Middle" and "North" TDEM grids. Any drill targets resulting from the "South" grid will be tested in future drill programs.
- Note: the MAG Picks (areas of magnetic intensity) are derived from the 2022 Heli-borne AirTEM survey performed at the Albert Lake project.
Figure - 1 Rottenstone-Tremblay Olson Corridor Q-1 2024 Update Map
The Company is planning approximately 2,000 meters of drilling (5-7 drillholes) to further test, and potentially, determine the source of the very robust, multi-element soil geochemical anomaly occurring at the Tremblay-Olson Claims area. Additional drill targets will be derived from the 2024 TDEM surveys.
A similar-sized campaign is planned for the Gochager Lake project immediately following the completion of the Albert Lake program.
Ian Fraser, CEO and VP Exploration stated, "To experience fog and +8° C weather conditions at Rottenstone Lake during the last week of January is very unusual. Now that things have normalized, our crews have worked very hard to make up for lost time and have now initiated the first drillhole. We eagerly anticipate results of the first two EM grids. We are very encouraged that the AirTEM survey flown in 2022 recognizes elevated magnetic intensity directly associated with the Bay-Island Trend discovery (300+ meters of continuous ultramafic hosted Ni-Cu-Co + 3PE mineralization) occurring ~500 meters northwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine. We now recognize a similar MAG signature trending immediately southwest of the Rottenstone Mine. Once the EM data has been collected and interpreted over this area and at the Middle grid, we anticipate additional drill targets developing. We are pleased that drilling has commenced and we very much look forward to the results from this very interesting drill campaign."
Qualified Person and Data Verification
Ian Fraser, P.Geo., CEO, VP Exploration, and a Director of the Company and the "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of the Company.
About Fathom Nickel Inc.
Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market.
The Company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) the Albert Lake Project, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone deposit (produced high-grade Ni-Cu+PGE, 1965-1969), and 2) the 22,000+ hectare Gochager Lake Project that is host to a historic, NI43-101 non-compliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu2.
1 - The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID#0950) Tremblay-Olson Ni-Cu Deposit or Showing.
2 - The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID#0880) reports drill indicated reserves at the historic Gochager Lake Deposit of 4,262,400 tons grading 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu mineable by open pit. Fathom cannot confirm the resource estimate, nor the parameters and methods used to prepare the reserve estimate. The estimate is not considered NI43-101 compliant and further work is required to verify this historical drill indicated reserve.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ian Fraser, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-President, Exploration
1-403-650-9760
Email: ifraser@fathomnickel.com
or
Doug Porter, President & CFO
+1-403-870-4349
Email: dporter@fathomnickel.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-Looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding intended future exploration work, including drilling, and the timing of such activities. Forward-Looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-Looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.
Blackstone Minerals Funding Strategy Update
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) would like to provide an update on its funding strategy and corporate activities:
KEY POINTS
- Blackstone will focus on project permitting, finalising the Ta Khoa Refinery definitive feasibility study (“DFS”) and the joint venture (“JV”) partner search. All company activities have been streamlined towards achieving these objectives;
- Leading US investment bank Jefferies and specialist global mining finance advisor Cutfield Freeman & Co (“CF&Co”) have been appointed as strategic financial advisors for the Ta Khoa Project;
- Blackstone has conducted a review of its business and implemented a series of cost-cutting initiatives to reduce its monthly expenses;
- Blackstone has lodged its 2023 Research & Development (“R&D”) return and is expecting in the current quarter a refund of $4.23M before the repayment of advanced funding (refer ASX announcement 18 July 2023);
- These initiatives are supported by the Board, including Managing Director and Executive Management team who have agreed to accept 50% of their salary to be paid in Blackstone equity for up to six months, with Senior Management in Vietnam also volunteering to accept a portion of their salary in equity.
Watch a video summary of the announcement here
1. Strategic Advisory Engagement
As a result of the near completion of the DFS and ongoing significant interest by third parties in the Ta Khoa Project, the Company has engaged leading international investment bank, Jefferies, and specialist independent global mining finance advisor, CF&Co, to evaluate the Company’s funding options for the Ta Khoa Project, including potential JV and strategic investor interest in the Company.
2. Ta Khoa Refinery Definitive Feasibility Study
Engineering activities for the Ta Khoa Refinery plant and non-process infrastructure have been completed. Final aspects of the study to be completed include geotechnical surveying, residue storage design and minor testwork requirements. Blackstone will use this time to complete a value-add study to identify additional areas to improve project value. The Company looks forward to providing an update on DFS activities in a future announcement.
3. Ta Khoa Project Permitting
Considerable progress has been made with the revision of the Investment Policy dossier which will be re-submitted in Q1 2024. The Company has been focussed on the:
- Preparation of dossier for Investment Policy for submission in February 2024;
- Land rights access; and
- Environmental Baseline Studies and reporting.
4. Cost Cutting Initiatives
In light of the current market conditions and nickel prices, Blackstone has taken considered cost cutting measures in order to preserve the cash position and limit shareholder dilution, until completion of the ongoing JV and strategic investor process. The Board and Executive Management of Blackstone have agreed to accept 50% of their salary as equity, with Senior Management in Vietnam also volunteering to accept a percentage of their salary as equity, all back dated to 4 January 2024.
Blackstone’s Managing Director, Scott Williamson, commented:
“As we focus our efforts on completing the JV partner search process, finalizing our DFS and advancing our permitting, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our long term major shareholders for their ongoing strong support of the Company. At Blackstone we continue to be well supported by our major institutional shareholders who have all indicated their intentions to continue to support Blackstone through these difficult times in the capital markets. I would also like to thank the Board and Management team who have all selflessly volunteered to reduce their cash-based salaries, an initiative that allows us to complete the JV partner search process and minimise dilution to existing shareholders.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining Limited (TSX.V:CML) (“CaNickel”) where Blackstone will have an exclusive right to acquire the Wabowden nickel project in Manitoba, Canada (“Wabowden”) within a 12-month period.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Blackstone executed an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Wabowden nickel sulphide project located in the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada, giving the Company the opportunity to remove its need to secure third-party feed to fill its Ta Khoa Refinery in northern Vietnam,
- An update was provided on the Company's Joint Venture Process with significant interest received following the execution of the Wabowden nickel project option agreement,
- Blackstone entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Limes Renewables Energy S.r.l. to investigate the opportunity for the supply of renewable wind energy to the Company’s Ta Khoa Project via a direct power purchase agreement,
- Blackstone entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Cavico Laos Mining to collaborate on the supply of nickel products for the Company’s Ta Khoa Refinery,
- The company entered a three-way Memorandum of Understanding with Phu Minh Vina Environment and Viet Trung Refractory Material Construction for research opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from the Ta Khoa Refinery into construction material products,
- Blackstone launched InvestorHub, a dedicated platform for investors to learn more about Blackstone and our latest activities.
- End of quarter cash position of $3.3m,
- Listed investments of $7.1m at the end of the quarter,
- $1.1m raised from the At-the-Market Subscription facility with Acuity Capital in October 2023.
- An Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer was launched on 5 of December 2023 with the Institutional component of the offer raising $3m completed on 7 December 2023.
BLACKSTONE SECURES OPTION TO ACQUIRE MAJOR NICKEL ASSET
Figure 1: Wabowden Project – Bucko Mine and Processing Facility
This option agreement adds onto Blackstone’s existing nickel interests and experience in Manitoba via its strategic investments in Corazon (ASX:CZN) (“Corazon” or “Lynn Lake nickel-copper project”) and Flying Nickel (TSXV:FLYN) (“Flying Nickel” or “Minago nickel project”).
The option period provides Blackstone time to further evaluate and consider various development options for Wabowden. In addition, the option period provides Blackstone the ability to optimise funding to complete the acquisition, including joint venture partnerships, government funding as well as strategic royalty, debt and equity funding alternatives.
Blackstone may exercise the option at anytime during the 12-month period.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone, Yulho and EN Plus Sign MOU to Develop a Global Nickel Business
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding MOU with Yulho and EN Plus.
- Blackstone Minerals Limited (Blackstone or the Company), Yulho Co. Ltd (Yulho) and EN Plus Co. Ltd (EN Plus) (together, the Parties), have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore one or more strategic Joint Ventures (JV)
- The MOU aims to establish a collaboration across the businesses including EN Plus and Yulho who are in joint venture on the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines
- A collaboration will also include discussion regarding feedstock for the supply of nickel to Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam
- Yulho is a diversified IT and technology business looking to grow its existing battery manufacturing and recycling businesses in South Korea
- EN Plus is a South Korean enterprise which is actively engaged in the field of battery material and mineral development, with an aim to broaden its international footprint
Figure 1: Scott Williamson, Managing Director, Mr Yongin Choi, EN Plus CEO and Dr. Hyunkuk JE, Yulho Vice President
The Parties will investigate the feasibility of establishing a strategic partnership, focusing on the following project specifics:
1. Yulho, via the creation of a joint venture in Tanzania, will engage in nickel mining, primarily to supply concentrate to Blackstone's facilities in Vietnam.
2. Blackstone's Vietnamese refining facility will be tasked with producing NCM811 precursor.
Watch a video summary of the announcement here.
Yulho Overview
Yulho is a company that specializes in providing comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions encompassing servers, storage, networking, virtualization, and cloud computing. It was acquired by EN Plus in December 2023. Yulho will be the holding company for EN Plus’s mining and battery materials businesses which currently include the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines.
EN Plus Overview
EN Plus is a multifaceted enterprise which operates in several industries, including but not limited to telecommunications, energy, environmental services, and logistics. EN Plus is actively engaged in the field of battery material and mineral development. With an aim to broaden its international footprint, EN Plus is actively seeking strategic alliances with key mineral developers across the globe.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Grid Battery Metals Gears Up for Nickel Project Spin Off
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2) announced the fourth phase of exploration plans for its nickel project in BC, which will be carried out by its planned spin-out company and wholly owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals.
According to President and CEO Tim Fernback, the company’s plan to spin out the nickel project is a win-win for shareholders, who will have two public companies essentially for the price of one.
“With our success in lithium mining, we really want to bifurcate that company so that the nickel project gets its due and gets its specific resources applied to it. That's why we're spinning out the nickel project. Each current Grid shareholder will get a proportionate share in that project going forward at no additional cost,” Fernback explained.
“There's about C$300,000 worth of work that we want to finish off the fourth phase of our exploration there. Once we've done that, then we'll go into more of a drilling program," he added.
Grid Battery Metals' nickel project in BC consists of five claim blocks in three groups — Hard Nickel Center, Hard Nickel 3 and Hard Nickel South — in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, close to FPX Nickel's (TSXV:FPX,OTCQB:FPOCF) Decar project and Baptiste deposit.
Watch the full interview with Grid Battery Metals President and CEO Tim Fernback above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Grid Battery Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Grid Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Grid Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
December 2023 Quarterly Report
Final assays received from maiden drilling program at Pulju Project, with results expected to underpin a significant increase in the Hotinvaara Resource in the March Quarter; Planning well advanced for 2024 winter exploration campaign.
Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX: NNL) flagship 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), 50km north of Kittilä in Finland, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway, international airport and, importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Final assay results from 2023 drilling campaign returned additional extensive zones of disseminated nickel sulphides containing numerous higher-grade zones, with significant results including:
- HOT016 – strongest nickel mineralisation reported to date at Hotinvaara:
- 91.7m @ 0.22% Ni from 1.6m;
- 164.15m @ 0.20% Ni from 216m; and
- 26.4m @ 0.59% Ni from 412.6m
- 41.1m @ 0.25% Ni from 296.9m (incl. 0.45m @ 2.4% Ni, 0.11% Co) and 100m @ 0.21% Ni from 353m (incl. 0.55m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.05% Co) (HOT026)
- 184m @ 0.21% Ni from 34m (HOT018)
- 195m @ 0.21% Ni from 10m and 107.9m @ 0.17% Ni from 330m (HOT021)
- 141.75m @ 0.22% Ni from 35.85m (incl. 2m @ 0.80% Ni, 0.04% Co) (HOT023)
- 125.7m @ 0.19% Ni from 152.3m and 54.25m @ 0.22% Ni from 319.55m (incl.
- 5.8m @ 0.57% Ni) (HOT028)
- 99.1m @ 0.22% Ni from 4.7m (HOT027).
- HOT016 – strongest nickel mineralisation reported to date at Hotinvaara:
- Results confirm significant mineralisation outside the current Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”), with an updated MRE due in Q1 2024.
- Successful share placement completed, raising $2.05M to advance ongoing exploration and project development activities.
- Highly prospective Holtinvaara Exploration Licence (EL) at the Pulju Project granted without objection. The EL lies 5km NE of the Hotinvaara EL.
- Finland operational team strengthened with appointment of Vern Langdale as Country Manager and Pekka Tuomela as Sustainability & ESG Manager.
- Cash of $2.9m as of 31 December 2023.
The known nickel mineralisation in the CLGB is typically associated with ultramafic cumulate and komatiitic rocks with high-grade, massive sulphide lenses and veins enveloped by very large, lower grade disseminated nickel sulphide near-surface. The disseminated nickel at Pulju is widespread and indicates the presence of a vast nickel-rich system, as indicated by the near-surface maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara deposit of 133.6Mt @ 0.21% Ni, 0.01% Co1 and the drill assay results from the maiden drilling campaign.
During the December 2023 Quarter, final results were received from the Company’s 2023 diamond drilling program at Hotinvaara, which was designed to:
- Evaluate the scale of the broader, district-scale disseminated nickel system;
- Target extensions of the near-surface mineralisation for an updated MRE; and
- Test multiple EM conductors for potential accumulations of high-grade massive sulphides.
Pulju is located 195km from Boliden’s Kevitsa Ni-Cu-Au-PGE mine and 9.5Mtpa processing plant in Sodankylä, Finland. Kevitsa provides feed for the 19ktpa Harjavalta smelter, which is located approximately 950km to the south and processes concentrate from Kevitsa’s low-grade disseminated nickel sulphide ore (Mineral Resource Estimate Ni grade ~0.21%). Europe’s only other smelter is Terrafame’s 37ktpa Sotkamo smelter, located 560km south-east of Pulju.
Figure 1: Location of Pulju Nickel Project and Europe’s entire nickel smelting and refining capacity.
Management Comment
Commenting on the December Quarterly, Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said: “The final quarter of 2023 delivered positive progress for Nordic Nickel on a number of fronts, with final assays from our maiden drilling program at the flagship Pulju Nickel Project in Finland confirming outstanding potential to significantly grow the Hotinvaara Mineral Resource.
“We are currently finalising the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which is expected to be announced later this quarter.
“Results announced during the December Quarter included some of the best drilling results from Pulju to date, with hole 16 returning 26.4m @ 0.59% Ni from outside the existing Resource area. Together with our technical consultants, we are analysing this and other holes to determine vectors to potential accumulations of higher grade mineralisation which could prove to be a game-changer for the Pulju Project.
“In parallel with the completion of the updated Resource, the Nordic Nickel team is also well advanced with planning our 2024 exploration campaign, which will kick-off later in the March Quarter, once we have completed a detailed evaluation of all the data from the 2023 program.
“Based on our 2023 drilling results, we are currently finalising a detailed structural model of the mineralisation at Pulju, which will assist with targeting our next round of drilling with the aim of delivering a major breakthrough discovery in this exciting nickel district.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pivotal Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.